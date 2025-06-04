‘Made Government Newark Airport’: Moskowitz Mocks GOP, Trump Failures

During a House committee hearing, U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) sharply—and sharp wittedly—criticized Republicans and the Trump administration for failing to achieve the very goals they had set for themselves.

The Florida Democrat, known for his cutting sarcasm, opened his seveeral-minute monologue by likening the federal government under Trump and GOP control to Newark Airport—plagued for months by air traffic control meltdowns. He also mocked the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), saying no efficiencies have been created and they should “rebrand,” by dropping the “E.” Moskowitz himself rebranded the Republicans’ budget bill, the so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill,” as the “Big, Bloated Abomination Bill.”

“Newark Airport—that is the key example for the American people,” Congressman Moskowitz declared. “You want to talk about how did we make government more efficient? We didn’t. We made government the Newark Airport.”

READ MORE: ‘Who’s Running the Show?’: Trump’s Disappearance From View Sparks Scrutiny

After more jokes, he noted that “certainly, we’ve not made FEMA more efficient. The administrator apparently doesn’t know there’s a hurricane season, wait until he finds out there’s five categories. We’re gonna blow his mind.”

“Nothing has been made more efficient by DOGE,” the Democrat continued. “No new technology in any of these departments, no lower costs—hasn’t happened, right? We promised to tackle the national deficit and debt. They haven’t done that. They’ve made it worse by the big, bloated abomination bill.”

Moskowitz summed up what he called “the wins for Congressional Republicans.”

“You ready? They’re gonna do a $9 billion rescission bill. Okay, they’re gonna get rid of Elmo, which, the American people were clamoring for, okay?” he snarked, referring to the popular “Sesame Street” character. “But they’re gonna add $2.4 trillion to the debt, $9 billion versus $2.4 trillion. And then they want us to cheer for them and give them a trophy like they’re a five year old at a soccer game. Everyone gets a trophy for their participation. Okay?”

Watch the videos below or at this link.

Moskowitz: “The Newark Airport — that’s the key example for the American people. You want to talk about how we made govt more efficient? We didn’t. We made govt the Newark Airport. By the way, now that the divorce is happening with Elon Musk, who is gonna get Big Balls? I’m… pic.twitter.com/BGapNukMOq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2025

Moskowitz: “Nothing has been made more efficient. Here are the wins for congressional Republicans. You ready? They’re gonna do a $9b recession bill. They’re gonna get rid of Elmo, which the American people were clamoring for, but they’re gonna add $2.4t for the debt. And then… pic.twitter.com/i04FCDMDPV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2025

READ MORE: ‘Vindictive Erasure’: Hegseth Ripped for Pride Month Order to Rename USNS Harvey Milk