Senate GOP Leaders Refuse to Commit to Allowing Harris SCOTUS Nominees Up or Down Vote

As the devastation from Hurricane Helene became increasingly apparent over the weekend, MAGA loyalists were falsely blaming the U.S. federal government, Vice President Kamala Harris, and President Joe Biden of ignoring the victims and refusing to provide critical resources. As critics called out their lies, one fascism and authoritarianism expert accused pro-Trump social media accounts linking Ukraine aid to Helene assistance of spreading Russian propaganda.

‘We’re not leaving until the job is done,” President Biden vowed Monday morning in a White House address (video below), saying he expects to tour the areas devastated by Helene this week, likely Wednesday or Thursday—but not until first responders are able to do their work without his presence being “disruptive.”

“I’ve been told that if we disrupt, if I did it right now, we will not do that at the risk of diverting or delaying any response assets needed to deal with this crisis.”

The President then detailed the scope of the federal government’s response.

“I and my team are in constant contact with governors, mayors and local members. Head of FEMA, Ann Griswold, is on the ground now in North Carolina. She’s going to stay in Asheville, and that place of reason for the foreseeable future, there’s been reports of over 100 dead and the consequence of the storm, and there are reports about 600 people unaccounted for because they can’t be contacted. God willing they’re alive, but there’s no way to contact them again because of the lack of cell phone coverage.”

“I directed my team to provide every available resource as fast as possible to their communities, to rescue, recover and to begin rebuilding,” Biden said.

He noted that FEMA, the Federal Communications Commission, the National Guard, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the Department of Defense are on the ground.

“So far, that’s over 3600 personnel deployed. That number is growing by the day.”

“I quickly approved requests from governors of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Virginia and Alabama for an emergency declaration. And I approved additional requests for the governors of North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, and for disaster declaration to pay for debris removal, provide financial assistance directly to survivors. FEMA and Small Business Administration are there to help the residents whose homes and businesses were literally destroyed, washed away or blown away, and the federal search and rescue teams have been working side by side with state and local officials and partners in very treacherous conditions to find those who are missing and they’ll not rest until everyone’s accounted for.”

“Your nation has your back, and the Biden Harris administration will be there until the job is done,” the President promised.

He also suggested he may ask Congress to return from its extended recess to approve additional funding for the areas devastated by Hurricane Helene.

The White House on Sunday published an even more detailed report, which circulated on social media.

Barely minutes after President Biden concluded his remarks, Donald Trump posted on social media he was on his way to Valdosta, Georgia, claiming he will travel to North Carolina later, “but don’t like the reports that I’m getting about the Federal Government, and the Democrat Governor of the State, going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas. MAGA!”

Trump’s suggestion is false, according to numerous reports.

“More than 500 North Carolina National Guard members are now working alongside local emergency responders conducting search and rescue missions, delivering needed supplies and working to restore infrastructure,” North Carolina’s Democratic Governor Ray Cooper said Sunday, the Asheville Citizen Times reported.

“The U.S. National Guard said on X Sunday that more than 5,500 members from 11 states are supporting Hurricane Helene response missions,” the paper added. “The North Carolina National guard activated more than 500 soldiers and airmen along with over 200 vehicles and aircraft, according to a post on X Sunday.”

But in May of 2017, then-President Trump denied “99 percent of federal recovery funds for Hurricane Matthew,” PBS News reported.

Despite the massive federal response by the Biden administration, Trump and his MAGA supporters and disinformation purveyors have been “pushing Kremlin propaganda” about the response, falsely claiming that Biden and Harris, or the federal government in general, are refusing to assist victims, and state and local governments, with a large focus on funding for Ukraine.

“This propaganda to tie the hurricane to Ukraine is insane,” wrote the Center for European Policy Analysis’s Olga Lautman, whose “research focuses on the cross-section of organized crime and intelligence operations in Russia and Ukraine, their impact on the West, and the monitoring of active measures campaigns conducted by the Kremlin to destabilize democratic practices and influence foreign elections.”

“For 2 days, far right propagandists are lying that Ukraine received funding and Americans aren’t despite Biden approving immediate federal funds. More proof of them pushing kremlin propaganda by focusing only on Ukraine,” she added.

Despite countless news reports to the contrary, Sunday evening, far-right podcaster and columnist Matt Walsh falsely declared: “Unfortunately the North Carolina flood victims are citizens of the USA, not Ukraine, so the Biden Administration sees no reason to help them.”

Stephen Miller, the former Trump White House senior advisor and architect of his child separation policy, falsely claimed on Sunday evening: “Kamala used every available government resource to airlift and evacuate 500 thousand Haitian illegals to the United States. But she couldn’t lift a finger to rescue drowning Americans in Asheville.”

Monday morning he responded to a Harris video vowing to help those affected by Helene, and despite all reports of aid and assistance, he wrote: “Americans are dying and they are drowning. You failed to warn them. You failed to evacuate them. You failed to rescue them. Just like you failed in Afghanistan. Except this is on our own soil.”

A former editor at the far right-wing website Breitbart, Emma-Jo Morris, on Sunday evening wrote on social media, “I wish North Carolina was as important as Ukraine.” That one post has received almost one million views. She followed that up with, “Isn’t there a corruption opportunity for Joe Biden in North Carolina so we can get them some aid.”

Far right-wing commentator and conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich on Sunday blasted this post off to his 1.3 million followers: “They let Maui burn, they let Asheville drown, can the country survive four more years of this?”

Other top pro-Trump surrogates, like U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Monday afternoon falsely claimed the Biden-Harris administration “Abandoned the people of North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee impacted by the hurricane.”

Watch the videos above or at this link.

