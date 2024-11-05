News
‘I’m Waving at You’: Kamala Harris Phone Banks, Gets Voter Watching Her Live on TV
While Donald Trump spent part of Election Day with Melania at the polls, questioning the integrity of the vote, Vice President Kamala Harris took some time to reach out to voters by phone banking at a Democratic National Committee event where she made a surprise entrance to talk with volunteers.
“Are you fired up? Ready to go?” an apparent DNC operative asked volunteers, who cheered both times, “yes!”
“I would like to introduce a very, very special guest who wanted to drop by,” he said.
When the door opened and Vice President Haris walked in, the group cheered.
She brought with her a gift: a big box of her favorite food, Doritos.
Thanking them, Harris said they “truly represent the best of who we are, just reaching out to folks, letting them all know we’re all in it together, reminding them of the power of their vote.”
The Vice President then got on the phone with one woman, telling her she just called to “reach out to our fellow Americans.”
“How are you doing? Have you voted already? You did? Thank you!” Harris said as the roomful of volunteers cheered. After thinking her for taking time out of her day to vote, the Vice President said, “you enjoy your day, OK?”
Harris then spoke to another voter, asked them if they had voted and thanked them for doing so.
Another person on the phone turned out to be an eight-year old girl.
“I can tell you’re really smart, and you’re working really hard…You are still a leader at every age,” Harris told the young girl. “OK sweetheart, I thank you, and thanks for the time, please take care.”
She spoke to another caller for several minutes, thanking them and at one point saying, “Oh, I’m so excited about that, oh you are!” Harris said with a big smile before appearing to share what the voter said with a volunteer. She then talked with the voter, saying, “the Milwaukee small business, the community, is just thriving! So I’m looking forward to paying attention to your work…Thank you, we have all these volunteers here…Tell them I said hello.”
Harris was handed another phone, and said, “Carolyn?” apparently having been told the voter’s name. “Hi Carolyn. It’s Kamala—hi, how are you?”
“I’m looking at you and you’re looking at me? Oh, there’s a live camera somewhere here?” the Voce President said, laughing.
“Which camera? OK, I’m waving at you,” Harris said, as she waved.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Made for TV moment: Kamala Harris talking to a voter at a phone bank, while the woman she’s talking to is watching Harris on live television. pic.twitter.com/EZc0vAYYsa
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) November 5, 2024
‘Look It Up’: Buttigieg Busts ‘Agitated and Aggressive’ Fox News Host in Heated Interview
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg appears to have schooled Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, explaining that due to Donald Trump’s policies during his presidency China was able to establish itself as the leading producer of electric vehicles, in a rancorous interview Tuesday.
“The manufacturing recession is in your head,” Kilmeade falsely declared to the Secretary of Transportation. “It never happened.”
Secretary Buttigieg invited Kilmeade to “look it up on Politifact,” and “maybe bring it up on screen right now because there was a Trump manufacturing recession. Look it up.”
“Mr. Mayor,” Kilmeade, ignoring Buttigieg’s request and his current job title, then said, “Michigan matters a lot. That’s why you’re there, right?”
“That’s right—that, and because I live here.”
“How much did the EV [electric vehicle] mandate hurt the uh, the Kamala Harris quest to be the next president?” Kilmeade asked, mispronouncing the name of the Vice President of the United States.
“Well, first of all,” Buttigieg responded, “the statement that there is an EV mandate is a lie. You can buy a gas car right now if you want one, you can buy an EV car if you want one, and we’ll help make it cheaper.”
“Really, an incredulous Kilmeade asked. “For how long?”
“As long as you want,” Buttigieg replied. “Now, our goal with the tax supports—and by the way, you you admit, right, that you can buy a gas car if you want right now, which means by definition there’s no mandate.”
“But if he has a goal by 2035, California is gone. By 2035, New York’s gone. And do you get any incentive, Mr. Mayor—” Kilmeade said as Buttigieg talked over him.
“But you admit you don’t have to, we’re not making you buy this car or that car, right?” the Secretary asked. “Now, the goal, and I gotta be careful, right, because I can’t get into the administration side, but what I’ll say is, the goal has been to be about half and half by the end of the decade.”
After some cross talk, Kilmeade asked, “if you had your druthers, would there be combustion engines?”
“If I had my druthers, every car would be made in America,” Buttigieg replied. “Now, we know that EV technology is coming. Whether people are ready for it or not, it is coming, it’s happening around the world and Donald Trump allowed China to take the lead on EVs. I want those EVs made in America.”
“Allowing China?” Kilmeade interjected, “you guys won’t ’em mine. You will not let ’em mine in Minnesota, where the governor wants to be vice president.”
“Let’s be super clear right now,” Buttigieg said. “Let’s be very clear—Sorry, is this an interview or a debate? Can I at least finish?”
“Well, I just can’t let you throw out fallacies,” Kilmeade said. “It’s important.”
“Can I at least— excuse me? Name one statement that I just made that you would say is factually inaccurate.”
“The statement you just made that Donald Trump let China take the lead?” Kilmeade charged. “If somebody wants an EV, they should be able to get it, not get a rebate if they buy one.”
“If somebody wants an EV, they can get it,” Buttigieg replied. “And if somebody wants a gas car, they can get it, but what we’re doing is we’re making sure more of those are built in the US and here.”
Zeteo News media columnist Justin Baragona observed, “What stands out here is that Kilmeade comes across as harried, agitated and aggressive — while Buttigieg remains calm and unflustered amid the Fox host’s constant agenda-driven haranguing.”
Business Insider in December of 2019 reported: “President Donald Trump won over Rust Belt states in 2016 on pledges to revive American manufacturing. But the sector slipped deeper into a recession in November, with a key gauge of factory activity falling for a fourth straight month.”
ABC News last month reported that experts say Donald Trump’s “tariff proposals would all but certainly trigger a global trade war.”
An October, 2024 report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) appears to show that by the number of vehicles produced (“registered,”), China is by far the leading global producer. And in 2023, the MIT Technology Review reported, “China [has] managed to build a world-leading industry in electric vehicles,” and, “dominate the world of electric cars.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
WATCH: “Is this an interview or a debate? Name one statement I just made that was factually inaccurate… there was a manufacturing recession under Trump, and he let China take the lead on EV’s. Look it up.”@PeteButtigieg schools a petulant @kilmeade pic.twitter.com/J4dBJkUcwR
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 5, 2024
News
Trump Pledges to Concede ‘Fair’ Loss Before Quickly Casting Doubt on Election Integrity
Four years after losing the 2020 presidential election that he has never formally conceded, Donald Trump on Election Day claimed he will concede this year’s election if it’s “fair,” before attempting to sow doubt on how secure America’s elections are. The Republican presidential nominee also insisted he did not need to tell his supporters there should be no violence, despite the January 6, 2021 insurrection that Trump was impeached for inciting.
Told by a reporter at a polling station that some Americans are “concerned that if you lost this election, you wouldn’t concede again,” Trump was asked, “what do you say to those people?”
The Republican presidential nominee replied, “I think they’re crazy.”
“If I lose an election, if it’s a fair election, I’d be the first one to acknowledge it,” Trump said (video below), a claim he also made in 2020. “And I think it’s, well, so far, I think it’s been fair. I think there’s been a lot of court cases, both sides are lawyered up. Thousands of lawyers are involved, you know, thousands, can you imagine?”
“And part of that is because we have too complicated a process,” Trump alleged, before touting the sophistication of watermarking paper ballots. “If we had a piece of paper, watermarked, you know that paper is more sophisticated now than computers. It’s watermarked paper.”
Trump then moved on to criticizing computers, saying, “hopefully they’ll be able to get these expensive computers going.”
“You know, the reason you use computers is to make time, so that it’s like fast. You don’t use them so that you have to come up with an answer three days later, and that’s a little scary when they say, what what are they doing? You use a computer because it calculates quickly. And you use paper because you save costs, but the paper turns out to be much quicker than the computer. There’s something wrong with that, so we don’t like that.”
Amid concerns in 2016 that he would not concede if he lost, Trump said: “I would like to promise and pledge to all of my voters and supporters and to all of the people of the United States that I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election, if I win.”
Early in 2020 Trump began to lay the groundwork to contest that election, which his own Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Chris Krebs, would come to tell Americans, “was the most secure in American history.” He did so again this year.
Asked if he should tell supporters there should be no violence if he loses, Trump quickly snapped (video below), “I don’t have to tell them that, that they’ll be no violence. Of course there will be no violence. My supporters are not violent people.”
“I don’t have to tell them that. I certainly don’t want any violence, I certainly don’t have to tell — these are great people. These are people that believe in no violence, unlike your question. You believe in violence.”
Critics lashed out at Trump.
“He needs to leave out the qualifier. If he loses, he loses. The damage he has done to our fundamental American institutions and processes, including democracy itself, will not be easily repaired. The sooner he is gone, the better for us all,” remarked professor of political science Jeff DeWitt.
Justin Kanew, founder of the progressive website The Tennessee Holler, responded to Trump’s remarks about violence: “That part at the end gives big ‘I know you are but what am I?’ Vibes. Also: last time happened, bro.”
Watch the videos below or at this link.
REPORTER: What do you say to people who think you won’t concede the election?
TRUMP: I think they’re crazy pic.twitter.com/TtYy8AteDx
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2024
Trump to his campaign staff: “The paper turns out to be much quicker than the computer.” pic.twitter.com/Gtuv1cFrCC
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2024
Trump on if he will tell his supporters to not be violent and accept the election results: “Of course there will be no violence. My supporters are not violent people … these are people that believe in no violence, unlike your question. You believe in violence.” pic.twitter.com/16lDxyV2A5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2024
News
Trump Closes Campaign With Misogynistic Slur, Violent Rhetoric Against Women
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his vice-presidential running mate JD Vance closed out their run for the White House by targeting powerful women leaders with name-calling, a misogynistic slur, and surrounding them with violent imagery.
Monday night, with a young child sitting just a few feet away, Donald Trump went on a misogynistic rant attacking House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, the first and only woman to serve as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, which she did twice.
“She’s a crooked person,” Trump said of the Democratic U.S. Congresswoman from California. “She is a bad person. Evil. She’s an evil sick, crazy. B—. Oh, no. It starts with a B, but I won’t say it.”
“I wanna say it,” he declared, pleading, riling up the audience who cheered him in.
When Trump said “B—,” he appeared to mouth the word “bitch,” according to multiple reports including HuffPost.
Donald Trump continues his unhinged attacks against Nancy Pelosi mouthing the word “bitch” while talking about her.
“She’s an evil, sick, crazy biii. It starts with a B, but I won’t say it. I want to say it.”
His crowd eventually starts chanting it. pic.twitter.com/VFaoPHeAxS
— Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) November 5, 2024
Also on Monday, Trump asked his supporters if he is allowed to “hit” Democratic former First Lady Michelle Obama, after she accused him of “gross incompetence,” and alleged an “obvious mental decline.”
Trump: Michelle.. I was so nice to her out of respect. She hit me the other day. I was going to say, am I allowed to hit her now? pic.twitter.com/u0E8oXnOpD
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 4, 2024
And, after praising boxer Mike Tyson, Trump on Monday, surround by women holding “Women for Trump” signs, responded to a supporter by saying it would be “interesting” to see one of the world’s best heavyweight boxers in a ring with his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee.
Trump: Put Mike Tyson in the ring with Kamala. That will be interesting. pic.twitter.com/Z1aOhxKZwX
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2024
Earlier in the day, U.S. Senator JD Vance, the freshman Republican from Ohio, told supporters Vice President Harris is “trash.”
JD Vance: “The trash’s name is Kamala Harris.” pic.twitter.com/8QMtRoSoiV
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2024
U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) responded, writing: “Dear JD Vance: Have you found that calling a woman trash has worked for you Because we generally don’t forget that shit.”
Last week, Trump was flooded with tremendous criticism after appearing to suggest Republican former U.S. Congresswoman Liz Cheney should face a firing squad. While there was disagreement as to what the top-line meaning of his remarks were (some said it was a call for execution, others that she should face a firing squad, others that she was too much of a coward to fight,) historian and professor Heather Cox Richardson wrote on her popular Substack: “Trump’s suggestion that Cheney should face a firing squad seems to be a general expression of the anger of white men accustomed to dictating the terms of public life when faced with the reality that they can no longer count on being able to cow the people around them.”
David Rothkopf, the foreign policy, national security, and political affairs analyst and commentator, Tuesday morning wrote: “Yesterday Donald Trump ended his campaign calling a strong woman a bitch and his VP candidate called the actual vice president of the United States ‘trash.’ They are the worst ticket for women in the history of the country. Reject their misogyny today.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
