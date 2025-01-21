News
‘Hunting Grounds’: Trump Cancels Biden Ban on ICE Arrests at Schools, Churches, Hospitals
The Trump administration has canceled President Joe Biden’s ban on federal immigration agents arresting suspects inside schools, churches, houses of worship, hospitals, shelters, and at events such as weddings, funerals, and public demonstrations and protests.
“This action empowers the brave men and women in CBP and ICE to enforce our immigration laws and catch criminal aliens— including murders [sic] and rapists—who have illegally come into our country. Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest,” an unnamed DHS spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday, posted by CBS News’s Camilo Montoya-Galvez. “The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense.”
“The Biden-Harris Administration abused the humanitarian parole program to indiscriminately allow 1.5 million migrants to enter our country. This was all stopped on day one of the Trump Administration,” the spokesperson alleged. “This action will return the humanitarian parole program to its original purpose of looking at migrants on a case-by-case basis.”
CBS’s Montoya-Galvez also reports that the “new DHS team has also instructed officials to begin the process of phasing out programs that allowed certain immigrants to stay in the U.S. under the immigration parole authority.”
“Pro-immigrant advocates had feared the rescission of the Biden-era rules, warning that it would allow the Trump administration to bring its mass deportations plans to churches and schools,” Montoya-Galvez wrote at CBS News.
Rubio Sidesteps J6 Pardons by Declaring 'I Work for Donald J. Trump'
CNN calls the move “a departure from long-standing policy to avoid so-called sensitive areas.”
Attorney Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, formerly the Policy Director for First Lady Michelle Obama, responded to the news: “Churches, hospitals, and schools all appear to now be hunting grounds for ICE enforcement operations.”
Immigration law attorney Allen Orr Jr. remarked, “It’s never been about safety or national security. It’s about fear—weaponized to isolate and divide.”
In an interview with Fox Business (video below), Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan was asked on Tuesday, “If and when ICE went into a school to arrest someone, that would be highly contentious, wouldn’t it?”
Homan quickly turned the hypothetical example from a “school,” which could be an elementary school, to a “college campus.”
“Absolutely. But then again, you know, what’s our national security worth?” he replied. “If we have a national security vulnerability that we know is a national security risk, and we have to walk on a college campus to get him, that’s something we have to do.”
Indeed, various Homeland Security officials prior to Trump’s administration have issued similar bans on arrests in sensitive areas. Among them, John Morton, the Assistant Secretary for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from 2009 to 2013, under President Barack Obama.
In 2021, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a new memo, focused on how “we impact people’s lives and advance our country’s well-being.”
Trump Defends His TikTok Flip Flop: America Has 'Bigger Problems' Than Young Kids' Privacy
Mayorkas wrote, “When we conduct an enforcement action – whether it is an arrest, search, service of a subpoena, or other action – we need to consider many factors, including the location in which we are conducting the action and its impact on other people and broader societal interests. For example, if we take an action at an emergency shelter, it is possible that noncitizens, including children, will be hesitant to visit the shelter and receive needed food and water, urgent medical attention, or other humanitarian care.”
“To the fullest extent possible, we should not take an enforcement action in or near a location that would restrain people’s access to essential services or engagement in essential activities. Such a location is referred to as a ‘protected area.’ This principle is fundamental. We can accomplish our enforcement mission without denying or limiting individuals’ access to needed medical care, children access to their schools, the displaced access to food and shelter, people of faith access to their places of worship, and more. Adherence to this principle is one bedrock of our stature as public servants.”
Mayorkas had expanded the list of “protected” or “sensitive” areas to include doctor’s offices, vaccination or testing sites, playgrounds, recreation centers, foster care facilities, and school bus stops, to name a few.
Watch the video below or at this link.
VARNEY: If any when ICE went into a school to arrest someone, that would be highly contentious, wouldn’t it?
TOM HOMAN: Absolutely. But then again, you know, what’s our national security worth? pic.twitter.com/LYFdZzEqmF
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2025
Cannon Blocks Classified Docs Report as Trump Targets Ex-Officials Over 'Sensitive' Info
Image via Reuters
‘Road to Chaos’: Trump Orders ‘Thousands’ of Troops and ‘Illegal’ Arrests at Border
President Donald Trump’s actions on immigration and border security have raised concerns among Americans, including among immigrants’ rights advocates and military experts. Within his first few days in office, the President reportedly directed that anyone crossing the southern border into the U.S. be immediately returned, a move that legal experts claim violates federal and international law. Additionally, Trump has ordered the deployment of “thousands” of military troops to the border—potentially as many as 10,000, according to CNN—on top of the more than 2000 already stationed there. Calling them “political props,” some military experts have criticized this action as unnecessary.
“The Trump administration asked the military earlier this week to be prepared to deploy up to 10,000 active duty troops immediately, setting off a scramble inside the Pentagon, one of the officials and another person familiar with the matter told CNN,” the news network reported Wednesday.
“Citing President Trump’s extraordinary move to close the American asylum system, U.S. border agents have been instructed to summarily deport migrants crossing into the country illegally without allowing them to request legal protection, according to internal government documents and agency officials,” CBS News adds. “Just hours after being sworn in, Mr. Trump invoked sweeping presidential authorities to bar the entry of migrants deemed to be participating in an ‘invasion’ of the U.S., as well as those who may pose a public health or national security risk.”
Trump May Invite J6 Pardoned Convicts to the White House: CNN
CBS News’ Camilo Montoya-Galvez adds, “President Trump has effectively revived the Covid-era Title 42 policy, suspending U.S. asylum law for unauthorized migrants entering the country. But instead of using public health law, he’s asserting sweeping constitutional and 212(f) powers and arguing there’s an ‘invasion.'”
Iraq War veteran, veterans’ activist, and writer Paul Rieckhoff blasted President Trump for sending more troops to the border.
“There already 2,500 National Guard and Reserve forces there. Sending active duty troops to the border now is nothing more than Trump overtly using them as political props,” he charged. “Especially since active duty troops are forbidden from doing law enforcement under the Posse Comitatus Act. They can’t arrest or detain anyone at the border unless Trump acts to invoke the Insurrection Act. Which of course may be next.”
“Nevertheless,” Rieckhoff added, “this is a blatant politicization and misuse of our military by Trump. And likely just the first of many to come. Especially if [Pete] Hegseth is confirmed [as Secretary of Defense]. Everything in America is going to be used and politicized by Trump. Our military most egregiously and dangerously of all. Strap in, folks. And stay vigilant. This is just the start. #PresidentMayhem is back.”
READ MORE: ‘Civil Rights Canon in American Law’: Trump Rescinds Historic LBJ Nondiscrimination Order
Attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, an immigration policy expert and senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, called Trump’s order to essentially send back immigrants crossing the border, “Flagrantly and flatly illegal.”
“A president cannot erase the laws passed by Congress and the right to due process with the stroke of a pen,” Reichlin-Melnick said. “This is an invocation of authority that should worry any American. A president is not a king. He is bound by the law and must remain so.”
MSNBC columnist Michael A. Cohen, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic Studies (CSS), added, “Trump is basically ignoring domestic and international law by doing this.”
“So disturbing that U.S. law enforcement officers at CBP are being directed to violate laws enacted by Congress & treaties entered into by the United States. This is the opposite of the rule of law. It’s the road to chaos. And will endanger lives here & around the world,” observed Eleanor Acer, Refugee Protection director at Human Rights First.
'Hunting Grounds': Trump Cancels Biden Ban on ICE Arrests at Schools, Churches, Hospitals
Image via Reuters
Trump May Invite J6 Pardoned Convicts to the White House: CNN
They assaulted police officers and crashed and trashed the People’s House — some in an effort to overturn a free and fair election — but now that Donald Trump is President and has granted a “full pardon” to about 1500 of them, some of the January 6 rioters and insurrectionists reportedly may get an invitation to the White House. Trump has repeatedly called them “hostages.”
CNN’s Alayna Treene reports (video below), “there have been discussions about having them come” to the White House for a visit “and a potential meeting with Donald Trump.”
“I’m told, according to two sources we’re familiar with, some of these discussions that essentially, some Trump administration officials have had discussions over potentially inviting the people that Donald Trump pardoned on Monday, the January sixth convicts,” she added.
Treene notes it is “unclear exactly who he’s thinking about, if it includes just the people he pardoned or also those who he commuted the sentences of, uh, including Oathkeepers , uh, and Proud Boys.”
'Civil Rights Canon in American Law': Trump Rescinds Historic LBJ Nondiscrimination Order
She stressed, “it’s unclear, um, if this is even going to happen, it is under consideration.”
According to the Washington Post, 14 of the January 6 defendants were convicted of seditious conspiracy. At least 379 were charged with assaulting police or the media — the vast majority of them have also been sentenced. 287 were charged with “less violent or nonviolent felonies.” Most of them have already been convicted. And 869 were charged with “misdemeanor counts such as trespassing or disorderly conduct.” The vast majority of them have also been sentenced.
About 140 law enforcement officers were injured on January 6, 2021.
“While Trump had long promised pardons for many, if not most, of those convicted of nonviolent crimes on Jan. 6,” NBC News reported, “he had been less clear about how he would handle those found guilty of violent offenses, including 169 people who pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers.”
“Trump decided to go about as far as he could, issuing roughly 1,500 pardons and commuting the sentences for 14 others.”
'Hunting Grounds': Trump Cancels Biden Ban on ICE Arrests at Schools, Churches, Hospitals
On Tuesday, Trump “suggested there could be a place in American politics for the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, extremist groups whose leaders were convicted of seditious conspiracy against the U.S.,” the Associated Press reported.
Watch the video below or at this link.
According to CNN’s sources, Trump Administration officials have had discussions about potentially inviting the people that Trump pardoned to The White House. pic.twitter.com/P8L2mc2WIF
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 22, 2025
Rubio Sidesteps J6 Pardons by Declaring 'I Work for Donald J. Trump'
‘Civil Rights Canon in American Law’: Trump Rescinds Historic LBJ Nondiscrimination Order
With a stroke of a pen, President Donald Trump signed a sweeping executive order on Tuesday that overturned government policies going back six decades that banned discrimination and required affirmative action by federal contractors. This order canceled directives established by previous orders, including those issued by Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and Barack Obama. The move, executed late Tuesday, came just a day after President Trump rescinded executive orders requiring diversity and affirmative action in the federal workplace.
In 1965, President Lyndon Baines Johnson signed Executive Order 11246, banning federal contractors “from discriminating in employment decisions on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin,” according to the U.S. Department of Labor, which was charged with ensuring its compliance. Until President Trump rescinded it on Tuesday, EO11246 also required “contractors to take affirmative action to ensure that equal opportunity is provided in all aspects of their employment.”
President Barack Obama in 2014 amended that order via Executive Order 13672, which added “sexual orientation or gender identity” to the list of protected classes.
In his Tuesday executive order, “Trump said the OFCCP [Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs] must immediately stop promoting diversity and affirmative action, and cease ‘allowing or encouraging’ contractors and subcontractors to engage in ‘workforce balancing’ based on race, sex, color, religion, national origin, and ‘sexual preference,'” according to Bloomberg Law.
'Hunting Grounds': Trump Cancels Biden Ban on ICE Arrests at Schools, Churches, Hospitals
“Trump has jumped into action in weakening diversity, equity, and inclusion policies since his inauguration. He already signed a pair of executive orders on Jan. 20 that eliminated DEI programs within the federal government and restricted the definition of ‘gender’ to male and female,” Bloomberg reported. “Trump’s sweeping new order Tuesday also aimed to ‘encourage’ private-sector companies to end ‘illegal’ DEI programs by redefining them as a form of discrimination.”
Axios reported, “This takes the current pushback on diversity, equity and inclusion into the next stratosphere — abolishing decades of government standards on diversity and equal opportunity, and seeking to crackdown on the same in the private sector.”
Trump on Tuesday also effectively furloughed all employees throughout the federal government, placing them on leave with pay. It is expected that he will terminate their employment.
“The memo, issued Tuesday to heads of departments and agencies, sets a deadline of no later than 5 p.m. ET Wednesday to inform the employees that they will be put on paid administrative leave as the agencies prepare to close all DEI-related offices and programs and to remove all websites and social media accounts for such offices,” NBC News reported. “It also asks federal agencies to submit a written plan by Jan. 31 for dismissing the employees.”
“Trump signed an executive order Monday ending ‘radical and wasteful’ diversity, equity and inclusion programs in federal agencies, with DEI offices and programs being ordered to shut down.”
Trump has a history of battling government anti-discrimination regulations. His real estate business was sued in the 1970s by the U.S. Department of Justice in a racial discrimination case.
“Trump and his father fiercely fought a 1973 discrimination lawsuit brought by the Justice Department for their alleged refusal to rent apartments in predominantly white buildings to black tenants,” the Associated Press reported in a 2016 fact check. “Testimony showed that the applications filed by black apartment seekers were marked with a ‘C’ for ‘colored.’ A settlement that ended the lawsuit did not require the Trumps to explicitly acknowledge that discrimination had occurred — but the government’s description of the settlement said Trump and his father had ‘failed and neglected’ to comply with the Fair Housing Act.”
Rubio Sidesteps J6 Pardons by Declaring 'I Work for Donald J. Trump'
Constitutional law professor and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis on Wednesday called LBJ’s EO11246 “a fundamental piece of the civil rights canon in American law.”
“The symbolism” in Trump revoking the order, “is huge,” he added.
Last night, POTUS revoked EO11246 signed by LBJ in 1965, mandating equal opportunities by federal contractors. While this EO had broader sweep in 1965 given past limits on Title VII, it has been a fundamental piece of the civil rights canon in American law. The symbolism is huge. pic.twitter.com/OUA2YuRXKf
— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) January 22, 2025
“The phrase ‘affirmative action’ was used by JFK in a 1961 order on equal employment. Johnson followed it with this order, which survived six Republican presidents — including Trump’s first term,” noted ABC News Radio’s Steven Portnoy. “He revoked it last night.”
“The rollback of civil rights intensifies. For almost six decades, Executive Order 11246 (signed by LBJ in 1965) forbade federal contractors and vendors to discriminate by race, color, national origin, religion, sex, etc. This morning, the president revoked it,” commented Tom Sugrue, a Professor of Social and Cultural Analysis and History.
Laurence Tribe, the noted constitutional law scholar and retired Harvard Law professor, observed: “There goes six decades of progress toward justice begun by LBJ.”
Nicholas Sarwark, former Chair of the Libertarian National Committee, noted: “One of the goals of MAGA is to repeal the civil rights era, making segregation, discrimination, and voter suppression legal and deny people their rights under the Constitution and the laws of the United States. Will that make life better for you, your family, or your neighbors?”
At The New Republic, Malcolm Ferguson wrote: “This is a massive, regressive attack on basic policy that helps protect people from real discrimination. And it won’t lower the price of eggs.”
Trump Defends His TikTok Flip Flop: America Has 'Bigger Problems' Than Young Kids' Privacy
Image via Reuters
