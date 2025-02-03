Dems Blocked From Entering USAID Offices: ‘Illegal and Corrupt’

Democratic members of the U.S. House and Senate were reportedly blocked on Monday from entering the Washington, D.C. offices of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), an independent agency of the U.S. government, which Congress established by law in 1961.

Elon Musk and his associates from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have reportedly been trying to shut the agency down, at one point even declaring, “USAID is a criminal organization. Time for it to die.” According to multiple sources and experts, only Congress can eliminate a government agency it created, including this one.

“So you are aware, this agency is very busy currently, and they are not able to take a meeting currently,” an unidentified person who appeared to be speaking for USAID told members of Congress and others who tried to enter the agency’s offices, an Associated Press video shows. “They advised that they will be in contact shortly, and that best to contact the Department of State at this time if you need any further comments.”

The AP also reported that USAID staffers “were instructed to stay out of the agency’s Washington headquarters, and officers blocked the lawmakers from entering the lobby Monday, after Musk announced President Donald Trump had agreed with him to shut the agency.”

Some experts say that the president does not have legal authority to do so.

“The fast moving developments,” the AP added, “show the extraordinary power of Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency in the Trump administration. Musk announced closing of the agency early Monday, as Trump’s secretary of state, Marco Rubio, was out of the country on a trip to Central America.”

Secretary Rubio announced that USAID would be folded into the U.S. Department of State, a move that is likely to be challenged in court.

“Democratic lawmakers gathered outside the agency building for a rally and press conference and gave the most forceful pushback since Trump took office last month. They said they expected a flurry of lawsuits to be issued in the coming days against the Trump administration,” the AP also reported.

Preventing duly elected members of Congress from accessing a federal government office was met with frustration and disapproval.

“Our delegation seeking to do congressional oversight on reports of Elon Musk’s illegal activity at USAID was just barred from entering the building on the orders of Musk and the Trump Administration. Nobody elected Musk — this is illegal and corrupt and we will keep fighting it,” declared U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA).

Rep. Beyer: “What Trump and Musk have done is not only wrong, it is illegal. USAID was established by an act of Congress and can only be disbanded by an act of Congress.” pic.twitter.com/NejYFWicBL — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) February 3, 2025

Aaron Fritschner, Congressman Beyer’s deputy chief of staff, posted a photo (below) of their attempt to enter and wrote: “USAID is one of the most cost-effective agencies we have. Their money goes 10-20 times as far as DOD money to project US influence, including vs China. They fight terrorism, hunger, and diseases like Ebola and bird flu. Rich guys are playing us for suckers.”

Members of Congress attempt to enter USAID pic.twitter.com/8YJSLOkEgx — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) February 3, 2025

“Hollywood could not have written a crueler script,” commented Brett Bruen, former Obama White House Director of Global Engagement. “The world’s richest man cuts off lifesaving food & medicine to the world’s poorest.”

U.S. Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ) explained that his first job in government was at USAID. “Now seeing the security guards there, instructed to ban and bar USAID employees from getting in today, is absolutely shameful.”

All weekend we saw news of Trump/Musk gutting USAID. Senator Kim went by this morning to see what’s going on. pic.twitter.com/4g3Bk9jt7o — Senator Andy Kim’s Office (@SenatorAndyKim) February 3, 2025

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) passionately defended USAID, declaring that it “fights terrorist groups all across this world, making sure that we address the underlying causes for a retreat to terrorism. USAID chases China all around the world, making sure that China doesn’t monopolize contracts for critical minerals and port infrastructure all around the world. It supports freedom fighters everywhere in this world, up until yesterday, delivering firewood, for instance, to the brave Ukrainian defenders on the eastern front.”

Senator @ChrisMurphyCT‘s arguments against cuts to USAID:

– USAID “supports freedom fighters everywhere in this world”

– “USAID chases China around the world”

– “USAID fights terrorist groups all across this world” pic.twitter.com/JusT1vn2uP — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) February 3, 2025

U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) vowed to fight “every way we can.”

USAID “is the lead development agency in the world and no one elected Elon Musk to dismantle it,” Congressman Connolly declared. “We are gonna fight in every way we can. In the courts, in public opinion with the bully pulpit in the halls of Congress and here at USAID itself, we are not going to let this injustice happen.”

“It’s a matter for Congress to deal with not an unelected billionaire oligarch than Elon Musk. And Elon, if you wanna run AD, get nominated by Trump and go to the Senate and good luck in getting confirmed.”

Gerry Connolly: “It is a matter for Congress to deal with, not an unelected billionaire oligarchy named Elon Musk. And Elon, if you want to run USAID, get nominated by Trump and go to the Senate and good luck in getting confirmed.” pic.twitter.com/hM9rN9ryx6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 3, 2025

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a former constitutional law professor, blasted Musk.

“Elon Musk, you didn’t create USAID, the United States Congress did for the American people. And just like Elon Musk did not create USAID, he doesn’t have the power to destroy it,” Raskin loudly declared, vowing Congress will “stop him.”

“Elon Musk, you may have illegally seized power over the financial payment systems of the United States Department of Treasury, but you don’t control the money of the American people, the United States Congress does that, under Article One of the Constitution. And just like the president who is elected to something, cannot impound the money of the people, we don’t have a fourth branch of government called Elon Musk, and that’s gonna become real clear.”

“Elon Musk, you didn’t create USAID, the U.S. Congress did for the American people. … We don’t have a fourth branch of government called Elon Musk.” — @RepRaskin pic.twitter.com/dJS1vvIL66 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) February 3, 2025

“This is real life, this is serious, and this is dangerous,” warned Rep. John Olszewski (D-MD). He told supporters that Democrats in Congress will do all they can, but they need Americans to act.

“I’m just a bumpkin American government teacher, but I know this: USAID is an independent agency by law, and changing that law, as has been said, requires an act of Congress.” — Rep. John Olszewski (D-MD) rips the Trump administration moving to shutter USAID pic.twitter.com/Z9zsmvWHIU — The Recount (@therecount) February 3, 2025

