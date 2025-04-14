News
Trump Rages Against Critics, All But Silent on Alleged Terror Attack on Dem Governor
Nearly 36 hours after the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence was firebombed in what some have described as a possible assassination attempt and anti-Semitic terror attack targeting Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro, President Donald Trump has yet to publicly condemn the act of violence—which has been charged as attempted murder, arson, and terrorism—committed as the governor and his family slept.
Just days after he was sworn in to office in January, President Donald Trump signed an executive order denouncing what he called “an unprecedented wave of vile anti-Semitic discrimination, vandalism and violence,” as NPR reported January 29. He also declared that U.S. policy “shall be” to use “all available and appropriate legal tools to prosecute, remove, or otherwise hold to account the perpetrators of unlawful anti-Semitic harassment and violence.”
But, as critics have noticed, it’s been all but radio silence from the U.S. President on the heinous crimes carried out against Governor Shapiro on the first full day of Passover, the Jewish holiday commemorating liberation from slavery.
The suspect, “Cody Balmer, 38, jumped a fence and managed to evade state troopers after he broke into the building, the authorities said,” The New York Times reported. “He fled the scene and was arrested after turning himself in to the police on Sunday afternoon, officials said at a news conference.”
According to the affidavit, Balmer said that if he had encountered Governor Shapiro, he would have beaten him with his hammer.
“Mr. Balmer was charged with attempted murder, arson and terrorism, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office said early Monday.”
Since the attack on Governor Shapiro and the governor’s mansion, President Trump, on his Truth Social platform, has announced the visit this week of El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, and thanked him for what some say is the unlawful imprisonment of “some of the most violent alien enemies of the World and, in particular, the United States,” whom Trump labeled “barbarians.”
He posted videos of his Saturday night visit to UFC 314, a mixed martial arts event. He denied the tariff exemptions on cell phones, computers, and other tech items are actually “exceptions.” He posted a message to Christians honoring Holy Week. He also posted video of an apparent drone strike and wrote: “Time for the terrorists to hide, but it won’t do them any good.”
Trump called for New York Attorney General Letitia James to resign from office.
In one random post, Trump wrote (in all-caps): “The best definition of intelligence is the ability to predict the future!!!”
In a lengthy post, Trump blasted CBS News for running two investigative stories on him Sunday evening. He called for the news network to lose its broadcast license, and wrote: “Hopefully, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), as headed by its Highly Respected Chairman, Brendan Carr, will impose the maximum fines and punishment … for their unlawful and illegal behavior.”
And as recently as just past 10 AM, Trump posted a message effectively washing his hands of Russia’s unlawful war against Ukraine.
Trump also re-posted a video wishing Jewish families a “blessed Passover,” saying, “may God continue to watch over the Jewish people.”
As of publication time, the President does not appear to have said anything publicly to the people of Pennsylvania or Governor Shapiro to condemn the attack on their governor, his family, and the governor’s mansion.
“Last night at about 2AM,” Governor Shapiro wrote on Sunday, “my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg. The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were evacuated from the Residence safely by Pennsylvania State Police and assisted by Capitol Police. Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished. Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe.”
Responding to that message, Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote that she is “deeply relieved that Governor Shapiro and his family are safe, thankful for the first responders who arrived on the scene, and applaud the police work that resulted in an arrest just hours ago.”
There was no indication she was considering federal charges. The FBI reportedly is assisting in the investigation.
The New York Times DC correspondent Glenn Thrush noted: “Interesting to see how Bondi’s response evolves if there’s evidence the attack was political. She called Tesla vandalism ‘domestic terrorism’ — and vowed to seek max sentences. Shapiro and his family were at home during an arson attempt. Seems far more serious at 1st glance.”
Vice President JD Vance appears to be the only Trump administration official to condemn the attack.
“Thanks be to God that Governor Shapiro and his family were unharmed in this attack. Really disgusting violence, and I hope whoever did it is brought swiftly to justice,” he wrote.
Writer Charlotte Clymer, a former Human Rights Campaign press secretary on Sunday afternoon remarked: “The attempt to burn down the Pennsylvania Governor’s mansion is pretty clearly an assassination attempt, and it’s likely an antisemitic hate crime. It should be referred to that way by political media.”
David Axelrod, the former Obama Senior Advisor and chief strategist, wrote: “Where is the @POTUS?”
“Did I miss it or has he not said, or posted, a word about this attack in PA?”
President Trump’s response so far follows a familiar pattern seen in previous instances of far-right violence or incendiary rhetoric—such as after the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017, when public pressure ultimately led him to issue a condemnation that some viewed as equivocal.
Asked aboard Air Force One on Sunday night if he had any reaction to the attack on Governor Shapiro, Trump could only say, “I just heard about it, no, I’ll have to look into it.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
“I just heard about it” — Trump opined at length about the Masters while talking to reporters this morning but played completely dumb about the arson attack targeting Gov. Shapiro pic.twitter.com/260OEI1qAj
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2025
News
‘This Is a Big Deal’: Top Hegseth Advisor ‘Escorted’ Out of the Pentagon Amid Leak Probe
A top advisor to U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth reportedly was escorted out of the Pentagon after being identified in a leak investigation into an “unauthorized disclosure.”
Reuters, which exclusively reported the development, named the advisor as Dan Caldwell and stated that he has been placed on administrative leave.
Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin added that Caldwell is being “investigated for ‘unauthorized disclosure’ of classified information.”
Reuters noted that a “March 21 memo signed by Hegseth’s chief of staff, Joe Kasper, requested an investigation into ‘recent unauthorized disclosures of national security information involving sensitive communications.'”
READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene to Constituents: ‘Sit and Listen’ at Town Hall or Be ‘Thrown Out’
“Kasper’s memo left open the possibility of a polygraph, although it was unclear if Caldwell was subjected to one.”
Meanwhile, Military.com’s Pentagon reporter Konstantin Toropin provides more context.
“Caldwell was a low key but vital official,” he wrote, noting that Secretary Hegseth “said he was the best point of contact for the National Security Council in the Signalgate chat regarding the strikes against the Houthis in Yemen.”
Experts are weighing in.
“Maybe overdue accountability is finally starting after SignalGate. Dan Caldwell is well-known in Washington as the former head of Hegseth’s former partisan political group, Concerned Veterans of America,” wrote Paul Rieckhoff, a veteran and veterans’ activist. “He also has loved to troll me on this platform over the years. A lapse of discipline or judgement would not be surprising. They are not just radical. They are sloppy and incompetent. That puts our national security at risk. And has our enemies celebrating.”
“This is a big deal,” adds Eric Bianco, Reuters National security correspondent focusing on intelligence. “Caldwell was integral to the Pentagon/admin’s Ukraine policy, especially when it came to discussions around continued military support for Kyiv.”
Developing…
READ MORE: Trump Agenda Mirrors Founders’ Grievances Against ‘Mad King’: Legal Experts
Marjorie Taylor Greene to Constituents: ‘Sit and Listen’ at Town Hall or Be ‘Thrown Out’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has declared her Tuesday night town hall is for constituents only, who must submit questions only in advance, must sign up, and then “sit and listen.” The Georgia Republican declared protesters, whom she alleged would only be “paid” Democrats, will be ejected.
In a social media video, Congresswoman Greene stated, “this is a town hall that’s strictly for constituents. That means you have to live in my district, and you had to sign up on the sign up link. That’s important. Make sure you bring your ID, as we will be verifying that you actually live in the district and have signed up to be in the town hall.”
Greene, under scrutiny over recent stock purchases she allegedly made, is holding the town hall in a county Vice President Kamala Harris carried in November by 15 percentage points, according to Fox News. The GOP Congresswoman established additional rules, namely, no protesting—despite First Amendment protections.
READ MORE: Trump Agenda Mirrors Founders’ Grievances Against ‘Mad King’: Legal Experts
“Also, this is important for everyone attending the town hall,” she said. “You need to understand this is not a place to protest. This isn’t a place to stand up and scream and yell. This is a place to sit and listen, and we have your questions if you signed up.”
Then she served up “one word of warning for you: If you’re planning to act up scream and protest, you’re going to be thrown out. And that’s the way it goes. We know how the Democrat Party is organizing and funding these protests for Republican town halls, all across America. And I’m just going to tell you, I don’t tolerate it.”
“America voted for President Trump, they voted for Republicans to be in charge of Congress and the Senate, and they voted to put America first, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” she concluded
Speaking to Fox News, Greene added she expects her constituents to “behave well. And we expect them to be, you know, respectful.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
I’m so excited for my Town Hall in Cobb County tonight!
To my constituents who have registered and are planning to attend this evening, regardless of your political party, I’m excited to see you and answer your questions.
To the paid Democrat protestors planning to show up from… pic.twitter.com/aT6GGV3bpY
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 15, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Call It What It Is’: Trump’s Latest Moves Are ‘Full Blown Fascism’ Experts Warn
News
Trump Agenda Mirrors Founders’ Grievances Against ‘Mad King’: Legal Experts
President Donald Trump’s key signature policies—the ones that will define his second administration’s early and perhaps entire tenure—echo the very abuses America’s founders listed in the Declaration of Independence as grievances against King George III, legal experts are warning.
“On Thomas Jefferson’s birthday, let’s recall the grievances he wrote in the Declaration of Independence against the abuses of the Mad King,” wrote George Mason University Professor of Economics Alex Tabarrok on Sunday.
“For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world”
“For imposing Taxes on us without our Consent”
“For depriving us in many cases, of the benefits of Trial by Jury”
“For transporting us beyond Seas to be tried for pretended offences”
“Sound familiar?” he asked. “Makes me angry. Should make you angry too.”
READ MORE: ‘Call It What It Is’: Trump’s Latest Moves Are ‘Full Blown Fascism’ Experts Warn
Similarly, attorney Tristan Snell, who successfully prosecuted the $25 million Trump University case for the State of New York, wrote that Trump is “literally re-creating the list of grievances from the Declaration of Independence.”
Tabarrok, Snell, and others, including retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling, who served as Commanding General of United States Army Europe, have all listed several of those grievances that they suggest apply to today’s Trump administration.
“One of the complaints that we had in the Declaration of Independence, at the beginning of the American Revolution was that King George was sending criminals to faraway prisons,” Georgetown Law Professor Steve Vladeck told CNN Tuesday morning (video below). “It’s almost like history doesn’t repeat but it rhymes.”
“There’s no legal authority to send a U.S. citizen to serve a U.S. criminal sentence in a foreign prison,” he continued, saying that “it would be pretty striking if there was, because that would mean any of us could be effectively ‘disappeared’ into a prison with no U.S. legal constraints, with no potential human rights limits.”
Those last two grievances in the list were underscored on Monday, when President Trump and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele—appearing to act in a pre-arranged, tag-team fashion in the Oval Office—framed the situation as if returning a U.S. legal resident, whom American courts had explicitly barred the government from deporting, was now impossible. The individual, 38-year old Kilmar Abrego Garcia, had been sent to a Salvadoran maximum-security prison reserved for terrorists, in what legal experts suggest is a direct defiance of the U.S. Supreme Court.
U.S Senator Chris Murphy, one of the most outspoken anti-Trumpism activists, explained the situation.
“Bone chilling,” the Connecticut Democrat begins. “A court ordered Kilmar Abrego Garcia to stay in the United States. The Supreme Court ruled 9-0 that he was illegally removed. Trump is pretending he won the ruling 9-0. You may not think this case means anything to you. But let me tell you why it does.”
Indeed, Trump and his White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, Stephen Miller, falsely claimed the Supreme Court’s unanimous opinion, ordering the administration to “facilitate” the return of Abrego Garcia to the U.S., was in their favor.
RELATED: ‘Dystopian’: Miller Makes ‘Outrageous’ Claim as El Salvador Refuses to Return US Resident
“Abrego Garcia came to the U.S. over 10 years ago. He married a U.S. citizen and has three U.S. citizen children,” Murphy continues. “He denies any gang affiliation.”
Trump and Bukele both said or suggested he is a terrorist, of which they have provided no evidence.
“You can think whatever you want about the merits of him staying (his U.S. family, his steady job) or being deported (the alleged gang affiliation), there’s really only one key fact: A court ruled he CANNOT be deported to El Salvador bc he would face threat of death there,” Murphy continued. ” In the United States, the executive is REQUIRED to follow a court ruling. Trump did not. He put Abrego Garcia on a plane to El Salvador. And worse, despite no allegation of criminal behavior, Abrego Garcia was put in a heinous El Salvador prison.”
He charges Trump’s team with being “engaged in nuclear grade gaslighting.”
“They say it’s up to El Salvador if they want to send him back. Bullshit. We bring people back all the time when we wrongfully remove them. They could get this guy in a hot second if they wanted to.”
“You may not think this case matters to you. But Abrego Garcia was legally in the U.S., just like all the rest of us. His status as an immigrant doesn’t matter as a matter of law. If Trump can lock up or remove ANYONE – no matter what the courts say – we are all at grave risk.”
Senator Murphy warns: “This is a watershed moment, as Trump thumbs his nose at a Supreme Court ruling, gaslighting the public by pretending his won 9-0 when he lost 9-0. If we normalize this, there’s no end. He can lock up or remove anyone. We will no longer exist in a democracy.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
President Trump has “no legal authority” to deport U.S. citizens.@steve_vladeck adds, “One of the complaints that we had in the Declaration of Independence…was that King George was sending criminals to far away prisons. It’s almost like history doesn’t repeat but it rhymes.”… pic.twitter.com/kqafBUnWmg
— CNN News Central (@NewsCentralCNN) April 15, 2025
READ MORE: Trump Rages Against Critics, All But Silent on Alleged Terror Attack on Dem Governor
