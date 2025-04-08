Noem Slammed for Pointing Assault Rifle at Law Enforcement Officer

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem—who has been participating in immigration raids across the country and traveling to prisons beyond U.S. borders—is facing sharp criticism from veterans and firearms experts after appearing to point her assault rifle at a law enforcement officer during a video she filmed to promote her exploits.

“Here we are with Marco and Brian today,” Noem, in protective gear, said (video below). “They’re letting me roll with them. We’re going to go out and pick up somebody who I think is, got charges of human trafficking. Earlier had an op that swept up somebody wanted for murders. So, appreciate the good work that they do every day. And we appreciate them looking to make America safe.”

Critics argued that while the ICE agent and the officer are looking to make America safe, Noem pointing her rifle at one of them does not.

The Washington Post’s military reporter, Alex Horton, an Iraq veteran, wrote: “Noem is pointing the M4 muzzle at an agent with an open dust cover, indicating a chambered round. It’s the worst possible place to point it. No one stopped her, including the agent to her left, who should know better but also has bad muzzle discipline.”

Another Washington Post reporter, Drew Harwell, simply offered, “Firearm safety tip: Never hold your gun like this.”

“Great, okay but could we at least practice better gun safety measures for a photo op?” asked “Common Sense Conservative” David Fitzpatrick. “I appreciate the work, the collaboration, the optics, but gun handling is a pet peeve of mine. Muzzle down, or pointed in a safe position loaded or unloaded – unless engaging a target.”

U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), an Iraq War veteran who served in the Marines was a Lance Corporal, had a few pointers for the DHS Secretary:

“1. Close your ejection port. 2. If you have no rounds in the chamber why do you have a magazine inserted? 3. If you have rounds in the chamber or in the magazine why are you flagging the guy next to you? 4. Stop deporting people without due process.”

Arizona Republic columnist Laurie Roberts added, “Kristi Noem, with costume by ICE. Hopefully, she’s not going to shoot that guy to her left.”

Numerous social media accounts also referenced Noem’s bragging how she shot her dog to death.

Human traffickers. Drug Smugglers. 18th Street Gang members. Spent the morning in Phoenix with our brave @ICEgov and Arizona law enforcement arresting these dirtbags and getting them off of our streets. pic.twitter.com/yH13jWwF1S — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) April 8, 2025

