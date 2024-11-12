Trump Border Czar Declares He Will ‘Absolutely’ Need to Use ‘Military and Special Ops’

Donald Trump’s former acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Tom Homan, who has been named the “border czar” for the incoming second Trump administration, says the U.S. Armed Forces and special operations teams will need to be involved in the border efforts President-elect Trump repeatedly promised on the campaign trail.

Trump on Sunday announced Homan will be “in charge of our Nation’s Borders,” and “will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin,” CBS News reported.

“You absolutely need military and special ops,” Homan told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo Tuesday morning, citing Mexican drug cartels. Homan added, “President Trump has said he’s going to declare these cartels terrorist organizations.”

“So is the U.S. Military involved here, Tom?” Bartiromo had asked. “Are you hoping that the military helps, because you’re dealing with some really serious uh serious people on the other side, as President Trump once called them, these ‘bad hombres.’ I’m talking about the drug cartels.”

“What are you gonna do about these drug cartels who are obviously working with the Chinese Communist Party to push fentanyl into the country as well? Will you need the military for that and who else will you be leaning on to take on the drug cartels?”

incoming Trump “border czar” Tom Homan on Fox Business says he expects the military to be involved in his mass deportation pic.twitter.com/wAUEe9PudW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 12, 2024

Calling him the “soon-to-be the deporter in chief,” The Washington Examiner reports that Homan anticipates “broad support from local, state, and federal police, as well as retired police who want to help the government carry out this operation.”

“Thousands of retired agents, retired Border Patrol agents, retired military [have called] that want to come in and volunteer to help this president secure the border and do this deportation operation,” Homan said. “It’d be great to have local law enforcement assist ICE.”

In a Fox News interview Sunday, “Homan said the military wouldn’t be rounding up and arresting immigrants in the country illegally and that ICE would move to implement Trump’s plans in a ‘humane manner,'” CBS added.

Earlier this year Homan said that “while he thinks the government needed to prioritize national security threats, ‘no one’s off the table. If you’re here illegally, you better be looking over your shoulder.'”

“You’ve got my word. Trump comes back in January, I’ll be in his heels coming back, and I will run the biggest deportation operation this country’s ever seen.”

On CBS News’ “60 Minutes” last month, Homan was asked: “Is there a way to carry out mass deportation without separating families?”

“Of course there is,” he replied. “Families can be deported together.”

Cecilia Vega asks: “Is there a way to carry out mass deportation without separating families?” “Of course there is. Families can be deported together,” says Tom Homan, head of ICE during Trump’s family separation policy. https://t.co/If9G1sNEzj pic.twitter.com/TIWhi25Vdu — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 28, 2024

