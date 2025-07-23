News
Tillis Warns Trump: Epstein Files Will Haunt GOP Like ‘Walking Dead’ Zombies
U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, a Republican of North Carolina, is calling on the Trump administration to release the files it has on convicted sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Tillis, who is not seeking re-election next year, is one of the few Republicans to join what appears to be the vast majority of congressional Democrats calling for the release of the files.
During the 2024 presidential campaign, President Trump promised he would release them, saying, as ABC News reported, that he would have “no problem.”
Asked on Wednesday about the Epstein files and what the administration needs to do to make the storm go away, Senator Tillis did not hesitate.
“Release the damn files,” he said during an Axios interview (video below).
“Look, it makes no sense to me,” Tillis continued. “One of two things is true, I believe. Either it’s a nothing burger in terms of the evidence we have. Let’s separate it from this guy being disgusting in what he did, in the systematic trafficking of young people, minor-age people for sex purposes.
“But the promise to release the files during the campaign was either overplayed and we got a nothing burger if the files get released, or it’s something really disturbing—and that’s actually even a more compelling reason to release it.”
Tillis went on to say that redactions are how to handle concerns about innocent victims.
“We do that all the time. That’s sort of a fake—a bad reason for trying to stop something that you don’t want to happen.”
“So I think the files should be released, let the light of day, let the sun shine through. Now that’s the best way to get past it.”
And he issued a dire warning for the Trump administration and the GOP: “if anybody thinks that this is going to go away because the House left a day earlier or something, it’s gonna be like those zombies in the ‘Walking Dead.’ Every time you think you’ve killed it, another one’s just gonna come running out of the closet after you. This is gonna be an issue all the way through next year’s election.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Sen. Thom Tillis on Epstein: “Release the damn files. It makes no sense to me…The promise to release the file during the campaign was either overplayed and we got a nothing burger or it’s something really disturbing,..This is gonna be an issue all the way through next year.” pic.twitter.com/ctvnxlyDit
— Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) July 23, 2025
Image via Reuters
Legal Experts on Report DOJ Told Trump His Name Was in Epstein Files Months Ago: ‘Interesting’
Officials from President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice informed him months ago that his name appears multiple times in the Epstein files and is among many listed, according to a new report published Wednesday by The Wall Street Journal.
“Many other high-profile figures were also named, Trump was told. Being mentioned in the records isn’t a sign of wrongdoing,” the Journal reported. Trump’s name appeared along with hundreds of others in what Attorney General Pam Bondi has described as a “truckload” of documents, and in “what officials felt was unverified hearsay about many people.”
According to the Journal, DOJ officials, when speaking with the President in May, told him they did not plan to release any additional documents from the files.
In recent weeks, a growing crisis for the White House has exploded amid a bipartisan call for the Epstein files, and especially the so-called client list, if it exists, to be released.
“Bondi had said in February that Epstein’s client list was ‘sitting on my desk right now to review’,” the Journal noted. “Trump said last week in response to a journalist’s question that Bondi hadn’t told him that his name was in the files.”
Indeed, just last week President Trump was asked by a reporter if Attorney General Bondi had told him his name was in the files (video below).
When pressed, he replied, “No, no. She’s given us just a very quick briefing, and in terms of the credibility of the different things that they’ve seen, and I would say that, you know, these files were made up by Comey, they were made up by Obama, they were made up by the Biden—you know. We went through years of that.”
Professor of Law and MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst Joyce Vance, a former U.S. Attorney, remarked, “Lots of people‘s names end up in an investigative file. It doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve done anything wrong. That makes it interesting that Trump [won’t] agree to release the files after saying he would during the campaign.”
U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) offered this observation: “Trump is in Epstein files. He was told around the time Trumpsters’ ardor for disclosure cooled.”
U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) added: “What we already suspected was just confirmed true.”
U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) called it “the simplest explanation all along.”
Business Insider legal correspondent Jacob Shamsian wrote in a social media thread:
“1) Of course Trump is in the Epstein files. We already know that from public records. 2) The fact that Bondi told Trump this months ago is interesting. 3) The fact that she told him *along with the decision that they would not release more files* is interesting. 4) That Trump deferred to their decision not to release more files, as opposed to pushing for transparency at that meeting, is interesting. 5) That, 2 months later, they still won’t release files is interesting.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Reporter: Did Bondi tell you your name appeared in the Epstein files?
Trump: No.. I would say these files were made up by Comey and Obama, made up by the Biden… pic.twitter.com/6ESZSVQSzB
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 15, 2025
Image via Reuters
‘Get in That Game and Fight’: Dem Threatens ‘Nuclear’ Response if GOP Redistricts Texas
A prominent U.S. Senator is warning the Republican Party that if it continues its promise to redistrict their states, eliminating some Democratic-held House seats, she will “go nuclear” and work to do the same. It is rare for a state to redistrict at any time except after the decennial census, but top Democrats have indicated they are prepared to take action in several states.
President Donald Trump recently directed Texas to redistrict, declaring he wanted five of the 13 seats in the Lone Star State currently held by Democrats to become Republican. That alone would make Speaker Mike Johnson’s job easier — he currently oversees the narrowest margin in the House in nearly a century.
“I don’t know if it’s unprecedented what they’re trying to do in Texas,” U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) told Axios on Wednesday (video below). “They’re trying to pick their voters, right? They’re trying to redraw the lines in the middle of a decade so that they have more seats, right? It is very open and obvious.”
Senator Slotkin went on to explain that in her home state of Michigan—a critical swing state—voters added a constitutional amendment against gerrymandering, in response to “how bad it is when politicians get to draw their own districts.”
She noted that when the citizens’ commission is in charge of redistricting her state, it makes it more competitive.
“But I will tell you this,” Slotkin warned, “if they’re gonna go nuclear in Texas, I’m gonna go nuclear in other places.”
“I’m not gonna, like, fight with one arm tied behind my back,” said Slotkin, a former CIA analyst and Department of Defense official. “I don’t want to do that, but if they’re proposing to rig the game, like, we’re gonna get in that game and fight.”
House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has indicated he wants to reorganize the congressional maps in California, New York, New Jersey, Minnesota, and Washington state, to help Democrats pick up as many seats as possible—if the courts allow it.
“We have a responsibility of making sure that we look at every single state of the union and do what we can to ensure that we maximize fairness in those jurisdictions,” Jeffries told CNN. “Some of the best and brightest lawyers in the country are looking at every single aspect of what’s possible in these states.”
Elections analyst Philip Germain responded to Slotkin’s remarks.
“Senator Slotkin continues to understand the moment we’re in and charts a course more Dems should follow,” he wrote. “Democrats cannot continue to ‘play nice’ at the expense of being forced into a competitive authoritarian system of government. We must fight now or get locked out of power.”
U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) on Tuesday wrote:
“It’s time for Democrats to understand the existential threat. Republicans aren’t playing around and they will do this as long as it takes to keep power. It’s time we dilute VRA [Voting Rights Act] districts. There are plenty of Democratic districts that have 65-80% Dem performance.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
.@SenatorSlotkin on Republican redistricting:
“If they’re going to go nuclear in Texas, I’m going to go nuclear in other places. … If they’re proposing to rig the game, we’re going to get in that game and fight.” #AxiosLive pic.twitter.com/30PsWOFBgc
— Axios (@axios) July 23, 2025
Image: Public domain
GOP Congressman: ‘Round Everybody Up and Deport Them All’
U.S. Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) says that in addition to protecting the U.S. border, funds from President Donald Trump’s so-called Big Beautiful Bill should be used to “round everybody up and deport them all,” before he claimed that undocumented immigrants are a “huge drain” on the U.S. economy. Experts disagree.
“The border has been among the priorities for this president,” Fox News Business host Maria Bartiromo said on Wednesday (video below). “What else can get done with the new money approved in the Big Beautiful Bill?”
“Well, we’ve got to round everybody up and deport them all,” Congressman Fine replied, before launching into extended remarks on what he described as “the cost of illegal immigration in this country.”
President Trump’s vow to deliver “the single largest mass deportation program in history” could cost well over one hundred billion dollars.
The Wall Street Journal last year reported that the Congressional Budget Office actually projected a major fiscal benefit from recent undocumented immigrants in the U.S.: $897 billion through 2034.
“That’s roughly $3,500 per American adult—a figure economists should be shouting from the rooftops,” Michael Clemens, a professor of economics at George Mason University, told the Journal.
The Florida GOP congressman, however, claimed otherwise.
Americans “obviously know the crime, but on auto insurance, your underinsured and your uninsured rates, housing prices, education costs—because we’ve got to educate all of these kids—medical care, illegal immigrants are a huge drain on our economy, and we will see a huge resurgence for American workers and American families as we’re getting all of these people out.”
Experts predict that as more and more undocumented immigrants are deported, creating major labor shortages, the cost of everyday items like food will skyrocket, with some commodities, like fresh produce, becoming more difficult to obtain.
“Undocumented immigrants account for 23% of construction labor, the Center for American Progress estimated in 2021. That rises to 44% for agricultural workers, according to a survey for the Department of Labor,” Reuters reported in January. “The potential economic harm from deporting a large chunk of the estimated 11 million immigrants residing in the country illegally is vast, ranging from stalling construction in the nation’s fastest-growing counties to higher food prices.”
Were Trump to be successful in deporting most of the undocumented immigrants—8.3 million, for example—U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) would drop by 7.4% and prices would rise by over 9%, Reuters added.
Watch the video below or at this link.
BARTIROMO: The border has been among the priorities for Trump. What else can get done with the new money in the big beautiful bill?
REP. RANDY FINE: We’ve gotta round everybody up and deport them all. pic.twitter.com/ZEeqwRaXTR
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2025
Image: Public domain
