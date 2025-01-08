News
DOJ to Release Special Counsel’s J6 Report on Trump, His Lawyers Expected to Object: Report
The U.S. Department of Justice has announced in a filing that it intends to publicly release Special Counsel Jack Smith’s report on his investigation and prosecution of Donald Trump for alleged interference with the 2020 presidential election, including his role in the January 6 insurrection, but will hold his report on the classified documents portion of his work while two of the President-elect’s co-defendants remain on trial in that case.
The classified documents portion of the report, officially “Volume Two,” will be available to the Chairmen and Ranking Members of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees, DOJ noted, “upon their request and agreement not to release any information from Volume Two publicly.” Volume One, the 2020 election interference portion, DOJ says, will also be made available to Congress.
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump-appointee, temporarily blocked the release of the Special Counsel’s report on Tuesday, NBC News reported. Lawyers for Trump’s co-defendants, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, had “filed a motion Monday night asking … Cannon to block the report, citing her previous ruling that Smith’s appointment was unconstitutional.”
Legal experts say Judge Cannon has no jurisdictional authority to block the release of the report.
READ MORE: ‘Unprecedented Intervention’: SCOTUS Responds to Trump ‘Hush Money’ Sentencing Delay Bid
The DOJ’s announcement on its intention to release Volume One did not indicate a timeline, but NBC News producer Daniel Barnes, who covers the federal courts and the Justice Department, offered some insight: “The timing of Volume One’s release is now in the hands of the 11th Circuit. Judge [Aileen] Cannon’s injunction from yesterday lasts until three days after the circuit rules, but DOJ is asking the circuit to immediately vacate that order.”
But, as The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell reports on the DOJ’s intent release Volume One, “Trump lawyers will almost certainly contest this per people familiar — they view Judge Cannon’s injunction as being binding on the ENTIRE two-volume report.”
The DOJ’s filing, posted by Lawfare senior editor Anna Bower, stated: “The Attorney General intends to release Volume One to Congress and the public consistent with 28 C.F.R. § 600.9(c) and in furtherance of the public interest in informing a co-equal branch and the public regarding this significant matter.”
“But to avoid any risk of prejudice to defendants Nauta and De Oliveira, the Attorney General has determined, at the recommendation of the Special Counsel, that he will not publicly release Volume Two so long as defendants’ criminal proceedings remain pending,” the filing also reads. “For the time being, Volume Two will be made available for in camera review only by the Chairmen and Ranking Members of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees upon their request and agreement not to release any information from Volume Two publicly. This limited disclosure will further the public interest in keeping congressional leadership apprised of a significant matter within the Department while safeguarding defendants’ interests.”
RELATED: ‘Bananas’: Congressman Asks How Trump’s ‘Insane’ Threats Benefit Americans Economically
Image by Tyler Merbler via Flickr and Wikimedia Commons with a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Unprecedented Intervention’: SCOTUS Responds to Trump ‘Hush Money’ Sentencing Delay Bid
The U.S. Supreme Court swiftly responded to President-elect Donald Trump’s formal request early Wednesday morning to delay sentencing in his 34-count felony conviction for business fraud in New York, widely known as the “hush money” case.
Trump is scheduled to be sentenced in New York Supreme Court on Friday, for what District Attorney Alvin Bragg described as “falsifying New York business records in order to conceal his illegal scheme to corrupt the 2016 election.” Trump originally was slated to be sentenced on July 11, but he twice succeeded in having those dates postponed. His attorneys in recent days filed unsuccessful motions in two New York courts to have the sentencing delayed again, before submitting their case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Describing his latest attempt as “a highly unusual request that relies in part on the court’s decision last year to grant him broad immunity from criminal prosecution,” CNN reports Trump’s attorneys told the nation’s highest court the delay, or pause, is necessary “to prevent grave injustice and harm to the institution of the presidency and the operations of the federal government.”
READ MORE: ‘If We Were to Happen to Go to War With China’: Tuberville Backs Trump on Panama Canal
Trump’s argument, in part, is based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling granting him and all subsequent presidents vast immunity from prosecution for what it deemed are “official acts” of the presidency. Many legal experts doubt Trump’s conviction on falsifying business records when paying “hush money” to an adult film star is an official act of the presidency.
The Supreme Court Wednesday morning responded to Trump’s request by directing New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg to reply to Trump’s motion by 10 AM ET Thursday, Lawfare senior editor Roger Parloff reported. Law360’s Katie Buehler also reported SCOTUS’s response.
“If Trump’s lawyers are successful in halting the proceedings before he is sworn-in in fewer than two weeks, the hush money case could linger for months while his attorneys pursue an appeal to toss out the conviction,” CNN adds.
ABC News’ Peter Charalambous notes, “Trump’s lawyers have asked the country’s highest court for an unprecedented intervention in the ongoing criminal case of a former president — whose appointment of three justices cemented the court’s conservative majority – that would effectively toss his criminal conviction less than two weeks ahead of his inauguration.
RELATED: ‘Bananas’: Congressman Asks How Trump’s ‘Insane’ Threats Benefit Americans Economically
Image via Reuters
News
‘If We Were to Happen to Go to War With China’: Tuberville Backs Trump on Panama Canal
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), ignoring his home state’s aerospace and defense industries that manufacture military aircraft components and ships, is siding with President-elect Donald Trump’s threat to take back the Panama Canal from Panama, by claiming America needs the canal to defend Taiwan against China.
“We’ve got to take the Panama Canal back,” Tuberville told Fox Business on Tuesday (video below), hours after Trump spoke. “We’ve got to do something because if we were to happen to go to war with uh China over Taiwan and they were to shut the Panama Canal down, we’d have to go eight to ten-thousand miles longer just to get things back uh, to the to the war zone if we had to go from the east coast to China.”
China does not control the Panama Canal, contrary to Trump’s claim and Tuberville’s suggestion.
During his rambling and wide-ranging press conference, Trump had said he would not rule out taking control back of the Panama Canal by military force.
“It might be that you’ll have to do something,” Trump told reporters, claiming the U.S. needs the canal “for economic security — the Panama Canal was built for our military.”
RELATED: ‘Bananas’: Congressman Asks How Trump’s ‘Insane’ Threats Benefit Americans Economically
“Uh, look, the Panama Canal is vital to our country. It’s being operated by China,” Trump falsely declared. “China, and we gave the Panama Canal to Panama. We didn’t give it to China.”
If China attacked Taiwan, and if the United States decided to get involved — as President Joe Biden has vowed — contrary to Senator Tuberville’s expressed concerns, the U.S. military has planes it could fly to the area, planes manufactured and maintained in part from components made in Alabama.
There’s also the Pacific Fleet, which, according to the U.S. Navy, “remains the world’s largest naval command, extending from the West Coast of the United States, into the Indian Ocean, encompassing three oceans, six continents, and more than half the Earth’s surface.”
Senator Tuberville, who has repeatedly attacked the U.S. military, ignored that his home state is home to the military industry’s “Big Ten,” according to Business Alabama. The Alabama Department of Commerce has an entire website devoted to aerospace and aviation that is “Made in Alabama.”
In 2023, Tuberville was accused of “putting our national security at risk” by the heads of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Space Force in rare public remarks.
Watch Tuberville’s remarks below or at this link.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville: “We’ve gotta take the Panama Canal back. We’ve gotta do something because if we were to happen to go to war with China over Taiwan and they were to shut the Panama Canal down, we’d have to go 8 to 10,000 miles just to get things back to the war zone.” pic.twitter.com/zNyH7Rn7US
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2025
RELATED: Trump Refuses to Rule Out Using US Military to Take Control of Greenland, Panama Canal
Image via Shutterstock
News
‘Bananas’: Congressman Asks How Trump’s ‘Insane’ Threats Benefit Americans Economically
U.S. Congressman Jim Himes (D-CT) is blasting Donald Trump, after the President-elect held a rambling 70-minute press conference aired live by cable news stations on Tuesday, during which he declared he will rename the Gulf of Mexico, threatened the possible taking of Greenland and the Panama Canal by military force, threatened annexing Canada as the 51st state via “economic coercion” if necessary, suggested Hezbollah was part of the January 6 insurrection, criticized the late U.S. President Jimmy Carter on the day his body is set to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol before his funeral Thursday, declared rain comes “down from heaven” while ranting about states trying to conserve the precious commodity, claimed windmills are “driving the whales crazy” while threatening to ban them, and threatened if the Gaza hostages are not released by the time he is sworn in to office, “all hell is going to break out.”
Congressman Himes railed against Trump’s remarks, noting that, “Mexico is really, really important to us in stopping fentanyl, and helping us with the migration problems we have that at the southern border. Canada’s really important to us, another NATO ally. We should not be gratuitously pissing these people off.”
The Connecticut Democrat asked, “where is the economic benefit for the people who voted for Donald Trump when he’s off, you know, telling tales of Greenland and renaming the Gulf of Mexico?”
READ MORE: Trump Refuses to Rule Out Using US Military to Take Control of Greenland, Panama Canal
The CNN host responded, “the way he pitches it is, you know, when it comes to Greenland, for example, it’s for ‘national security purposes.’ Is there any credence to that statement?”
“No, it’s bananas,” Himes replied. “It’s, it’s insane.”
“I mean, you know, again, Denmark, which owns Greenland, I think that’s probably a fact that most Americans are learning, um, is a NATO ally, right?” he continued. “So it’s just complete madness from a national security standpoint, and it also is antagonizing, right? What if some leader in Canada or Mexico is elected and says, ‘you know, Mexico, we want California back. We’re getting California back.'”
CNN: Well, the way Trump pitches it is that when it comes to Greenland for example, it’s for national security purposes. Is there any credence to that statement?
REP. JIM HIMES: No. It’s bananas. It’s insane. pic.twitter.com/Qr85oS9U55
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2025
“And taking Greenland from the Danish, where’s the economic message there?” Congressman Himes asked, referring to Trump’s repeated vows during the campaign he would lower the costs of groceries and mortgages, and put a cap on credit card interest rates.
READ MORE: ‘Truth Must Prevail’: Garland Urged to ‘Release the Damn Report’ on Jack Smith’s Trump Probe
“I certainly see your point about the economic message being a big driver for the election, but a lot of his supporters also just like that he bucks tradition, that he he doesn’t do what what others do, that he’s willing to, you know, to throw stuff out there that may be controversial,” the CNN host responded. “Um, and, you know, he portrays himself as a negotiator and a businessman, and a lot of his supporters frankly like that. A lot of his supporters frankly like what he threw out about, you know, renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.”
“Ma’am, I, I get that. I get that,” Himes said. “Politics has become entertainment in this country, and by the way, I’ll be the first to say that there are some apple carts that should be turned over. It takes me years to get a build a bridge built, in Connecticut. You know, we’re not moving projects that are critical to the American people as fast as you, as we should like. But at the end of the day, the business of government is very, very serious.”
CNN is working overtime to sanewash Trump today pic.twitter.com/4FM4e4lMtI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2025
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Cowardice Spreads Like Wildfire’: Kinzinger Trolls Republicans With Their Own J6 Comments
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News2 days ago
J6 Rioters, ‘Big Lie’ Supporter Hegseth Will Have Votes to Be SecDef Says GOP Leader: Report
- News2 days ago
‘Cowardice Spreads Like Wildfire’: Kinzinger Trolls Republicans With Their Own J6 Comments
- News22 hours ago
Trump Refuses to Rule Out Using US Military to Take Control of Greenland, Panama Canal
- News24 hours ago
‘Truth Must Prevail’: Garland Urged to ‘Release the Damn Report’ on Jack Smith’s Trump Probe
- News20 hours ago
‘Bananas’: Congressman Asks How Trump’s ‘Insane’ Threats Benefit Americans Economically
- News17 hours ago
‘If We Were to Happen to Go to War With China’: Tuberville Backs Trump on Panama Canal
- News2 hours ago
‘Unprecedented Intervention’: SCOTUS Responds to Trump ‘Hush Money’ Sentencing Delay Bid
- News3 mins ago
DOJ to Release Special Counsel’s J6 Report on Trump, His Lawyers Expected to Object: Report