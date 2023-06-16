News
Baseball Commissioner Says Pride Jerseys Make Some Players ‘Uncomfortable’
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has come out against a league-wide Pride Month celebration, and in particular, the tradition of special Pride uniforms.
Manfred said he would leave the decision to celebrate Pride at all to the individual teams, according to Washington Post reporter Chelsea Janes, but that the national organization has advised teams against having players wear special uniforms.
“We have told teams, in terms of actual uniforms, hats, bases that we don’t think putting logos on them is a good idea just because of the desire to protect players: not putting them in a position of doing something that may make them uncomfortable because of their personal views,” Manfred said.
Some players have refused to wear Pride-themed uniforms in the past. Five Tampa Bay Rays players, Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson, refused to wear a uniform with the team’s logo in rainbow colors last year, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Adam told the paper that the decision “comes down to faith.”
“Ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here. But when we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it’s just a lifestyle that maybe — not that they look down on anybody or think differently — it’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus,” he said.
“It’s not judgmental. It’s not looking down. It’s just what we believe the lifestyle he’s encouraged us to live, for our good, not to withhold. But again, we love these men and women, we care about them, and we want them to feel safe and welcome here.”
Pride Month 2023 has been a source of controversy as anti-LGBTQ—and particularly anti-trans—sentiments have been stoked by the right wing. The Los Angeles Dodgers famously flip-flopped on whether to include the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in their Pride Night celebrations.
The 44-year-old queer advocacy group was initially invited by the team to receive a “Community Hero Award.” The Catholic League, along with Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and other groups, complained that the Sisters’ nuns-in-drag aesthetic mocked their religion, and the Dodgers booted them from the celebration. In retaliation, many other LGBTQ groups pulled out, citing the Sisters’ history of AIDS activism. Faced with the prospect of Pride Night being a bust, the Dodgers reinvited the Sisters to Friday night’s celebration.
While the MLB doesn’t have a league-wide celebration, teams have been celebrating Pride since 2001 when the Chicago Cubs became the first team to hold a “gay day.” The Cubbies started the ball rolling, and now all teams but the Texas Rangers host a Pride Night.
Featured photo by Arturo Pardavila III, via Wikimedia Commons.
‘Dropping Like Flies’: Trump Lawyer Citing ‘Irreconcilable Differences’ Quits Case
Donald Trump has had so many lawyers and so many cases over the years, it’s nearly impossible to keep track.
The Washington Post on Friday attempted to, taking a look at some of the “dozens of attorneys who have defended Trump since 2016.”
Trump is continuing to search for an attorney to add to the exceptionally small legal team defending him in the Special Counsel’s 37 criminal felony indictments case that alleges classified documents mishandling, which includes charges under the Espionage Act, along with obstruction charges, and making false statements.
Part of the problem, reportedly, is lawyers wondering whether or not they will get paid.
Last week two of trump’s lawyers resigned from defending him in that case.
Now, one of those attorneys, Jim Trusty, who appeared on multiple cable news shows adamantly defending the ex-president, has quit, this time from a different case.
Citing “irreconcilable differences,” Trusty notified the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida that he is resigning from Trump’s lawsuit against CNN.
“Mr. Trusty’s withdrawal is based upon irreconcilable differences between Counsel and Plaintiff [Donald Trump] and Counsel can no longer effectively and properly represent Plaintiff,” Trusty writes in his motion to withdrawal which was reported by Politico’s Kyle Cheney.
MSNBC anchor and legal contributor Katie Phang commented, “Dropping like flies.”
‘Voters Have a Right to Know’: Lauren Boebert Failed to Report Income From Book Sales
United States Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado), according to the House Ethics Committee’s guidelines, may have violated House ethics rules, The Daily Beast exclusively reports.
Per The Daily Beast, “The ethics instruction guide for 2022 congressional financial disclosures makes clear that members must disclose not only royalties they received, but anticipated royalties as well—’any royalties currently due from the publisher for completed sales.'”
However, the GOP lawmaker “reported no royalties from the memoir she released last July, My American Life,” and “Congressional guidelines and legal experts said her lack of reported income would violate House ethics rules.”
A spokesperson for the GOP lawmaker, the news outlet reports, told The Daily Beast Boebert “did not receive any money from her book deal until January 2023,” but noted “that does not actually appear consistent with ethics guidance.”
The Daily Beast reports:
The House ethics guidelines state that members should report ‘any royalties currently due from the publisher for completed sales,’ and that ‘when an interest in future royalties cannot be ascertained, it is acceptable to report ‘indefinite’ or ‘unascertainable’ in Block B.’
Despite the guidelines, a staffer for the MAGA lawmaker “shared an email that their office received the evening after this article published, from the staff director and chief counsel of House Ethics, Tom Rust,” in which “Rust appears to override the House guidance as it is written—and as three ethics experts interpreted it to The Daily Beast—and he seems to clear Boebert of disclosing details about her 2022 book deal and royalties.”
Rust wrote Thursday, “Based on this and the facts as you have presented them below, my staff-level guidance is that the Committee’s prior guidance was correct, and Rep. Boebert did not need to disclose any information about her publishing agreement or royalties on her 2022 financial disclosure statement.”
On the other hand, according to The Daily Beast, “ethics experts say that the rules were not complicated and are in place for a reason.”
Vice president and Senior Director of Ethics at nonpartisan watchdog Campaign Legal Center, Kedric Payne, noted “book deals are common in Congress,” adding the guidelines “clearly require disclosure of royalty income.”
Payne emphasized, “Alarm bells ring when a lawmaker has book sales but doesn’t report book income,” and “voters have a right to know that their elected officials are fully transparent about their financial interests.”
The Daily Beast’s full report is available at this link (subscription required).
‘Where and When Do I Get My Reputation Back?’ Trump Rants After Local DA Closes Property Valuation Probe
It’s being called a “rare bit of good legal news” for Donald Trump, who’s facing several other criminal investigations and trials.
A two-year old investigation by the Westchester County, New York District Attorney has officially been closed, according to Business Insider the first to report. The case involved accusations Trump had reported the value of his property as tremendously less than its actual value, for tax purposes. The District Attorney, a well-known Democrat, announced the investigation had been closed.
“Part of why I’m saying anything at all is that I think it’s really important, more important than ever in our country, to make sure that people understand that we have independent prosecutors, we have a justice system that operates independent of politics,” District Attorney Mimi Rocah, told CBS News. Rocah, a former federal prosecutor, was an MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst and frequent commentator before running for elected office. “I can stand here and proudly say that I’m one of those prosecutors, and I look at every subject of any investigation, every organization that’s a subject of an investigation, the same way.”
READ MORE: ‘Lose-Lose’: Legal Expert Explains Why DOJ Must Move to Have Judge Cannon Recuse From Trump Classified Docs Trial
The details of the case are intricate.
“The company and town were for years at odds over its annual tax bill,” CBS News reports. “The club claimed its property was worth as much as 90% less than the town’s valuation. In July 2021, the town and the company agreed to a compromise in which Ossining refunded the club about $875,000 and cut the property assessment by close to 30%.”
No reason was reported for why the town decided to compromise in Trump’s favor.
“At Mr. Trump’s golf course in Westchester, the valuation for 2011 assumed new members would pay an initiation fee of nearly $200,000 for each of the 67 unsold memberships, even though many new members in that year paid no initiation fee at all,” Insider reports the lawsuit stated. “In some instances, Mr. Trump specifically directed club employees to reduce or eliminate the initiation fees to boost membership numbers.”
The case buttresses an ongoing criminal case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
But on Thursday, instead of celebrating, Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform and lashed out in an all-caps rant (transcribed below).
“After going through a criminal investigation for two years by the District Attorneys office in Westchester County, New York, it was just announced that the case has been dropped, and no charges will be filed,” Trump wrote. “This was the honorable thing to do in that I did nothing wrong, but where and when do I get my reputation back? When will the other fake cases against me be dropped? Election interference!!!”
