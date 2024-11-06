‘They Tried to Kill’: Fox Host Explodes When Pushed on Unity With Left If Harris Wins

Co-hosts on Fox News’ “The Five” discussed the possibility of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris winning the election, and were asked if they would work with the left for the good of the country. Jeanine Pirro, a former judge and district attorney refused, appeared to suggest Democrats tried to assassinate the Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump.

“And you know,” Pirro said, “wouldn’t it have been better for them to at least spend some time saying, ‘we’re going to do this to better all of us, as opposed to just going after [him or them]?”

“But no, they’re, they’re medically, they’re medically insane,” co-host Greg Gutfeld responded, appearing to talk about Democrats.

“But if Democrats do win tonight, a House or the Senate or even the presidency, can we say we’re all gonna try to work together?” co-host and Democratic former U.S. Congressman Harold Ford Jr. asked.

“If it’ll make you feel better,” one co-host replied, as Gutfeld snarked, “You’re sleeping on the couch.”

Then Pirro interjected: “You know what? There’s only one guy that they tried to kill,” she said, apparently referring to the two assassination attempts on Donald Trump.

Republicans, including Donald Trump, have baselessly tried to blame the attempted assassinations on Democrats’ “rhetoric.” In September Trump said, “I probably took a bullet to the head because of the things they say about me,” referring to Democratic President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

One of the attempted assassins, Thomas Matthew Crooks, who bloodied Trump’s ear and shot one audience member to death at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally in July, was a registered Republican who once donated $15 to ActBlue, the Democratic fundraising platform.

Ryan Wesley Routh, an alleged attempted assassin, had been a Trump supporter in 2016 but by 2020 had turned against the Republican president. USA Today reported Routh is an unaffiliated voter who supported Democrats at times but “may have once voted for Trump.”

Watch the video below or at this link.

Harold Ford Jr: “If Democrats do win tonight… can we say we’re all going to work together?” Jeanine Pirro: “You know what, there’s only one guy THEY tried to kill!” pic.twitter.com/lyhpjHMNPJ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 5, 2024

