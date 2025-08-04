News
Top Trump Adviser Rejects ‘Rigged’ Numbers Narrative
As controversy mounts over President Donald Trump’s indiscriminate, unilateral firing of the Commissioner of Labor Statistics on Friday, his top economic adviser, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett—one of the administration’s most visible defenders—appeared to break with the President’s justification for the firing of Dr. Erika McEntarfer.
After being reminded that the markets believed the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ substantial downward revisions of numbers for April and May, wiping out a huge portion of any jobs gains, Hassett was asked: “Do you think we are starting to see a real slowdown in the jobs market?”
Rather than support Trump’s claim that “the numbers were phony,” “wrong,” and “rigged,” Hassett told CNBC, “Yeah, I think that the jobs numbers were slower than we expected.”
READ MORE: ‘Dangerous and Corrupt’: Critics Slam Trump for Firing Labor Stats Chief Over Jobs Report
And then he explained the process, and why BLS does revisions.
“I think that, like, one of the explanations for revisions is they have more complete data, and so I think it is likely that the revisions are a better read of the data if they’re not being manipulated, and so, yeah, I would say that it’s a little bit weaker,” he acknowledged before promoting President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” that guts Medicaid, SNAP, and cuts Medicare.
But he doubled down, declaring that while he believes “there are a lot of really good reasons to be super optimistic about the second half of the year,” he said, “absolutely that jobs number, if the revision turns out to be true, does suggest that there’s less momentum than we thought.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
CNBC: Do you think we are starting to see a real slowdown in the jobs market?
HASSETT: Yeah, I think the jobs numbers were slower than we expected pic.twitter.com/RgZU2dKP0I
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 4, 2025
READ MORE: Trump’s ‘Rare’ Nuclear Sub Deployment Follows Epstein Scandal, Jobs Slump, Critics Say
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘This Is a War’: Hochul Joins Blue-State Map Push in Gerrymander Arms Race
In strongly worded remarks, New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared “war” in response to President Donald Trump’s demand that Texas eliminate Democratic-held congressional seats through redistricting. Refusing to let New York operate at a disadvantage, Hochul blasted Texas Republicans as “law-breaking cowboys” and vowed to work to dismantle her state’s independent redistricting commission so she could redraw the maps on equal terms.
Governor Hochul met with Texas Democratic state lawmakers who fled the state to deprive Republicans of a quorum. Republicans are trying to vote on new maps that would likely boost the Lone Star State’s congressional Republican delegation from 25 to 30, reducing the seats Democrats hold by five.
“I have a news flash for Republicans in Texas,” Hochul announced. “This is no longer the Wild West. We’re not going to tolerate our democracy being stolen in a modern day stagecoach heist by a bunch of lawbreaking cowboys.”
READ MORE: Trump Melts Down Over Elizabeth Warren’s Accusations
Urging “fairness,” she said that Americans “don’t want a system that is stacked against them,” are done with “chaos” and “cruelty,” and are ready to vote Republicans out.
“With all due respect to the good government groups, politics is a political process,” she said, and “when we say that we cannot use that power to its fullest, then we’re abdicating the responsibility that we all have.”
“This is a war. We are at war,” Hochul declared, while also noting that “All’s fair in love and war.”
“The gloves are off, and I say, ‘bring it on.'”
READ MORE: Top Trump Adviser Rejects ‘Rigged’ Numbers Narrative
Calling it a “political arms race to redraw the boundaries of congressional maps,” Politico reported that Hochul has “embraced the full-fledged gerrymandering of congressional districts in New York to favor Democrats.”
“The redistricting skirmish in New York is one front in a much larger battle nationwide,” Politico also reported.
The list of blue states that are considering, discussing, or already legislating to redraw their maps mid-decade, once unheard of, is growing. In addition to New York, California, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Oregon, Minnesota, and Washington reportedly are all in various stages.
Watch the video below or at this link.
READ MORE: Trump’s ‘Rare’ Nuclear Sub Deployment Follows Epstein Scandal, Jobs Slump, Critics Say
News
Trump Melts Down Over Elizabeth Warren’s Accusations
President Donald Trump, appearing to watch an interview with U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren in near or real time, blasted the Massachusetts Democrat after she called him out on his campaign promises to lower costs for the American people on his first day in office.
Inflation—including prices on key commodities like beef—has been rising, a fact the President has repeatedly denied, instead insisting that there is no inflation.
“Remember, Donald Trump ran for office saying he would lower costs on day one,’ Senator Warren told CNBC on Monday morning (video below). “Cost of groceries are up, cost of housing is up, cost of healthcare is up. And where is Donald Trump? He’s passing a signature bill to throw people off their health care so he can do tax cuts for billionaires.”
READ MORE: Top Trump Adviser Rejects ‘Rigged’ Numbers Narrative
“Democrats are the people who say billionaires actually should pay their fair share, and that we need to focus on affordability for American families,” she continued. “And that’s what we’re out there fighting for.”
She then doubled down on social media after her interview:
“What’s going on with Trump’s economy? – Inflation is up. – People are worried about finding a job. – Groceries are getting more expensive. No matter how hard he tries, Trump can’t distract from his broken promise to lower costs on ‘Day One.'”
President Trump attacked Senator Warren on his Truth Social website.
“In just 6 months, I cut costs, especially Energy and Taxes, Tremendously. Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, on CNBC, said costs have gone up. She is just angry that I blew up her terrible Presidential Campaign. Call her out!!!” he demanded, riling up his base.
READ MORE: ‘Dangerous and Corrupt’: Critics Slam Trump for Firing Labor Stats Chief Over Jobs Report
He went on to say, “Elizabeth Warren is a LOSER! She lies about everything, including the fact that she is an Indian. She’s NOT. She’s no Pocahontas!!!”
And concluded with, “Ask Pocahontas the real questions, CNBC!!!”
A recent poll found that with inflation and unemployment rising, a majority of Americans say President Donald Trump is to blame for increased prices and the high cost of living. Many are turning to credit cards and other high-interest vehicles to pay for even basic necessities.
“American families are struggling financially, and 6 in 10 place blame on Donald Trump for driving up their cost of living,” reported progressive think tank The Century Foundation last week, with data from a Morning Consult poll that it sponsored. “More than half believe that billionaires, corporations, and congressional Republicans have made their lives harder,” while the “majority of voters feel the Trump administration’s actions are making their problems and anxieties worse—not better.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
the Elizabeth Warren CNBC hit that triggered Trump: “Trump ran for office saying he’d lower costs on day 1. Cost of groceries are up, cost of housing is up, cost of healthcare is up. And where is Donald Trump? He’s passing a signature bill to throw people off their healthcare so… pic.twitter.com/KtfVsV0PGf
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 4, 2025
READ MORE: Trump’s ‘Rare’ Nuclear Sub Deployment Follows Epstein Scandal, Jobs Slump, Critics Say
Image via Reuters
News
‘Dangerous and Corrupt’: Critics Slam Trump for Firing Labor Stats Chief Over Jobs Report
A furious President Donald Trump has fired the Commissioner of Labor Statistics following a dismal June jobs report that showed only 73,000 new jobs added and downward revisions of more than 250,000 for April and May.
“I was just informed that our Country’s ‘Jobs Numbers’ are being produced by a Biden Appointee, Dr. Erika McEntarfer,” Trump wrote in a social media post, baselessly accusing her of having “faked the Jobs Numbers before the Election to try and boost Kamala’s chances of Victory.”
The Bureau of Labor Statistics is an independent statistical agency and part of the U.S. Department of Labor.
Claiming that the Bureau had “overstated the Jobs Growth in March 2024 by approximately 818,000 and, then again, right before the 2024 Presidential Election, in August and September, by 112,000,” Trump wrote: “These were Records — No one can be that wrong?”
READ MORE: Trump’s ‘Rare’ Nuclear Sub Deployment Follows Epstein Scandal, Jobs Slump, Critics Say
“I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY. She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified,” he vowed. “Important numbers like this must be fair and accurate, they can’t be manipulated for political purposes.”
“McEntarfer said there were only 73,000 Jobs added (a shock!) but, more importantly, that a major mistake was made by them, 258,000 Jobs downward, in the prior two months,” he noted.
Trump then also called for the termination of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, despite having claimed he does not plan to fire him before his term ends next year.
“The Economy is BOOMING under ‘TRUMP’ despite a Fed that also plays games, this time with Interest Rates, where they lowered them twice, and substantially, just before the Presidential Election, I assume in the hopes of getting ‘Kamala’ elected – How did that work out? Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell should also be put ‘out to pasture.’ Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
READ MORE: White House Pushes for Trump to Be Awarded Nobel Peace Prize—and One for Economics
Democracy Docket reported that McEntarfer’s “firing raises the threat of political interference in U.S. economic data, which economists warn would undermine confidence in the economy.”
The media outlet called her dismissal “part of Trump’s ongoing efforts to take control of traditionally independent federal agencies, and to use them for political gain.”
Critics blasted the move.
“Unquestionably the most dangerous and corrupt attack on the independence of US economic data in American history,” wrote Joey Politano, who writes the economics Substack Apricitas Economics. “Trump is firing the head of the BLS, [a] longtime civil servant confirmed 86-8 by the Senate, simply because the job numbers came in below his expectations today.”
Arin Dube, Provost Professor of Economics at University of Massachusetts, Amherst, issued this warning:
“Firing the Commissioner of Labor Statistics when the BLS revises jobs numbers down (as it routinely does) threatens to destroy trust in core American institutions, and all government statistics. I can’t stress how damaging this is.”
Journalist and author Charles Fishman noted, “Trump doesn’t like Friday’s official job statistics. Trump fires career labor economist who is Commissioner of Labor Statistics. This is what authoritarianism looks like. Don’t like reality? Fire the person, insist on a new reality. Completely undermines trust in gov’t data.”
Journalist Brian J. Karem wrote: “Remember the part about ‘shooting the messenger’? This is a real Third World, Russian or North Korean propaganda move. If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen Don. You don’t get to burn down the house.”
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) declared, “Breaking: Kill the messenger.”
READ MORE: GOP Senator Calls for Ban on ‘All These Chinese’ Entering US to Study
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News4 days ago
White House Pushes for Trump to Be Awarded Nobel Peace Prize—and One for Economics
- News3 days ago
‘Dangerous and Corrupt’: Critics Slam Trump for Firing Labor Stats Chief Over Jobs Report
- News3 days ago
Trump Responsible for Rising Prices, High Cost of Living, Most Americans Say: Report
- News3 days ago
Trump’s ‘Rare’ Nuclear Sub Deployment Follows Epstein Scandal, Jobs Slump, Critics Say
- News4 days ago
‘Bring Back Joe McCarthy’: Fox Host Rages at Democrats’ ‘Communist’ NYC Candidate
- News3 days ago
‘Bad’ and ‘Brutal’ Jobs Report—Unemployment Jumps in ‘Sputtering’ Labor Market: Experts
- News6 hours ago
Top Trump Adviser Rejects ‘Rigged’ Numbers Narrative
- News3 hours ago
Trump Melts Down Over Elizabeth Warren’s Accusations