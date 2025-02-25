House GOP: Federal Employees Are ‘Bloated Bureaucrats’ Who ‘Do Not Deserve Their Jobs’

Desperate to pass a budget that slashes $800 billion from Medicaid to help fund President Donald Trump’s tax cuts—potentially costing up to $11 trillion—Republicans are scrambling to counter a surge of damning town hall videos and testimonials from recently fired government employees detailing the vital services they once provided for the American people.

It appears that the words Republicans have settled on to try to turn the American people to their side are “bureaucrats” and “bureaucracy.”

U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain, a far-right Michigan Republican who voted against certifying 2020 electoral votes, serves as the Chair of the House Republican Conference.

On Tuesday, McClain lashed out at federal government workers and American voters who oppose President Donald Trump’s massive gutting of the federal government.

“I want to start with last week videos of protesters yelling at members of Congress went viral, right?” McClain said at the House Republican weekly press conference. “But the content focused on the confrontation, not the why.”

“Some of the people that hijacked those town halls are happy with the bloated status quo. They want the bloated status quo to continue. They don’t want to get our country back on track,” the Michigan Congresswoman continued. “And many Democrats are soliciting sob stories from bloated bureaucrats with six figure salaries. Give me a break.”

Like nearly all members of the House, Congresswoman McClain’s base annual salary is $174,000. According to the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, “Members of Congress with at least five years of service or federal employment can also be eligible for a generous pension that pays two to three times more than pensions offered to similarly-salaried workers in the private sector. The value of the benefit is determined by a formula based on the initial date of election to office, the length of service, and the average of the three years of highest salary.”

One of the viral videos that Congresswoman McClain seems to be referencing is this one from MSNBC (below). It features recently fired federal workers—civil servants—including a former cybersecurity worker for the VA.gov websites, a custodial worker from Yosemite National Park, the chief of safety and emergency management at the Philadelphia Veterans Administration, and others.

McClain is not the only House Republican attacking fired federal civil servants and their supporters.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), also attacked “bureaucrats.”

“You can protest all you want outside of departments of this government. You can protest all you want,” Congresswoman Greene declared. “But the American people disagree with you. You’re protecting the bureaucracy. The bureaucracy is not a business. Those are not real jobs producing federal revenue.”

“By the way, they’re consuming taxpayer dollars. Those jobs are paid for by the American tax people who work real jobs earn real income, pay federal taxes, and then pay these federal employees. Federal employees do not deserve their jobs. Federal employees not do not deserve their paychecks . And these are jobs that can be fired at will.”

