‘Sociopath’: Trump Slammed for Bragging About Putin While Standing Next to Zelenskyy

Donald Trump was chastised as a “disgrace” and a “sociopath” on Friday when, during a meeting at Trump Tower with the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he began to brag about his “very good” relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The International Criminal Court last year issued an arrest warrant for President Putin, declaring he “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

On Thursday, Putin issued “what could be construed as a threat to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine,” BBC News reported.

Claiming he has a good relationship with President Zelenskyy, Trump then boasted, “I also have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Putin, and I think, ahh, if we win we’re going to get it resolved very quickly.”

Trump was referring to Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, which has caused a reported one million casualties and deaths combined.

Zelenskyy interjected, wryly, “I hope we have more good relations with us.”

Trump appeared to laugh off the remark, declaring, “you know it takes two to tango.”

“The number of Ukrainians and Russians killed or wounded in the grinding 2½-year war has reached roughly one million, a staggering toll that two countries struggling with shrinking prewar populations will pay far into the future,” The Wall Street Journal reported last week.

White House correspondent S.V. Dáte, responding to the video (below) wrote that “the the coup-attempting criminal on the right tried to extort the man on the left as part of his scheme to cheat in the 2020 election.”

Alexander Vindman, the (now) retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and former Director for European Affairs for the U.S. National Security Council (NSC), whose congressional testimony on Trump’s alleged extortion of Zelenskyy led to his first impeachment weighed in.

“Only a sociopath would think like this,” he wrote. “Zelenskyy, the President of a nation fighting for survival, having suffered endless tragedies, stands next to @realDonaldTrump and Don says he has very good relations with the dictator, unprovoked aggressor, Putin who inflicted those terrible things on Ukraine.”

Attorney Daniel Miller wrote, “It’s a tragic state of affairs where the life of one of the most heroic people on the planet could depend on one of the most cowardly in just a couple of months. For the sake of our people, for the Ukrainian people, and so many more, we cannot let Trump win this election.”

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) added, “When Trump was president he embarrassed the U.S. like this regularly. What a mockery and disgrace. Ukraine and our allies shouldn’t be treated like this.”

The Lincoln Project’s Jeff Timmer added, “No matter what any of us may think we know or suspect, the breadth and depth of Trump’s betrayal of the United States will astonish the beejeezers out of us all once it is all finally exposed and the histories written.”

Trump: I have a very good relationship with President Putin Zelenskyy: I hope we have more good relations with us Trump: Oh, ha ha I see pic.twitter.com/5vgHy0xT0t — Acyn (@Acyn) September 27, 2024

