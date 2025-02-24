News
‘Accelerated Autocracy’: Why Hegseth’s Firing of Top Military Attorneys Is Raising Alarms
President Donald Trump’s Friday night firing of the nation’s highest-ranking military official, coupled with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s sweeping purge of senior military leaders and top military attorneys—removing a total of six of the Defense Department’s most experienced officials—has sparked serious concern among experts.
On Friday night, Trump terminated the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Q. Brown, from his four-year appointed term. No reason was given.
Immediately after, Secretary Hegseth dismissed Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the chief of the Navy, and Air Force Vice-Chief General James Slife.
He also fired all three of the Judge Advocates General (JAGs, or TJAGs), the top attorneys for the Army, Navy, and Air Force — a move some experts say should be the greatest cause for concern.
READ MORE: ‘I’m — We Are the Federal Law’: Trump Blasted for Attack on Dem Governor
On “Fox News Sunday,” Secretary Hegseth explained his reasoning for the JAG firings.
“We want lawyers who give sound constitutional advice,” Hegseth told host Shannon Bream. “And don’t exist to attempt to be roadblocks to anything that happens in their spots.”
As Law & Crime reports, “Bream brought up an X post, specifically, from Georgetown Law professor Rosa Brooks, which said: ‘In some ways that’s even more chilling than firing the four stars. It’s what you do when you’re planning to break the law: you get rid of any lawyers who might try to slow you down.'”
Hegseth says firing of top military lawyers was about making sure “they don’t exist to be roadblocks to anything that happens.” pic.twitter.com/JuxhmHARrM
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2025
Indeed, The New York Times calls the firings “an opening salvo” in Hegseth’s “push to remake the military into a force that is more aggressive on the battlefield and potentially less hindered by the laws of armed conflict.”
“Mr. Hegseth, in the Pentagon and during his meetings with troops last week in Europe, has spoken repeatedly about the need to restore a ‘warrior ethos’ to a military that he insists has become soft, social-justice obsessed and more bureaucratic over the past two decades.”
Experts on the law, the military, and authoritarianism and democracy are raising the alarm.
“The purge of senior officers at DOD is deeply troubling, but purging JAG officers worries me the most,” warned U.S. Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), a former Army Captain who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. “JAG officers interpret law for our commanders. They help determine what’s lawful and constitutional. Replacing these military lawyers with [Trump] loyalists is so dangerous.”
Professor of history Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a scholar of fascism and authoritarian leaders, responded to Hegseth’s “roadblocks” remark:
“Well that is the truth. All of this is a process of rearranging government for an accelerated transition from democracy to autocracy. That includes a new domestic role for the military and new autocratic allies abroad.”
U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), a former CIA analyst and Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, called the firings a “purge of senior officers who have served with distinction on the battlefield and off,” and said it “should send a shiver down the spine of any American who cares about an apolitical military.”
“No matter how they try and spin it,” she added, Trump and Hegseth “have brought their political retribution to the very warfighters they claim to care about. And we are no safer for it.”
Describing the firings as “an unprecedented shakeup of senior military leadership,” Associate Professor of Law Mark Nevitt—a former Distinguished Military Professor of Leadership and Law at the U.S. Naval Academy—warns at Just Security of “Trump’s purge of apolitical career officers.”
READ MORE: Trump’s USPS Takeover Plan a ‘Reckless Power Grab’ Endangering Mail-In Voting: Critics
“Make no mistake,” Nevitt writes in a lengthy and detailed explainer, “these firings are extraordinary and destabilize a longstanding norm of separating uniformed military members from politics. It is not an overstatement to characterize these firings as unprecedented and dangerous. What’s more, this purge is occurring against a backdrop of massively complex national security challenges in Ukraine, the Middle East, and beyond.”
On Trump’s firing of the JAG lawyers, Kevin Barron, the founding executive editor of Defense One writes: “Trump is also replacing the military’s top lawyers, who swear to defend the Constitution, with loyalists who will defend him. That’s Hegseth building in pure cover fire for ‘King’ Trump. If Trump has automatic SCOTUS immunity, so could his retribution orders to the military.”
Fred Wellman is a graduate of West Point and the Harvard Kennedy School, an Army veteran of 22 years who served four combat tours, and is now a political consultant and the host of the podcast and Substack newsletter, “On Democracy.”
“They fired the top lawyers of all three service branches. That’s the really dark part,” Wellman declared, referring to the JAG firings. “This is the most dangerous move yet,” he wrote, calling it a “Friday Night Massacre.”
“When I was the Public Affairs Officer for six different general officers in the latter part of my career in the Army, my best friend was always the Judge Advocate General of the command,” Wellman explained. “The good JAGs are unafraid to speak truth to power and ensure the law is followed to the letter. Pete Hegseth hates those JAGs. This is a man that openly supported and campaigned for the pardons of multiple war criminals who were justifiably prosecuted and convicted based on evidence from fellow service members for the torture and murder of civilians in combat.”
Wellman appears to suggest that firing the JAG attorneys could precede possible enactment of the Insurrection Act.
“When you run out the reasons to fire the lawyers by a SecDef and President who do not respect the rule of law, it is clear that the intent is to remove barriers from breaking the laws and military regulations,” he said. “The obvious reason is usually the right one.”
“We know that Project 2025 and Agenda 47 both included references to enacting the Insurrection Act and using military forces to put down public protest and assist in mass deportations and interments. Lawyers with a loose relationship with the law would happily approve actions that skirt the letter of the law and provide legal cover for outrageous uses of our apolitical military against our own people.”
And he suggests those three fired JAG lawyers could have been the “guardrails” to stop a possible invasion of Mexico, Canada, Greenland, or Panama — or the use of the military against American citizens, should Trump choose to do so.
“Who do you think are the people that would have interpreted international law, military regulations, and treaty obligations when the military is ordered to carry out air strikes and raids in Mexico against the newly designated ‘international terrorist’ drug cartels?” Wellman posits. “Who do you think will be advising the service chiefs on use of their forces for seizing the Panama Canal, Greenland, or the utterly comical, but entirely real chance of an invasion of Canada?”
“What about looking at the law and military regulations on the use of force against civilians? Remember, the former SecDef refused to order troops to shoot protestors in the legs under Trump’s first regime. I have no doubt that Hegseth with the right lawyers won’t share that restraint next time.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Played Like a Fiddle’: RFK Jr. Signals Plan to Renege on Confirmation Commitments
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Most Unpopular Idea Like Ever’: Dems Slam Speaker Over Budget as Republicans Waver
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, grappling with an impending government shutdown just weeks away, is racing to push through a budget that reportedly slashes hundreds of billions of dollars from Medicaid while delivering the massive tax cuts promised by President Donald Trump, that reportedly would primarily benefit the wealthiest Americans—all while navigating a razor-thin majority, Republican defections, and unwavering Democratic opposition.
“The fiscal year 2025 spending plan would likely lead to about $800 billion in cuts from Medicaid over the next decade, part of about $2 trillion in overall spending cuts to help pay for $4.5 trillion in tax cuts plus boosts in defense and border spending,” Forbes reported Tuesday.
“The federal government’s Medicaid program provides health care coverage to more than 72 million Americans,” Forbes added. “While the resolution doesn’t explicitly call for cuts to Medicaid, skeptical lawmakers have warned there’s virtually no other way to achieve the $880 billion in cuts the resolution tasks the Energy and Commerce Committee with finding without slashing Medicaid spending.”
Johnson, who kicked off the new Congress with “the smallest House majority since 1931,” has admitted he has worked to delay Elise Stefanik, President Trump’s nominee for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, from being confirmed until after a budget is passed.
READ MORE: ‘Grave Moral Evil’: Republicans Are Moving to Impeach Judges Over Anti-DOGE Rulings
“If we get the budget resolution passed this week, which is the plan, then it’s possible that Elise Stefanik would go ahead and move on to her assignment at the U.N. as the ambassador there,” Johnson said on Monday. The New York Times called it “a blunt acknowledgment of the political reality of trying to pass a budget to enact President Trump’s agenda after he raided the House Republican ranks to fill out his administration.”
Meanwhile, Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Tuesday declared that “House Democrats will not provide a single vote to this reckless Republican budget. Not one. Not one.”
.@RepJeffries on budget resolution: “Let me be clear, House Democrats will not provide a single vote to this reckless Republican budget. Not one…They will not get a single Democratic vote. why? Because we are voting with the American people.” pic.twitter.com/bb1VikTWAj
— CSPAN (@cspan) February 25, 2025
“The reckless Republican budget will be debated on the House floor today,” Leader Jeffries added on social media. “It represents the largest cut to Medicaid in American history. Children, families, seniors, hospitals and nursing homes will be devastated. House Democrats are a Hard NO.”
It’s not just Democrats.
U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) announced late Tuesday morning he is a “no” on Johnson’s budget.
“They convinced me in there. I’m a ‘no.'”
“If the Republican plan passes, under the rosiest assumptions — which aren’t even true, we’re going to add $328 billion to the deficit this year. We’re going to add $295 billion to the deficit the year after that, and $242 billion to the deficit after that,” Massie told reporters. “Why would I vote for that?!?”
READ MORE: ‘Axis of Evil’: U.S. Slammed for Voting with Russia, North Korea Against Ukraine at UN
Massie said he was a “lean no” until the House Republican conference meeting earlier Tuesday. He said “the leadership’s talking points” convinced him to move to a solid no.
.@RepThomasMassie on budget resolution: “They convinced me in there. I’m a ‘no.’ If the Republican plan passes…we’re going to add $328 billion to the deficit this year. We’re going to add $295 billion to the deficit the year after that…why would I vote for that?!?” pic.twitter.com/xGLSM9mn3R
— CSPAN (@cspan) February 25, 2025
Meanwhile, CNN’s Manu Raju reported Tuesday afternoon that “members in the House GOP conference are telling me today that the holdouts must fall in line or the whole agenda will fall apart.”
Top House Rs calling on their members to fall in line on House GOP budget blueprint as Johnson struggles to lock down votes.
Jason Smith, the House’s top tax writer, warning about tax hikes if the plan stalls — and says that the Senate’s narrower budget “won’t ever have the… pic.twitter.com/o8HVLqmFmB
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 25, 2025
Acknowledging the fragility of his budget battle, Speaker Johnson late Tuesday morning said, “there may be a vote tonight. There may not be,” according to Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman.
Sherman adds, “Budget vote could slip, Johnson says.”
But Sherman also reported that Democrats could hand Republicans a win — by not showing up.
“One potential saving grace for @SpeakerJohnson on the budget resolution is that Democrats have struggled a tad with attendance of late,” Sherman reports. He says U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ) has not “voted since the first day of the Congress.”
U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen (D-CO) “just had a baby,” according to Sherman, and U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) “has missed 26 votes.”
Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), one of the few Democrats who have been actively speaking out against President Trump’s agenda, responded:
“Maybe [Johnson’s] having trouble finding the votes [because] the bill kicks millions off their health care, strips insurance from sick kids, and closes hospitals – just to fund a giant tax cut for billionaires and corporations and that’s the most asinine unpopular idea like ever.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: Trump Mass Firings May Be ‘Contrary’ to Law, Watchdog Rules
Image via Reuters
News
‘Grave Moral Evil’: Republicans Are Moving to Impeach Judges Over Anti-DOGE Rulings
Far-right House Republicans are pushing to impeach federal judges, alleging “high crimes and misdemeanors” in response to rulings that opposed actions by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). One congressman denounced a judge as a “predator” and a “radical anti-LGBTQ activist,” while another argued that blocking DOGE reflected bias against Trump voters. A third asserted that Congress has the “authority to impeach judges to defend the will of the people.”
Courthouse News reporter Benjamin S. Weiss notes that three federal judges have been targeted for impeachment by multiple members of Congress.
Senior U.S. District Judge John Bates
On Monday, U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) made unsubstantiated accusations against Senior Judge John Bates, a Bush appointee serving on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Judge Bates was also appointed by Chief Justice John Roberts to serve on the FISA Court and to serve as the Director of the Administrative Office of the United States Courts.
READ MORE: ‘Axis of Evil’: U.S. Slammed for Voting with Russia, North Korea Against Ukraine at UN
“I just formally introduced articles of impeachment against RADICAL LGBTQ ACTIVIST U.S. District Judge John Bates. His attempt to block President Trump’s order to remove webpages containing resources for ‘gender-affirming care’ from government sites is appalling,” Congressman Ogles declared.
“At no point in American history has the judiciary considered the surgical or chemical castration of healthy children to be a compelling or even legitimate health concern and it shouldn’t start now,” he alleged, wrongly framing the judge’s actions. “We must protect our children from predators like Judge Bates.”
According to an extensive report in The Washington Post, however, Judge Bates had “ordered the nation’s premier health agencies to restore online access to several websites that monitor HIV, health risks for youths and assisted reproductive technologies, which were abruptly taken offline to ensure they complied with President Donald Trump’s recent executive order on gender.”
Judge Bates wrote in his opinion: “By removing long relied upon medical resources without explanation, it is likely that … each agency failed to ‘examine the relevant data and articulate a satisfactory explanation for its action.’”
The Post adds that Bates found “that the health agencies probably violated federal law in taking down the scientific data. He ordered the agencies to restore access to the websites.”
In a video posted to social media (below), however, Rep. Ogles insisted the webpages Bates ordered restored were about “transgender surgeries.” In a press release attacking Judge Bates, Ogles went even further in wrongly characterizing the judge’s actions.
“The continued socialization of this grave moral evil necessitates immediate Congressional action against those promoting it. America’s founders gave Congress the authority to impeach judges to defend the will of the people,” Congressman Ogles falsely claimed. The founders did not give Congress authority to impeach judges to defend the will of the people. “My articles will do just that. It is unacceptable for rogue judges to implicate taxpayers in woke LGBTQ propaganda and the irreversible destruction of children’s bodies.”
U.S. District Chief Judge John “Jack” McConnell Jr.
U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) has “threatened to file articles of impeachment” against U.S. District Chief Judge John “Jack” McConnell Jr. who, Fox News reports, “filed a motion ordering the Trump administration to comply with a previous restraining order. The order temporarily blocked the administration’s efforts to pause federal grants and loans.”
READ MORE: Trump Mass Firings May Be ‘Contrary’ to Law, Watchdog Rules
According to Fox News, “McConnell has since come under fire from Trump supporters and conservatives who have accused him of being a liberal activist after a 2021 video of him saying courts must ‘stand and enforce the rule of law, that is, against arbitrary and capricious actions by what could be a tyrant or could be whatnot’ resurfaced online.”
WPRI reports that Musk wrote on X: “Impeach this activist posing as a judge! Such a person does great discredit to the American justice system,” and later, “Impeach this pseudo-jurist!!”
U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer
Last week, U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) filed articles of impeachment alleging U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer “engaged in judicial misconduct when he halted President Donald J. Trump’s Executive order establishing and implementing the President’s Department of Government Efficiency on purely political grounds, demonstrating clear bias and prejudice against the President and the 74,000,000 Americans who voted for him.”
Congressman Van Orden also charged the judge with “improper handling” of that case.
Reporting on the articles of impeachment, Bloomberg Law noted that U.S. Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) is also filing to impeach Judge Engelmayer.
In a press release, Congressman Crane says Judge Engelmayer “responded to an overtly political emergency request by 19 Democratic attorneys general aiming to prevent Trump administration officials from accessing a payment system within the Treasury Department.”
Bloomberg reported that the “acts against Engelmayer come after Musk called for judicial impeachments, in response to judges issuing court orders that blocked many Trump administration actions.”
During Musk’s Oval Office press conference, President Trump, Axios reported, had said, “Maybe we have to look at the judges because I think that’s a very serious violation.”
But it was Vice President JD Vance who perhaps made the most waves when he wrongly claimed that federal judges “aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power.”
Watch Congressman Ogles’ video below or at this link.
Judge Bates joins the ranks of hundreds of partisan activists disobeying their oaths to score political points.
Thanks to patriots like @RepEliCrane and @Rep_Clyde, rogue judges like Bates will be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/zTBMmpCo8R
— Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) February 24, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Here’s a Civics Lesson for You’: Stephen Miller Schooled by Democratic Congresswoman
Image of Rep. Ogles via Wikimedia/public domain
News
‘Axis of Evil’: U.S. Slammed for Voting with Russia, North Korea Against Ukraine at UN
The Trump administration is facing widespread criticism for aligning with authoritarian regimes—including Russia, North Korea, Belarus, and Hungary—by opposing a United Nations resolution condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine.
Calling it “a stunning shift from years of US policy,” CNN reported that Monday’s vote by the United States “against the Ukrainian and European-backed resolution saw the US at odds with its longtime European allies and instead aligned with the aggressor in the war on the three-year anniversary of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.”
The United States put forth a resolution, effectively to counter Ukraine’s but ended up abstaining from voting on it after several amendments strengthening the language against Russia were adopted.
“They added language to the U.S. text that included replacing the wording ‘the Russia-Ukraine conflict’ with ‘the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation,'” Voice of America reported. “A paragraph was inserted that said: ‘Reaffirming its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, extending to its territorial waters.’ The paragraph also included language on supporting the U.N. Charter and the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.”
READ MORE: Trump Mass Firings May Be ‘Contrary’ to Law, Watchdog Rules
“Unsurprising but still stunning,” declared The Wall Street Journal’s Chief Foreign-Affairs Correspondent, Yaroslav Trofimov. “The United States, Russia, Belarus, Hungary, North Korea and Israel vote together against Ukraine at the United Nations. Even Iran and China abstained. (The resolution passed with 93 countries supporting it.)”
Critics of the Trump administration blasted the choice to side with Russia over Ukraine.
“We used to fight the Axis of Evil. Now we’ve joined them,” lamented U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).
Alexander Vindman is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who served as the Director of European Affairs for the National Security Council (NSC). Before retiring, he cited “a campaign of bullying, intimidation and retaliation by President Trump and his allies” that “forever limited the progression of my military career.”
“A some point you do have to start to wonder, ‘what’s in it for Trump?'” Vindman asked, while pointing to the scoreboard for the UN resolution titled, “Advancing a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”
“Trump seems totally fine with Russia winning and the U.S. losing,” Vindman continued, “Why is he so hard up to serve Putin?”
READ MORE: ‘Here’s a Civics Lesson for You’: Stephen Miller Schooled by Democratic Congresswoman
“Republicans y’all gotta start paying attention,” urged Tennessee Senate Democratic Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro. “The United States switched sides & voted with Russia, North Korea, & Belarus at the UN to have Putin’s back. It’s a fucking disgrace. Screw up your courage & stand up for the principles your party had for most of the last century.”
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Steven Pifer, is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Center on the United States and Europe. In an angry missive he wrote: “US sides with #Russia against #Ukraine. I have practiced or closely followed US foreign policy for more than 45 years. Hard to think of a two-week period over those 45 years during which US policy was more dismaying, embarrassing, appalling and disgusting.” He ended his remarks by “thanking” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
“What a disgrace for our nation,” declared Paul Rieckhoff, founder and CEO of Independent Veterans of America. “On the 3rd anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Trump has put America firmly on the side of the bad guys. With Russia, North Korea, Belarus, and Hungary. Americans are embarrassed, our allies are stunned and #OurEnemiesAreCelebrating.”
“Trump does not speak for most Americans on Ukraine with votes like this. Most Americans support Ukraine. And an overwhelming majority of American veterans support Ukraine. Even if our radical and reckless President does not.”
“Donald Trump just betrayed our democratic allies and aligned the United States of America with North Korea, Russia, and Hungary,” wrote U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego If he wants to “make America great” he can start by keeping us the hell away from these dictatorships. This is atrocious foreign policy and just stupid leadership.
JUST IN:
The UN has adopted Ukraine’s resolution condemning Russian aggression and demanding the immediate withdrawal of Putin’s forces, marking the war’s third anniversary.
The U.S. joined Russia, North Korea, Belarus, and Hungary in opposing the resolution. pic.twitter.com/gvGtCkle2q
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 24, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Accelerated Autocracy’: Why Hegseth’s Firing of Top Military Attorneys Is Raising Alarms
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News4 days ago
‘I’m — We Are the Federal Law’: Trump Blasted for Attack on Dem Governor
- News1 day ago
‘Accelerated Autocracy’: Why Hegseth’s Firing of Top Military Attorneys Is Raising Alarms
- NCRM1 day ago
‘Here’s a Civics Lesson for You’: Stephen Miller Schooled by Democratic Congresswoman
- News21 hours ago
‘Axis of Evil’: U.S. Slammed for Voting with Russia, North Korea Against Ukraine at UN
- News23 hours ago
Trump Mass Firings May Be ‘Contrary’ to Law, Watchdog Rules
- News3 hours ago
‘Grave Moral Evil’: Republicans Are Moving to Impeach Judges Over Anti-DOGE Rulings
- News1 hour ago
‘Most Unpopular Idea Like Ever’: Dems Slam Speaker Over Budget as Republicans Waver