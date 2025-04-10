News
DOT Chief Warns Against ‘Fear Mongering’ as Second Aircraft Crash Turns Fatal
As U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy took to X to criticize a Democratic congressman for raising concerns about cuts to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), following a minor collision between two planes on Thursday, news broke of a second, far more serious aircraft accident—a fatal helicopter crash with reportedly no survivors.
“Six people died when a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River Thursday afternoon, a person familiar with the situation told CBS News,” the media outlet’s local New York affiliate reported. “The incident happened at roughly 3:15 p.m. Thursday near Jersey City, not far from River Drive South and Newport Parkway, near the Water’s Soul sculpture.”
“Three adults and at least two children were on board, according to the NYPD. All of the bodies have been recovered, a person familiar with the situation told CBS News. City Hall sources identify the victims as a family from Spain. The pilot was also killed.”
At 3:37 PM, the NYPD announced the helicopter crash.
At 3:40 PM, Secretary Duffy posted a response on X to U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), who had been a passenger in the earlier, non-fatal plane incident. At least five other members of Congress were aboard the plane whose wing was clipped, NBC News reported.
At the time, no mention had yet been made on Duffy’s social media account regarding the helicopter crash. By 4:40 PM.—nearly 90 minutes after the deadly incident occurred—he had shared additional posts, including praise for President Donald Trump, but no mention of the deadly accident.
“While waiting to take off on the runway at DCA just now, another plane struck our wing,” Congressman Gottheimer wrote earlier Thursday afternoon. “Thankfully, everyone is safe. Just a reminder: Recent cuts to the FAA weaken our skies and public safety.”
Secretary Duffy responded to Congressman Gottheimer: “Glad to hear everyone on board is safe. But stop the fear mongering and let’s stick to the facts. No safety-critical positions at the FAA have been cut. I look forward to your support for @POTUS’ plan to build an all new, state of the art air traffic control system.”
Hours earlier, according to Secretary Duffy’s social media account, he was in the Trump Cabinet meeting decrying the “radical left requirements” he was removing from Biden era infrastructure projects.
During his Cabinet meeting remarks, Duffy mentioned he had recently attended the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, which he described as “dilapidated.”
In video posted to his social media account (below), Secretary Duffy praised the “incredible men and women there who will be our marine force of the future.”
“We are going to fight to get them what they need,” Duffy vowed.
“But,” he insisted, “first let’s move Jesus out of the basement.”
The state of the Merchant Marine Academy does not reflect the incredible men and women there who will be our marine force of the future. Unlike so many administrations before us, @POTUS and I care about these great patriots. We are going to fight to get them what they need.
But… pic.twitter.com/NSn6JL9RTw
— Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) April 10, 2025
Watch the video above or at this link.
Image via Reuters
News
‘MAGA Cruelty’: Johnson Blasted for Blaming ‘Young Men’ to Justify GOP’s Medicaid Cuts
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is blaming what he calls “young men” playing video games instead of working, as he defends Republicans’ plan to gut Medicaid—slashing what Democrats say is $880 billion from the vital health program that provides medical care to one in five Americans.
“No one has talked about cutting one benefit in Medicaid to anyone who’s duly owed — what we’ve talked about is returning work requirements, so, for example, you don’t have able-bodied young men on a program that’s designed for single mothers and the elderly and disabled,” said the Speaker. Johnson’s own Louisiana district has a disproportionately high rate of Americans on the life-saving program: CBS News this week reported Medicaid is a “lifeline” for people in his district.
Johnson blamed what he suggested is a large number of male gamers on Medicaid for “draining resources.”
“So if you clean that up and shore it up, you save a lot of money, and you return the dignity of work to young men who need to be out working instead of playing video games all day,” he again declared.
“We have a lot of fraud, waste, and abuse in Medicaid. Just one tiny example. The estimate is $51 billion a year, in Medicaid is lost to fraud. That’s unconscionable,” the Louisiana GOP lawmaker claimed.
But rather than target professionals who may be bilking the system, or other factors including paperwork errors, Johnson has chosen to repeatedly target what he claims are “29-year-old males sitting on their couches playing video games.”
The nonpartisan health policy organization KFF (formerly the Kaiser Family Foundation) reported in February that “data show most Medicaid adults are working or face barriers to work. Many Medicaid adults who are working low-wage jobs are employed by small firms and in industries that have low employer-sponsored insurance offer rates.”
KFF also reports that the vast majority of adult Medicaid recipients under the age of retirement (65) are already working, with no work requirement.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates that adding a work requirement would only serve as a barrier to Medicaid participation, and therefore spending, but would not increase the employment levels for otherwise eligible recipients.
“In Arkansas,” KFF reports, “implementing Medicaid work requirements resulted in more than 18,000 people losing coverage.”
Adding work requirements also increases monitoring and implementation costs at the state level.
Critics blasted Johnson.
“Of course, nothing says ‘dignity’ like ripping healthcare away from poor people based on outdated, classist stereotypes,” wrote Wall Street investment banker Evaristus Odinikaeze. “Young men on Medicaid aren’t ‘playing video games all day,’ they’re often underpaid, overworked, or struggling in a rigged economy. This is just MAGA cruelty dressed up as moral judgment.”
Annie Shoup of the nonprofit Protect Our Care wrote: “We know that people on Medicaid who are able to work already do. This will only hurt people and prevent them from getting the health care they deserve, including caregivers who are staying at home caring for family members.”
The organization Social Security Works added, “Medicaid pays for two-thirds of nursing home care in America. That’s what Mike Johnson wants to rip away from seniors and people with disabilities.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Mike Johnson on Medicaid: “What we’ve talked about is returning work requirements … you return the dignity of work to young men who need to be out working instead of playing video games all day. We have a lot of fraud, waste, and abuse in Medicaid.” pic.twitter.com/2ZjaLrh2bg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 10, 2025
News
‘Giant Grift’: Calls for Trump Insider Trading Probe Surge Over ‘Corruption’ Questions
President Donald Trump’s 9:37 AM call for supporters to buy stocks—followed just hours later by his announcement of a so-called “pause” on his market-crushing tariffs—generated billions in new wealth for those positioned to profit. A few of Trump’s billionaire allies were conveniently at the White House celebrating with him as the markets soared, posting single-day gains not seen in decades. To some, the timing of Trump’s statements—and trading activity that some suggest may indicate insider knowledge—has intensified calls to investigate whether the president used his public office to orchestrate a profitable insider scheme. While no definitive proof of market manipulation or insider trading has been published, questions abound.
“Fun fact,” noted Dean Baker, a senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research. “Trump’s backing down on tariffs generated roughly $5 trillion in stock wealth yesterday. If Trump friends got 10% of that through advance knowledge, that’s $500 billion.”
An official White House account posted video of President Trump celebrating—and bragging—with some of his billionaire friends on Wednesday.
“This is Charles Schwab…it’s not just a company, it’s actually an individual!” President @realDonaldTrump 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/uOHJF8VD4v
— Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) April 9, 2025
Adding to the controversy, the former president openly urged his supporters to buy stocks—some even allege he may have tried to promote shares of his own social media company. Heightening concerns further, Trump’s Treasury Secretary later told the press that the tariff “pause” had always been the plan—directly contradicting Trump and multiple senior officials who had previously insisted it was never under consideration.
“This was his strategy all along,” Secretary Scott Bessent said of Trump’s tariff walk back.
“So,” asked attorney and CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers on Wednesday, “who in the Trump administration shorted the market and profited off the pain of the American people?”
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) shared some thoughts on what he calls Trump’s “brewing” insider trading scandal.
“This entire White House is one giant grift,” declared Senator Murphy, one of the most outspoken Democrats challenging Trump’s policies and actions. “Donald Trump and his friends are in power in order to use their access to government to make money. It stinks, and we should get to the bottom of it.”
An insider trading scandal is brewing.
Trump’s 9:30am tweet makes it clear he was eager for his people to make money off the private info only he knew. So who knew ahead of time and how much money did they make? pic.twitter.com/AJbtEq372n
— Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 10, 2025
Miami Herald award-winning investigative journalist Julie K. Brown observed that the “problem is there is no one to investigate this. DOJ? FBI? SEC? The very agencies that we entrusted with enforcing our laws no longer investigate anything other than what Trump wants them to investigate.”
Others are also asking.
Reuters’ White House correspondent Nandita Bose proffered: “Serious question: What are the chances SEC will look into who benefitted from insider info that the pause was about to happen and market manipulation by the admin?”
Attorney Tristan Snell, a former New York State prosecutor who helped lead the investigation and subsequent successful $25 million prosecution of Trump University, says New York Attorney General Letitia James has the authority to investigate and urges her to do so.
“The NY AG has jurisdiction over ANY insider trading that occurs on any NY-based stock exchange,” Snell wrote Thursday morning. “Letitia James should open an IMMEDIATE investigation into whether Trump insiders and Republican members of Congress used advance notice of Trump’s 90-day tariff pause to buy stocks.”
Attorney Richard Painter, the well-known George W. Bush White House chief ethics officer, weighed in.
“If you don’t want to be accused of market manipulation don’t make posts on social media that will make people think you may be involved in market manipulation,” Painter wrote. “Telling people to buy or sell stocks is not illegal. But if you intend to move stock prices and investors trade thinking you have nonpublic information belonging to the government, you could be charged with market manipulation. If you don’t want to be investigated, don’t do it.”
Others, too, are demanding an investigation.
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a former professor of law who has spent decades focused on protecting consumers, asks, “Was that market manipulation? Was it corruption in plain sight?”
“We need an independent investigation into market manipulation,” Senator Warren said on Wednesday, from the floor of the U.S. Senate, “because Americans need to know whether President Trump or anyone in his administration manipulated the market to benefit their donors all while they are working for the American people and while small businesses and those working families are paying a price.”
I’m calling for an investigation into whether President Trump manipulated the market to benefit his Wall Street donors—all while working people and small businesses paid the price.
Did Trump help insiders cash in on his tariff flip-flopping? It sure looks like corruption. pic.twitter.com/5QZ1X5YOpz
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 9, 2025
CNN anchor and chief White House correspondent Jim Sciutto offered his thoughts on whether Trump’s “great time to buy” message telegraphed his own DJT stock.
“Hours before issuing his stunning reversal of his reciprocal tariffs, Trump urged investors to buy, posting on Truth Social, ‘THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!’,” Sciutto wrote. “He concluded the post with ‘DJT.’ Although those are the president’s initials, it was also potentially a nod to Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, which trades under the ticker ‘DJT.’ At the time, the parent of Truth Social, DJT shares were down nearly 13% this month. After the announcement, shares were up over 20% for Wednesday alone.”
U.S. Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) is asking the U.S. Office of Government Ethics and the White House for answers “about whether anyone in the Trump family or administration profited off of this tariff chaos through insider trading.”
BREAKING: I’m demanding answers from the White House and Office of Government Ethics about whether anyone in the Trump family or administration profited off of this tariff chaos through insider trading: pic.twitter.com/GkGl4XZ7NO
— Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) April 10, 2025
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Image via Reuters
News
‘Pump and Dump’: Market Manipulation Questions Swirl Over Trump Tariff Pause
After one of the best days on Wall Street since World War II, fueled by President Donald Trump and his team’s conflicting messages and actions on tariffs, questions are swirling over possible insider trading, market manipulation, and “pump and dump” schemes.
President Trump’s announcement that he is pausing most of the increased tariffs that went into effect at midnight was met with glee by investors but with questions by critics who note that the President, just minutes after the markets opened Wednesday morning, had declared it a “great time to buy.” Less than four hours later, upon news breaking of his “pause” announcement, stock prices surged.
The Dow closed up almost 3000 points, and the S&P 500 surged 9.5 percent, its biggest increase since 2008.
Some critics say the optics are even worse given that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, following the President’s market-shaking “pause” announcement, reportedly told reporters it had been the plan all along.
“Is this market manipulation?” asked U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV), in a hearing Thursday afternoon, questioning Trump Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
“No,” Greer replied.
“Why not? If it was a plan, if it was always a plan, how is this not market manipulation?” Horsford insisted, appearing to refer to Secretary Bessent’s prior remarks.
“It’s not market manipulation, sir,” Greer added.
“Well, then what is it?” an angered Horsford demanded. “‘Cause it sure is not a strategy.”
“We’re trying to reset the global trade system,” Greer continued.
“What has that done?” Horsford interjected. “How have you achieved any of that? But to enact enormous harm on the American people, which was our concern from the very beginning, Tariffs are a tool. It can be used in the appropriate way to protect U.S. jobs and small businesses. But that’s not what this does. So, if it’s not market manipulation, what is it? Who’s benefiting? What billionaire just got richer?”
“But meanwhile, the Speaker is rushing to the floor to pass a budget reconciliation to screw America by passing the biggest tax cut in history — on the backs of the American people? W.T.F.! Who’s in charge? Because it’s sure doesn’t look like it’s the trade representative. You just got the rug pulled out from under you.”
JUST NOW: Rep Steven Horsford GRILLS Jamieson Greer on Donald Trump’s tariff reversal: “Is this market manipulation? If it’s not market manipulation, what is it? Who’s benefiting? What billionaire just got richer?” pic.twitter.com/Wfx8VlLemu
— Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) April 9, 2025
Journalist Ahmed Eldin writes, “Trump tells followers to buy when market opens, then hours later, he pauses tariffs — stocks surge. Totally normal! Just your average day of legal-ish insider trading and market manipulation. Corruption is trading at an all-time high.”
Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced that he will be “writing to the White House to demand who knew in advance that the president was once again going to flip flop on tariffs —and are people cashing in?”
“There is just all too much opportunity for people in the White House and the administration to be insider trading and you can’t put it past them for a minute,” he said. “I think Congress should do an investigation into this, but we’re gonna demand answers from the administration.”
“This will come out,” Schiff vowed, “but an administration that has their own meme coins and has already engaged in self interested dealing with Elon is ‘DOGEing’ agencies that are doing oversight in his own businesses, and that kind of corrupt climate, you have to assume the worst, and we’re gonna try to find out.”
Adam Schiff says he will “find out” if members of the White House are involved in insider trading👇 pic.twitter.com/pbqmKVOdkp
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 9, 2025
Attorney Jackie Singh, a cybersecurity, privacy, and cybercrime expert, posted a CNBC screenshot with the headline: “White House insists Trump’s tariff reversal was his strategy all along.”
“Yes,” she writes, “pump & dump schemes were previously an exclusive realm of fraudsters, and considered prosecutable criminal activity–Now neatly employed by the President of the United States (also a fraudster).”
Political strategist Chris D. Jackson writes, “So he caved after he said he wouldn’t. Was this all a big market manipulation scheme?”
International security analyst Matthew VanDyke insisted the Trump administration “is going to be investigated for market manipulation.”
“Somebody just made BILLIONS off this tariff-based manipulation of the markets,” noted attorney Tristan Snell, who prosecuted the Trump University case for the State of New York. “And it wasn’t any of us.”
“Historian here,” writes Professor of history Manisha Sinha, “while they are tanking the U.S. economy the White House and Trumps cronies are making millions from market manipulation and speculation.”
SiriusXM host John Fugelsang wrote: “This isn’t The Art of the Deal. It’s insider trading with a bad comb-over.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Image via Reuters
