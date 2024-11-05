Trump Closes Campaign With Misogynistic Slur, Violent Rhetoric Against Women

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg appears to have schooled Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, explaining that due to Donald Trump’s policies during his presidency China was able to establish itself as the leading producer of electric vehicles, in a rancorous interview Tuesday.

“The manufacturing recession is in your head,” Kilmeade falsely declared to the Secretary of Transportation. “It never happened.”

Secretary Buttigieg invited Kilmeade to “look it up on Politifact,” and “maybe bring it up on screen right now because there was a Trump manufacturing recession. Look it up.”

“Mr. Mayor,” Kilmeade, ignoring Buttigieg’s request and his current job title, then said, “Michigan matters a lot. That’s why you’re there, right?”

“That’s right—that, and because I live here.”

“How much did the EV [electric vehicle] mandate hurt the uh, the Kamala Harris quest to be the next president?” Kilmeade asked, mispronouncing the name of the Vice President of the United States.

“Well, first of all,” Buttigieg responded, “the statement that there is an EV mandate is a lie. You can buy a gas car right now if you want one, you can buy an EV car if you want one, and we’ll help make it cheaper.”

“Really, an incredulous Kilmeade asked. “For how long?”

“As long as you want,” Buttigieg replied. “Now, our goal with the tax supports—and by the way, you you admit, right, that you can buy a gas car if you want right now, which means by definition there’s no mandate.”

“But if he has a goal by 2035, California is gone. By 2035, New York’s gone. And do you get any incentive, Mr. Mayor—” Kilmeade said as Buttigieg talked over him.

“But you admit you don’t have to, we’re not making you buy this car or that car, right?” the Secretary asked. “Now, the goal, and I gotta be careful, right, because I can’t get into the administration side, but what I’ll say is, the goal has been to be about half and half by the end of the decade.”

After some cross talk, Kilmeade asked, “if you had your druthers, would there be combustion engines?”

“If I had my druthers, every car would be made in America,” Buttigieg replied. “Now, we know that EV technology is coming. Whether people are ready for it or not, it is coming, it’s happening around the world and Donald Trump allowed China to take the lead on EVs. I want those EVs made in America.”

“Allowing China?” Kilmeade interjected, “you guys won’t ’em mine. You will not let ’em mine in Minnesota, where the governor wants to be vice president.”

“Let’s be super clear right now,” Buttigieg said. “Let’s be very clear—Sorry, is this an interview or a debate? Can I at least finish?”

“Well, I just can’t let you throw out fallacies,” Kilmeade said. “It’s important.”

“Can I at least— excuse me? Name one statement that I just made that you would say is factually inaccurate.”

“The statement you just made that Donald Trump let China take the lead?” Kilmeade charged. “If somebody wants an EV, they should be able to get it, not get a rebate if they buy one.”

“If somebody wants an EV, they can get it,” Buttigieg replied. “And if somebody wants a gas car, they can get it, but what we’re doing is we’re making sure more of those are built in the US and here.”

Zeteo News media columnist Justin Baragona observed, “What stands out here is that Kilmeade comes across as harried, agitated and aggressive — while Buttigieg remains calm and unflustered amid the Fox host’s constant agenda-driven haranguing.”

Business Insider in December of 2019 reported: “President Donald Trump won over Rust Belt states in 2016 on pledges to revive American manufacturing. But the sector slipped deeper into a recession in November, with a key gauge of factory activity falling for a fourth straight month.”

ABC News last month reported that experts say Donald Trump’s “tariff proposals would all but certainly trigger a global trade war.”

An October, 2024 report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) appears to show that by the number of vehicles produced (“registered,”), China is by far the leading global producer. And in 2023, the MIT Technology Review reported, “China [has] managed to build a world-leading industry in electric vehicles,” and, “dominate the world of electric cars.”

