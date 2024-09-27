News
‘Sociopath’: Trump Slammed for Bragging About Putin While Standing Next to Zelenskyy
Donald Trump was chastised as a “disgrace” and a “sociopath” on Friday when, during a meeting at Trump Tower with the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he began to brag about his “very good” relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The International Criminal Court last year issued an arrest warrant for President Putin, declaring he “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”
On Thursday, Putin issued “what could be construed as a threat to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine,” BBC News reported.
Claiming he has a good relationship with President Zelenskyy, Trump then boasted, “I also have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Putin, and I think, ahh, if we win we’re going to get it resolved very quickly.”
Trump was referring to Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, which has caused a reported one million casualties and deaths combined.
Zelenskyy interjected, wryly, “I hope we have more good relations with us.”
Trump appeared to laugh off the remark, declaring, “you know it takes two to tango.”
“The number of Ukrainians and Russians killed or wounded in the grinding 2½-year war has reached roughly one million, a staggering toll that two countries struggling with shrinking prewar populations will pay far into the future,” The Wall Street Journal reported last week.
White House correspondent S.V. Dáte, responding to the video (below) wrote that “the the coup-attempting criminal on the right tried to extort the man on the left as part of his scheme to cheat in the 2020 election.”
Alexander Vindman, the (now) retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and former Director for European Affairs for the U.S. National Security Council (NSC), whose congressional testimony on Trump’s alleged extortion of Zelenskyy led to his first impeachment weighed in.
“Only a sociopath would think like this,” he wrote. “Zelenskyy, the President of a nation fighting for survival, having suffered endless tragedies, stands next to @realDonaldTrump and Don says he has very good relations with the dictator, unprovoked aggressor, Putin who inflicted those terrible things on Ukraine.”
Attorney Daniel Miller wrote, “It’s a tragic state of affairs where the life of one of the most heroic people on the planet could depend on one of the most cowardly in just a couple of months. For the sake of our people, for the Ukrainian people, and so many more, we cannot let Trump win this election.”
U.S. Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) added, “When Trump was president he embarrassed the U.S. like this regularly. What a mockery and disgrace. Ukraine and our allies shouldn’t be treated like this.”
The Lincoln Project’s Jeff Timmer added, “No matter what any of us may think we know or suspect, the breadth and depth of Trump’s betrayal of the United States will astonish the beejeezers out of us all once it is all finally exposed and the histories written.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trump: I have a very good relationship with President Putin
Zelenskyy: I hope we have more good relations with us
Trump: Oh, ha ha I see pic.twitter.com/5vgHy0xT0t
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 27, 2024
Harris Goes to the Border to Talk Immigration Policy and Target Trump
Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to the nation’s southern border to talk about her immigration policies as her opponent, Donald Trump, continues his attacks on immigrants. The Democratic presidential nominee on Friday will travel to Douglas, Arizona, a must-win battleground state, where she is expected to call for more funding and other resources for border security agents including tools to help battle deadly fentanyl. Harris will also target Donald Trump for killing a massive and historic bipartisan border and immigration bill earlier this year.
Politico reports, “Harris will ‘argue that American sovereignty requires setting rules at the border and enforcing them.'”
“She’ll call for more resources for border patrol agents to do their jobs,” and “propose new detection machines for fentanyl at border entry ports.”
“She’ll ‘reject the false choice between securing the border and creating an immigration system that is safe, orderly, and humane,’ and “decry ‘Trump’s failures as president to address this challenge and his recent efforts to kill bipartisan solutions to it’ — and say that ‘the American people deserve a president who cares more about border security than playing political games.'”
Ahead of her trip the Harris campaign released this video of Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell blaming Donald Trump for killing the border bill:
Mitch McConnell: We spent months working on a bipartisan bill to secure the border, but Trump didn’t seem to want us to do anything at all. He told us to kill the bill pic.twitter.com/sHBaAa0gY2
— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 27, 2024
The Harris campaign also released a new, hard-hitting ad attacking Trump on the border:
New Harris ad on the border:
“Kamala Harris has never backed down from a challenge. She put cartel members and drug traffickers behind bars.”
Features her plan to hire thousands of new border agents and stop fentanyl smuggling
Running in Arizona and other battleground states pic.twitter.com/PvWTcddB3c
— Ian Sams (@IanSams) September 27, 2024
U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, Democrat of Arizona who was on Harris’s vice presidential short list, will join her Friday.
Sen. @CaptMarkKelly: I am going down to the border with Vice President Harris on Friday and will talk with her about an issue she cares about. She worked with us to try to pass a bipartisan border security bill, but Donald Trump would not allow my Republican colleagues to pass… pic.twitter.com/uHfeGoJ4nw
— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 26, 2024
“With Harris visiting the border today,” The New Republic’s Greg Sargent wrote, “I’m hoping that we see some sort of full-throated condemnation of Trump’s attacks on legal immigrant populations and a broader defense of immigration as an affirmative good for the country. That can coexist w/an emphasis on border security.”
Nationally, Harris leads Trump by 2.8 points, according to FiveThirtyEight‘s current polling average (as of publication time.) In Arizona, Trump is leading Harris by just .8%, according to FiveThirtyEight, But a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll released Friday shows Vice President Harris beating Trump in Arizona by six points, 48% to 42%.
On immigration, Harris has improved over President Joe Biden’s double-digit deficit against Trump. But she still trails him by three to eight points, USA Today reports.
Later on Friday, Vice President Harris is expected to deliver remarks from the border (watch live below when it happens.)
Watch all the videos above or at this link.
Image via Shutterstock
Appeals Court ‘Skeptical’ of Trump’s Civil Fraud Conviction: Reports
A New York appeals court five-judge panel appeared “skeptical” of the civil fraud verdict in the case charging Donald Trump, his company, some family members, and his Chief Financial Officer falsely overvalued and undervalued assets to obtain favorable loan rates and to pay less taxes. Judges appeared to suggest bans had a responsibility to beware.
Judge Arthur Engoron had imposed a $364 million sentence on Trump, which is approaching $500 millions with interest. Judges heard Trump’s appeal on Thursday.
The judges “seemed somewhat skeptical that the civil fraud verdict should hold,” HuffPost reports, “with one judge dubbing it an ‘disturbing’ amount and another suggesting that the ‘sophisticated parties’ Trump and Trump Organization engaged with were obligated to do their due diligence.”
Judges also appeared to suggest New York Attorney General Letitia James may have gone too far.
“How do we draw a line, or at least put up some guardrails, to know when the AG [attorney general] is operating well within her broad — admittedly broad — sphere … and when she is going into an area that wasn’t intended for her jurisdiction?” Justice John Higgitt asked, The Hill reports.
The Washington Examiner, however, reported it “was not immediately clear where the panel might land once it reached a decision on the case. At times, the panel asked several pointed questions to James’s team of lawyers, while the judges appeared to listen more intently to the defense’s argument at other moments.”
Trump announced a press conference at Trump Tower for Thursday at 4:30 PM, although a topic was not included in the release.
Mark Cuban Amps Up Attacks on Trump: ‘The Family Business Is Now the Republican Party’
Former Trump supporter Mark Cuban, the billionaire NBA team owner, highly-recognized entrepreneur, investor, and “Shark Tank” star, is blasting the ex-president while actively and excitedly explaining why he supports Vice President Kamala Harris for President.
“I got to the point where I realized [Trump] had no interest in learning. He had no interest in details. He had no interest in really finding out what it takes to be successful with any policy. And it was kind of crazy,” Cuban told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday, as NJ.com reports.
“No one who is talking about Donald Trump says, ‘Boy, that really was a nuanced position. Boy, he really was able to show us a detailed policy depth on what he was talking about,’” Cuban said. “It’s the exact opposite. Whenever Donald Trump says something, everybody else has to explain for him what he said, right?”
“It’s the opposite with Vice President Harris. When she says what she says, everybody knows what she said. That is such a stark difference between the two. You know, that’s why I got off. [Trump] had no interest in the details.”
On Thursday, Cuban sat down with CNBC hosts Joe Kernen and Andrew Ross Sorkin (full video), expanding his attacks on Trump on a wide variety of fronts.
“You know, all we’ve seen Donald Trump do is hire his relatives, right? RNC, here comes the daughter-in-law,” Cuban said of Trump forcing out Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel and installing two hand-picked co-chairs, one being Lara Trump, the spouse of Trump’s son Eric.
“You know who’s going to speak for him? His two sons. Want to come up with a new [indiscernible]. ‘Hey, we got a new silver coin.’ Here comes the sons. ‘Hey, we got blockchain,'” Cuban said, making his point. “Here comes another son. You haven’t seen him work with – I mean, again, the family business is now the Republican Party.”
Mark Cuban: “All we’ve seen Trump do is hire is relatives. RNC? Here comes the daughter in law. Who’s gonna speak for him? His two sons. Hey we’ve got a new silver coin! Here comes another son. The family business is now the Republican Party.” pic.twitter.com/gBGZY24m3M
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2024
Cuban mentioned the new Trump coins, but left out a few items, including the gold sneakers Trump is selling, and, as of Thursday, Trump watches that go for up to $100,000.
Trump is now selling $100,000 watches.
The fine print says the image “may not be an exact representation of the final product.”https://t.co/K0AYuBaVYs
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 26, 2024
Cuban also blasted Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election he lost, and the pressure he put on his Vice President, Mike Pence.
“He literally tried to get him to overturn an election, that should disqualify him,” Cuban said.
Kieran defended Trump over January 6, and brought up the Stormy Daniels scandal.
“I don’t care about his character. I don’t care about what he does in his personal life. I could care less,” Cuban said. “But you have to live up to your oath of office as President United States. You cannot trust that Donald Trump would do that. You talk about history, he has ripped off more hardworking Americans than probably anybody else. Michael down here, down the street, right, when Michael Cohen said he was instructed to short pay, and that was a good thing, when at the end of the day, when Donald Trump stood up there talking about what was going on and everything, he didn’t say, ‘No, that’s not true.’ He was smiling.
CNBC’s Joe Kernen defends Trump’s January 6 coup attempt while going back and forth with Mark Cuban: “In the heat of the moment, I think at that point he really did believe that it had been stolen.” pic.twitter.com/cR60ksu2ME
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
