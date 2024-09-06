News
Why Dick Cheney Will Be Voting for Kamala Harris, According to Liz Cheney
Republican former Vice President Dick Cheney will cast his ballot in November for the current Democratic Vice President, Kamala Harris, according to his daughter, Republican former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney.
Dick Cheney, now 83, is also a former U.S. Secretary of Defense, U.S. Congressman, White House Chief of Staff, and the first-ever White House Deputy Chief of Staff. (To put that in perspective, that was exactly 50 years ago. There are currently now three Deputy Chiefs of Staff.) He is from a generation ago and possibly not well-known to many Americans. A hard-core Republican, during his time in the public eye and behind the scenes in the White House as President George W. Bush’s Vice President, Cheney was reviled by many Democrats, especially for his role in what the Bush administration would come to call “the Global War on Terrorism.”
But Friday, at the annual Texas Tribune Festival, The Atlantic’s Mark Lebovitz interviewed the former Vice President’s daughter (full video), who also served as Vice Chair for the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
“Dick Cheney, your father, a beloved figure among Democrats for many, many years,” Lebovitz said, joking (video below). “Do you, if you know, who he will be supporting or who will be voting for? Do you care to share with us who he will be voting for?”
“Dick Cheney will be voting for Kamala Harris,” Liz Cheney replied, to howls and cheers from the audience. She had endorsed Harris for President earlier this week, and became one of hundreds of prominent Republicans who publicly have said they will not just not vote for Donald Trump, but will vote for Harris for President.
“If you think about the moment we’re in, and you think about how serious this moment is, my dad believes — and he said publicly — there has never been an individual in our country who is as grave a threat to our democracy as Donald Trump is,” Cheney explained, as The Texas Tribune reported.
Two years ago Liz Cheney posted video of her father endorsing her bid for re-election, and denouncing Donald Trump.
— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 4, 2022
She continued her remarks on Friday, explaining that, “obviously Vice President Harris and I have had and have policy disagreements on some issues, but I have been really impressed watching, for example, the Democratic Convention, listening to her speech at that convention, learning about her life story, learning about, you know, the story of her success, and the the extent to which it’s an American story and and I think we all have to walk ourselves back from this abyss that we’ve looked over in our politics and and work together to build a better future for this country.”
The former Congresswoman lost her seat over her opposition to Donald Trump and her participation and leadership on the January 6 Committee. On Friday she went even further in announcing her endorsements.
“One of the most important things we need to do as a country as we begin to rebuild our politics is we need to elect serious people,” Cheney continued. “Here in Texas, you guys do have a tremendous, serious candidate running for U.S. Senate.”
“It’s not Ted Cruz,” she said, announcing her support for Texas Democratic U.S. Rep. Colin Allred for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by the GOP Senator.
“Imagine telling yourself in the early oughts that Dick Cheney would one day endorse the Democratic candidate for president because the GOP’s 2024 nominee poses an existential threat to American democracy,” remarked Democratic strategist DJ Koessler. “The stakes in this election are truly historic.”
Political scientist David Darmofal commented, Kamala Harris’s “coalition now extends from AOC to Dick Cheney. She’s a uniter, not a divider.”
Watch Cheney’s remarks below or at this link.
.@Liz_Cheney: “Dick Cheney will be voting for Kamala Harris.” #TribFest24 pic.twitter.com/YtI5BaV3Pz
— Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) September 6, 2024
News
‘Traitor’ Trump Trashed for Response to DOJ Kremlin Cash and Russia Disinfo Indictments
Donald Trump’s latest attack on American rule of law and the U.S. Dept. of Justice is facing condemnation. The GOP presidential nominee and convicted felon awaiting sentencing, while speaking at a courthouse press conference on his efforts to appeal a $5 million judgment in a New York sexual abuse and defamation civil case, called the DOJ’s bombshell indictments in the Kremlin cash and Russian disinformation case a “scam.”
“It’s always the same,” observed foreign policy, national security, and political affairs analyst and commentator David Rothkopf. “Defend Putin. Defend Russia. Defend corruption. Accuse those who are enforcing the law of being engaged in a scam. Why does he sound this way? Because he is a traitor and a criminal.”
Trump told reporters Friday, “This is a long and complicated web and story, but it all goes back to the DOJ and Kamala and sleepy Joe and all the rest of them.”
“We have a whole rigged election system,” he declared, as he often does, promoting his “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen while appearing to be paving the ground for the same response should he lose in November.
READ MORE: ‘Incoherent Gibberish’: Experts Trash Trump’s ‘Incomprehensible’ Answer to Policy Question
“Nobody’s ever seen anything like what’s happening now. I understand yesterday, they’re bringing up Russia, Russia, Russia again, that they’ve done for years. Never found anything,” Trump falsely claimed. “But they should be looking at China, China, China, Iran, Iran, Iran, lots of other places.”
“I haven’t spoken to anybody from Russia in years. They know that, but it’s a scam,” he claimed. “But, it all goes back to the DOJ because we had a trial today. It’s an appeal of a ridiculous –.”
Trump was referring to this week’s indictments that reveal a U.S. media outlet that platformed several far-right pro-Trump influencers was funded with millions of dollars from Russia in a scheme to help Trump.
“The allegations,” NBC News reported on the indictments, “came as part of a wide-ranging move by the Departments of Justice, State and Treasury to target what the Biden administration says are Russian government-sponsored attempts to manipulate U.S. public opinion ahead of the November election.” In a separate report NBC News calls the influencers, “paid messengers for Russian propaganda.”
The Atlantic’s David Frum, a former White House speechwriter for Republican President George W. Bush, responded to Trump’s remarks, saying: “The only topic on which Trump never flip flops.”
READ MORE: ‘Something’s in Play Here’ Says Ex-Trump NatSec Official on DOJ Russian Disinfo Indictment
The liberal super PAC American Bridge responded to Trump’s comments by pointing to an Associated Press article and writing: “YESTERDAY Trump’s former senior campaign aide was charged for accepting $1 million to spew Kremlin talking points.”
Podcaster Fred Wellman remarked: “I’m a bit of a news hound and I didn’t see anyone saying that Trump had been talking to Russia yesterday. He is incapable of not blurting out confessions.”
Watch Trump’s remarks below or at this link.
Trump starts his New York press conference today by saying that the DOJ’s recent Russia indictments, which reveal how MAGA influencers were duped into being part of the Kremlin’s propaganda campaign, is “a scam.” pic.twitter.com/VrDpPXk2ec
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 6, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Can’t Even Find a Complete Sentence’: Trump’s ‘Gobbldygook’ Childcare ‘Solution’ Slammed
News
‘Incoherent Gibberish’: Experts Trash Trump’s ‘Incomprehensible’ Answer to Policy Question
The fallout continues over Donald Trump’s remarks during what was billed as a “major economic speech” Thursday, now with business and economics experts blasting the ex-president’s “incoherent” answer when asked at The Economic Club of New York to explain what he would do to lower childcare costs for parents.
“Word Salad was served at the Economic Club of New York this afternoon. Despite the audience knowing it was a plate full of empty calories that may cause food poisoning… they ate it up,” MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle remarked on social media. An NBC News senior business analyst, Ruhle worked in the finance industry for 14 years.
“Calling Trump’s remarks at the NY Economics Club incoherent gibberish is not a biased attack. It is a completely rational observation. He did not speak in coherent or complete sentences. And when he did, proposals like (tarriffs – childcare) do not make sense,” Ruhle added on X overnight.
RELATED: ‘Can’t Even Find a Complete Sentence’: Trump’s ‘Gobbldygook’ Childcare ‘Solution’ Slammed
“The 11th Hour,” the MSNBC show Ruhle hosts, called Trump’s remarks “economically illiterate.”
“He just said he’s going to pay for childcare with tariffs. This is at the Economic Club of New York… and yet, no one called him out on it.”@SRuhle on the economically illiterate answer Donald Trump gave after Trump was asked how he’d make childcare affordable. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/WFE6aypqLf
— 11th Hour (@11thHour) September 6, 2024
Ruhle was far from the only expert to blast Trump’s comments.
Reshma Saujani is the founder of the nonprofits Moms First and Girls Who Code. her bio says she “has spent more than a decade building movements to fight for women and girls’ economic empowerment, working to close the gender gap in the tech sector, and most recently advocating for policies to support moms impacted by the pandemic.”
Saujani is also the person on stage who asked Trump the childcare question.
“Incomprehensible at best,” is how she later characterized his response, “at worst, outrageously offensive to the millions of families drowning in costs.”
READ MORE: ‘Something’s in Play Here’ Says Ex-Trump NatSec Official on DOJ Russian Disinfo Indictment
Professor of economics and public policy Justin Wolfers, who often has appeared on MSNBC and CNN, posted a transcript of Trump’s remarks but deleted what policy issue he was actually discussing.
“With the context of his entire answer, can you guess what that issue is?” he asked.
Trump spoke at length today about policy issue __________.
With the context of his entire answer, can you guess what that issue is? pic.twitter.com/lzfXgdLc86
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) September 5, 2024
Wolfers adds: “This policy analysis yields two substantive claims that relate to the topic:
1. “childcare is childcare” (fact check: true)
2. childcare is inexpensive relatively to his proposed tariffs (fact check: clearly false for many families with kids)”
New York Times financial columnist and CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin on MSNBC Friday said Trump’s remarks “seemed incoherent,” while warning that “the Republicans and the Trump machine have become really good at trying to bully people into submission, to some degree. To believe something that they don’t even believe because they’re seeing with their lying eyes and they’re unwilling to recognize what’s in front of them.”
Watch the video above or at this link.
RELATED: ‘Absolutely Bombing’: Trump Makes Pre-Inauguration Ukraine War Vow in Economic Club Speech
News
‘Can’t Even Find a Complete Sentence’: Trump’s ‘Gobbldygook’ Childcare ‘Solution’ Slammed
Donald Trump kicked off his 75-minute address to the New York Economic Club on Thursday by name-checking some of his friends in the financial community, making several questionable claims that went unchecked, and talking about “African Americans’ and Hispanic American jobs.” He closed out the event with a panelist asking him how, if elected, he would help Americans afford child care, a question he ultimately did not answer.
At one point in his early remarks Trump falsely claimed, “the typical American family lost over $28,000 due to rampant, record-setting inflation.” It is a claim he has made before, one debunked by last month by award-winning political commentator Heather Digby Parton: “Nobody knows where he got that amount and the campaign isn’t saying.”
During his speech Trump also vowed to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, if he is elected, before he is inaugurated.
The final question of the day was about the high cost of childcare and how difficult it is for parents to pay for it.
READ MORE: ‘Something’s in Play Here’ Says Ex-Trump NatSec Official on DOJ Russian Disinfo Indictment
“If you win in November, can you commit to prioritizing legislation to make child care affordable? And if so, what specific piece of legislation will you advance?” Trump was asked by Reshma Saujani, founder of the nonprofit Girls Who Code and its campaign to help mothers, Moms First.
Trump offered parents no legislation, no ideas, no actual plan to help them pay for child care.
His response (video below) has been widely mocked.
Below is a full transcription of his response.
“Well, I would do that, and we’re sitting down, you know, I was somebody we had, Senator Marco Rubio, and my daughter Ivanka, was so impactful on that issue. It’s a very important issue. But I think when you talk about the kind of numbers that I’m talking about that because child care is child care, couldn’t you know, there’s something you have to have it in this country. You have to have it, but when you talk about those numbers, compared to the kind of numbers that I’m talking about by taxing foreign nations at levels that they’re not used to, but they’ll get used to it very quickly, and it’s not going to stop them from doing business with us, but they’ll have a very substantial tax when they send product into our country. Those numbers are so much bigger than any numbers that we’re talking about, including child care, that it’s going to take care we’re going to have I look forward to having no deficits within a fairly short period of time, coupled with the reductions that I told you about on waste and fraud and all of the other things that are going on in our country, because I have to stay with child care. I want to stay with child care, but those numbers are small relative to the kind of economic numbers that I’m talking about, including growth, but growth also headed up by what the plan is that I just that, I just told you about, we’re going to be taking in trillions of dollars, and as much as child care is talked about as being expensive, it’s, relatively speaking, not very expensive compared to the kind of numbers we’ll be taking in. We’re going to make this into an incredible country that can afford to take care of its people, and then we’ll worry about the rest of the world. Let’s help other people, but we’re going to take care of our country first. This is about America first. It’s about Make America Great Again, we have to do it because right now, we’re failing nation. So we’ll take care of it,” Trump said, to applause.
RELATED: ‘Absolutely Bombing’: Trump Makes Pre-Inauguration Ukraine War Vow in Economic Club Speech
Digby, the political commentator who debunked Trump’s $28,000 claim, commented, “They applaud this gobbldygook? He sounds like a 4th grader who didn’t read the book.”
“This is a dementia clinic,” remarked SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah. “Corporate media’s failure to have panels on with mental health experts analyzing this gibberish is unforgivable!”
Tim Wise, senior fellow at the African American Policy Forum, remarked: “This isn’t a word salad. It’s a word sewer.”
American Independent senior political reporter Emily C. Singer said, “This is absolute word vomit. He is a f*cking moron. The fact that he is even remotely close to winning this race is an embarrassment to this country.”
“Holy f*cking sh*t,” wrote Justin Kanew, founder of the progressive site The Tennessee Holler, and a former congressional candidate. “Vance’s answer on this was terrible (‘have grandma do it, lower requirements for taking care of kids’) but somehow Trump’s is way way worse.”
Kanew added, “unserious and unprepared. They don’t care about real people’s problems.”
Berkeley professor and former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich said, “Spoiler: He doesn’t actually have a plan to make childcare more affordable. But he does have a plan to establish across-the-board tariffs on imports that will lead to huge price hikes and hurt everyone but the very wealthy.”
Catherine Rampell, The Washington Post op-ed columnist, CNN commentator, and PBS NewsHour special correspondent wrote, “My job is to analyze policy. I can’t even find a complete sentence in this.”
Watch Trump’s remarks below or at this link.
Donald Trump’s answer on how he will make childcare more affordable: pic.twitter.com/Hwu7R5aIt6
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 5, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Battening Down the Hatches’: Trump Campaign ‘In Crisis’ Say Experts After Latest Leak
