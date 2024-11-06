News
‘Be the Guardrails of Democracy’: Liz Cheney and Other Never-Trumpers Suggest Path Forward
Never-Trumpers, the conservatives and Republicans who refused to support Donald Trump and his MAGA movement, who chose country over party and, in some cases, have put themselves in possible danger to support Vice President Kamala Harris’s run for the presidency, have some thoughts about the Election Day results—and what, they say, is required of Americans who oppose now President-elect Donald Trump.
At the top of the Never-Trump list is Liz Cheney, the former U.S. Congresswoman who lost her seat after taking one as vice chair of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack. The daughter of a former U.S. Vice President and Secretary of Defense, Cheney chose to cross the aisle and put aside her political beliefs to help protect democracy.
She says that battle must continue, and it will take all of us.
“Our nation’s democratic system functioned last night and we have a new President-elect,” Cheney wrote on social media. “All Americans are bound, whether we like the outcome or not, to accept the results of our elections. We now have a special responsibility, as citizens of the greatest nation on earth, to do everything we can to support and defend our Constitution, preserve the rule of law, and ensure that our institutions hold over these coming four years. Citizens across this country, our courts, members of the press and those serving in our federal, state and local governments must now be the guardrails of democracy.”
George Conway, an attorney who started the anti-Trump Super PAC named Anti-Psychopath PAC, offered several thoughts.
“We are engulfed by depravity. But it’s more important than ever not to succumb to it,” he wrote.
And he issued this warning: “I’ve always found ‘kakistocracy’ to be an interesting word. I think more and more people will come to appreciate the word in the near future.”
Kakistocracy can be defined as, “government by the least suitable or competent citizens of a state.”
Bill Kristol pointed to his piece today at The Bulwark, “What Will Trump’s Win Mean.”
He wrote: “As Churchill put it: ‘In Defeat: Defiance.’ We’ll have to keep our nerve and our principles…We’ll have to fight politically and to resist lawfully. We’ll have to do our best to limit the damage. And we’ll have to lay the groundwork for future recovery.”
And added: “‘Hope under adverse circumstances.’ That’s what we need. Hope followed by thought and action, all to help bring about a new day for a great nation which has, for now, made a terrible mistake.”
The Atlantic’s David Frum offered this story, invoking the 1942 classic film, “Casablanca“:
“Eight years ago this night, my son asked me: ‘What do we do now?’ I answered, ‘We walk to the bar, strike up the band, and sing The Marseillaise.’ These past few months, my plan for 2025 was to retire from political journalism. Seems I’ll have to make new plans.”
Joe Walsh, the Tea Party Republican turned independent podcaster who regularly criticizes Republicans and Democrats, offered this: “I was wrong. The people spoke. Donald Trump has won. I’m devastated. I’m sad. But I accept the will of the people. I accept the results of the election. Because I love our democracy. Because I’m an American. That’s what we do.”
“We’re living in a populist moment,” he added. “Trump is a bad populist, a divisive populist, a demagogue, a lying populist. But Democrats have never recognized or understood this populist moment.”
“I’m not surprised because I’ve spoken often on how out of touch Democrats have grown with working class America,” Walsh continued. “But I am surprised because I didn’t think a majority of Americans would put such an utterly horrible human being back in the White House.”
Project 2025 Is the Trump Agenda, Republicans Are Gleefully Declaring
Donald Trump and his presidential campaign have repeatedly denied any connection to Project 2025, a radical blueprint created by the far-right Heritage Foundation to entirely rebuild the executive branch of the federal government on a Christian nationalist foundation. But now that the election is over and Trump has won the White House, several far-right influencers allege that Project 2025 is Trump’s agenda.
Project 2025 is so toxic its creator, Paul Dans, was eliminated from the project. Public opinion gives Project 2025 a single-digit approval rating, according to NBC News:
“It was the least popular of all the subjects tested in the September NBC News poll — a battery that included socialism, capitalism, both presidential and vice presidential candidates, the Republican and Democratic parties, Taylor Swift and Elon Musk.”
The Project 2025 blueprint, a 900-page “manifesto,” according to The Guardian, “describes an America poisoned by ‘wokeness’ and overtaken by lawlessness and chaos, where conservatives need to seize power immediately – and for as long as possible – to right a sinking ship.”
Project 2025 would effectively make abortion and contraception extremely difficult to obtain, would make pornography illegal, and elevate Christian nationalism throughout the government. It would eliminate the Dept. of Education. It would create a massive forced deportation program, removing possibly millions of undocumented immigrants from the U.S. And it would reduce efforts to improve diversity, while restricting and reducing LGBTQ rights and protections.
“Republicans are now comfortable openly admitting that Project 2025 was the plan all along,” Rolling Stone reports after Trump won the election. “Sure enough, less than 24 hours after the election was called for Trump, his allies, advisers, and prominent supporters were celebrating the now-open road to Project 2025’s implementation.”
Mother Jones notes that after Trump won the White House, some of his “favorite fans finally felt comfortable joking about what the next president has long denied: Project 2025 has always been the plan for a second Trump term.”
READ MORE: The List of Who Donald Trump Has ‘Pledged to Punish,’ According to One of His Targets
Matt Walsh, the far-right podcaster with millions of followers on several platforms, wrote: “Now that the election is over I think we can finally say that yeah actually Project 2025 is the agenda. Lol.”
The New Republic reports, “Project 2025 has begun. And Donald Trump’s allies are now openly celebrating it.”
“Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who was recently released from prison, responded on his live War Room podcast with one word: ‘Fabulous,'” TNR added. “Later during the livestream, Bannon could be seen holding a hard copy of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 ‘Mandate For Leadership’ up to the camera in celebration. On election night, Bannon had vowed to eliminate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, MSNBC, and the Justice Department in an unhinged rant.”
“Now, you’re going to pay the price,” Bannon said.
Day One: Trump Planning ‘Largest Mass Deportation Operation’
Donald Trump has called immigrants “animals,” “monsters,” and “murderers,” and said they are “poisoning the blood of our country.” He falsely claimed they are responsible for a “surge in crime,” because “it’s in their genes,” and claimed they’re “eating the pets.”
Trump, now the president-elect, reportedly plans to conduct a massive deportation operation of undocumented immigrants on his first day in office.
“The American people delivered a resounding victory for President Trump, and it gives him a mandate to govern as he campaigned, to deliver on the promises that he made,” Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s national press secretary, told Fox News Wednesday, Newsweek reports. “Which include, on Day 1, launching the largest mass deportation operation of illegal immigrants that Kamala Harris has allowed into this country.”
Axios reports Leavitt says that “mass deportation operation” includes “millions of undocumented immigrants.”
Back in September, Trump infamously had attacked President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and immigrants.
“What they have done to our country by allowing these millions and millions of people to come into our country,” Trump said. “And look at what’s happening to the towns all over the United States. And a lot of towns don’t want to talk — not going to be Aurora or Springfield. A lot of towns don’t want to talk about it because they’re so embarrassed by it. In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating — they’re eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what’s happening in our country. And it’s a shame.”
That same month Trump called for “remigration,” the forceful deportation of immigrants, including those in the U.S. under lawful and unlawful circumstances. He vowed to “end the migrant invasion of America,” and falsely characterized some programs that allow legal entry to the U.S. under law.
“We will stop all migrant flights, end all illegal entries, terminate the Kamala phone app for smuggling illegals (CBP One App), revoke deportation immunity, suspend refugee resettlement, and return Kamala’s illegal migrants to their home countries (also known as remigration).”
Remigration, as NCRM reported at the time, is advocated by some in the European far-right, nationalist, and fascist movements.
Marine Le Pen, the French far-right nationalist who promotes anti-immigration and anti-Islam positions, viewed remigration as so extreme she broke with her allies over it. Earlier this year Politico Europe reported Le Pen said “that she was in ‘total disagreement’ with the reported discussions on ‘remigration.’” Those discussions included the forced deportation of some French citizens, who were described as “unassimilated citizens.”
The Washington Post reports Trump “has made 41 distinct promises for his first day in office, including mass deportations and banning transgender women from sports.”
The List of Who Donald Trump Has ‘Pledged to Punish,’ According to One of His Targets
Vice President Kamala Harris, now the former Democratic presidential nominee, frequently said on the campaign trail: “On day one if elected, Donald Trump would walk into that office with an enemy’s list. When elected, I will walk in with a to do list.”
Donald Trump is now President-elect and, according to Politico, he has “a lengthy inventory of people he’s pledged to punish.”
“For years, Trump has peppered his speeches and social media posts with vengeful calls for his political opponents, his critics and members of the media to be prosecuted, locked up, deported and even executed. In the waning weeks of the 2024 campaign, he escalated those promises of retaliation to a fever pitch,” Politico reports Wednesday. “Now that he’s won, he has both a popular mandate — and the power — to begin implementing his platform of punishment.”
Trump “will be emboldened by a Supreme Court ruling that grants presidents broad immunity from criminal accountability after they leave office. And he is expected to be surrounded by aides more willing to dispense with norms to carry out his wishes.”
Back in March of 2023, Trump declared, “I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your retribution.”
Who’s on his list? According to Politico, nearly two dozen individuals, largely in the legal and political spectrum, along with dozens of intelligence specialists, and unnamed journalists:
President Joe Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris
Former President Barack Obama
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi
New York Attorney General Letitia James
Manhattan Justice Arthur Engoron
Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney
Special Counsel Jack Smith
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg
Former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley
Former FBI Director James Comey
Hunter Biden and the rest of the Biden family
Former FBI special agent Peter Strzok
Former FBI attorney Lisa Page
Rep. Adam Schiff (Now Senator-elect Schiff)
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg
Former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen
U.S. Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd
Rep. Jamaal Bowman
51 intelligence professionals who signed letter about Hunter Biden laptop
Members of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack
Unspecified people engaged in election fraud
POLITICO reporters, editors and publisher
It’s not just Politico.
Trump has often called the mainstream media, the “enemy of the people.”
In his victory speech early Wednesday morning, Trump referred to the press as, “the enemy camp,” according to The Guardian.
“Introducing his running mate, the Ohio senator JD Vance, Trump said: “I told JD to go into the enemy camp. He just goes: OK. Which one? CNN? MSNBC? He’s like the only guy who looks forward to going on, and then just absolutely obliterates them.”
