The List of Who Donald Trump Has ‘Pledged to Punish,’ According to One of His Targets

Vice President Kamala Harris, now the former Democratic presidential nominee, frequently said on the campaign trail: “On day one if elected, Donald Trump would walk into that office with an enemy’s list. When elected, I will walk in with a to do list.”

Donald Trump is now President-elect and, according to Politico, he has “a lengthy inventory of people he’s pledged to punish.”

“For years, Trump has peppered his speeches and social media posts with vengeful calls for his political opponents, his critics and members of the media to be prosecuted, locked up, deported and even executed. In the waning weeks of the 2024 campaign, he escalated those promises of retaliation to a fever pitch,” Politico reports Wednesday. “Now that he’s won, he has both a popular mandate — and the power — to begin implementing his platform of punishment.”

Trump “will be emboldened by a Supreme Court ruling that grants presidents broad immunity from criminal accountability after they leave office. And he is expected to be surrounded by aides more willing to dispense with norms to carry out his wishes.”

Back in March of 2023, Trump declared, “I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your retribution.”

Who’s on his list? According to Politico, nearly two dozen individuals, largely in the legal and political spectrum, along with dozens of intelligence specialists, and unnamed journalists:

President Joe Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris

Former President Barack Obama

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi

New York Attorney General Letitia James

Manhattan Justice Arthur Engoron

Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney

Special Counsel Jack Smith

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg

Former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley

Former FBI Director James Comey

Hunter Biden and the rest of the Biden family

Former FBI special agent Peter Strzok

Former FBI attorney Lisa Page

Rep. Adam Schiff (Now Senator-elect Schiff)

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

Former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen

U.S. Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd

Rep. Jamaal Bowman

51 intelligence professionals who signed letter about Hunter Biden laptop

Members of the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack

Unspecified people engaged in election fraud

POLITICO reporters, editors and publisher

It’s not just Politico.

Trump has often called the mainstream media, the “enemy of the people.”

In his victory speech early Wednesday morning, Trump referred to the press as, “the enemy camp,” according to The Guardian.

“Introducing his running mate, the Ohio senator JD Vance, Trump said: “I told JD to go into the enemy camp. He just goes: OK. Which one? CNN? MSNBC? He’s like the only guy who looks forward to going on, and then just absolutely obliterates them.”

