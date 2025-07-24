News
Education Secretary Hails Columbia Settlement as ‘Monumental Victory’ Over ‘Far-Left’
In its clash with Columbia University, the Trump administration is touting a historic $221 million settlement as a major triumph for conservative ideology—even though it had originally framed the case as a response to antisemitism on college campuses. On Thursday, Education Secretary Linda McMahon hailed the outcome as a “monumental victory for conservatives” while condemning “far-left-leaning professors.”
“Under the terms of the deal to resolve several federal probes into allegations that it had violated anti-discrimination laws,” CNN reported, “Columbia did not admit to wrongdoing but agreed to pay the government a $200 million settlement over three years and an additional $21 million to settle US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigations.”
Secretary McMahon, CNN added, “heralded the outcome as a ‘seismic shift in our nation’s fight to hold institutions that accept American taxpayer dollars accountable for antisemitic discrimination and harassment,'” and called it “a roadmap for elite universities that wish to regain the confidence of the American public by renewing their commitment to truth-seeking, merit, and civil debate.”
Thursday morning on Fox News Business, Secretary McMahon offered a different explanation.
“I think that this is a monumental victory for conservatives who’ve wanted to do things in these elite campuses for a long time, because we had such far-left-leaning, you know, professors, and we had 27% of the students that are coming in, you know, are from outside of the United States,” McMahon told host Maria Bartiromo. She noted that the 27% was a statistic from Harvard.
“I’m really pleased with this victory,” McMahon continued. “It wouldn’t have happened if Donald Trump were not president, then I’m really pleased to execute his vision for this, that our campuses are now, what they should be. They are places for debate, they are places for education.”
“They’re not places for left-leaning riots and antisemitism, and I’m really pleased with this result.”
Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, wrote in response to McMahon’s remarks: “This is about advancing an extreme agenda.”
“This administration,” Spitalnick said, “continues to exploit real concerns about antisemitism to undermine our core democratic norms & institutions. This is not about keeping Jews safe — if it were, they wouldn’t have gutted OCR [Office for Civil Rights] & other key protections.”
Constitutional law professor and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis warned, “Columbia has now allowed itself to be regulated by a deal. A complete capitulation to the state, yielding their academic freedom to select their students, appoint their faculty, and adopt their curriculum. The Fellows of Magdalen College had more courage against James II in 1687.”
Jordan Acker, who serves on the University of Michigan’s Board of Regents noted:
“Three things can be true here: -Campus faculty, especially in the humanities, needs reform -Antisemitism is a problem on campus -Trump simply cares about destroying higher ed. One and two are fixable. The third is a dire threat to the American way of life and must be fought.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Linda McMahon on Columbia settlement: “This is a monumental victory for conservatives who wanted to do things on these elite campuses for a long time because we had such far left-leaning professors.” pic.twitter.com/e8QZ6QizyU
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2025
News
‘Fix Is in’: Critics Furious as Republican Suggests Reduced Sentence for Ghislaine Maxwell
U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) is suggesting that House Republicans may offer convicted sex trafficker and Epstein partner Ghislaine Maxwell the possibility of a reduced sentence in exchange for her testimony—with the threat that if she “lies” then she would be required to fulfill her original sentence.
After calling Maxwell a “dirtbag” and a “liar,” Congressman Burchett told reporters on Thursday that “if she’s looking at maybe parlaying this into reducing her sentence, then we could have some leverage there.”
He claimed that “one thing we got holding over her head is if we find out she lies, she goes back to her original sentence, and that’s looking at lifetime.”
Congress would need to ask the Department of Justice to intervene to facilitate any reduced sentence and a federal judge would have to approve it.
Burchett successfully filed a motion on Wednesday to subpoena Maxwell to appear for a deposition.
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer responded on social media, writing, “I have issued a subpoena to Ghislaine Maxwell for a deposition to occur at Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee on August 11, 2025. The Department of Justice is cooperating and will help facilitate the deposition at the prison.”
Critics are blasting the move.
In response to the video of Burchett’s remarks (below), The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson wrote: “The fix is in.”
“And there it is,” remarked Joshua Reed Eakle, executive director of Project Liberal. “Today, @RepTimBurchett signaled from Capitol Hill that Trump and House Republicans may be open to reducing Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentence. The MAGA movement is now fighting to help the most infamous child sex trafficker of our time walk free.”
Journalist Marcy Wheeler chastised the Tennessee GOP lawmaker.
“Say @RepTimBurchett? Do you see the problem with your story? Donald Trump, on his own personal authority, just fired the prosecutor who would hold Maxwell accountable. DOJ has no ability to hold her feet to the fire anymore. @PamBondi saw to that.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Tim Burchett admits that House Republicans may agree to ask DOJ to reduce the sentence of sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell in exchange for her testimony, if they like what she has to say. pic.twitter.com/BE2sy3dqEL
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 24, 2025
News
Legal Experts on Report DOJ Told Trump His Name Was in Epstein Files Months Ago: ‘Interesting’
Officials from President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice informed him months ago that his name appears multiple times in the Epstein files and is among many listed, according to a new report published Wednesday by The Wall Street Journal.
“Many other high-profile figures were also named, Trump was told. Being mentioned in the records isn’t a sign of wrongdoing,” the Journal reported. Trump’s name appeared along with hundreds of others in what Attorney General Pam Bondi has described as a “truckload” of documents, and in “what officials felt was unverified hearsay about many people.”
According to the Journal, DOJ officials, when speaking with the President in May, told him they did not plan to release any additional documents from the files.
In recent weeks, a growing crisis for the White House has exploded amid a bipartisan call for the Epstein files, and especially the so-called client list, if it exists, to be released.
“Bondi had said in February that Epstein’s client list was ‘sitting on my desk right now to review’,” the Journal noted. “Trump said last week in response to a journalist’s question that Bondi hadn’t told him that his name was in the files.”
Indeed, just last week President Trump was asked by a reporter if Attorney General Bondi had told him his name was in the files (video below).
When pressed, he replied, “No, no. She’s given us just a very quick briefing, and in terms of the credibility of the different things that they’ve seen, and I would say that, you know, these files were made up by Comey, they were made up by Obama, they were made up by the Biden—you know. We went through years of that.”
Professor of Law and MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst Joyce Vance, a former U.S. Attorney, remarked, “Lots of people‘s names end up in an investigative file. It doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve done anything wrong. That makes it interesting that Trump [won’t] agree to release the files after saying he would during the campaign.”
U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) offered this observation: “Trump is in Epstein files. He was told around the time Trumpsters’ ardor for disclosure cooled.”
READ MORE: Trump Accuses Obama of ‘Treason’ in Wild Rant as Epstein Questions Swirl
U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) added: “What we already suspected was just confirmed true.”
U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) called it “the simplest explanation all along.”
Business Insider legal correspondent Jacob Shamsian wrote in a social media thread:
“1) Of course Trump is in the Epstein files. We already know that from public records. 2) The fact that Bondi told Trump this months ago is interesting. 3) The fact that she told him *along with the decision that they would not release more files* is interesting. 4) That Trump deferred to their decision not to release more files, as opposed to pushing for transparency at that meeting, is interesting. 5) That, 2 months later, they still won’t release files is interesting.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Reporter: Did Bondi tell you your name appeared in the Epstein files?
Trump: No.. I would say these files were made up by Comey and Obama, made up by the Biden… pic.twitter.com/6ESZSVQSzB
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 15, 2025
News
‘Get in That Game and Fight’: Dem Threatens ‘Nuclear’ Response if GOP Redistricts Texas
A prominent U.S. Senator is warning the Republican Party that if it continues its promise to redistrict their states, eliminating some Democratic-held House seats, she will “go nuclear” and work to do the same. It is rare for a state to redistrict at any time except after the decennial census, but top Democrats have indicated they are prepared to take action in several states.
President Donald Trump recently directed Texas to redistrict, declaring he wanted five of the 13 seats in the Lone Star State currently held by Democrats to become Republican. That alone would make Speaker Mike Johnson’s job easier — he currently oversees the narrowest margin in the House in nearly a century.
“I don’t know if it’s unprecedented what they’re trying to do in Texas,” U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) told Axios on Wednesday (video below). “They’re trying to pick their voters, right? They’re trying to redraw the lines in the middle of a decade so that they have more seats, right? It is very open and obvious.”
Senator Slotkin went on to explain that in her home state of Michigan—a critical swing state—voters added a constitutional amendment against gerrymandering, in response to “how bad it is when politicians get to draw their own districts.”
She noted that when the citizens’ commission is in charge of redistricting her state, it makes it more competitive.
“But I will tell you this,” Slotkin warned, “if they’re gonna go nuclear in Texas, I’m gonna go nuclear in other places.”
“I’m not gonna, like, fight with one arm tied behind my back,” said Slotkin, a former CIA analyst and Department of Defense official. “I don’t want to do that, but if they’re proposing to rig the game, like, we’re gonna get in that game and fight.”
House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has indicated he wants to reorganize the congressional maps in California, New York, New Jersey, Minnesota, and Washington state, to help Democrats pick up as many seats as possible—if the courts allow it.
“We have a responsibility of making sure that we look at every single state of the union and do what we can to ensure that we maximize fairness in those jurisdictions,” Jeffries told CNN. “Some of the best and brightest lawyers in the country are looking at every single aspect of what’s possible in these states.”
Elections analyst Philip Germain responded to Slotkin’s remarks.
“Senator Slotkin continues to understand the moment we’re in and charts a course more Dems should follow,” he wrote. “Democrats cannot continue to ‘play nice’ at the expense of being forced into a competitive authoritarian system of government. We must fight now or get locked out of power.”
U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) on Tuesday wrote:
“It’s time for Democrats to understand the existential threat. Republicans aren’t playing around and they will do this as long as it takes to keep power. It’s time we dilute VRA [Voting Rights Act] districts. There are plenty of Democratic districts that have 65-80% Dem performance.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
.@SenatorSlotkin on Republican redistricting:
“If they’re going to go nuclear in Texas, I’m going to go nuclear in other places. … If they’re proposing to rig the game, we’re going to get in that game and fight.” #AxiosLive pic.twitter.com/30PsWOFBgc
— Axios (@axios) July 23, 2025
