‘Bad’ and ‘Brutal’ Jobs Report—Unemployment Jumps in ‘Sputtering’ Labor Market: Experts
The newly released June jobs report shows the U.S. labor market is “in trouble,” experts say, as downward revisions to April and May have nearly erased much of the job growth from the past three months.
Official unemployment jumped to 4.2%, but without rounding the actual number was 4.28%—nearly 4.3%. Revisions were “larger than normal,” according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics: “With these revisions, employment in May and June combined is 258,000 lower than previously reported.”
Only 73,000 new jobs were created in June, against already low expectations of 110,000, leading Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo into a temporary on-air “stunned silence” when seeing the report (video below).
Economists and economic experts weighed in.
“A weak jobs report,” observed Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal.
“I’ve been calling this a ‘Frozen’ job market for awhile,” she added. “Now I would call it a red flag.”
“This labor market is in trouble,” Long continued. “Healthcare are social assistance are pretty much the only sectors hiring. This is NOT healthy.”
“The labor market now looks a lot weaker than expected,” she concluded.
“This is a bad jobs report,” declared Mike Konczal, former Chief Economist of the National Economics Council under President Biden. “73,000 jobs would have been worrisome to begin with, but deeply negative revisions to the previous two-months wiped out much of the recent gains. 2025 looks a lot worse the further we get into it.”
“First brutal jobs print of the Trump term,” wrote Alex Jacquez, former Biden Special Assistant to the President at the White House National Economic Council.
“3-month average payrolls now a whole 35K, the worst performance (excluding the Covid shock) in 12 years. So much winning,” snarked Ian Shepherdson, Editor-in-Chief, Pantheon Macroeconomics. He added: “Uncertainty has killed the labor market in just a few months. Quite an achievement.”
“May-June-July is the weakest 3-month period of job growth since COVID. If you throw out 2020, it’s the weakest 3-month period since 2010 and the aftermath of the Great Recession,” reported journalist Jamie Dupree.
“Trump inherited an economy growing at 3% with strong job growth and steadily declining inflation,” noted Bharat Ramamurti, former Deputy Director of the Biden White House National Economic Council. “With [Trump’s] agenda in place, the economy is now growing at close to 1% with weak job growth and reaccelerating inflation.”
Brendan Duke, former Senior Policy Advisor at the Biden National Economic Council, noted: “The U.S. has 37,000 fewer manufacturing jobs than it did in March, the month before Liberation Day. Generating manufacturing jobs is supposed to be *why* we’re putting up with these tariffs.”
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) also weighed in: “Companies don’t want to create jobs in Trump’s chaos economy with weakening rule of law and rampant corruption.”
Derek Thompson, co-author of “Abundance,” observed: “I think this week provided a clearer answer to the question ‘if the tariffs are so bad, why does the economic data look fine?’ ‘Not fine’ just took a while. Consumer spending in the GDP report is weakening fast. The labor market is sputtering.”
‘Bring Back Joe McCarthy’: Fox Host Rages at Democrats’ ‘Communist’ NYC Candidate
Fox News intensified its ongoing attacks on Zohran Mamdani on Thursday, as host Jesse Watters delivered a sweeping monologue accusing the popular but controversial Democratic mayoral nominee of being a communist, portraying his supporters as “radicals,” and calling for the return of an anti-communist crusader.
“These are the same dumb Marxist ideas that we’ve been hearing for decades,” Watters declared, “and it’s just destruction. At a certain point, you have to think, democracy is not a suicide pact, right?”
“We’re just not gonna allow a faction of radicals in a great city like this to come in, elect the guy, and have it destroyed,” he said, appearing to suggest some form of action against Mamdani, who is not a communist but a self-described Democratic socialist.
“What kind of democracy is that?” Watters asked, suggesting electoral outcomes he opposes are not true democracy. “It’s not tolerable to do that.”
Describing Mamdani as “Kamala Harris with a beard,” he went on to declare that while America “won the Cold War … Marxism survived, and these teachers at universities got bolder.”
“So you have unchecked immigration, and you have unchecked indoctrination, and you spit them all out into Manhattan, and they vote for a communist who wants to destroy the city, and we’re supposed to sit back and let it happen? I don’t think that’s a very good idea,” Watters declared, appearing to suggest, falsely, that undocumented immigrants and non-citizens are voting.
“I think we have to bring back Joe McCarthy.”
Watters: We’re just not going to allow a faction of radicals in a great city like this to come in, elect a guy and have it destroyed. What kind of democracy is that?
White House Pushes for Trump to Be Awarded Nobel Peace Prize—and One for Economics
President Donald Trump has long craved a Nobel Peace Prize, and has bemoaned that President Barack Obama was awarded the honor but he never has. Now, it appears, the White House is campaigning for the President to receive, not one but two Nobels—one for peace, and one for economics.
In a rant during Thursday’s White House briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to make the case, rattling off a list of his supposed successes.
“President Trump helped deliver an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia. The two countries were engaged in a deadly conflict that had displaced more than 300,000 people until President Trump stepped in to put an end to it,” she claimed, appearing to imply that his involvement alone halted the hostilities.
“The president spoke directly on the phone with the acting Prime Minister of Thailand and the prime minister of Cambodia to inform both leaders that unless they brought their conflict to an end, there would be no trade discussions or agreements with the United States,” she continued. “Almost immediately afterward, a peace was brokered that will save thousands of lives and allowed for trade negotiations with these countries to resume, and they have.”
“The president has now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia,” Leavitt claimed—crediting Trump with a sweeping series of diplomatic breakthroughs.
“This means President Trump has brokered on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office. It’s well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.”
In March, The New York Times reported on Trump’s Nobel “obsession.”
“For nearly a decade, Mr. Trump has publicly and privately complained that he has yet to win the prestigious prize. He has mentioned the award dozens of times in interviews, speeches and campaign rallies dating back to his first term.”
“If I were named Obama,” Trump lamented last year during the campaign, “I would have had the Nobel Prize given to me in 10 seconds.”
Leavitt was not alone in promoting the President for a peace prize.
Senior Counselor to the President Peter Navarro, also on Thursday, suggested that handing Trump a peace prize has been widely discussed, before offering another prize he feels Trump has earned.
“You know, a lot of people,” Navarro told Fox Business, “talk about Donald Trump for the Peace Prize, the Nobel Peace Prize.”
Navarro then pushed for another prize.
“I’m thinking that since he’s basically taught the world trade economics, he might be up for the Nobel in economics, ’cause this is a fundamental restructuring of the international trade environment in a way where the biggest market in the world has said, ‘You’re not going to cheat us anymore.'”
“We’re going to have fair deals, and everything he’s doing has defied the critics. The tariffs have been tax cuts rather than inflation,” Navarro once again falsely claimed.
The Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences is generally awarded to researchers.
‘Doesn’t Even Mention Them’: Judges Question Trump’s ‘Emergency’ Tariff Powers
Just one day before sweeping—and in some cases massive—tariffs are set to take effect on goods from numerous countries, many of which have not struck trade deals with President Donald Trump, federal appeals court judges voiced skepticism that the administration has the legal authority to impose them.
The Trump administration claims a 1977 law, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), allows the President to impose and negotiate tariffs, but no other president has ever used it for that purpose.
“IEEPA doesn’t even say tariffs, doesn’t even mention them,” one of the eleven judges on a panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C. told Trump’s lawyers on Thursday, as USA Today reported.
The plaintiffs—including several states and businesses—who are “challenging the tariffs argued that they are not permissible under IEEPA and that the U.S. Constitution grants Congress, and not the president, authority over tariffs and other taxes,” the paper also reported.
“One judge [wondered] if Trump has the extraordinary, unbounded power to tariff on basis of ’emergency’ — and that he has total discretion to [declare] an emergency — why would any president bother with longstanding trade powers that have more onerous limits?” reported Politico’s Kyle Cheney.
“Judges [also wondered] whether they can review Trump’s claim of an emergency over the trade deficit, which has been persistent for years,” Cheney noted.
The U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) earlier this year ruled Trump’s tariffs against goods from various nations including China, Mexico, and Canada were “unlawful,” as Law & Crime reported.
Observing that the Trump administration was “getting beaten up badly at oral arguments,” Washington Post columnist Jason Willick made this prediction:
“After this morning’s oral argument on Trump’s tariffs at a federal appeals court in D.C., the markets, the media and foreign countries will start taking much more seriously the possibility that Trump’s trade policy is in doubt.”
The Cato Institute’s Thomas Berry offered this view: “Holding that IEEPA does not authorize tariffs would be the cleanest and simplest way to resolve this case, and it appears that the Federal Circuit may be leaning toward that result.”
