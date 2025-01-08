‘Unprecedented Intervention’: SCOTUS Responds to Trump ‘Hush Money’ Sentencing Delay Bid

The U.S. Supreme Court swiftly responded to President-elect Donald Trump’s formal request early Wednesday morning to delay sentencing in his 34-count felony conviction for business fraud in New York, widely known as the “hush money” case.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced in New York Supreme Court on Friday, for what District Attorney Alvin Bragg described as “falsifying New York business records in order to conceal his illegal scheme to corrupt the 2016 election.” Trump originally was slated to be sentenced on July 11, but he twice succeeded in having those dates postponed. His attorneys in recent days filed unsuccessful motions in two New York courts to have the sentencing delayed again, before submitting their case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Describing his latest attempt as “a highly unusual request that relies in part on the court’s decision last year to grant him broad immunity from criminal prosecution,” CNN reports Trump’s attorneys told the nation’s highest court the delay, or pause, is necessary “to prevent grave injustice and harm to the institution of the presidency and the operations of the federal government.”

Trump’s argument, in part, is based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling granting him and all subsequent presidents vast immunity from prosecution for what it deemed are “official acts” of the presidency. Many legal experts doubt Trump’s conviction on falsifying business records when paying “hush money” to an adult film star is an official act of the presidency.

The Supreme Court Wednesday morning responded to Trump’s request by directing New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg to reply to Trump’s motion by 10 AM ET Thursday, Lawfare senior editor Roger Parloff reported. Law360’s Katie Buehler also reported SCOTUS’s response.

“If Trump’s lawyers are successful in halting the proceedings before he is sworn-in in fewer than two weeks, the hush money case could linger for months while his attorneys pursue an appeal to toss out the conviction,” CNN adds.

ABC News’ Peter Charalambous notes, “Trump’s lawyers have asked the country’s highest court for an unprecedented intervention in the ongoing criminal case of a former president — whose appointment of three justices cemented the court’s conservative majority – that would effectively toss his criminal conviction less than two weeks ahead of his inauguration.

Image via Reuters