News
‘Apocalyptic’: Trump Plan Would Be ‘Science Demolition Derby’ Experts Warn
President Donald Trump’s proposed 2026 budget reportedly seeks to effectively dismantle the scientific research arm of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, shut down critical weather laboratories, and slash the agency’s budget by more than 25 percent. NOAA serves as the primary source of weather forecasting in the United States and is a vital contributor to global forecasting efforts.
SCIENCE, the flagship journal of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, says that it has seen an internal document, and reports that the administration’s goal is to end climate research at NOAA.
“The document indicates the White House is ready to ask Congress to eliminate NOAA’s climate research centers and cut hundreds of federal and academic climate scientists who track and study human-driven global warming,” SCIENCE reveals. “The administration is also preparing to ask for deep cuts to NASA’s science programs, according to media reports today.”
Citing internal White House documents, CNN reports that the massive cuts may be enacted immediately.
READ MORE: ‘Beyond Contemptuous’: DOJ Slammed for ‘Sheer Indignation’ in Defying Judge
“The cuts would devastate weather and climate research as weather is becoming more erratic, extreme and costly. It would cripple the US industries — including agriculture — that depend on free, accurate weather and climate data and expert analysis. It could also halt research on deadly weather, including severe storms and tornadoes.”
Some are calling it privatizing access to weather data.
Dr. Robert Rohde, chief scientist at Berkeley Earth, a nonprofit providing climate and environmental data, called the plan “apocalyptic.”
“#$%!,” Dr. Rohde wrote on Friday. “This looks apocalyptic for NOAA’s climate research. Trump’s near-final budget proposal would end NOAA research labs, academic institutes, and regional climate centers.”
Meteorologist Matt Lanza calls it “devastating.”
“The function of weather forecasting requires climate data stored at these regional centers. Not to mention intentionally degrading satellites will stagnate progress on our research and understand of weather. Call your congressional representatives,” Lanza urged.
Science and environmental journalist Andrew Revkin calls it part of “Trump’s climate science demolition derby.”
Michael Lowry, a hurricane and storm surge expert, writes: “It’s hard to overstate how catastrophic this would be for hurricane forecasts. Should Congress approve the move, it would undo 50 years of hurricane forecast improvement. The folks taking a broad ax to climate are hacking away decades of progress to life-saving weather forecasts.”
Climate and hurricane specialist John Morales warns, “this will cost lives and livelihoods. It will further wreck the American economy (which is well on its way to being wrecked). Weather and climate impact a significant percentage of our GDP. It’s just stupid.”
READ MORE: ‘MAGA Leftist’ Ripped for Claim Trump Fights Wall Street for ‘Forgotten Working Class’
U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) blasted the move in a video (below) late Friday afternoon.
“I’ve just learned the Trump administration is dismantling the research arm of NOAA, which gets us all of the weather and climate research we need, that people in agriculture need, that people in business need, and that all of a miracle of the world needs in terms of fighting climate change,” Congressman Raskin said. “But all of that is out the window now.”
“All of the research on hurricanes, your daily weather forecasts, it’s all going to be shift over now to private, for profit entities that want to make money off of the information that we were getting, and we should be getting as part of our government commitment to learn about the weather and to learn about the climate.”
He also slammed Republicans, saying that they “of course, don’t believe in climate change.”
“They think that’re going to address climate change by banning the use of the words, and now they’re going to remove the scientific capacity to get the information that we need. It’s just a scandalous and shocking and intolerable turn of events right here, and we’re going to fight them every step along the way to restore NOAA, to its full capacity.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
What an infuriating and idiotic decision. These paralyzing cuts to weather and climate research benefit corporations that want to privatize weather information, put all Americans at risk and exacerbate the dangerous climate denialism of the administration. pic.twitter.com/WeKhDVJokY
— Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) April 11, 2025
READ MORE: DOT Chief Warns Against ‘Fear Mongering’ as Second Aircraft Crash Turns Fatal
Image via Reuters
News
‘Beyond Contemptuous’: DOJ Slammed for ‘Sheer Indignation’ in Defying Judge
The U.S. Department of Justice is telling a federal judge it cannot comply with her orders—even after the U.S. Supreme Court directed the DOJ to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a legal U.S. resident wrongly deported by President Donald Trump’s ICE to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador built to hold accused terrorists.
In a heated hearing, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered the Department of Justice to not “slow walk” her orders designed to attain Abrego Garcia’s release and return to the United States.
“We’re not going to slow-walk this,” Judge Xinis said, Politico’s Kyle Cheney reported, “we’re not relitigating what the Supreme Court has already put to bed.”
The DOJ’s lawyer replied, “We read the Supreme Court’s order differently.”
READ MORE: ‘MAGA Leftist’ Ripped for Claim Trump Fights Wall Street for ‘Forgotten Working Class’
Earlier on Friday, after attempting to cancel a scheduled hearing, DOJ had allowed a 9:30 AM deadline to pass “with no information from the Justice Department about Abrego Garcia’s location or status, as demanded by the judge,” Cheney also reported.
U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis granted the government an extension to 11:30 AM, which also passed without a DOJ response.
Just past noon, Cheney reported: “DOJ says it won’t comply with Judge Xinis’ order because the deadline she set is ‘impracticable.'”
Lawyers for the Department of Justice told Judge Xinis via a court filing that “Foreign affairs cannot operate on judicial timelines, in part because it involves sensitive country-specific considerations wholly inappropriate for judicial review.”
DOJ continued to defy the court, writing: “In light of the insufficient amount of time afforded to review the Supreme Court’s order following the dissolution of the adm. stay in this case, Defendants are not in a position where they ‘can’ share any information requested by the Court,” and added, “That is the reality.”
In court, Judge Xinis asked DOJ attorneys where Abrego Garcia is.
“Your honor, I do not have that information,” reported CBS News Justice Correspondent Scott MacFarlane and Jake Rosen.
READ MORE: DOT Chief Warns Against ‘Fear Mongering’ as Second Aircraft Crash Turns Fatal
“From now until compliance, [I am] going to require daily statuses, daily updates,” Judge Xinis said, according to ABC News’ Katherine Faulders. “We’re going to make a record of what if anything the government is doing or not doing.”
Former federal organized crime prosecutor Elizabeth de la Vega called the Department of Justice’s tone and substance “beyond contemptuous.”
WUSA9’s investigative reporter Jordan Fischer noted: “You see plenty of self-righteousness in filings from DOJ all the time, but the sheer level of indigination in these immigration cases — even here, after losing at the Supreme Court — is something else.”
During Friday’s White House press briefing, a reporter asked Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt that since the President of El Salvador is coming to visit President Donald Trump, “does President Trump want him to bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia with him?”
Leavitt replied that the Supreme Court ordered the administration to ” facilitate the return, not to effectuate the return.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Reporter: The president of El Salvador coming to the white house Monday, does Trump want him to bring Abrego Garcia with him?
Leavitt: The supreme court made they are really very clear it is the administration’s responsibility to facilitate the return, not to effectuate the… pic.twitter.com/bu5JEZtEh9
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 11, 2025
READ MORE: ‘MAGA Cruelty’: Johnson Blasted for Blaming ‘Young Men’ to Justify GOP’s Medicaid Cuts
Image via Reuters
NCRM
‘MAGA Leftist’ Ripped for Claim Trump Fights Wall Street for ‘Forgotten Working Class’
Batya Ungar-Sargon, a rising political pundit who calls herself a “MAGA leftist” and a “Marxist,” is facing backlash after echoing Republican talking points, attacking former President Barack Obama, and praising Donald Trump—all while getting basic facts wrong, including when each was in office, and then doubling down on her claims.
Some may remember the global financial crisis of 2008, which occurred during the final months of the presidential race that ultimately put Barack Obama in the White House — in January 2009. To help protect the financial industry, Congress passed the Troubled Asset Relief Program, commonly known as TARP. President Bush signed it into law on October 3, 2008, as part of the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act.
Not according to Ungar-Sargon.
“I’ve been thinking a lot about the 10 million Americans who lost their homes in the 2008 financial crisis, and how President Obama’s first act in office was to give $700 billion to the banks that caused it, including $3 billion in bonuses to the crooks who organized it,” she said on CNN’s “NewsNight” on Thursday.
“And I’m thinking about how those very Americans saw a president [Obama] pick Wall Street over Main Street and what they saw this whole week was a President willing to go out there and fight for the forgotten men and women of this heartland and take on the entire international global order for them.”
READ MORE: DOT Chief Warns Against ‘Fear Mongering’ as Second Aircraft Crash Turns Fatal
Her remarks were met with varying degrees of disbelief and pushback.
“Lots of people in the heartland have 401Ks,” Neera Tanden, who served as President Joe Biden’s Director of the Domestic Policy Council, reminded Ungar-Sargon. “They have jobs where they work for a company, that is thinking of now laying them off because the supply chain is impossible. The idea that he’s taking on the global elite, when he’s offering a giant tax cut to the billionaires, I’m sorry, it makes very little sense.”
Financial journalist James Surowiecki, author of “The Wisdom of Crowds,” wrote: “TARP was necessary. But even if you don’t agree, blaming Obama for a law passed by Congress while Bush was president is a sign of total ‘Somehow it’s always liberals’ fault’ derangement.”
Thursday night, CNN’s Richard Quest slammed Ungar-Sargon’s claims Trump is “taking on” Wall Street on behalf of the forgotten working class.”
“Will we please stop this ‘forgotten working class’?” Quest urged. “Everybody in some shape or form is part of a working class, either historically, today or whatever, and every one of us, in some shape or form, lives in an economic environment where we are aware of what is happening in our own areas. But this idea that somehow it’s Wall Street versus Main Street and Main Street doesn’t care about Wall Street and Wall Street just wants —”
Friday morning, Ungar-Sargon doubled down on social media, writing: “In 2008, President Obama bailed out Wall Street and screwed over Main Street. In 2024, President Trump screwed over Wall Street to bail out Main Street. That’s what a lot of Americans are going to remember about last week.”
Veteran journalist John Harwood unleashed his anger, writing, “as if these bulls— cliches weren’t dumb enough, George W Bush was president in 2008 and Joe Biden was president in 2024.”
READ MORE: ‘MAGA Cruelty’: Johnson Blasted for Blaming ‘Young Men’ to Justify GOP’s Medicaid Cuts
The Atlantic’s Dr. Norman Ornstein, a political scientist, chastised CNN’s Abby Phillip and her producers, saying, “putting on bloviating ignoramuses should be a no-no.”
Phil Magness, an economic historian for a libertarian think tank, slammed Ungar-Sargon:
“How did a Marxist English PhD with no background or understanding in basic economics become the go-to cable news ‘economic’ commentator for the MAGA tariff agenda?”
2008, for some, was a long time ago. Some may not have been alive, many may not have been old enough to remember the events.
“?In September 2008 our nation was on the edge of falling into a second Great Depression,” the U.S. Department of the Treasury says on its website. “Confidence in the financial system was vanishing and panic was spreading.”
“Every major financial institution was vulnerable. The credit markets that provide financing for credit cards, student loans, mortgage loans, auto loans, small business loans and other types of financing stopped functioning,” Treasury added, noting that “a generalized run on the nation’s banking system was a real possibility.”
“The nation was losing almost 800,000 jobs a month and household wealth had fallen by 17 percent – more than five times the decline in 1929. It was out of these extraordinary circumstances that TARP was created to restore the nation’s financial stability and restart economic growth.”
Congress authorized $700 billion, but that number was scaled back much further under President Obama. Much of the funds that were allocated were repaid. The final cost to taxpayers was about $31.1 billion — less than 4.5% of the figure Ungar-Sargon quoted.
Former Obama National Security Council spokesperson Tommy Vietor blasted Ungar-Sargon and CNN.
“Bush was President in 2008. Trump’s tariffs are cratering the economy in 2025. I would recommend that @CNN and @abbydphillip stop inviting on pundits who don’t seem to have a handle on the most basic facts about politics or economics.”
Another former Obama spokesperson, Aaron Albright, reminded that the “first major bill Obama signed was the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act….when he became president in 2009.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Ungar-Sargon: And the way that he went about doing that is he basically picked up a baseball bat and said to the entire global elites, that’s a really nice stock market you’ve got. It would be a shame if anything happened to it pic.twitter.com/qPqqOHu9Rn
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 11, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Giant Grift’: Calls for Trump Insider Trading Probe Surge Over ‘Corruption’ Questions
News
DOT Chief Warns Against ‘Fear Mongering’ as Second Aircraft Crash Turns Fatal
As U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy took to X to criticize a Democratic congressman for raising concerns about cuts to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), following a minor collision between two planes on Thursday, news broke of a second, far more serious aircraft accident—a fatal helicopter crash with reportedly no survivors.
“Six people died when a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River Thursday afternoon, a person familiar with the situation told CBS News,” the media outlet’s local New York affiliate reported. “The incident happened at roughly 3:15 p.m. Thursday near Jersey City, not far from River Drive South and Newport Parkway, near the Water’s Soul sculpture.”
READ MORE: ‘MAGA Cruelty’: Johnson Blasted for Blaming ‘Young Men’ to Justify GOP’s Medicaid Cuts
“Three adults and at least two children were on board, according to the NYPD. All of the bodies have been recovered, a person familiar with the situation told CBS News. City Hall sources identify the victims as a family from Spain. The pilot was also killed.”
At 3:37 PM, the NYPD announced the helicopter crash.
At 3:40 PM, Secretary Duffy posted a response on X to U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), who had been a passenger in the earlier, non-fatal plane incident. At least five other members of Congress were aboard the plane whose wing was clipped, NBC News reported.
At the time, no mention had yet been made on Duffy’s social media account regarding the helicopter crash. By 4:40 PM.—nearly 90 minutes after the deadly incident occurred—he had shared additional posts, including praise for President Donald Trump, but no mention of the deadly accident.
“While waiting to take off on the runway at DCA just now, another plane struck our wing,” Congressman Gottheimer wrote earlier Thursday afternoon. “Thankfully, everyone is safe. Just a reminder: Recent cuts to the FAA weaken our skies and public safety.”
READ MORE: ‘Giant Grift’: Calls for Trump Insider Trading Probe Surge Over ‘Corruption’ Questions
Secretary Duffy responded to Congressman Gottheimer: “Glad to hear everyone on board is safe. But stop the fear mongering and let’s stick to the facts. No safety-critical positions at the FAA have been cut. I look forward to your support for @POTUS’ plan to build an all new, state of the art air traffic control system.”
Hours earlier, according to Secretary Duffy’s social media account, he was in the Trump Cabinet meeting decrying the “radical left requirements” he was removing from Biden era infrastructure projects.
During his Cabinet meeting remarks, Duffy mentioned he had recently attended the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, which he described as “dilapidated.”
In video posted to his social media account (below), Secretary Duffy praised the “incredible men and women there who will be our marine force of the future.”
“We are going to fight to get them what they need,” Duffy vowed.
“But,” he insisted, “first let’s move Jesus out of the basement.”
The state of the Merchant Marine Academy does not reflect the incredible men and women there who will be our marine force of the future. Unlike so many administrations before us, @POTUS and I care about these great patriots. We are going to fight to get them what they need.
But… pic.twitter.com/NSn6JL9RTw
— Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) April 10, 2025
Watch the video above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Pump and Dump’: Market Manipulation Questions Swirl Over Trump Tariff Pause
Image via Reuters
