Marco Rubio to State? Ken Paxton to DOJ? Trump Administration Contenders Emerge

Donald Trump in 2016 reportedly did not want to be president and did not expect to win the White House. He got off to a slow and rocky start forming his administration, including just days after the election was finally called, when he inflicted a “Stalinesque purge” of his transition team, delaying even further his government’s formation.

That is not expected to happen this time.

Trump has Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s extremist blueprint for presidential transition that entirely transforms the executive branch of the federal government into one built on a Christian nationalism foundation. Some Trump loyalists are now—post-Election Day—gleefully declaring it actually is his agenda, after a month of Trump and his campaign’s efforts to distance themselves from its toxicity. (On the left and right Project 2025 has a single-digit approval rating.)

Trump has an abundance of MAGA allies rushing to be picked to serve in the second Trump administration, which will be needed since, as The New Republic’s Greg Sargent reports, a Trump ally is already “hinting persecution of enemies,” and that the “purging of [government] will begin immediately.”

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), who infamously vowed to never run for another office if he lost the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 (which he did, to Trump), only to rescind that promise and win re-election, is reportedly on Trump’s short list for Secretary of State. Rubio, frequently spoke at Trump rallies and wasted no time after the election, in talking about foreign policy, and especially ending Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

We are now in an era in global affairs where responsible American foreign policy must be based not on idealistic fantasies but on pragmatic decisions that prioritize the core national interest of the United States above all else pic.twitter.com/jf7jn2uqYD — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 6, 2024

“Texas is positioned better than any state to help Trump carry out his ambitious anti-immigration agenda, and some of its top politicians are using that to their advantage,” The Texas Tribune reports. “The state is home to an estimated 1.6 million undocumented persons — the second-most in the country after California. It is also led by Republican elected officials who are politically in lock-step with Trump.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a far-right Republican who took office in 2015, and was indicted under state criminal felony charges months later, appears to also have been under federal investigation at least as recently as May. After nearly a decade of delays, Paxton agreed to perform 100 hours of community service to avoid trial on state fraud charges.

Paxton also was central to the Republican attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election that Trump lost.

CBS affiliate KENS5 in Texas reports Thursday that Paxton’s “name has been floated for the U.S. Department of Justice, and if this happens, it could help Paxton in a legal and professional manner. He’s being investigated by the FBI for alleged corruption.”

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller “told reporters that he’s acknowledged the rumor that he may be asked to serve on the National Department of Agriculture under President-elect Trump,” KENS5 also reports.

As NCRM reported, Miller has called for the atomic bombing of “the Muslim world,” compared Syrian refugees to venomous rattlesnakes and threatened violence against people who say “happy holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas.”

Miller was also under investigation for using taxpayer funds to pay for personal out-of-state trips, including one to obtain a so-called “Jesus shot.”

Other names being floated for Trump’s administration, including at the Cabernet level include his former GOP presidential candidate opponents, Vivek Ramaswamy and Doug Burgum. Also, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Elon Musk, U.S. Senator Mike Lee, and Trump’s architect of child separation, Stephen Miller.

