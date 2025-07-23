Tillis Warns Trump: Epstein Files Will Haunt GOP Like ‘Walking Dead’ Zombies

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, a Republican of North Carolina, is calling on the Trump administration to release the files it has on convicted sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Tillis, who is not seeking re-election next year, is one of the few Republicans to join what appears to be the vast majority of congressional Democrats calling for the release of the files.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, President Trump promised he would release them, saying, as ABC News reported, that he would have “no problem.”

Asked on Wednesday about the Epstein files and what the administration needs to do to make the storm go away, Senator Tillis did not hesitate.

“Release the damn files,” he said during an Axios interview (video below).

“Look, it makes no sense to me,” Tillis continued. “One of two things is true, I believe. Either it’s a nothing burger in terms of the evidence we have. Let’s separate it from this guy being disgusting in what he did, in the systematic trafficking of young people, minor-age people for sex purposes.

“But the promise to release the files during the campaign was either overplayed and we got a nothing burger if the files get released, or it’s something really disturbing—and that’s actually even a more compelling reason to release it.”

Tillis went on to say that redactions are how to handle concerns about innocent victims.

“We do that all the time. That’s sort of a fake—a bad reason for trying to stop something that you don’t want to happen.”

“So I think the files should be released, let the light of day, let the sun shine through. Now that’s the best way to get past it.”

And he issued a dire warning for the Trump administration and the GOP: “if anybody thinks that this is going to go away because the House left a day earlier or something, it’s gonna be like those zombies in the ‘Walking Dead.’ Every time you think you’ve killed it, another one’s just gonna come running out of the closet after you. This is gonna be an issue all the way through next year’s election.”

Watch the video below or at this link.

Sen. Thom Tillis on Epstein: “Release the damn files. It makes no sense to me…The promise to release the file during the campaign was either overplayed and we got a nothing burger or it’s something really disturbing,..This is gonna be an issue all the way through next year.” pic.twitter.com/ctvnxlyDit — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) July 23, 2025

