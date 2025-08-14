News
‘Most Economists Don’t Agree With Us’ Admits Trump Trade Chief as Costs Climb
Peter Navarro, President Donald Trump’s top trade official and the architect of his massively unpopular trade war and sweeping tariff plans, admits that the majority of economists do not agree with the administration’s stance that tariffs are actually “tax cuts.”
Tariffs are taxes paid by importers on goods and services as they enter the country, and those costs often make their way to consumers through higher prices. While some businesses initially absorbed the added expense when President Trump’s tariffs began, July’s wholesale prices jumped 0.9% — more than four times the 0.2% economists expected and the largest monthly increase in over three years — signaling that consumers will be bearing more of the burden.
Not according to Navarro, the Senior Counselor to the President for Trade and Manufacturing who was sentenced to prison for contempt of Congress after the first Trump administration.
“No tariffs, no tax cuts,” Navarro told CNBC on Thursday (video below), referring to the massive tax cut package— central to President Trump’s so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill”—that the administration claims will be partly offset by collected tariff revenue.
“Are tariffs price hikes or tax cuts?” Navarro posed. “I say they’re tax cuts.”
“I mean, many, many economists would say that they’re tax hikes,” the CNBC host replied, “because ultimately, a consumer will pay for some of those increased prices.”
“Look,” a frustrated Navarro responded, “that debate has been going on since the first [Trump] term, and most economists just don’t agree with us.”
“The problem with most economists is they got it wrong the first time around, just, spectacularly wrong. So, who has credibility here? The Trump administration, or the economists?”
The CNBC host continued, saying, “we’re hearing from retail companies about passing on higher prices to the consumer. Who do you see is paying for all of these tariffs that are coming in? I mean, it’s either the people who buy the stuff, the people who make the stuff, or the people who sell the stuff.”
Navarro was quick to respond.
“It’s the foreigners, the exporters who are heavily dependent on this market, and we see this clearly in the data,” he claimed, contrary to multiple reports that show importers and retailers are increasingly passing on the tariff costs to consumers.
“We’ve collected over $100 billion in tariffs already,” he continued. “We’ve had zero inflation from that.”
Experts disagree.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has said Trump’s tariffs will add about four-tenths of a point onto inflation, according to Reuters. Wholesale prices in July spiked 0.9%, far higher than expected.
Watch the video below or at this link.
NAVARRO: Are tariffs price hikes or tax cuts? I say they’re tax cuts
EISEN: I mean, many economists would say they are tax hikes because ultimately a consumer will pay for some of those increased prices
NAVARRO: Most economists just don’t agree with us. Who has credibility… pic.twitter.com/PUiAUF9XoA
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 14, 2025
‘People Are Scared’: Newsom Hits Back at Trump as Border Patrol Makes Arrest Outside Rally
California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has spent the week mocking President Donald Trump, adopting Trump’s signature social media style — extreme, self-promotional, hyperbolic, all-caps — to deliver taunts about his plans to counter Trump’s directive for Texas and other red states to redraw their congressional maps, a move aimed at reducing the number of Democratic-held districts and paving the way for Republicans to hold the House in November.
Governor Newsom’s focus has been on what he is calling his “Election Rigging Response Act,” legislation where he will ask voters in November to allow California to redraw its congressional district maps to respond to President Trump’s unprecedented move to conduct redistricting outside the constitutionally mandated decennial censuses.
Fox News declared on Thursday that “Gavin Newsom is in on the act now.”
FOX NEWS CALLS TRUMP LOWEST POLLING PRESIDENT IN RECENT HISTORY !!! pic.twitter.com/AXusF6pKP3
— Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 14, 2025
Newsom’s social media team called out the Trump administration Thursday afternoon, after it noticed Border Patrol agents outside his Los Angeles redistricting rally.
TRUMP’S PRIVATE ARMY IS ILLEGALLY ON PRIVATE PROPERTY!!!! WE WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED BY THIS WEAK LITTLE MAN!!! https://t.co/13nJL6JRvG
— Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 14, 2025
In a stunning turn of events, however, the masked Border Patrol agents outside Newsom’s rally started arresting people.
Fox News happened to have Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem live on-air when it ran video of at least one arrest. The Fox News hosts praised the move.
“This is coming from our reporters in L.A. right now, where they say that border patrol has arrived just outside of the downtown L.A. Venue where Governor Gavin Newsom was actually holding a press conference today, and it appears that those border Patrol agents are making arrests, illegal immigrants that are — I don’t know if they were at this press conference, if they were in the area, but this is the area … when we first saw this video, it is a very ‘in your face’ way to let, you know, Democrats know that you are gonna do your job, that you’re going to carry out these Trump policies.”
“In your face” — Fox News plays video of Border Patrol agents arresting people right just now outside Gavin Newsom’s press conference pic.twitter.com/4xiwEwMCuu
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 14, 2025
“One of the speakers in the runup to Newsom’s event just warned this would be happening and held it up as another reason why Californians needed to get behind Newsom’s answer to Texas and Trump,” reported NBC News Senior National Political Reporter Natasha Korecki.
Newsom responded in real time to the arrests.
“And right outside, at this exact moment, are dozens and dozens of ICE agents,” the governor told rally attendees. “Donald Trump — you think it’s coincidental? — Donald Trump and his minions, Tom Homan — tough guy —he decided, coincidentally or not, that this was a location to advance ICE arrests.”
“People are scared,” Newsom continued. “People are fearful.”
“Do you think it’s coincidental?”
During a press conference about efforts to block GOP-led redistricting efforts in Texas, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said “Donald Trump and his minions” sent “dozens and dozens of ICE agents” outside of the event. https://t.co/cmX1lQuLpq pic.twitter.com/7ojQJD1bYm
— ABC News (@ABC) August 14, 2025
Watch all the videos and social media posts above or at this link.
Image via Reuters
Dr. Oz: God Gave Medicaid Users a Desire to ‘Change the World’—Not Watch TV
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, disparaged “able-bodied” Medicaid recipients, alleging they spend hours each day watching television or engaging in other “leisure-time” activities instead of pursuing what he called their God-given desire to change the world. He asked why anyone would question the government would not want to get people to be wealthy.
The vast majority of “able-bodied” people who use Medicaid, a government safety net medical insurance program that does not provide income to recipients, are already working at least one job. In the majority of families that use Medicaid, at least one adult is working a full-time job. The majority of Medicaid users are children, people living with disabilities, or the elderly, who are unable to work.
“You want people to actually get out of their homes and go do things,” Administrator Oz told CNBC on Thursday (video below). “An able-bodied person on Medicaid today watches about 6.1 hours of television, or just hangs out — leisure time.”
“That’s a lot of time,” Oz insisted, claiming his data is sound.
“No one’s gonna be happy sitting at home 6.1 hours a day doing nothing,” he insisted.
“Your desire to go out and do something, to change the world, is given to you by God, the moment you’re born,” Oz proclaimed. “We want people to go out there and live their fullest lives, so asking people to go out and either volunteer at a position, get educated, get engaged with your community, or go get a job, and we’re gonna help you do that.”
Complaining about critics, some of whom say the new work requirements are counter-productive or designed to kick people out of Medicaid, Oz retorted, “I don’t understand how you could possibly say, that’s a bad thing for America, for us, not to want to get people to be wealthy, to go out there and change their own lives for the better.”
Last month, Dr. Oz declared that the Trump administration will no longer “tolerate” what he called a culture that makes it “easy to be sick in America.” Framing childhood illness as a failure of parenting and physical activity rather than medical need, Oz linked obesity to national security and warned that industries would be forced to cooperate—or face government retaliation.
Critics blasted Dr. Oz’s remarks.
“So the ‘earnest effort to save Medicaid’ is shaming low-income Americans for watching TV, coming from the guy who made his millions off of people watching his shows,” noted Wall Street investment banker Evaristus Odinikaeze.
“This is pure class prejudice,” Odinikaeze charged. “The reality he ignores is that many Medicaid recipients are working poor, disabled, or caretakers, not lounging all day. Access to care keeps people healthy enough to work, care for family, and live with dignity. And cutting Medicaid isn’t about ‘saving’ it; it’s about gutting it so tax breaks for the wealthy can keep flowing.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Mehmet Oz: “It is reprehensible to criticize the president on this I think very earnest effort to save Medicaid … an able-bodied person on Medicaid today watches about 6.1 hours of television or just hangs out — leisure time. That’s a lot of time.” pic.twitter.com/95RfnFEq0Y
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 14, 2025
Image via Reuters
Inflation ‘Starting to Boil’: Dire Economic News for Trump — Worst in Three Years
Lowering inflation and reducing the cost of living were central to Donald Trump’s election. But polls now show Americans believe he’s failing on both fronts—and his approval rating on the issue is sinking fast.
CNN analyst Harry Enten on Wednesday warned, “This is an abject disaster for the President of the United States.”
“He’s 25 points underwater” on inflation, Enten told viewers. “My goodness gracious, that is where The Little Mermaid is, and he is matching The Little Mermaid. That’s how far underwater he is on the issue that got him elected.”
Thursday morning the tea leaves got worse for President Trump.
Wholesale prices in July skyrocketed 0.9%, against expectations of 0.2%. That’s more than four times what analysts thought would happen.
“The cost of wholesale goods and services — where rising inflation tends to show up first — posted the biggest increase in July in three years, possibly heralding a sizable acceleration in price hikes tied to higher U.S. tariffs,” MarketWatch reported.
“Wholesale prices rose far more than expected in July,” CNBC reported, “providing a potential sign that inflation is still a threat to the U.S. economy, a Bureau of Labor Statistics report Thursday showed.”
“The producer price index, which measures final demand goods and services prices, jumped 0.9% on the month, compared to the Dow Jones estimate for a 0.2% gain. It was the biggest monthly gain since June 2022.”
Economists weighed in.
“Tariff churn is starting to burn and producers are starting to feel the inflation fire heat,” Chris Rupkey, chief economist at FwdBonds, wrote in commentary on Thursday, as CNN reported. “It will only be a matter of time before producers pass their higher tariff-related costs on to the backs of inflation-weary consumers.”
“The inflation simmering on the back burner has been brought forward and is clearly starting to boil,” Rupkey warned.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Harry Enten: “This is an abject disaster for the president. Voters on Trump on inflation — look at where his net approval stands today on inflation. My goodness gracious! Into the gutter we do. He is 25 points underwater! … the bottom line is that the wrath the voters feel for… pic.twitter.com/4r80DRdvlL
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2025
Image via Reuters
