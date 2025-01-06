News
J6 Rioters, ‘Big Lie’ Supporter Hegseth Will Have Votes to Be SecDef Says GOP Leader: Report
Pete Hegseth, the former Fox News weekend co-host who has promoted Donald Trump’s “Big Lie,” enthusiastically covered the “Save America” rally (video below) that lead up to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol—widely regarded as an insurrection or “self-coup d’état“—and voiced support for the rioters, may now have the votes needed to be confirmed as U.S. Secretary of Defense. According to a report from CBS News, Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune has indicated there will be sufficient support for Hegseth’s nomination.
“Senate Majority Leader John Thune has privately told President-elect Donald Trump that he believes Pete Hegseth will have the votes to be confirmed as Secretary of Defense, according to three sources,” CBS News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs revealed Sunday. “When asked for comment, a spokesman for Thune would only tell CBS News, ‘Two things we don’t discuss publicly: Whip counts and private conversations with the president.'”
Hegseth’s nomination, announced nearly two months ago, was initially met with consternation and bewilderment by some on the right and strong objections by many on the left.
“Shortly after the news broke” that Trump had nominated Hegseth, “two Republican senators messaged Rolling Stone their dismay over Trump’s announcement, with each doubting Hegseth’s confirmability and basic qualifications for the high-stakes job,” Rolling Stone reported in November. “’That makes no sense!’ one of them said. Elsewhere on Capitol Hill, GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski couldn’t help but say, ‘Wow,’ when quizzed about Trump’s latest selection to fill the highest ranks of his new administration, with Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) replying, ‘Who?’”
“It wasn’t just Republican senators who were stunned by the news. ‘WHAT. THE. REAL. FUCK,’ a former Fox News colleague of Hegseth’s exclaimed to Rolling Stone,” the magazine also reported.
Calling it “alarming,” Rolling Stone also reported that “Hegseth is uncomfortably close to extremist movements. By his own accounting, Hegseth was ‘deemed an extremist‘ and removed from a National Guard regiment tasked with protecting Joe Biden’s inauguration because of troubling tattoos. Hegseth claims the problematic ink in question is the giant Jerusalem cross tattooed on his pec, which he’s said is ‘just a Christian symbol.’ But extremism analysts have also pointed to a bicep tat reading ‘Deus Vult’ — or ‘God wills it’ — a battle cry of the medieval crusaders that has recently been appropriated by white nationalists. (The crusaders also used the Jerusalem cross, specifically, in their heraldry.)”
In November, just after his nomination as SecDef was announced, The Associated Press reported: “Since Jan. 6, Hegseth, like many Trump supporters, has minimized both the riot’s seriousness and the role of people with military training. Amid the widespread condemnation the day after the assault, Hegseth took a different approach. On a panel on Fox News, Hegseth portrayed the crowd as patriots, saying they ‘love freedom’ and were ‘people who love our country’ who had ‘been re-awoken to the reality of what the left has done’ to their country.”
Hegseth—who has no experience in managing a literal army of employees or a massive budget, and has no experience in government—is expected to face strong questioning about his alleged sexual assault of a staffer for the California Federation of Republican Women during his confirmation hearing, now expected to be scheduled for January 14.
He will likely face questions about his alleged financial mismanagement of veterans’ organizations, reports of alleged alcohol abuse and “aggressive drunkenness,” and about the various tattoos he has proudly displayed, along with others he has, that appear to reflect ties to Christian nationalism and support for the use of military efforts during the Crusades to achieve religious objectives.
Hegseth’s stated opposition to women in combat, to diversity efforts within the U.S. military, to LGBTQ service members, and to the Geneva Conventions, are all expected to become part of his confirmation hearing.
Additionally, Hegseth may have to fend off questions about a damning 2018 email his mother wrote to him that read in part, “On behalf of all the women (and I know it’s many) you have abused in some way, I say … get some help and take an honest look at yourself.”
“I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around and uses women for his own power and ego. You are that man (and have been for years) and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth,” she also said, according to The New York Times. Last month, however, Penelope Hegseth urged “female Senators” to overlook what she referred to as “media reports” and confirm her son.
The 44-year old, a devout Christian, has been married three times and has seven children. He served in the Army National Guard from 2003-2014, and again from 2019-2021.
While studying at Princeton, Hegseth wrote and/or published controversial opinion pieces in the student newspaper, The Princeton Tory.
“By advocating government support of the traditional family unit, a return of the acceptability of the ‘homemaker’ vocation, freedom from oppressive government oversight, moral responsibility, and the revival of religious faith, conservatives provide a working blueprint for a free and prosperous future,” Hegseth wrote, according to a report in the Princeton Alumni Weekly.
Last month, CNN reported that Hegseth “justified the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack and spread baseless conspiracy theories claiming the initial break-in was a false flag operation carried out by leftist groups disguised as Trump supporters.”
“In comments made immediately after the riot and in the days and weeks leading up to it, Hegseth also amplified false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, a narrative that fueled the violence at the Capitol that day,” CNN also noted.
Six months after Joe Biden was sworn in as President, live and on-air, Hegseth would not say Donald Trump had lost the 2020 election.
On the morning of January 6, 2021, Hegseth stood in front of the D.C. stage where numerous Trump allies and later Trump himself would stand and falsely tell the nation the election had been stolen, and excitedly report, “the chants that are coming time and time again, are, ‘stop the steal, stop the steal,’ and we saw it coming out of Georgia, uh, that 70% of Republicans who believe that the election in November was not legitimate, that it was stolen, that may have had an effect on Georgia, but no doubt it has an effect on the hearts of of this city right now, of Americans.”
“I have friends who’ve texted me who are not very political saying, ‘I’m coming to Washington, D.C. today, ’cause I can’t handle what’s happening in my country.’ I think it’s not an understatement to say, we’re in a constitutional tinder box right now with people on both sides believing there’s legitimacy and illegitimacy, based on things they feel in their heart and love of their country,” Hegseth excitedly continued. “Donald Trump will articulate a lot of that today from the stage. He’ll have thousands of supporters here and dozens of senators and congressmen on the House of Representatives objecting with that long debate that will go on and on, will the um will the the rally go on longer, longer?”
Watch the video of Hegseth from January 6, 2021 below or at this link.
Here is Pete Hegseth, Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, fervently supporting the January 6 rally and promoting false election claims at the Ellipse—the very rally that incited an insurrection, bringing U.S. democracy to the brink of collapse. pic.twitter.com/aQ5uBbfJe9
— The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) January 6, 2025
‘Mexican America’: President of Mexico Trolls Trump With Vintage Map
The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, wasted no time trolling President-elect Donald Trump, posting a vintage map showing that a large portion of what is now the United States of America used to be called “Mexican America.” President Sheinbaum delivered her remarks in response to Trump’s claim that he will rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.”
President Sheinbaum “used her Wednesday morning news conference to show a world map dating from 1607. The map labeled North America as Mexican America and already identified the Gulf of Mexico as such, 169 years before the United States was founded,” The New York Times reports.
“Why don’t we call it Mexican America? It sounds pretty, no?” Dr. Sheinbaum said in Spanish (video below).
READ MORE: DOJ to Release Special Counsel’s J6 Report on Trump, His Lawyers Expected to Object: Report
“In response to Mr. Trump’s comment that Mexico was ‘essentially run by the cartels,’ Ms. Sheinbaum told reporters on Wednesday that, ‘with all due respect,’ the president-elect was ill-informed,” The Times also noted.
Dr. Sheinbaum, a former Mayor of Mexico City, has a PhD in energy engineering. She is a Nobel Peace Prize-winning physicist who appeared on the BBC‘s “list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2018.”
During her Wednesday press conference, President Sheinbaum also told reporters, “In Mexico, the people rule.”
“And we are going to collaborate and understand each other with the government of President Trump, I am sure of it, defending our sovereignty as a free, independent and sovereign country.”
READ MORE: ‘Unprecedented Intervention’: SCOTUS Responds to Trump ‘Hush Money’ Sentencing Delay Bid
According to The Times, she stated that her country is “very interested in stopping the entry of U.S. firearms into Mexico,” and complained about the large number of guns illegally smuggled from the U.S.
The Washington Post’s global affairs columnist Ishaan Tharoor, pointing to the Mexican President’s comments, noted, “We’re seeing some responses to Trump’s absurdity.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
🗣️ “A Estados Unidos vamos a llamarle América Mexicana, se oye bonito”.
🔴 Claudia Sheinbaum le responde a Trump sobre su propuesta de cambiar el nombre al Golfo de México por Golfo de América pic.twitter.com/wRonC7NagG
— El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) January 8, 2025
DOJ to Release Special Counsel’s J6 Report on Trump, His Lawyers Expected to Object: Report
The U.S. Department of Justice has announced in a filing that it intends to publicly release Special Counsel Jack Smith’s report on his investigation and prosecution of Donald Trump for alleged interference with the 2020 presidential election, including his role in the January 6 insurrection, but will hold his report on the classified documents portion of his work while two of the President-elect’s co-defendants remain on trial in that case.
The classified documents portion of the report, officially “Volume Two,” will be available to the Chairmen and Ranking Members of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees, DOJ noted, “upon their request and agreement not to release any information from Volume Two publicly.” Volume One, the 2020 election interference portion, DOJ says, will also be made available to Congress.
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump-appointee, temporarily blocked the release of the Special Counsel’s report on Tuesday, NBC News reported. Lawyers for Trump’s co-defendants, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, had “filed a motion Monday night asking … Cannon to block the report, citing her previous ruling that Smith’s appointment was unconstitutional.”
Legal experts say Judge Cannon has no jurisdictional authority to block the release of the report.
READ MORE: ‘Unprecedented Intervention’: SCOTUS Responds to Trump ‘Hush Money’ Sentencing Delay Bid
The DOJ’s announcement on its intention to release Volume One did not indicate a timeline, but NBC News producer Daniel Barnes, who covers the federal courts and the Justice Department, offered some insight: “The timing of Volume One’s release is now in the hands of the 11th Circuit. Judge [Aileen] Cannon’s injunction from yesterday lasts until three days after the circuit rules, but DOJ is asking the circuit to immediately vacate that order.”
But, as The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell reports on the DOJ’s intent release Volume One, “Trump lawyers will almost certainly contest this per people familiar — they view Judge Cannon’s injunction as being binding on the ENTIRE two-volume report.”
The DOJ’s filing, posted by Lawfare senior editor Anna Bower, stated: “The Attorney General intends to release Volume One to Congress and the public consistent with 28 C.F.R. § 600.9(c) and in furtherance of the public interest in informing a co-equal branch and the public regarding this significant matter.”
“But to avoid any risk of prejudice to defendants Nauta and De Oliveira, the Attorney General has determined, at the recommendation of the Special Counsel, that he will not publicly release Volume Two so long as defendants’ criminal proceedings remain pending,” the filing also reads. “For the time being, Volume Two will be made available for in camera review only by the Chairmen and Ranking Members of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees upon their request and agreement not to release any information from Volume Two publicly. This limited disclosure will further the public interest in keeping congressional leadership apprised of a significant matter within the Department while safeguarding defendants’ interests.”
‘Unprecedented Intervention’: SCOTUS Responds to Trump ‘Hush Money’ Sentencing Delay Bid
The U.S. Supreme Court swiftly responded to President-elect Donald Trump’s formal request early Wednesday morning to delay sentencing in his 34-count felony conviction for business fraud in New York, widely known as the “hush money” case.
Trump is scheduled to be sentenced in New York Supreme Court on Friday, for what District Attorney Alvin Bragg described as “falsifying New York business records in order to conceal his illegal scheme to corrupt the 2016 election.” Trump originally was slated to be sentenced on July 11, but he twice succeeded in having those dates postponed. His attorneys in recent days filed unsuccessful motions in two New York courts to have the sentencing delayed again, before submitting their case to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Describing his latest attempt as “a highly unusual request that relies in part on the court’s decision last year to grant him broad immunity from criminal prosecution,” CNN reports Trump’s attorneys told the nation’s highest court the delay, or pause, is necessary “to prevent grave injustice and harm to the institution of the presidency and the operations of the federal government.”
READ MORE: ‘If We Were to Happen to Go to War With China’: Tuberville Backs Trump on Panama Canal
Trump’s argument, in part, is based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling granting him and all subsequent presidents vast immunity from prosecution for what it deemed are “official acts” of the presidency. Many legal experts doubt Trump’s conviction on falsifying business records when paying “hush money” to an adult film star is an official act of the presidency.
The Supreme Court Wednesday morning responded to Trump’s request by directing New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg to reply to Trump’s motion by 10 AM ET Thursday, Lawfare senior editor Roger Parloff reported. Law360’s Katie Buehler also reported SCOTUS’s response.
“If Trump’s lawyers are successful in halting the proceedings before he is sworn-in in fewer than two weeks, the hush money case could linger for months while his attorneys pursue an appeal to toss out the conviction,” CNN adds.
ABC News’ Peter Charalambous notes, “Trump’s lawyers have asked the country’s highest court for an unprecedented intervention in the ongoing criminal case of a former president — whose appointment of three justices cemented the court’s conservative majority – that would effectively toss his criminal conviction less than two weeks ahead of his inauguration.
