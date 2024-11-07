News
‘Under Attack’: Newsom Preps to Protect California From Trump
California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is preparing on multiple fronts to protect his state from the impending Donald Trump presidency.
“The freedoms we hold dear in California are under attack — and we won’t sit idle,” Newsom said in a statement, the LA Times reports. “California has faced this challenge before, and we know how to respond. We are prepared to fight in the courts, and we will do everything necessary to ensure Californians have the support and resources they need to thrive.”
“California is ready to fight,” Newsom added, via social media. “Whether it be our fundamental civil rights, reproductive freedom, or climate action — we refuse to turn back the clock and allow our values and laws to be attacked.”
The 57-year old with reported presidential aspirations has called the state legislature back into session to provide additional funding for litigation against the Trump administration.
“California anticipates that Trump could seek to limit access to abortion, dismantle environmental protections and withhold federal disaster response funding,” The Times adds, along with repealing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
“The new special session provides an early look at the governor’s plan to wage an aggressive and highly visible campaign to shield California from the Trump White House.”
The governor sees the need “to increase legal funding to defend civil rights, climate change, access to abortion, disaster funding and other California policies from a conservative federal agenda before the inauguration in January.”
“Newsom’s preemptive strike signals the return of the hostile relationship between Democratic-controlled California and the Trump administration that was a hallmark of the Republican’s first term.”
The governor’s additional preparations for the impending Trump presidency include having performed an analysis of Project 2025, the extremist playbook created by the far-right Heritage Foundation, and a review of the more than 100 lawsuits California filed against the first Trump administration.
Ezra Levin, who co-founded the progressive organization Indivisible in response to the first Trump presidency, commented on Newsom’s actions: “This is a good move and Dem leaders in trifecta states across the country should be taking similar action. If you’re a leader in this moment, go lead.”
BREAKING: Gov. Gavin Newsom calls special legislative session to “protect California values, including fundamental civil rights, reproductive freedom, climate action, immigrant families.”
The special session will begin Dec. 2 when new California lawmakers get sworn in. pic.twitter.com/25m1mv5R1q
— Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) November 7, 2024
‘Someone’s Got to Run the Deportation Camps’: Prison Stocks Soar as Trump Agenda Unfolds
Several private prison stocks have been skyrocketing since Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election. Trump has vowed mass deportations, and his campaign spokesperson on Wednesday said “millions” would be deported on day one.
“One HUGE winner from Trump’s win: Private prison companies GEO Group Inc. and CoreCivic Inc.,” observed Bloomberg News reporter Steven Dennis on Wednesday. “Their stocks, which could benefit from Trump’s plans for rounding up millions of immigrants, rocketed higher today 41% and 29% respectively.”
Thomson Reuters Foundation journalist Avi Asher-Schapiro also on Wednesday, posted the stock’s performance over the past five days, which shows it jumped over 26%. He writes: “Private prison giant Geo Group —which already has over a billion dollars in ICE contracts to manage immigration detention facilities—sees its stock soar on Trump’s win.”
Private prison giant Geo Group —which already has over a billion dollars in ICE contracts to manage immigration detention facilities—sees its stock soar on Trump’s win. pic.twitter.com/QOy2L5S8np
— Avi Asher-Schapiro (@AASchapiro) November 6, 2024
Pointing to an earnings call transcript from August, he notes the company “also administers the ‘Intensive Supervision Appearance Program’ which is GPS monitoring of migrants.”
“Now, it’s 175,000 people. If the GOP-backed House Bill becomes law, that could expand to 7 million.”
Ohio Capitol Journal Editor-in-Chief David DeWitt noted, “To deport 20 million people [a number Trump has claimed], they need to build massive camps – deportation, detention…camps where people are concentrated… to handle such massive numbers. Brokers are speculating a nice windfall for a private prison giant on the backs of millions of families being put in camps”
At Thompson Reuters’ Context, Asher-Schapiro co-wrote an article last week explaining how Geo has donated over a half-million dollars to support Trump’s re-election efforts.
“GEO Group’s political action committee moved early this year to donate a maximum $5,000 to the Trump campaign, in addition to a $500,000 donation from a GEO subsidiary to a pro-Trump group, according to an analysis from CREW’s [Robert] Maguire and Lauren White.”
CREW is the government watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.
“The company also not only donated to his 2017 inauguration, but moved its annual corporate event to one of his properties, White said.”
“They have not only been fuelling Trump’s political aspirations, but they have been putting money directly in Trump’s pocket by using his businesses in a pretty conspicuous way,” White also said.
The Atlantic’s David Frum is a Never-Trump Republican who announced Wednesday he “De-registered as a Republican today.”
Responding to the chart of Geo Group’s stock skyrocketing, he remarked sardonically: “Someone’s got to run the deportation camps.”
On Wednesday, NBC News explored how Trump may execute his deportation plan, and highlight one of his recent quotes about immigrants: “We’re like a garbage can for the world.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Marco Rubio to State? Ken Paxton to DOJ? Trump Administration Contenders Emerge
Donald Trump in 2016 reportedly did not want to be president and did not expect to win the White House. He got off to a slow and rocky start forming his administration, including just days after the election was finally called, when he inflicted a “Stalinesque purge” of his transition team, delaying even further his government’s formation.
That is not expected to happen this time.
Trump has Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s extremist blueprint for presidential transition that entirely transforms the executive branch of the federal government into one built on a Christian nationalism foundation. Some Trump loyalists are now—post-Election Day—gleefully declaring it actually is his agenda, after a month of Trump and his campaign’s efforts to distance themselves from its toxicity. (On the left and right Project 2025 has a single-digit approval rating.)
Trump has an abundance of MAGA allies rushing to be picked to serve in the second Trump administration, which will be needed since, as The New Republic’s Greg Sargent reports, a Trump ally is already “hinting persecution of enemies,” and that the “purging of [government] will begin immediately.”
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), who infamously vowed to never run for another office if he lost the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 (which he did, to Trump), only to rescind that promise and win re-election, is reportedly on Trump’s short list for Secretary of State. Rubio, frequently spoke at Trump rallies and wasted no time after the election, in talking about foreign policy, and especially ending Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.
We are now in an era in global affairs where responsible American foreign policy must be based not on idealistic fantasies but on pragmatic decisions that prioritize the core national interest of the United States above all else pic.twitter.com/jf7jn2uqYD
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 6, 2024
“Texas is positioned better than any state to help Trump carry out his ambitious anti-immigration agenda, and some of its top politicians are using that to their advantage,” The Texas Tribune reports. “The state is home to an estimated 1.6 million undocumented persons — the second-most in the country after California. It is also led by Republican elected officials who are politically in lock-step with Trump.”
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a far-right Republican who took office in 2015, and was indicted under state criminal felony charges months later, appears to also have been under federal investigation at least as recently as May. After nearly a decade of delays, Paxton agreed to perform 100 hours of community service to avoid trial on state fraud charges.
Paxton also was central to the Republican attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election that Trump lost.
CBS affiliate KENS5 in Texas reports Thursday that Paxton’s “name has been floated for the U.S. Department of Justice, and if this happens, it could help Paxton in a legal and professional manner. He’s being investigated by the FBI for alleged corruption.”
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller “told reporters that he’s acknowledged the rumor that he may be asked to serve on the National Department of Agriculture under President-elect Trump,” KENS5 also reports.
As NCRM reported, Miller has called for the atomic bombing of “the Muslim world,” compared Syrian refugees to venomous rattlesnakes and threatened violence against people who say “happy holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas.”
Miller was also under investigation for using taxpayer funds to pay for personal out-of-state trips, including one to obtain a so-called “Jesus shot.”
Other names being floated for Trump’s administration, including at the Cabernet level include his former GOP presidential candidate opponents, Vivek Ramaswamy and Doug Burgum. Also, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Elon Musk, U.S. Senator Mike Lee, and Trump’s architect of child separation, Stephen Miller.
Project 2025 Is the Trump Agenda, Republicans Are Gleefully Declaring
Donald Trump and his presidential campaign have repeatedly denied any connection to Project 2025, a radical blueprint created by the far-right Heritage Foundation to entirely rebuild the executive branch of the federal government on a Christian nationalist foundation. But now that the election is over and Trump has won the White House, several far-right influencers allege that Project 2025 is Trump’s agenda.
Project 2025 is so toxic its creator, Paul Dans, was eliminated from the project. Public opinion gives Project 2025 a single-digit approval rating, according to NBC News:
“It was the least popular of all the subjects tested in the September NBC News poll — a battery that included socialism, capitalism, both presidential and vice presidential candidates, the Republican and Democratic parties, Taylor Swift and Elon Musk.”
The Project 2025 blueprint, a 900-page “manifesto,” according to The Guardian, “describes an America poisoned by ‘wokeness’ and overtaken by lawlessness and chaos, where conservatives need to seize power immediately – and for as long as possible – to right a sinking ship.”
Project 2025 would effectively make abortion and contraception extremely difficult to obtain, would make pornography illegal, and elevate Christian nationalism throughout the government. It would eliminate the Dept. of Education. It would create a massive forced deportation program, removing possibly millions of undocumented immigrants from the U.S. And it would reduce efforts to improve diversity, while restricting and reducing LGBTQ rights and protections.
“Republicans are now comfortable openly admitting that Project 2025 was the plan all along,” Rolling Stone reports after Trump won the election. “Sure enough, less than 24 hours after the election was called for Trump, his allies, advisers, and prominent supporters were celebrating the now-open road to Project 2025’s implementation.”
Mother Jones notes that after Trump won the White House, some of his “favorite fans finally felt comfortable joking about what the next president has long denied: Project 2025 has always been the plan for a second Trump term.”
Matt Walsh, the far-right podcaster with millions of followers on several platforms, wrote: “Now that the election is over I think we can finally say that yeah actually Project 2025 is the agenda. Lol.”
The New Republic reports, “Project 2025 has begun. And Donald Trump’s allies are now openly celebrating it.”
“Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who was recently released from prison, responded on his live War Room podcast with one word: ‘Fabulous,'” TNR added. “Later during the livestream, Bannon could be seen holding a hard copy of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 ‘Mandate For Leadership’ up to the camera in celebration. On election night, Bannon had vowed to eliminate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, MSNBC, and the Justice Department in an unhinged rant.”
“Now, you’re going to pay the price,” Bannon said.
