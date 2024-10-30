News
‘I Don’t Know Anything About the Comedian’: Trump Pleads Ignorance as Backlash Grows
Facing mounting backlash, Donald Trump on Wednesday again sought to distance himself from the racist “jokes” made by a comedian at his Madison Square Garden rally Sunday.
Tony Hinchcliffe, who has a history of racist remarks, called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean,” and said, “these Latinos, they love making babies, too, just know that. They do, they do. There’s no pulling out. They don’t do that. They come inside, just like they did to our country,” before talking about Black people carving watermelons.
Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., retweeted a post of Hinchcliffe defending his remarks despite the Trump campaign issuing a statement distancing it from the Hinchcliffe.
RELATED: ‘We Know How to Take the Trash Out’: Influential Latino Stars Blast Trump’s Racist Rally
Sitting in a garbage truck with the “Trump” logo emblazoned on the side, that he said was “in honor” of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Wednesday (video below) told reporters, “I don’t know anything about the comedian. I don’t know who he is. I’ve never seen him. I heard he made his statement, but it was just a statement that he made. He’s a comedian, what can I tell you? I know nothing about him. I don’t know why he’s there, but you put comedians up and I guess you went on earlier to show, I don’t know who he is.”
The backlash has been extensive.
Top Latino stars and superstars rushed to endorse and support Vice President Harris, Trump’s Democratic presidential opponent. They include Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Marc Antony, and Luis Fonsi. Lopez on Instagram has 250 million followers.
Wednesday afternoon Nicky Jam, a Puerto Rican Dominican singer and Reggaeton star who had recently endorsed Trump pulled his support, citing the racist remarks at Trump’s rally.
“Never in my life did I think that just one month later a comedian would show up and criticize my country, and speak poorly of my country. And for that, I revoke any support for Donald Trump and I’m stepping aside from any kind of political situation. Puerto Rico is to be respected,” Jam told his 43.5 million followers, in Spanish, in an Instagram video, NBC News reports.
READ MORE: ‘I’m Not Hitler’: Trump Insists He’s Being ‘Demonized’ Despite Remarks
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trump: “I don’t know anything about the comedian. I don’t know who he is. I’ve never seen him. I heard he made a statement but it was just a statement that he made. He’s a comedian, what can I tell you? I know nothing about him.” pic.twitter.com/UmAEDy56g6
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2024
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
MAGA Man Allegedly ‘Brandished’ Machete at Polling Place — GOP Cites ‘Political Tension’
A Florida man at an early voting location was arrested after he allegedly “brandished” a machete in an “aggressive” and “threatening” manner and waved it “over his head” to “antagonize” voters, including two women, one a senior citizen, according to police.
“Neptune Beach Police Chief Michael Key Jr. angrily denounced the actions of an 18-year-old man who waved a machete during a confrontation at the busy early voting site for the Beaches and said it crossed the line from First Amendment speech to criminal activity,” The Florida Times-Union reports. “Police arrested Caleb James Williams of Neptune Beach on a felony charge of aggravated assault on a person 65 years of age or older and on a misdemeanor charge of improper exhibition of a firearm or dangerous weapon, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office jail records.”
Chief Key in a press conference Tuesday (video below) told reporters, “This goes way beyond expressing freedom of speech.”
READ MORE: ‘No ObamaCare’: Here’s How Trump, Johnson, RFK Jr. Plan to Destroy Americans’ Health Care
“To say your piece is your First Amendment protected right, but that goes out the window the moment you raise a machete over your head in a threatening manner,” he added.
News4Jax reports it “has learned that an 18-year-old, who now faces an aggravated assault charge after police said he ‘brandished a machete’ to intimidate voters, is a registered Republican.”
Duval County Democratic Party Chair Daniel Henry “said the young men were carrying Trump flags when they ‘confronted peaceful Harris-Walz sign wavers exercising their First Amendment rights.'”
In response, the Republican Party of Duval County issued a statement attempting to blame Democrats for “an environment of high political tension.”
READ MORE: ‘Confident’ Harris Campaign Says All Swing States ‘In Play’ in ‘Extremely Close’ Race
“The Republican Party of Duval County thanks law enforcement for swiftly apprehending the individual involved. In an environment of high political tension, where President Trump has survived two assassination attempts and Republican supporters are derided as Nazis and called ‘garbage’ by Joe Biden, we urge calm as we approach the end of this election season.”
President Biden clarified his remarks from Tuesday—which came after the Florida incident—after reporters had inaccurately described them. He was referring to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s remarks at Donald Trump’s Sunday Madison Square Garden rally. Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
READ MORE: Former Top Trump White House Official Called for ‘Male Only’ Voting
News
Former Top Trump White House Official Called for ‘Male Only’ Voting
John McEntee, who served as the Director of the Trump White House Presidential Personnel Office, in a 2023 video said the U.S. should have “male only” voting. The video (below) resurfaced Monday, drawing outrage. It went viral, with over one million views in just 24 hours.
McEntee is the co-founder of a dating app for Republicans and conservatives, backed by billionaire Peter Thiel, called Date Right Stuff.
He is also a senior advisor at The Heritage Foundation’s far-right Project 2025. He leads “the group’s efforts to compile a database of thousands of vetted conservatives to staff a new conservative administration,” The New York Times reported last week.
McEntee got his start in the White House as Trump’s “body man,” a personal aide, but was fired by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in 2018 because he was “under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security for serious financial crimes,” CNN reported at the time.
After Kelly’s exit, Trump brought McEntee back into the White House, but as the head of the White House personnel office. He was charged with purging the Executive Branch of anyone who was not deemed sufficiently loyal to Donald Trump.
READ MORE: ‘Confident’ Harris Campaign Says All Swing States ‘In Play’ in ‘Extremely Close’ Race
“So I guess they misunderstood,” McEntee says in the video, one of his many that show him eating in a restaurant. “When we said we wanted mail-only voting, we meant male — M A L E.”
The short clip (below) ends with him smiling. It was originally posted to his Date Right Stuff dating app TikTok account last year, which is filled with dozens if not hundreds of short clips showing McEntee opining on social and political issues. It was reposted Monday to an account on X that bears his name but says it is a supporters’ account.
That video is captioned: “Sorry we want MALE only voting. The 19th might have to go,” although McEntee did not say that specifically in the video.
Monday was the 50th anniversary of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA), signed into law by Republican President Gerald Ford. TIME reports that before the law, “banks required women to have a male cosigner—typically a husband or father—on applications for credit cards, loans, and mortgages. It was an archaic policy in an archaic system that was designed to fail women—and for women to fail.”
MSNBC’s Jen Psaki profiled McEntee and his videos in July:
The Atlantic in November of 2021 called McEntee, “The Man Who Made January 6 Possible.”
READ MORE: ‘Off-the-Charts Arrogance’: Joe Rogan Pummeled for Harris Campaign Comment
In May, Rolling Stone reported on the “widespread outrage” over McEntee claiming he gives unhoused people counterfeit cash.
“I always keep this fake Hollywood money in my car, so when a homeless person asks for money then I give them a fake $5 bill,” he said in a TikTok video. “So I feel good about myself, they feel good — and then when they go to use it they get arrested. So I’m actually helping clean up the community, you know, getting them off the streets.”
“The video, posted to the TikTok account of the dating app The Right Stuff, drew widespread outrage, not only because it could be a crime if he was really handing out counterfeit money, but also because it’s the kind of thing you expect to hear in an interview with Tucker Carlson, the depths of 4chan, or in the replies to Elon Musk’s recent posts — not from a dating app,” Rolling Stone added.
“‘Just a joke. Everyone calm down,’ McEntee — who co-founded the app in 2022 after serving as an aide in the Trump administration — wrote in the caption.”
Critics responded to the resurfaced “male only” voting video with outrage.
Political commentator Molly Jong Fast warned: “If trump wins this guy will have a powerful position in the administration.”
People for the American Way CEO and President Svante Myrick, said: “This is, and I’m not joking here, the guy in charge of hiring for the entire Trump administration.”
Podcaster Fred Wellman added, “this week in their effort to get more bro’s they have attacked Puerto Ricans/Latinos, Muslims, and now women on top of the usual transphobia, immigration, and day-to-day racism and bigotry.”
USA Today opinion columnist Michael J. Stern wrote: “Ladies, this is MAGA. They don’t want women to vote. Yes, they want to repeal the 19th Amendment. This is a close ally of Trump’s and may have a place in his administration if he’s elected. If that does not motivate you, I don’t know what will.”
Sorry we want MALE only voting. The 19th might have to go. 👨🏼#JohnMcEntee #McEntee2028 pic.twitter.com/OJzXadROgo
— McEntee 2028 (@JohnMcEntee28) October 28, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Maybe’ It’s Racist: JD Vance Tries to Whitewash Trump Rally Attack on Puerto Rico
News
‘Confident’ Harris Campaign Says All Swing States ‘In Play’ in ‘Extremely Close’ Race
In a rare move seven days before Election Day, the chair of the Harris campaign has released a video in an apparent effort to tamp down nervousness in the Democratic base.
Jen O’Malley Dillon told supporters, “we’re on track to win a very close election,” “we feel really good with what we’re seeing,” but “we still have a lot of work to do.”
The video (below) has gone viral, with nearly 400,000 views on the social media platform X in just 90 minutes.
“I know you’re anxious,” O’Malley Dillon says, “I know you’re worried because you know what the stakes are and it’s okay to be worried, but what we can do for you is help you channel that anxiety into helping us in this campaign.” And she asked supporters to “go knock on doors.”
READ MORE: ‘Off-the-Charts Arrogance’: Joe Rogan Pummeled for Harris Campaign Comment
O’Malley Dillon, who also served as President Joe Biden’s 2020 and 2024 campaign manager, and his White House deputy chief of staff, recorded the three-and-a-half-minute “campaign update” to “tell you why you don’t have to feel anxious and you can feel good,” insisting “we have multiple pathways to get to 270 electoral votes.”
Declaring it “truly is a margin of error race,” O’Malley Dillon says, “every single state, the blue wall, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, the sun belt, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and North Carolina … are in play, and in each of these states, every week we see and we monitor our numbers, we monitor the work that’s happening, and we’re seeing growing enthusiasm and we’re so excited about it.”
And she insists, “we feel really good about what we’re seeing out there.”
She says that Republicans, who historically have not taken advantage of early voting but this year are, at the behest of the RNC and occasionally Donald Trump, are simply “changing their mode of voting.”
“We are seeing Republicans voting early, but these are Republicans that are gonna vote no matter what.”
Meanwhile, Democrats are “voting at the levels we need them to vote in order for us to win,” she adds, and says early Democratic voters “are our lower propensity voters,” meaning voters who do not tend to vote in every election.
She says undecided voters are still out there, but they are moving more toward Harris than Trump, a claim confirmed in recent news reporting.
Last week the Monmouth University Poll reported the number of undecideds who are “motivated … is only 1%.”
Newsweek reported that “Emerson College polling, conducted between October 14 and 16, shows that among undecided voters who chose who they would vote for in the past week or month, 60 percent opted for the Democratic vice president, while 36 percent opted for Republican former President Donald Trump.”
READ MORE: ‘Maybe’ It’s Racist: JD Vance Tries to Whitewash Trump Rally Attack on Puerto Rico
She urged Harris and Walz supporters to go talk to the undecideds.
“They need to have people at their doors, they need to get phone calls, they need to see us wherever they are in any part of their life, so we leave no stone unturned.”
“Maybe you can make phone calls,” she asked, “or send texts from your home or maybe you can do something that only you can do, which is talk to people in your own lives. The people that you see every day. Maybe you work with them, maybe there are people in your life that you don’t always want to talk politics about because I know talking about politics is hard, but we need you to have those conversations. And if you even just have one of those hard conversations, that is gonna make a difference in this race.”
The Daily Beast reports Tuesday morning, O’Malley Dillon told reporters, “We’re confident we’re going to win.”
“And it’s not because we’re running away with it. It’s because we’re confident we’re on a path to win a very close election,” she said.
“She added that the Harris campaign has seen a ‘growth of support’ since Trump’s Sunday rally, where a comedian’s insulting joke about Puerto Rico offended many Latino voters.”
Watch O’Malley Dillon’s video below or at this link.
This race is going to be extremely close, and we need to keep up the fight every day between now and Election Day on November 5.
When we fight, we win. Join us: https://t.co/MKvOQGgN2t pic.twitter.com/b7dQK037dX
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 29, 2024
RELATED: ‘We Know How to Take the Trash Out’: Influential Latino Stars Blast Trump’s Racist Rally
Trending
- News3 days ago
‘What’s He Confessing to?’: Trump’s Mike Johnson ‘Secret’ Draws Electoral College Concerns
- News3 days ago
‘We Know How to Take the Trash Out’: Influential Latino Stars Blast Trump’s Racist Rally
- News3 days ago
‘Maybe’ It’s Racist: JD Vance Tries to Whitewash Trump Rally Attack on Puerto Rico
- News2 days ago
Former Top Trump White House Official Called for ‘Male Only’ Voting
- News2 days ago
‘Off-the-Charts Arrogance’: Joe Rogan Pummeled for Harris Campaign Comment
- News3 days ago
‘Attack on Democracy’: Ballot Drop Boxes in Washington and Oregon Set on Fire
- News2 days ago
‘Confident’ Harris Campaign Says All Swing States ‘In Play’ in ‘Extremely Close’ Race
- OPINION21 hours ago
‘No ObamaCare’: Here’s How Trump, Johnson, RFK Jr. Plan to Destroy Americans’ Health Care