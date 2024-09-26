Mark Cuban Amps Up Attacks on Trump: ‘The Family Business Is Now the Republican Party’

Former Trump supporter Mark Cuban, the billionaire NBA team owner, highly-recognized entrepreneur, investor, and “Shark Tank” star, is blasting the ex-president while actively and excitedly explaining why he supports Vice President Kamala Harris for President.

“I got to the point where I realized [Trump] had no interest in learning. He had no interest in details. He had no interest in really finding out what it takes to be successful with any policy. And it was kind of crazy,” Cuban told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday, as NJ.com reports.

“No one who is talking about Donald Trump says, ‘Boy, that really was a nuanced position. Boy, he really was able to show us a detailed policy depth on what he was talking about,’” Cuban said. “It’s the exact opposite. Whenever Donald Trump says something, everybody else has to explain for him what he said, right?”

“It’s the opposite with Vice President Harris. When she says what she says, everybody knows what she said. That is such a stark difference between the two. You know, that’s why I got off. [Trump] had no interest in the details.”

On Thursday, Cuban sat down with CNBC hosts Joe Kernen and Andrew Ross Sorkin (full video), expanding his attacks on Trump on a wide variety of fronts.

“You know, all we’ve seen Donald Trump do is hire his relatives, right? RNC, here comes the daughter-in-law,” Cuban said of Trump forcing out Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel and installing two hand-picked co-chairs, one being Lara Trump, the spouse of Trump’s son Eric.

“You know who’s going to speak for him? His two sons. Want to come up with a new [indiscernible]. ‘Hey, we got a new silver coin.’ Here comes the sons. ‘Hey, we got blockchain,'” Cuban said, making his point. “Here comes another son. You haven’t seen him work with – I mean, again, the family business is now the Republican Party.”

Mark Cuban: “All we’ve seen Trump do is hire is relatives. RNC? Here comes the daughter in law. Who’s gonna speak for him? His two sons. Hey we’ve got a new silver coin! Here comes another son. The family business is now the Republican Party.” pic.twitter.com/gBGZY24m3M — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2024

Cuban mentioned the new Trump coins, but left out a few items, including the gold sneakers Trump is selling, and, as of Thursday, Trump watches that go for up to $100,000.

Trump is now selling $100,000 watches. The fine print says the image “may not be an exact representation of the final product.”https://t.co/K0AYuBaVYs — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 26, 2024

Cuban also blasted Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election he lost, and the pressure he put on his Vice President, Mike Pence.

“He literally tried to get him to overturn an election, that should disqualify him,” Cuban said.

Kieran defended Trump over January 6, and brought up the Stormy Daniels scandal.

“I don’t care about his character. I don’t care about what he does in his personal life. I could care less,” Cuban said. “But you have to live up to your oath of office as President United States. You cannot trust that Donald Trump would do that. You talk about history, he has ripped off more hardworking Americans than probably anybody else. Michael down here, down the street, right, when Michael Cohen said he was instructed to short pay, and that was a good thing, when at the end of the day, when Donald Trump stood up there talking about what was going on and everything, he didn’t say, ‘No, that’s not true.’ He was smiling.

CNBC’s Joe Kernen defends Trump’s January 6 coup attempt while going back and forth with Mark Cuban: “In the heat of the moment, I think at that point he really did believe that it had been stolen.” pic.twitter.com/cR60ksu2ME — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2024

Watch the videos above or at this link.

