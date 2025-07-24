News
Dr. Oz: Trump Admin ‘Not Going to Tolerate’ Culture That Makes It ‘Easy to Be Sick’
Dr. Mehmet Oz, President Donald Trump’s Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, declared that the administration will no longer “tolerate” what he called a culture that makes it “easy to be sick in America.” Framing childhood illness as a failure of parenting and physical activity rather than medical need, Oz linked obesity to national security and warned that industries would be forced to cooperate—or face government retaliation.
Oz—often called a conspiracy theorist who has been widely criticized for promoting “quack” products—appeared to endorse an authoritarian vision of public health, suggesting that under Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Americans would no longer be allowed to remain “sick” without consequences, and threatened industry with demands to either cooperate or face retribution.
He also railed against what he called the “over-medicalization” of American society—particularly among children—but failed to distinguish between conditions driven by behavior and those rooted in biology or beyond individual control.
READ MORE: Tuberville: Dems Must ‘Lawyer Up’ for Plot to Make America ‘Communist’
“You’re diagnosing problems that probably should be dealt with with the parents,” he told Fox News Business, referring to children’s health, “or by going out and playing, or just dealing with issues and teaching kids how to mental resilience [sic].”
He warned of risk factors that “cause an obesity epidemic that now prevents three quarters of young men from entering the military,” a questionable claim, and said that this “crisis” is “rolling up towards the older ages.”
“There’s a reason we’re twice as obese as [our] European counterpart countries, we’re ten times more obese than Japan: we’ve made it easy to be sick in America. And this president and this Secretary of Health, Bobby Kennedy, they’re not going tolerate it anymore,” Oz declared.
Warning that he and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, “are the tip of the spear,” he threatened “to make sure that we get industry to work with us, or we’ll be coming after them.”
Dr. Oz has a history of linking healthcare policy to politics.
In 2022, during his failed senatorial campaign, Oz said he wanted abortion to be between a woman, her doctors, and local political leaders.
More recently, Oz has said Americans must “earn the right” to be on Medicaid, and said current Medicaid users should “prove you matter.”
Critics, meanwhile, blasted Oz’s latest remarks.
READ MORE: GOP Congressman: ‘Round Everybody Up and Deport Them All’
California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom responded, telling Oz, “You just stripped 17 million people of their healthcare.”
Dr. Rachel Bedard, an internist, geriatrician, and palliative care physician, wrote: “Stop being sick, Americans. They aren’t gonna tolerate it anymore.”
Anthony M. Hopper, who teaches healthcare administration, noted, “You know … We would be a lot healthier (in the future) if we spent more money on medical research.”
Retired professor MA Rasmussen wrote: “So you guys are OK with the gutting of the EPA, an agency created to protect us from polluted air & water & the Labor Department which enforces worker safety rules? I guess so. You’re all into blaming the individual rather than corporations or agribusiness or bad public policy.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Mehmet Oz: “We’ve made it easy to be sick in America and this president and this secretary of health, Bobby Kennedy, they’re not gonna tolerate it anymore.” pic.twitter.com/vrQm1VzYyP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2025
READ MORE: Education Secretary Hails Columbia Settlement as ‘Monumental Victory’ Over ‘Far-Left’
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Amazing’: Powell Praised for Fact-Checking Trump in Real Time
President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly attacked Jerome Powell and discussed trying to fire him, sought to discredit the Federal Reserve Chairman during a visit to view renovation work Trump has derided as over budget. But as the cameras rolled, Powell pushed back in real time, correcting the president’s false claims.
Both men, wearing construction hard hats, toured the Fed’s renovations—partly over budget due to demands made by Trump appointees—on Thursday afternoon. Trump told the Chairman he is over budget by $3.1 billion, a figure far greater than the $2.5 billion that recent news reports have shown.
“It looks like it’s about $3.1 billion. It went up a little bit—or a lot,” Trump said as Powell definitively shook his head no. “So the $2.7 is now $3.1.”
READ MORE: Dr. Oz: Trump Admin ‘Not Going to Tolerate’ Culture That Makes It ‘Easy to Be Sick’
“I’m not aware of that,” Powell declared.
“It just came out,” Trump insisted.
“I haven’t heard that from anybody,” Powell responded.
“Yeah, it just came out,” Trump again insisted.
Looking at a piece of paper Trump handed him, Powell replied, “You’re including the Martin renovation. You just added in a third building is what that is. That’s a third building.”
“It’s a building that’s being built,” Trump claimed.
“No, it was built five years ago,” Powell replied.
Critics praised Powell and blasted the president.
READ MORE: Tuberville: Dems Must ‘Lawyer Up’ for Plot to Make America ‘Communist’
“This exchange perfectly captures Trump’s relationship with facts: improvise first, verify never,” wrote investment banker Evaristus Odinikaeze. “Powell calmly fact-checking him in real time is the leadership contrast America needs more of. Glad he stood his ground while Trump embarrassed himself.”
“This is amazing,” added HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte. “He says insanely stupid and flat-out wrong stuff in front of world leaders, members of Congress, the media, and so on and NO ONE EVER CORRECTS HIM IN REAL TIME. Like Powell just did.”
“Powell’s doing more here to point out Trump’s lies in real time than nearly every reporter who interviews Trump,” observed author Hemant Mehta, who writes Friendly Atheist on Substack.
“No one humiliates Donald Trump better than Donald Trump,” wrote MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Powell called out Trump for making stuff up to smear him
“I’m not aware of that, Mr President. I haven’t heard that from anybody at the Fed. You just added in a third building is what that is. No, it was built five years ago. We finished it five years ago. It’s not new.” pic.twitter.com/hLos2comoe
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2025
READ MORE: GOP Congressman: ‘Round Everybody Up and Deport Them All’
News
FCC Chair Carr Dodges on Whether Trump Helped Cancel Colbert’s CBS Show
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr declined to say whether President Donald Trump played a role in the cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s CBS show—but hinted that media companies may be taking cues from the White House.
Fox News host Bill Hemmer on Thursday asked Carr directly: “Did President Trump have anything to do with the cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s show?”
Carr offered a roundabout response.
READ MORE: Tuberville: Dems Must ‘Lawyer Up’ for Plot to Make America ‘Communist’
“Well here’s what’s important to keep in mind is a broader dynamic,” he began, before declaring that Trump, during the election, “ran right at these legacy broadcast media outfits and the New York and Hollywood elites that are behind it, and he smashed the facade that these are gatekeepers that can control what Americans think and what Americans can say.”
Carr alleged that Trump “exposed the business model a lot of these outfits as being nothing more than a partisan circus.”
He did acknowledge that, he believes, there are “a lot of consequences that are flowing” from Trump deciding that he’s not going to “play by the rules of politicians in the past,” or allow the mainstream media to “dictate the narratives in the terms of the debate,” before declaring, “he’s succeeding.”
Carr then pointed to Congress’s defunding of NPR and PBS, before adding, “Colbert is getting canceled.”
READ MORE: GOP Congressman: ‘Round Everybody Up and Deport Them All’
Hemmer responded, “I asked you very direct question. I did not hear a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ in your answer. I heard I heard ‘maybe.'”
Carr again did not give a direct answer.
“Yeah, ultimately, these are business decisions for CBS to make—and for these outfits to make.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
FOX: Did President Trump have anything to do with the cancelation of Colbert’s show?
FCC CHAIR BRENDAN CARR: When President Trump ran for election, he ran right at these legacy broadcast media outfits
FOX: I did not hear an answer pic.twitter.com/xNuKCm6vBW
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Fix Is in’: Critics Furious as Republican Suggests Reduced Sentence for Ghislaine Maxwell
Image via Reuters
News
‘Fix Is in’: Critics Furious as Republican Suggests Reduced Sentence for Ghislaine Maxwell
U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) is suggesting that House Republicans may offer convicted sex trafficker and Epstein partner Ghislaine Maxwell the possibility of a reduced sentence in exchange for her testimony—with the threat that if she “lies” then she would be required to fulfill her original sentence.
After calling Maxwell a “dirtbag” and a “liar,” Congressman Burchett told reporters on Thursday that “if she’s looking at maybe parlaying this into reducing her sentence, then we could have some leverage there.”
He claimed that “one thing we got holding over her head is if we find out she lies, she goes back to her original sentence, and that’s looking at lifetime.”
Congress would need to ask the Department of Justice to intervene to facilitate any reduced sentence and a federal judge would have to approve it.
READ MORE: Tuberville: Dems Must ‘Lawyer Up’ for Plot to Make America ‘Communist’
Burchett successfully filed a motion on Wednesday to subpoena Maxwell to appear for a deposition.
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer responded on social media, writing, “I have issued a subpoena to Ghislaine Maxwell for a deposition to occur at Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee on August 11, 2025. The Department of Justice is cooperating and will help facilitate the deposition at the prison.”
Critics are blasting the move.
In response to the video of Burchett’s remarks (below), The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson wrote: “The fix is in.”
“And there it is,” remarked Joshua Reed Eakle, executive director of Project Liberal. “Today, @RepTimBurchett signaled from Capitol Hill that Trump and House Republicans may be open to reducing Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentence. The MAGA movement is now fighting to help the most infamous child sex trafficker of our time walk free.”
READ MORE: GOP Congressman: ‘Round Everybody Up and Deport Them All’
Journalist Marcy Wheeler chastised the Tennessee GOP lawmaker.
“Say @RepTimBurchett? Do you see the problem with your story? Donald Trump, on his own personal authority, just fired the prosecutor who would hold Maxwell accountable. DOJ has no ability to hold her feet to the fire anymore. @PamBondi saw to that.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Tim Burchett admits that House Republicans may agree to ask DOJ to reduce the sentence of sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell in exchange for her testimony, if they like what she has to say. pic.twitter.com/BE2sy3dqEL
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 24, 2025
READ MORE: Education Secretary Hails Columbia Settlement as ‘Monumental Victory’ Over ‘Far-Left’
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News3 days ago
As Inflation Rises and Polls Drop White House Claims ‘Data’ Shows Economy ‘Back on Track’
- News2 days ago
Tuberville: Dems Must ‘Lawyer Up’ for Plot to Make America ‘Communist’
- News3 days ago
Experts Sound Alarm as Trump Officials Accused of Defying Court Orders: Report
- News2 days ago
Trump Accuses Obama of ‘Treason’ in Wild Rant as Epstein Questions Swirl
- News4 days ago
Dems Launch Aggressive House Map Blitz as Red States Plan Blue Seat Redraw
- News2 days ago
GOP Congressman: ‘Round Everybody Up and Deport Them All’
- News3 days ago
Trump Border Czar: Blame Congress for ICE Masks
- News2 days ago
‘Certainly’ Running Again, Says Norton, 88 — But Office Says No Final Decision