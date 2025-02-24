News
Trump Mass Firings May Be ‘Contrary’ to Law, Watchdog Rules
The federal government ethics watchdog whose attempted firing by President Donald Trump has been temporarily blocked, has ruled that the firings of some “probationary” federal employees may violate federal law.
“Firing probationary employees without individualized cause appears contrary to a reasonable reading of the law, particularly the provisions establishing rules for reductions in force,” Special Counsel Hampton Dellinger of the U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC), an independent agency of the federal government, said in a statement on Monday.
Pointing to the 1978 Civil Service Reform Act, Dellinger said that “the merit system principles have guided how federal government agencies hire, manage, and, if necessary, remove federal employees. These principles establish that all federal employees, including those in a probationary status, should be evaluated based on individual performance.”
READ MORE: ‘Here’s a Civics Lesson for You’: Stephen Miller Schooled by Democratic Congresswoman
Dellinger’s statement was specific to six employees, but critically, it added that he believes that “other probationary employees are similarly situated,” meaning their firings also would appear contrary to law. The statement did not say how many, but added that “Dellinger is considering ways to seek relief for a broader group without the need for individual filings with OSC.”
On Friday, the Supreme Court “neither granted nor denied an emergency request filed by the Trump administration after lower courts had blocked the effort” to fire Dellinger, in what NBC News described as “an unusual, tentative move.” He currently, and possibly temporarily, remains in his position.
The six employees Dellinger referenced include “a trial attorney with the Department of Housing and Urban Development, a benefits analyst at the Office of Personnel Management and a training specialist with the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to a report by WUSA9‘s Jordan Fischer.
RELATED: ‘Accelerated Autocracy’: Why Hegseth’s Firing of Top Military Attorneys Is Raising Alarms
“Because Congress has directed that OSC ‘shall’ protect government employees from PPPs, I believe I have a responsibility to request a stay of these actions while my agency continues to investigate further the apparent violation of federal personnel laws,” Delligner’s statement also reads.
“Dellinger himself was one of the thousands of federal employees Trump has attempted to fire,” WUSA9 also reported. “Despite being nominated by former President Joe Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to a five-year term last year, Dellinger said in a lawsuit that he was informed he was fired in a one-line email earlier this month. A federal judge in D.C. ordered Dellinger temporarily restored to his post while she hears arguments from the Trump administration about the president’s authority to fire him.”
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Most Unpopular Idea Like Ever’: Dems Slam Speaker Over Budget as Republicans Waver
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, grappling with an impending government shutdown just weeks away, is racing to push through a budget that reportedly slashes hundreds of billions of dollars from Medicaid while delivering the massive tax cuts promised by President Donald Trump, that reportedly would primarily benefit the wealthiest Americans—all while navigating a razor-thin majority, Republican defections, and unwavering Democratic opposition.
“The fiscal year 2025 spending plan would likely lead to about $800 billion in cuts from Medicaid over the next decade, part of about $2 trillion in overall spending cuts to help pay for $4.5 trillion in tax cuts plus boosts in defense and border spending,” Forbes reported Tuesday.
“The federal government’s Medicaid program provides health care coverage to more than 72 million Americans,” Forbes added. “While the resolution doesn’t explicitly call for cuts to Medicaid, skeptical lawmakers have warned there’s virtually no other way to achieve the $880 billion in cuts the resolution tasks the Energy and Commerce Committee with finding without slashing Medicaid spending.”
Johnson, who kicked off the new Congress with “the smallest House majority since 1931,” has admitted he has worked to delay Elise Stefanik, President Trump’s nominee for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, from being confirmed until after a budget is passed.
READ MORE: ‘Grave Moral Evil’: Republicans Are Moving to Impeach Judges Over Anti-DOGE Rulings
“If we get the budget resolution passed this week, which is the plan, then it’s possible that Elise Stefanik would go ahead and move on to her assignment at the U.N. as the ambassador there,” Johnson said on Monday. The New York Times called it “a blunt acknowledgment of the political reality of trying to pass a budget to enact President Trump’s agenda after he raided the House Republican ranks to fill out his administration.”
Meanwhile, Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Tuesday declared that “House Democrats will not provide a single vote to this reckless Republican budget. Not one. Not one.”
.@RepJeffries on budget resolution: “Let me be clear, House Democrats will not provide a single vote to this reckless Republican budget. Not one…They will not get a single Democratic vote. why? Because we are voting with the American people.” pic.twitter.com/bb1VikTWAj
— CSPAN (@cspan) February 25, 2025
“The reckless Republican budget will be debated on the House floor today,” Leader Jeffries added on social media. “It represents the largest cut to Medicaid in American history. Children, families, seniors, hospitals and nursing homes will be devastated. House Democrats are a Hard NO.”
It’s not just Democrats.
U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) announced late Tuesday morning he is a “no” on Johnson’s budget.
“They convinced me in there. I’m a ‘no.'”
“If the Republican plan passes, under the rosiest assumptions — which aren’t even true, we’re going to add $328 billion to the deficit this year. We’re going to add $295 billion to the deficit the year after that, and $242 billion to the deficit after that,” Massie told reporters. “Why would I vote for that?!?”
READ MORE: ‘Axis of Evil’: U.S. Slammed for Voting with Russia, North Korea Against Ukraine at UN
Massie said he was a “lean no” until the House Republican conference meeting earlier Tuesday. He said “the leadership’s talking points” convinced him to move to a solid no.
.@RepThomasMassie on budget resolution: “They convinced me in there. I’m a ‘no.’ If the Republican plan passes…we’re going to add $328 billion to the deficit this year. We’re going to add $295 billion to the deficit the year after that…why would I vote for that?!?” pic.twitter.com/xGLSM9mn3R
— CSPAN (@cspan) February 25, 2025
Meanwhile, CNN’s Manu Raju reported Tuesday afternoon that “members in the House GOP conference are telling me today that the holdouts must fall in line or the whole agenda will fall apart.”
Top House Rs calling on their members to fall in line on House GOP budget blueprint as Johnson struggles to lock down votes.
Jason Smith, the House’s top tax writer, warning about tax hikes if the plan stalls — and says that the Senate’s narrower budget “won’t ever have the… pic.twitter.com/o8HVLqmFmB
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 25, 2025
Acknowledging the fragility of his budget battle, Speaker Johnson late Tuesday morning said, “there may be a vote tonight. There may not be,” according to Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman.
Sherman adds, “Budget vote could slip, Johnson says.”
But Sherman also reported that Democrats could hand Republicans a win — by not showing up.
“One potential saving grace for @SpeakerJohnson on the budget resolution is that Democrats have struggled a tad with attendance of late,” Sherman reports. He says U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ) has not “voted since the first day of the Congress.”
U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen (D-CO) “just had a baby,” according to Sherman, and U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) “has missed 26 votes.”
Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), one of the few Democrats who have been actively speaking out against President Trump’s agenda, responded:
“Maybe [Johnson’s] having trouble finding the votes [because] the bill kicks millions off their health care, strips insurance from sick kids, and closes hospitals – just to fund a giant tax cut for billionaires and corporations and that’s the most asinine unpopular idea like ever.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: Trump Mass Firings May Be ‘Contrary’ to Law, Watchdog Rules
Image via Reuters
News
‘Grave Moral Evil’: Republicans Are Moving to Impeach Judges Over Anti-DOGE Rulings
Far-right House Republicans are pushing to impeach federal judges, alleging “high crimes and misdemeanors” in response to rulings that opposed actions by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). One congressman denounced a judge as a “predator” and a “radical anti-LGBTQ activist,” while another argued that blocking DOGE reflected bias against Trump voters. A third asserted that Congress has the “authority to impeach judges to defend the will of the people.”
Courthouse News reporter Benjamin S. Weiss notes that three federal judges have been targeted for impeachment by multiple members of Congress.
Senior U.S. District Judge John Bates
On Monday, U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) made unsubstantiated accusations against Senior Judge John Bates, a Bush appointee serving on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Judge Bates was also appointed by Chief Justice John Roberts to serve on the FISA Court and to serve as the Director of the Administrative Office of the United States Courts.
READ MORE: ‘Axis of Evil’: U.S. Slammed for Voting with Russia, North Korea Against Ukraine at UN
“I just formally introduced articles of impeachment against RADICAL LGBTQ ACTIVIST U.S. District Judge John Bates. His attempt to block President Trump’s order to remove webpages containing resources for ‘gender-affirming care’ from government sites is appalling,” Congressman Ogles declared.
“At no point in American history has the judiciary considered the surgical or chemical castration of healthy children to be a compelling or even legitimate health concern and it shouldn’t start now,” he alleged, wrongly framing the judge’s actions. “We must protect our children from predators like Judge Bates.”
According to an extensive report in The Washington Post, however, Judge Bates had “ordered the nation’s premier health agencies to restore online access to several websites that monitor HIV, health risks for youths and assisted reproductive technologies, which were abruptly taken offline to ensure they complied with President Donald Trump’s recent executive order on gender.”
Judge Bates wrote in his opinion: “By removing long relied upon medical resources without explanation, it is likely that … each agency failed to ‘examine the relevant data and articulate a satisfactory explanation for its action.’”
The Post adds that Bates found “that the health agencies probably violated federal law in taking down the scientific data. He ordered the agencies to restore access to the websites.”
In a video posted to social media (below), however, Rep. Ogles insisted the webpages Bates ordered restored were about “transgender surgeries.” In a press release attacking Judge Bates, Ogles went even further in wrongly characterizing the judge’s actions.
“The continued socialization of this grave moral evil necessitates immediate Congressional action against those promoting it. America’s founders gave Congress the authority to impeach judges to defend the will of the people,” Congressman Ogles falsely claimed. The founders did not give Congress authority to impeach judges to defend the will of the people. “My articles will do just that. It is unacceptable for rogue judges to implicate taxpayers in woke LGBTQ propaganda and the irreversible destruction of children’s bodies.”
U.S. District Chief Judge John “Jack” McConnell Jr.
U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) has “threatened to file articles of impeachment” against U.S. District Chief Judge John “Jack” McConnell Jr. who, Fox News reports, “filed a motion ordering the Trump administration to comply with a previous restraining order. The order temporarily blocked the administration’s efforts to pause federal grants and loans.”
READ MORE: Trump Mass Firings May Be ‘Contrary’ to Law, Watchdog Rules
According to Fox News, “McConnell has since come under fire from Trump supporters and conservatives who have accused him of being a liberal activist after a 2021 video of him saying courts must ‘stand and enforce the rule of law, that is, against arbitrary and capricious actions by what could be a tyrant or could be whatnot’ resurfaced online.”
WPRI reports that Musk wrote on X: “Impeach this activist posing as a judge! Such a person does great discredit to the American justice system,” and later, “Impeach this pseudo-jurist!!”
U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer
Last week, U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) filed articles of impeachment alleging U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer “engaged in judicial misconduct when he halted President Donald J. Trump’s Executive order establishing and implementing the President’s Department of Government Efficiency on purely political grounds, demonstrating clear bias and prejudice against the President and the 74,000,000 Americans who voted for him.”
Congressman Van Orden also charged the judge with “improper handling” of that case.
Reporting on the articles of impeachment, Bloomberg Law noted that U.S. Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) is also filing to impeach Judge Engelmayer.
In a press release, Congressman Crane says Judge Engelmayer “responded to an overtly political emergency request by 19 Democratic attorneys general aiming to prevent Trump administration officials from accessing a payment system within the Treasury Department.”
Bloomberg reported that the “acts against Engelmayer come after Musk called for judicial impeachments, in response to judges issuing court orders that blocked many Trump administration actions.”
During Musk’s Oval Office press conference, President Trump, Axios reported, had said, “Maybe we have to look at the judges because I think that’s a very serious violation.”
But it was Vice President JD Vance who perhaps made the most waves when he wrongly claimed that federal judges “aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power.”
Watch Congressman Ogles’ video below or at this link.
Judge Bates joins the ranks of hundreds of partisan activists disobeying their oaths to score political points.
Thanks to patriots like @RepEliCrane and @Rep_Clyde, rogue judges like Bates will be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/zTBMmpCo8R
— Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) February 24, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Here’s a Civics Lesson for You’: Stephen Miller Schooled by Democratic Congresswoman
Image of Rep. Ogles via Wikimedia/public domain
News
‘Axis of Evil’: U.S. Slammed for Voting with Russia, North Korea Against Ukraine at UN
The Trump administration is facing widespread criticism for aligning with authoritarian regimes—including Russia, North Korea, Belarus, and Hungary—by opposing a United Nations resolution condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine.
Calling it “a stunning shift from years of US policy,” CNN reported that Monday’s vote by the United States “against the Ukrainian and European-backed resolution saw the US at odds with its longtime European allies and instead aligned with the aggressor in the war on the three-year anniversary of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.”
The United States put forth a resolution, effectively to counter Ukraine’s but ended up abstaining from voting on it after several amendments strengthening the language against Russia were adopted.
“They added language to the U.S. text that included replacing the wording ‘the Russia-Ukraine conflict’ with ‘the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation,'” Voice of America reported. “A paragraph was inserted that said: ‘Reaffirming its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, extending to its territorial waters.’ The paragraph also included language on supporting the U.N. Charter and the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.”
READ MORE: Trump Mass Firings May Be ‘Contrary’ to Law, Watchdog Rules
“Unsurprising but still stunning,” declared The Wall Street Journal’s Chief Foreign-Affairs Correspondent, Yaroslav Trofimov. “The United States, Russia, Belarus, Hungary, North Korea and Israel vote together against Ukraine at the United Nations. Even Iran and China abstained. (The resolution passed with 93 countries supporting it.)”
Critics of the Trump administration blasted the choice to side with Russia over Ukraine.
“We used to fight the Axis of Evil. Now we’ve joined them,” lamented U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).
Alexander Vindman is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who served as the Director of European Affairs for the National Security Council (NSC). Before retiring, he cited “a campaign of bullying, intimidation and retaliation by President Trump and his allies” that “forever limited the progression of my military career.”
“A some point you do have to start to wonder, ‘what’s in it for Trump?'” Vindman asked, while pointing to the scoreboard for the UN resolution titled, “Advancing a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”
“Trump seems totally fine with Russia winning and the U.S. losing,” Vindman continued, “Why is he so hard up to serve Putin?”
READ MORE: ‘Here’s a Civics Lesson for You’: Stephen Miller Schooled by Democratic Congresswoman
“Republicans y’all gotta start paying attention,” urged Tennessee Senate Democratic Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro. “The United States switched sides & voted with Russia, North Korea, & Belarus at the UN to have Putin’s back. It’s a fucking disgrace. Screw up your courage & stand up for the principles your party had for most of the last century.”
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Steven Pifer, is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Center on the United States and Europe. In an angry missive he wrote: “US sides with #Russia against #Ukraine. I have practiced or closely followed US foreign policy for more than 45 years. Hard to think of a two-week period over those 45 years during which US policy was more dismaying, embarrassing, appalling and disgusting.” He ended his remarks by “thanking” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
“What a disgrace for our nation,” declared Paul Rieckhoff, founder and CEO of Independent Veterans of America. “On the 3rd anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Trump has put America firmly on the side of the bad guys. With Russia, North Korea, Belarus, and Hungary. Americans are embarrassed, our allies are stunned and #OurEnemiesAreCelebrating.”
“Trump does not speak for most Americans on Ukraine with votes like this. Most Americans support Ukraine. And an overwhelming majority of American veterans support Ukraine. Even if our radical and reckless President does not.”
“Donald Trump just betrayed our democratic allies and aligned the United States of America with North Korea, Russia, and Hungary,” wrote U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego If he wants to “make America great” he can start by keeping us the hell away from these dictatorships. This is atrocious foreign policy and just stupid leadership.
JUST IN:
The UN has adopted Ukraine’s resolution condemning Russian aggression and demanding the immediate withdrawal of Putin’s forces, marking the war’s third anniversary.
The U.S. joined Russia, North Korea, Belarus, and Hungary in opposing the resolution. pic.twitter.com/gvGtCkle2q
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 24, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Accelerated Autocracy’: Why Hegseth’s Firing of Top Military Attorneys Is Raising Alarms
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News4 days ago
‘I’m — We Are the Federal Law’: Trump Blasted for Attack on Dem Governor
- News1 day ago
‘Accelerated Autocracy’: Why Hegseth’s Firing of Top Military Attorneys Is Raising Alarms
- NCRM1 day ago
‘Here’s a Civics Lesson for You’: Stephen Miller Schooled by Democratic Congresswoman
- News22 hours ago
‘Axis of Evil’: U.S. Slammed for Voting with Russia, North Korea Against Ukraine at UN
- News23 hours ago
Trump Mass Firings May Be ‘Contrary’ to Law, Watchdog Rules
- News3 hours ago
‘Grave Moral Evil’: Republicans Are Moving to Impeach Judges Over Anti-DOGE Rulings
- News1 hour ago
‘Most Unpopular Idea Like Ever’: Dems Slam Speaker Over Budget as Republicans Waver