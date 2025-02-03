News
‘Do We Have a King?’ Trump and Musk’s Moves Signal ‘Constitutional Crisis,’ Experts Warn
Legal and political experts are raising alarms over what they describe as a deepening constitutional crisis after associates and close allies of Elon Musk—whom President Donald Trump appointed to lead the newly created temporary Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—reportedly gained access to or locked employees out of at least four federal agencies: the U.S. Treasury, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the General Services Administration (GSA).
“USAID being unlawfully dismantled. DOGE member has closed HQ. New tranche of workers cut off email,” wrote the former Assistant USAID Administrator for Global Health, Atul Gawande. “Staff tell me, ‘It is frightening being inside USAID right now. Our checks and balances failed. Congress has abdicated its responsibilities.’ And Sec. [of State Marco] Rubio has abdicated his.”
The Atlantic’s Norman Ornstein is a political scientist and co-author of the book, “It’s Even Worse Than It Looks: How the American Constitutional System Collided With the New Politics of Extremism.”
Dr. Ornstein writes, “All of this is completely illegal; we have people who are not a part of government staging a coup right in front of our eyes. Not a single Republican in Congress objecting, Democrats floundering, the press treating it as a misdemeanor. Beyond frightening.”
“This is how democracy dies,” responded economist Tony Annett, a 16-year veteran of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “The opposition does nothing. The media play it down. The bureaucrats comply.”
Longtime congressional reporter Jamie Dupree writes, “Congress approved money to run USAID. Trump is evidently ready to shut it down. The Constitutional crisis may already be here.”
Constitutional law professor and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis responded, “They have used the presidency like the royal prerogative. This is a constitutional crisis. Does Congress make laws or do we have a king who can dispense with them as James II did?”
Gawande, who left USAID on January 20, spoke with Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin. She reports that he “confirms 50 top USAID officials removed. DOGE teams forced their way into USAID offices this weekend.”
“If you want to end foreign aid, let’s have that discussion, but this is a Congressionally statutorily created agency that President Kennedy signed into law. What is happening now is an unlawful shutdown and purge,” Gawande told Fox News, as Griffin reported. “800 people work for USAID’s Global Health, 400 have been terminated. It’s not legal.”
“It’s an unlawful shutdown, purge and dismantling of the agency,” he said.
“This is a gift to our enemies and competitors. This pause is not a pause. It’s the destruction of the agency,” Gawande also told Griffin. “Two weeks ago I was combatting diseases. We had 21 serious outbreaks at the time worldwide. Three are serious now: an Ebola outbreak in the capital of Uganda. Bird flu has broken out in 49 countries. Our efforts to contain them have all been shut down.”
“We were on the verge of ending HIV, TB, and malaria. That has all ended with this pause. It is a gift to our enemies and competitors,” Gawande said.
On Friday, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), pointing to USAID, wrote: “Hearing that Trump is about to double down on the constitutional crisis. A President cannot eliminate an appropriated federal agency by executive order. That’s what a despot – who wants to steal the taxpayers money to enrich his billionaire cabal – does.”
Late Monday morning Senator Murphy added, “It’s hard to overhype how dangerous this moment is. This a naked attempt to seize government by the right wing billionaire class so they can steal from the American people.”
Elon Musk on Sunday wrote: “USAID is a criminal organization. Time for it to die.”
Dylan Williams, Vice President for Government Affairs at the Center for International Policy, responded: “Without any lawful authority, goons are physically forcing their way into federal agencies to intimidate staff, seize protected records and shut them down. Musk then brags about it using incendiary language that could well incite violence. This is a full constitutional crisis.”
On Saturday, New York magazine’s Chas Danner reported: “Elon Musk May Have Your Social Security Number.”
“The world’s richest man may now have access to the confidential personal information of every taxpayer in the United States. According to the New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, Treasury secretary Scott Bessent on Friday granted Elon Musk and his minions at the faux agency DOGE full access to the Treasury’s massive federal payment system. As with the rest of Musk’s wide-reaching project within the U.S. government under Donald Trump, it’s not at all clear what he plans to do with this unprecedented access.”
Danner also pointed to reporting from political scientist Seth Masket, saying he is “sounding the alarm, as well.”
“There are many disturbing aspects of this,” Masket wrote. “But perhaps the most fundamental is that Elon Musk is not a federal employee, nor has he been appointed by the President nor approved by the Senate to have any leadership role in government. The ‘Department of Government Efficiency,’ announced by Trump in a January 20th executive order, is not truly any sort of government department or agency, and even the executive order uses quotes in the title. It’s perfectly fine to have a marketing gimmick like this, but DOGE does not have power over established government agencies, and Musk has no role in government. It does not matter that he is an ally of the President. Musk is a private citizen taking control of established government offices. That is not efficiency; that is a coup.”
Journalist Mehdi Hassan on Sunday noted, “A private citizen is invading and shutting down government departments. The courts and Congress are awol. If this isn’t a constitutional crisis, and oligarchy gone wild, then I don’t know what is.”
“What Musk and DOGE are doing is THE constitutional crisis, responded journalist Mike Rothschild. “It is literally unconstitutional and illegal. Congress decides on spending, not 20 year old cronies of an oligarch. So where is Congress while Trump and Musk delegate them out of existence? What are they doing?”
On Monday, former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) called for members of Congress to “Do something,” and go into the agency buildings where Musk’s associates, he said, “locked out” employees. “Dare them to stop you.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Dear Democratic Leaders: here’s a free idea, send members of congress into the buildings where Elons people are and see what they’re doing. Dare them to stop you.
Do something pic.twitter.com/sdqkp0bH80
— Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) February 3, 2025
Image via Reuters
News
Dems Blocked From Entering USAID Offices: ‘Illegal and Corrupt’
Democratic members of the U.S. House and Senate were reportedly blocked on Monday from entering the Washington, D.C. offices of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), an independent agency of the U.S. government, which Congress established by law in 1961.
Elon Musk and his associates from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have reportedly been trying to shut the agency down, at one point even declaring, “USAID is a criminal organization. Time for it to die.” According to multiple sources and experts, only Congress can eliminate a government agency it created, including this one.
“So you are aware, this agency is very busy currently, and they are not able to take a meeting currently,” an unidentified person who appeared to be speaking for USAID told members of Congress and others who tried to enter the agency’s offices, an Associated Press video shows. “They advised that they will be in contact shortly, and that best to contact the Department of State at this time if you need any further comments.”
The AP also reported that USAID staffers “were instructed to stay out of the agency’s Washington headquarters, and officers blocked the lawmakers from entering the lobby Monday, after Musk announced President Donald Trump had agreed with him to shut the agency.”
Some experts say that the president does not have legal authority to do so.
“The fast moving developments,” the AP added, “show the extraordinary power of Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency in the Trump administration. Musk announced closing of the agency early Monday, as Trump’s secretary of state, Marco Rubio, was out of the country on a trip to Central America.”
Secretary Rubio announced that USAID would be folded into the U.S. Department of State, a move that is likely to be challenged in court.
“Democratic lawmakers gathered outside the agency building for a rally and press conference and gave the most forceful pushback since Trump took office last month. They said they expected a flurry of lawsuits to be issued in the coming days against the Trump administration,” the AP also reported.
Preventing duly elected members of Congress from accessing a federal government office was met with frustration and disapproval.
“Our delegation seeking to do congressional oversight on reports of Elon Musk’s illegal activity at USAID was just barred from entering the building on the orders of Musk and the Trump Administration. Nobody elected Musk — this is illegal and corrupt and we will keep fighting it,” declared U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA).
Rep. Beyer: “What Trump and Musk have done is not only wrong, it is illegal. USAID was established by an act of Congress and can only be disbanded by an act of Congress.” pic.twitter.com/NejYFWicBL
— The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) February 3, 2025
Aaron Fritschner, Congressman Beyer’s deputy chief of staff, posted a photo (below) of their attempt to enter and wrote: “USAID is one of the most cost-effective agencies we have. Their money goes 10-20 times as far as DOD money to project US influence, including vs China. They fight terrorism, hunger, and diseases like Ebola and bird flu. Rich guys are playing us for suckers.”
Members of Congress attempt to enter USAID pic.twitter.com/8YJSLOkEgx
— Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) February 3, 2025
“Hollywood could not have written a crueler script,” commented Brett Bruen, former Obama White House Director of Global Engagement. “The world’s richest man cuts off lifesaving food & medicine to the world’s poorest.”
U.S. Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ) explained that his first job in government was at USAID. “Now seeing the security guards there, instructed to ban and bar USAID employees from getting in today, is absolutely shameful.”
All weekend we saw news of Trump/Musk gutting USAID. Senator Kim went by this morning to see what’s going on. pic.twitter.com/4g3Bk9jt7o
— Senator Andy Kim’s Office (@SenatorAndyKim) February 3, 2025
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) passionately defended USAID, declaring that it “fights terrorist groups all across this world, making sure that we address the underlying causes for a retreat to terrorism. USAID chases China all around the world, making sure that China doesn’t monopolize contracts for critical minerals and port infrastructure all around the world. It supports freedom fighters everywhere in this world, up until yesterday, delivering firewood, for instance, to the brave Ukrainian defenders on the eastern front.”
Senator @ChrisMurphyCT‘s arguments against cuts to USAID:
– USAID “supports freedom fighters everywhere in this world”
– “USAID chases China around the world”
– “USAID fights terrorist groups all across this world” pic.twitter.com/JusT1vn2uP
— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) February 3, 2025
U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) vowed to fight “every way we can.”
USAID “is the lead development agency in the world and no one elected Elon Musk to dismantle it,” Congressman Connolly declared. “We are gonna fight in every way we can. In the courts, in public opinion with the bully pulpit in the halls of Congress and here at USAID itself, we are not going to let this injustice happen.”
“It’s a matter for Congress to deal with not an unelected billionaire oligarch than Elon Musk. And Elon, if you wanna run AD, get nominated by Trump and go to the Senate and good luck in getting confirmed.”
Gerry Connolly: “It is a matter for Congress to deal with, not an unelected billionaire oligarchy named Elon Musk. And Elon, if you want to run USAID, get nominated by Trump and go to the Senate and good luck in getting confirmed.” pic.twitter.com/hM9rN9ryx6
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 3, 2025
U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a former constitutional law professor, blasted Musk.
“Elon Musk, you didn’t create USAID, the United States Congress did for the American people. And just like Elon Musk did not create USAID, he doesn’t have the power to destroy it,” Raskin loudly declared, vowing Congress will “stop him.”
“Elon Musk, you may have illegally seized power over the financial payment systems of the United States Department of Treasury, but you don’t control the money of the American people, the United States Congress does that, under Article One of the Constitution. And just like the president who is elected to something, cannot impound the money of the people, we don’t have a fourth branch of government called Elon Musk, and that’s gonna become real clear.”
“Elon Musk, you didn’t create USAID, the U.S. Congress did for the American people. … We don’t have a fourth branch of government called Elon Musk.”
— @RepRaskin pic.twitter.com/dJS1vvIL66
— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) February 3, 2025
“This is real life, this is serious, and this is dangerous,” warned Rep. John Olszewski (D-MD). He told supporters that Democrats in Congress will do all they can, but they need Americans to act.
“I’m just a bumpkin American government teacher, but I know this: USAID is an independent agency by law, and changing that law, as has been said, requires an act of Congress.”
— Rep. John Olszewski (D-MD) rips the Trump administration moving to shutter USAID pic.twitter.com/Z9zsmvWHIU
— The Recount (@therecount) February 3, 2025
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Image via Reuters
News
‘Check Out Schoolhouse Rock’: JD Vance Schooled on How Government Works
Vice President JD Vance faced sharp criticism from a wide range of voices on Monday—including one who alleged “intellectual dishonesty”—after the Ohio Republican appeared to offer an inaccurate and insufficient explanation of how the executive branch of the federal government is supposed to function.
“Career bureaucrats don’t get to violate lawful orders from the President of the United States. They answer to the president, and he answers to the people. Really not that complicated,” Vance wrote on social media.
Critics suggested that Vance, who has a Yale Law School degree, wasn’t exactly correct.
The vice president appeared to be referring to some or all of the four U.S. government agencies that Elon Musk’s associates reportedly entered and where, in some reported cases, they locked out career civil servants. In some cases, they also allegedly accessed government files, including personnel records and confidential data: U.S. Treasury, Office of Personnel Management (OPM), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and General Services Administration (GSA).
“Note well @JDVance’s false understanding of the Constitution. Indeed, it appears that when they sloganeered ‘we’re a republic, not a democracy,’ they didn’t mean a constitutional republic. BTW, orders to shut down Congressionally mandated programs & agencies are *not* lawful,” wrote Eric Chenoweth, the Director of the Institute for Democracy in Eastern Europe (IDEE).
“Yale Law Grad JD would like to remind you that violating Congress’ appropriations orders is a crime,” snarked civil rights and national security journalist Marcy Wheeler.
Steven Horrell of the Transatlantic Defense and Security Program at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) boiled it all down: “Government employees swear an oath to the Constitution, not the President.”
“Much more complicated when the President is not also a king,” added New York University Professor of Economics Alberto Bisin. “These statements are really bothersome in their intellectual dishonesty … intellectuals on the right should not let them go … for their side’s own good … it does not end well for the institutional structure we/they rely upon.”
Many have been concerned over Musk and Trump’s apparent efforts to shutter agencies created by Congress, that can only be closed down by Congress.
USAID, an independent agency of the United States government, was established by executive order of President John F. Kennedy, at Congress’s direction. The agency delivers humanitarian aid and has been working to end HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria, according to former Assistant USAID Administrator for Global Health, Atul Gawande. After several days of being targeted by Elon Musk and his associates, it was reported that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was made acting head of USAID and the agency will be folded into the U.S. State Department.
Trump appears to be using the same playbook for another independent federal agency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
The president “on Monday appointed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as the acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a powerful watchdog agency whose operations Bessent immediately halted pending a review,” according to The Washington Post. “In an email to agency staff sent from the ‘acting director,’ Bessent ordered the bureau to cease all work to craft regulations, enforce its rules, conduct investigations or provide ‘public communications of any type,’ citing a need to ‘promote consistency’ with the goals of the new administration, according to a copy obtained by The Washington Post.”
Responding to Vice President Vance’s attack on “career bureaucrats,” Olga Lautman, a senior fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) and an expert on Russian intelligence wrote: “They answer to the Constitution, not a king.”
“Civil servants & service members swear an oath to faithfully uphold the Constitution & carry out the laws, as you have. That means not following unlawful orders, like shutting down agencies without an act of Congress or taking down public data Congress mandated be disclosed,” observed digital governance expert and open government advocate Alexander Howard, the founder of Civic Texts, a publication focused on emerging technologies, digital democracy and public policy.
Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio served up a memorable response.
“If the Money has already been appropriated then yes they do. There is a budget process. You may want to check out Schoolhouse rock,” he said, referring to the iconic 1970s cartoon famous for “How a bill becomes a law.”
Watch that video below or at this link.
Image via Reuters
News
‘Draconian’: Trump’s ‘Trade War’ Tariffs Will Increase Prices — and Inflation, Experts Say
The White House on Friday afternoon announced that President Donald Trump’s threatened tariffs will go into effect almost immediately, starting at 12:01 AM Saturday. The tariffs — 25% on all goods from Canada and Mexico, and 10% on all goods from China — are being described as “draconian” and unnecessary. They sparked an immediate market selloff and are expected to cause prices to spike on common and essential items such as gas, groceries, beer, and even sneakers.
“If enacted,” writes Steven Greenhouse at The Guardian, “tariffs will increase inflation, slow economic growth, and result in US consumers footing the bill.”
Columbia University economics professor Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel prize winner in economic sciences, told The Guardian: “Virtually all economists think that the impact of the tariffs will be very bad for America and for the world.”
“They will almost surely be inflationary,” he added.
Gas prices are expected to jump as much as 70 cents per gallon, according to ABC News, which reports that a “seasonal price hike set to take effect within weeks” could mean consumers will be paying up to $1.00 more per gallon.
“U.S. consumers grappling with soaring prices for beef and eggs will face even higher costs for meat, vegetables and fruit if President Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, economists and food industry executives said,” Reuters reported. “Consumers have struggled with high inflation since the COVID-19 pandemic and voted for Trump in part due to discontent with higher prices. Trump pledged to bring down costs for ordinary Americans.”
Washington Post economic columnist Heather Long said, “Trump’s trade war is here. Trump says today he will ‘absolutely’ be imposing tariffs on Europe soon, too.”
Earlier on Friday, Long noted that it “would truly be crazy for President Trump to slap a 25% tariff on ALL Canadian and Mexican imports. It would cost American families ~$800/year It would spike gas prices (which only last week Trump said were a ‘national emergency’ and needed to come down). US refineries *need* heavy crude from Canada & Mexico and currently imports ~4 million barrels a day. It would harm US manufacturing, esp. the auto industry.”
“The worst part?” she added: “Trump can get what he wants on the border without having to do this draconian step.”
Other experts say Americans could see annual cost increases of $1250.
Joey Politano, who writes about economics on Substack, mocked Trump’s tariff plans as “incredibly dumb.”
I can’t believe they’re not even exempting Canadian oil lmao. This is incredibly dumb. https://t.co/oADITdsqjI
— Joey Politano 🏳️🌈 (@JosephPolitano) January 31, 2025
Trump explained that the tariffs announced Friday are just the start.
TRUMP: “Eventually we’re going to put tariffs on chips, we’re going to put tariffs on oil & gas…I think around the 18th of Feb. …we’re going to be putting tariffs on steel & aluminum & ultimately copper. Copper will take a little bit longer. And that’ll happen pretty quickly” pic.twitter.com/tSaYGZFD5n
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) January 31, 2025
Some experts say Trump’s tariffs could also violate his own USMCA trade agreement, the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement, which is a revised version of NAFTA.
“Tariffs at those levels and at that scope would effectively destroy the agreement that Trump himself negotiated and always brags about,’’ Scott Lincicome, a trade analyst at the libertarian Cato Institute, told the Associated Press.
There’s also another issue.
“The tariffs would also invite retaliation,” the AP also reported. “Doug Ford, the premier of Ontario, has already vowed to counterpunch by pulling American alcohol off store shelves in the Canadian province – no idle threat; Canada is the world’s No. 2 market for America’s distilled spirits (behind the 27-nation European Union).”
Former Canadian Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, running to become Canada’s prime minister, appeared to agree, and blasted Trump’s tariffs.
“I would publish a retaliation list,” said Freeland in a video (below). Noting that Canada is the United States’ “single biggest expert market — by a long shot,” Freeland said her country has “huge leverage” over the U.S.
“If Donald Trump slaps 25% tariffs on Canadian goods, we must hit back—dollar for dollar—starting with 100% tariffs on all Tesla vehicles and U.S. wine, beer, and spirits. We must protect Canadian workers and businesses.”
If Donald Trump slaps 25% tariffs on Canadian goods, we must hit back—dollar for dollar—starting with 100% tariffs on all Tesla vehicles and U.S. wine, beer, and spirits. We must protect Canadian workers and businesses. https://t.co/OX0nImM39w pic.twitter.com/FWFwWdbQ9X
— Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) January 31, 2025
Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared unwilling to directly answer questions about Trump’s tariffs, instead attacking the media and insisting Trump has a broad economic plan with which he will implement tariffs, cut inflation, cut taxes, and expand oil production, all, apparently, while not negatively impacting Americans’ wallets.
Reporter: If those tariffs do increases prices, will the administration reverse them?
Leavitt: That’s a hypothetical question. The President is intent on ensuring that he effectively implements tariffs while cutting inflation and costs for the American people.. pic.twitter.com/SI8A85l0xG
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 31, 2025
Former U.S. Treasury senior spokesperson Megan Bates-Apper, responded to Leavitt’s above remarks: “The @WhiteHouse is already dodging questions on whether they will keep prices low for Americans. This isn’t exactly a gotcha…”
Anthony Scaramucci, the former Trump White House Director of Communications and a financier who owns the investment firm SkyBridge Capital, commented, “And on the 11th day Trump gave everyone a tax increase.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Image via Reuters
