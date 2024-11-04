News
‘Dire Implications’: Trump’s Possible Vaccine Ban Could Spark US, Global Health Crisis
Over the weekend Donald Trump said he is considering a ban on not just vaccine mandates, but vaccines themselves—an extension of his embrace of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The ex-president also said he is considering RFK Jr.’s declaration that he would immediately ban fluoride treatments in public water, which protect about two out of three Americans, according to the CDC.
NBC News’ Dasha Burns spoke with Trump on Sunday. She reports, “I asked if banning certain vaccines might be on the table. Former President Trump said, ‘I’m going to talk to him,’ meaning Kennedy, ‘talk to other people and I’ll make a decision, but he’s a very talented guy and has strong views.’ So it could really have a massive impact on how our government functions in terms of health should the former president win and give Kennedy a big role here.”
Trump, as of publication time, has a 53-47 chance of winning the White House, FiveThirtyEight reports. He is expected to put RFK Jr., a known AIDS denialist and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist and purveyor of vaccine misinformation who has likened the use of vaccines to the “holocaust,” in charge of all public health agencies and public health policies, should Trump win election this week.
Kennedy in 2021 said, “I see somebody on a hiking trail carrying a little baby and I say to him, better not get them vaccinated.”
One week ago Sunday, at Trump’s now-infamous Madison Square Garden rally, the ex-president promised to let RFK Jr. “go wild.”
READ MORE: ‘She Kills People’: Trump Amps Up Attack on Cheney After Violent ‘Nine Barrels’ Rhetoric
“I’m gonna let him go wild on health. I’m gonna let him go wild on the food. I’m gonna let him go wild on the medicines,” Trump told supporters. Two days later, Kennedy said: “The key that President Trump has promised me is control of the public health agencies, which are HHS and its sub-agencies, CDC, FDA, NIH, and a few others, and then also the USDA.”
Across the board, modern-day vaccines have eradicated or nearly eradicated diseases that have killed millions. How would putting an anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist in charge of determining public health policy for a nation, and the world, work out?
Felix Richter, a data journalist for Statistia in 2022 wrote, “Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows just how effective vaccines have been in all but eradicating major diseases in the United States. In 2021, there were no reported cases of small pox, diphteria and paralytic polio for example, compared to an annual average of 29,005 cases, 21,053 cases and 16,316 cases in the 20th century, respectively.”
“And even though progress in eradicating measles has stalled in recent years (due in part to growing vaccine skepticism), its morbidity is nowhere near the annual case load seen in the 20th century, when half a million people were infected in an average year. Its prevalence has fallen by more than 99 percent due to vaccinations, along with a whole host of other diseases such as pertussis (whooping cough), mumps and rubella.”
How Vaccines Helped all but Eradicate Diseases
📸 @StatistaCharts pic.twitter.com/ClnSny3Jv5
— 𝙃𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙏𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙩 (@ItsHistoryTweet) May 14, 2024
Kennedy had a history of gravitating to areas where vaccines have been controversial.
In 2015, The Sacramento Bee reported, “prominent vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. arrived at the Sacramento screening of a film linking autism to the vaccine preservative thimerosal and warned that public health officials cannot be trusted.” His appearance came as “lawmakers [were] preparing to vote on a bill blocking parents from skipping vaccinations for their children,” which “was prompted by soaring exemption rates in some schools districts and outbreaks of long-dormant diseases like measles and whooping cough.”
Last year, The Associated Press called Kennedy’s anti-vaccine group, Children’s Health Defense (CHD), “a multimillion-dollar misinformation engine.”
In that deep-dive report, the AP also revealed that “Kennedy’s role in legitimizing anti-vaccine activism has not been limited to the U.S. Perhaps the most well-known example was in 2019 on the Pacific island nation of Samoa.”
READ MORE: ‘Embarrassing’: JD Vance’s Story About How He Responded to Trump Shooting Sparks Concerns
“That year, dozens of children died of measles. Many factors led to the wave of deaths, including medical mistakes and poor decisions by government authorities. But people involved in the response who spoke to AP said Kennedy and the anti-vaccine activists he supported made things worse,” the AP reported. “In June 2019, Kennedy and his wife, the actress Cheryl Hines, visited Samoa, a trip Kennedy later wrote was arranged by Edwin Tamasese, a Samoan local anti-vaccine influencer.”
“Vaccine rates had plummeted after two children died in 2018 from a measles vaccine that a nurse had incorrectly mixed with a muscle relaxant,” the AP noted, but Kennedy “was treated as a distinguished guest, traveling in a government vehicle, meeting with the prime minister and, according to Kennedy, many health officials and the health minister. He also met with anti-vaccine activists, including Tamasese and another well-known influencer, Taylor Winterstein, who posted a photograph of herself and Kennedy on her Instagram.”
“A few months later, a measles epidemic broke out in Samoa, killing 83 people, mostly infants and children in a population of about 200,000. Public health officials said at the time that anti-vaccine misinformation had made the nation vulnerable.”
Last year, The Autism Science Foundation (ASF) reported: “There is no correlation between autism and vaccines. This has been confirmed through dozens of scientific studies examining different types of vaccines and different vaccine timing schedules. Researchers have also studied thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative used in many vaccines, to see if it had any relation to autism. The results are clear: The data show no relationship between vaccines, thimerosal and autism.”
There are other ways to look at how anti-vaccine polices and beliefs affect populations.
Lat month, The Associated Press reported that “Whooping cough is at its highest level in a decade for this time of year.”
“There have been 18,506 cases of whooping cough reported so far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. That’s the most at this point in the year since 2014, when cases topped 21,800.” In Wisconsin, for example, “there have been about 1,000 cases so far this year, compared to a total of 51 last year.”
An Idaho public health department has banned its practitioners from administering the COVID vaccine.
Last week the AP reported that a “regional public health department in Idaho is no longer providing COVID-19 vaccines to residents in six counties after a narrow decision by its board.”
“Southwest District Health appears to be the first in the nation to be restricted from giving COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccinations are an essential function of a public health department,” the AP added. “Demand for COVID vaccines in the health district has declined — with 1,601 given in 2021 to 64 so far in 2024. The same is true for other vaccines: Idaho has the highest childhood vaccination exemption rate in the nation, and last year, the Southwest District Health Department rushed to contain a rare measles outbreak that sickened 10.”
The UK’s award-wining i newspaper warns if the U.S. bans vaccines, it could spark an international health crisis.
“A US ban on vaccines would have ‘dire implications’ for Americans and could put vulnerable Britons at greater risk of harm, a leading UK-based expert has said.”
“For example, the resurgence of diseases like measles and polio, which had been largely eradicated in the US, could occur. The 2019 measles outbreaks, fuelled by vaccine hesitancy, serve as a stark reminder of this risk,” Kirsty Le Doare, Professor of Vaccinology and Immunology at St Georges University of London, told the i.
“Internationally, countries like the UK could see increased vulnerability. If the US stops vaccinating, it might lead to a rise in infections that could cross borders, impacting global health. For instance, a decline in US vaccination rates could affect herd immunity in neighbouring countries, leading to outbreaks that strain resources and public health systems,” Professor Le Doare added. “A US ban could disrupt supply chains and funding for vaccine research, impacting vaccination efforts in developing nations where access is already limited. This could ultimately stall progress on global health initiatives.”
Banning vaccines and fluoride are just two of the possible looming attacks on Americans’ healthcare under a Trump presidency. Last week, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said he and Trump want to “take a blowtorch to the regulatory state,” and the entire U.S. healthcare system needed to be deregulated, and a “free market” system implemented. When asked by an attendee at a Pennsylvania event for a local GOP candidate if that meant “No ObamaCare?” Johnson replied, “No Obamacare,” explaining how Trump wants to “go big” in removing regulations. He later tried to backtrack, by saying that killing ObamaCare was not what he meant, but Trump has repeatedly not only said he wants to repeal ObamaCare, he has tried several times.
Dr. Syra Madad, an epidemiologist, told CNN putting RFK Jr. in charge of Americans’ health is “dangerous.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
READ MORE: Walz Mocks Trump Not Knowing ‘How a Tariff Works’ as Companies Ready ‘Massive’ Price Hikes
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Look It Up’: Buttigieg Busts ‘Agitated and Aggressive’ Fox News Host in Heated Interview
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg appears to have schooled Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, explaining that due to Donald Trump’s policies during his presidency China was able to establish itself as the leading producer of electric vehicles, in a rancorous interview Tuesday.
“The manufacturing recession is in your head,” Kilmeade falsely declared to the Secretary of Transportation. “It never happened.”
Secretary Buttigieg invited Kilmeade to “look it up on Politifact,” and “maybe bring it up on screen right now because there was a Trump manufacturing recession. Look it up.”
“Mr. Mayor,” Kilmeade, ignoring Buttigieg’s request and his current job title, then said, “Michigan matters a lot. That’s why you’re there, right?”
“That’s right—that, and because I live here.”
READ MORE: Trump Pledges to Concede ‘Fair’ Loss Before Quickly Casting Doubt on Election Integrity
“How much did the EV [electric vehicle] mandate hurt the uh, the Kamala Harris quest to be the next president?” Kilmeade asked, mispronouncing the name of the Vice President of the United States.
“Well, first of all,” Buttigieg responded, “the statement that there is an EV mandate is a lie. You can buy a gas car right now if you want one, you can buy an EV car if you want one, and we’ll help make it cheaper.”
“Really, an incredulous Kilmeade asked. “For how long?”
“As long as you want,” Buttigieg replied. “Now, our goal with the tax supports—and by the way, you you admit, right, that you can buy a gas car if you want right now, which means by definition there’s no mandate.”
“But if he has a goal by 2035, California is gone. By 2035, New York’s gone. And do you get any incentive, Mr. Mayor—” Kilmeade said as Buttigieg talked over him.
“But you admit you don’t have to, we’re not making you buy this car or that car, right?” the Secretary asked. “Now, the goal, and I gotta be careful, right, because I can’t get into the administration side, but what I’ll say is, the goal has been to be about half and half by the end of the decade.”
After some cross talk, Kilmeade asked, “if you had your druthers, would there be combustion engines?”
“If I had my druthers, every car would be made in America,” Buttigieg replied. “Now, we know that EV technology is coming. Whether people are ready for it or not, it is coming, it’s happening around the world and Donald Trump allowed China to take the lead on EVs. I want those EVs made in America.”
“Allowing China?” Kilmeade interjected, “you guys won’t ’em mine. You will not let ’em mine in Minnesota, where the governor wants to be vice president.”
“Let’s be super clear right now,” Buttigieg said. “Let’s be very clear—Sorry, is this an interview or a debate? Can I at least finish?”
“Well, I just can’t let you throw out fallacies,” Kilmeade said. “It’s important.”
“Can I at least— excuse me? Name one statement that I just made that you would say is factually inaccurate.”
“The statement you just made that Donald Trump let China take the lead?” Kilmeade charged. “If somebody wants an EV, they should be able to get it, not get a rebate if they buy one.”
“If somebody wants an EV, they can get it,” Buttigieg replied. “And if somebody wants a gas car, they can get it, but what we’re doing is we’re making sure more of those are built in the US and here.”
READ MORE: Trump Closes Campaign With Misogynistic Slur, Violent Rhetoric Against Women
Zeteo News media columnist Justin Baragona observed, “What stands out here is that Kilmeade comes across as harried, agitated and aggressive — while Buttigieg remains calm and unflustered amid the Fox host’s constant agenda-driven haranguing.”
Business Insider in December of 2019 reported: “President Donald Trump won over Rust Belt states in 2016 on pledges to revive American manufacturing. But the sector slipped deeper into a recession in November, with a key gauge of factory activity falling for a fourth straight month.”
ABC News last month reported that experts say Donald Trump’s “tariff proposals would all but certainly trigger a global trade war.”
An October, 2024 report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) appears to show that by the number of vehicles produced (“registered,”), China is by far the leading global producer. And in 2023, the MIT Technology Review reported, “China [has] managed to build a world-leading industry in electric vehicles,” and, “dominate the world of electric cars.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
WATCH: “Is this an interview or a debate? Name one statement I just made that was factually inaccurate… there was a manufacturing recession under Trump, and he let China take the lead on EV’s. Look it up.”@PeteButtigieg schools a petulant @kilmeade pic.twitter.com/J4dBJkUcwR
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 5, 2024
READ MORE: ‘A Lot of Empty Seats’: What Reporters Are Seeing and Saying About Trump’s Final Rallies
News
Trump Pledges to Concede ‘Fair’ Loss Before Quickly Casting Doubt on Election Integrity
Four years after losing the 2020 presidential election that he has never formally conceded, Donald Trump on Election Day claimed he will concede this year’s election if it’s “fair,” before attempting to sow doubt on how secure America’s elections are. The Republican presidential nominee also insisted he did not need to tell his supporters there should be no violence, despite the January 6, 2021 insurrection that Trump was impeached for inciting.
Told by a reporter at a polling station that some Americans are “concerned that if you lost this election, you wouldn’t concede again,” Trump was asked, “what do you say to those people?”
The Republican presidential nominee replied, “I think they’re crazy.”
“If I lose an election, if it’s a fair election, I’d be the first one to acknowledge it,” Trump said (video below), a claim he also made in 2020. “And I think it’s, well, so far, I think it’s been fair. I think there’s been a lot of court cases, both sides are lawyered up. Thousands of lawyers are involved, you know, thousands, can you imagine?”
READ MORE: Trump Closes Campaign With Misogynistic Slur, Violent Rhetoric Against Women
“And part of that is because we have too complicated a process,” Trump alleged, before touting the sophistication of watermarking paper ballots. “If we had a piece of paper, watermarked, you know that paper is more sophisticated now than computers. It’s watermarked paper.”
Trump then moved on to criticizing computers, saying, “hopefully they’ll be able to get these expensive computers going.”
“You know, the reason you use computers is to make time, so that it’s like fast. You don’t use them so that you have to come up with an answer three days later, and that’s a little scary when they say, what what are they doing? You use a computer because it calculates quickly. And you use paper because you save costs, but the paper turns out to be much quicker than the computer. There’s something wrong with that, so we don’t like that.”
Amid concerns in 2016 that he would not concede if he lost, Trump said: “I would like to promise and pledge to all of my voters and supporters and to all of the people of the United States that I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election, if I win.”
Early in 2020 Trump began to lay the groundwork to contest that election, which his own Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Chris Krebs, would come to tell Americans, “was the most secure in American history.” He did so again this year.
Asked if he should tell supporters there should be no violence if he loses, Trump quickly snapped (video below), “I don’t have to tell them that, that they’ll be no violence. Of course there will be no violence. My supporters are not violent people.”
“I don’t have to tell them that. I certainly don’t want any violence, I certainly don’t have to tell — these are great people. These are people that believe in no violence, unlike your question. You believe in violence.”
READ MORE: ‘A Lot of Empty Seats’: What Reporters Are Seeing and Saying About Trump’s Final Rallies
Critics lashed out at Trump.
“He needs to leave out the qualifier. If he loses, he loses. The damage he has done to our fundamental American institutions and processes, including democracy itself, will not be easily repaired. The sooner he is gone, the better for us all,” remarked professor of political science Jeff DeWitt.
Justin Kanew, founder of the progressive website The Tennessee Holler, responded to Trump’s remarks about violence: “That part at the end gives big ‘I know you are but what am I?’ Vibes. Also: last time happened, bro.”
Watch the videos below or at this link.
REPORTER: What do you say to people who think you won’t concede the election?
TRUMP: I think they’re crazy pic.twitter.com/TtYy8AteDx
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2024
Trump to his campaign staff: “The paper turns out to be much quicker than the computer.” pic.twitter.com/Gtuv1cFrCC
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2024
Trump on if he will tell his supporters to not be violent and accept the election results: “Of course there will be no violence. My supporters are not violent people … these are people that believe in no violence, unlike your question. You believe in violence.” pic.twitter.com/16lDxyV2A5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2024
READ MORE: Trump ‘Bat Signals’ Proud Boys as Extremist Groups Deliver ‘Harbinger of Potential Chaos’
News
Trump Closes Campaign With Misogynistic Slur, Violent Rhetoric Against Women
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his vice-presidential running mate JD Vance closed out their run for the White House by targeting powerful women leaders with name-calling, a misogynistic slur, and surrounding them with violent imagery.
Monday night, with a young child sitting just a few feet away, Donald Trump went on a misogynistic rant attacking House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, the first and only woman to serve as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, which she did twice.
“She’s a crooked person,” Trump said of the Democratic U.S. Congresswoman from California. “She is a bad person. Evil. She’s an evil sick, crazy. B—. Oh, no. It starts with a B, but I won’t say it.”
READ MORE: ‘A Lot of Empty Seats’: What Reporters Are Seeing and Saying About Trump’s Final Rallies
“I wanna say it,” he declared, pleading, riling up the audience who cheered him in.
When Trump said “B—,” he appeared to mouth the word “bitch,” according to multiple reports including HuffPost.
Donald Trump continues his unhinged attacks against Nancy Pelosi mouthing the word “bitch” while talking about her.
“She’s an evil, sick, crazy biii. It starts with a B, but I won’t say it. I want to say it.”
His crowd eventually starts chanting it. pic.twitter.com/VFaoPHeAxS
— Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) November 5, 2024
Also on Monday, Trump asked his supporters if he is allowed to “hit” Democratic former First Lady Michelle Obama, after she accused him of “gross incompetence,” and alleged an “obvious mental decline.”
Trump: Michelle.. I was so nice to her out of respect. She hit me the other day. I was going to say, am I allowed to hit her now? pic.twitter.com/u0E8oXnOpD
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 4, 2024
READ MORE: Trump ‘Bat Signals’ Proud Boys as Extremist Groups Deliver ‘Harbinger of Potential Chaos’
And, after praising boxer Mike Tyson, Trump on Monday, surround by women holding “Women for Trump” signs, responded to a supporter by saying it would be “interesting” to see one of the world’s best heavyweight boxers in a ring with his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee.
Trump: Put Mike Tyson in the ring with Kamala. That will be interesting. pic.twitter.com/Z1aOhxKZwX
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2024
Earlier in the day, U.S. Senator JD Vance, the freshman Republican from Ohio, told supporters Vice President Harris is “trash.”
JD Vance: “The trash’s name is Kamala Harris.” pic.twitter.com/8QMtRoSoiV
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2024
U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) responded, writing: “Dear JD Vance: Have you found that calling a woman trash has worked for you Because we generally don’t forget that shit.”
Last week, Trump was flooded with tremendous criticism after appearing to suggest Republican former U.S. Congresswoman Liz Cheney should face a firing squad. While there was disagreement as to what the top-line meaning of his remarks were (some said it was a call for execution, others that she should face a firing squad, others that she was too much of a coward to fight,) historian and professor Heather Cox Richardson wrote on her popular Substack: “Trump’s suggestion that Cheney should face a firing squad seems to be a general expression of the anger of white men accustomed to dictating the terms of public life when faced with the reality that they can no longer count on being able to cow the people around them.”
David Rothkopf, the foreign policy, national security, and political affairs analyst and commentator, Tuesday morning wrote: “Yesterday Donald Trump ended his campaign calling a strong woman a bitch and his VP candidate called the actual vice president of the United States ‘trash.’ They are the worst ticket for women in the history of the country. Reject their misogyny today.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Dire Implications’: Trump’s Possible Vaccine Ban Could Spark US, Global Health Crisis
Trending
- News4 days ago
‘She Kills People’: Trump Amps Up Attack on Cheney After Violent ‘Nine Barrels’ Rhetoric
- News1 day ago
Trump ‘Bat Signals’ Proud Boys as Extremist Groups Deliver ‘Harbinger of Potential Chaos’
- News1 day ago
‘Dire Implications’: Trump’s Possible Vaccine Ban Could Spark US, Global Health Crisis
- News23 hours ago
‘A Lot of Empty Seats’: What Reporters Are Seeing and Saying About Trump’s Final Rallies
- News4 hours ago
Trump Closes Campaign With Misogynistic Slur, Violent Rhetoric Against Women
- News3 hours ago
Trump Pledges to Concede ‘Fair’ Loss Before Quickly Casting Doubt on Election Integrity
- News25 mins ago
‘Look It Up’: Buttigieg Busts ‘Agitated and Aggressive’ Fox News Host in Heated Interview