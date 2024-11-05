‘I’m Waving at You’: Kamala Harris Phone Banks, Gets Voter Watching Her Live on TV

While Donald Trump spent part of Election Day with Melania at the polls, questioning the integrity of the vote, Vice President Kamala Harris took some time to reach out to voters by phone banking at a Democratic National Committee event where she made a surprise entrance to talk with volunteers.

“Are you fired up? Ready to go?” an apparent DNC operative asked volunteers, who cheered both times, “yes!”

“I would like to introduce a very, very special guest who wanted to drop by,” he said.

When the door opened and Vice President Haris walked in, the group cheered.

She brought with her a gift: a big box of her favorite food, Doritos.

Thanking them, Harris said they “truly represent the best of who we are, just reaching out to folks, letting them all know we’re all in it together, reminding them of the power of their vote.”

The Vice President then got on the phone with one woman, telling her she just called to “reach out to our fellow Americans.”

“How are you doing? Have you voted already? You did? Thank you!” Harris said as the roomful of volunteers cheered. After thinking her for taking time out of her day to vote, the Vice President said, “you enjoy your day, OK?”

Harris then spoke to another voter, asked them if they had voted and thanked them for doing so.

Another person on the phone turned out to be an eight-year old girl.

“I can tell you’re really smart, and you’re working really hard…You are still a leader at every age,” Harris told the young girl. “OK sweetheart, I thank you, and thanks for the time, please take care.”

She spoke to another caller for several minutes, thanking them and at one point saying, “Oh, I’m so excited about that, oh you are!” Harris said with a big smile before appearing to share what the voter said with a volunteer. She then talked with the voter, saying, “the Milwaukee small business, the community, is just thriving! So I’m looking forward to paying attention to your work…Thank you, we have all these volunteers here…Tell them I said hello.”

Harris was handed another phone, and said, “Carolyn?” apparently having been told the voter’s name. “Hi Carolyn. It’s Kamala—hi, how are you?”

“I’m looking at you and you’re looking at me? Oh, there’s a live camera somewhere here?” the Voce President said, laughing.

“Which camera? OK, I’m waving at you,” Harris said, as she waved.

Watch the video below or at this link.

Made for TV moment: Kamala Harris talking to a voter at a phone bank, while the woman she’s talking to is watching Harris on live television. pic.twitter.com/EZc0vAYYsa — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) November 5, 2024

