‘Axis of Evil’: U.S. Slammed for Voting with Russia, North Korea Against Ukraine at UN

The Trump administration is facing widespread criticism for aligning with authoritarian regimes—including Russia, North Korea, Belarus, and Hungary—by opposing a United Nations resolution condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Calling it “a stunning shift from years of US policy,” CNN reported that Monday’s vote by the United States “against the Ukrainian and European-backed resolution saw the US at odds with its longtime European allies and instead aligned with the aggressor in the war on the three-year anniversary of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.”

The United States put forth a resolution, effectively to counter Ukraine’s but ended up abstaining from voting on it after several amendments strengthening the language against Russia were adopted.

“They added language to the U.S. text that included replacing the wording ‘the Russia-Ukraine conflict’ with ‘the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation,'” Voice of America reported. “A paragraph was inserted that said: ‘Reaffirming its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, extending to its territorial waters.’ The paragraph also included language on supporting the U.N. Charter and the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.”

“Unsurprising but still stunning,” declared The Wall Street Journal’s Chief Foreign-Affairs Correspondent, Yaroslav Trofimov. “The United States, Russia, Belarus, Hungary, North Korea and Israel vote together against Ukraine at the United Nations. Even Iran and China abstained. (The resolution passed with 93 countries supporting it.)”

Critics of the Trump administration blasted the choice to side with Russia over Ukraine.

“We used to fight the Axis of Evil. Now we’ve joined them,” lamented U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

Alexander Vindman is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who served as the Director of European Affairs for the National Security Council (NSC). Before retiring, he cited “a campaign of bullying, intimidation and retaliation by President Trump and his allies” that “forever limited the progression of my military career.”

“A some point you do have to start to wonder, ‘what’s in it for Trump?'” Vindman asked, while pointing to the scoreboard for the UN resolution titled, “Advancing a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

“Trump seems totally fine with Russia winning and the U.S. losing,” Vindman continued, “Why is he so hard up to serve Putin?”

“Republicans y’all gotta start paying attention,” urged Tennessee Senate Democratic Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro. “The United States switched sides & voted with Russia, North Korea, & Belarus at the UN to have Putin’s back. It’s a fucking disgrace. Screw up your courage & stand up for the principles your party had for most of the last century.”

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Steven Pifer, is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Center on the United States and Europe. In an angry missive he wrote: “US sides with #Russia against #Ukraine. I have practiced or closely followed US foreign policy for more than 45 years. Hard to think of a two-week period over those 45 years during which US policy was more dismaying, embarrassing, appalling and disgusting.” He ended his remarks by “thanking” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“What a disgrace for our nation,” declared Paul Rieckhoff, founder and CEO of Independent Veterans of America. “On the 3rd anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Trump has put America firmly on the side of the bad guys. With Russia, North Korea, Belarus, and Hungary. Americans are embarrassed, our allies are stunned and #OurEnemiesAreCelebrating.”

“Trump does not speak for most Americans on Ukraine with votes like this. Most Americans support Ukraine. And an overwhelming majority of American veterans support Ukraine. Even if our radical and reckless President does not.”

“Donald Trump just betrayed our democratic allies and aligned the United States of America with North Korea, Russia, and Hungary,” wrote U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego If he wants to “make America great” he can start by keeping us the hell away from these dictatorships. This is atrocious foreign policy and just stupid leadership.

