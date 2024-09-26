News
Mark Cuban Amps Up Attacks on Trump: ‘The Family Business Is Now the Republican Party’
Former Trump supporter Mark Cuban, the billionaire NBA team owner, highly-recognized entrepreneur, investor, and “Shark Tank” star, is blasting the ex-president while actively and excitedly explaining why he supports Vice President Kamala Harris for President.
“I got to the point where I realized [Trump] had no interest in learning. He had no interest in details. He had no interest in really finding out what it takes to be successful with any policy. And it was kind of crazy,” Cuban told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday, as NJ.com reports.
“No one who is talking about Donald Trump says, ‘Boy, that really was a nuanced position. Boy, he really was able to show us a detailed policy depth on what he was talking about,’” Cuban said. “It’s the exact opposite. Whenever Donald Trump says something, everybody else has to explain for him what he said, right?”
“It’s the opposite with Vice President Harris. When she says what she says, everybody knows what she said. That is such a stark difference between the two. You know, that’s why I got off. [Trump] had no interest in the details.”
READ MORE: Speaker Johnson and Top House Republicans Rush to Protect ‘Racial Arsonist’ Clay Higgins
On Thursday, Cuban sat down with CNBC hosts Joe Kernen and Andrew Ross Sorkin (full video), expanding his attacks on Trump on a wide variety of fronts.
“You know, all we’ve seen Donald Trump do is hire his relatives, right? RNC, here comes the daughter-in-law,” Cuban said of Trump forcing out Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel and installing two hand-picked co-chairs, one being Lara Trump, the spouse of Trump’s son Eric.
“You know who’s going to speak for him? His two sons. Want to come up with a new [indiscernible]. ‘Hey, we got a new silver coin.’ Here comes the sons. ‘Hey, we got blockchain,'” Cuban said, making his point. “Here comes another son. You haven’t seen him work with – I mean, again, the family business is now the Republican Party.”
Mark Cuban: “All we’ve seen Trump do is hire is relatives. RNC? Here comes the daughter in law. Who’s gonna speak for him? His two sons. Hey we’ve got a new silver coin! Here comes another son. The family business is now the Republican Party.” pic.twitter.com/gBGZY24m3M
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2024
Cuban mentioned the new Trump coins, but left out a few items, including the gold sneakers Trump is selling, and, as of Thursday, Trump watches that go for up to $100,000.
Trump is now selling $100,000 watches.
The fine print says the image “may not be an exact representation of the final product.”https://t.co/K0AYuBaVYs
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 26, 2024
Cuban also blasted Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election he lost, and the pressure he put on his Vice President, Mike Pence.
READ MORE: ‘Hostile Takeovers’: Trump Says Immigrants Are Using ‘Massive Machine Gun-Type Equipment’
“He literally tried to get him to overturn an election, that should disqualify him,” Cuban said.
Kieran defended Trump over January 6, and brought up the Stormy Daniels scandal.
“I don’t care about his character. I don’t care about what he does in his personal life. I could care less,” Cuban said. “But you have to live up to your oath of office as President United States. You cannot trust that Donald Trump would do that. You talk about history, he has ripped off more hardworking Americans than probably anybody else. Michael down here, down the street, right, when Michael Cohen said he was instructed to short pay, and that was a good thing, when at the end of the day, when Donald Trump stood up there talking about what was going on and everything, he didn’t say, ‘No, that’s not true.’ He was smiling.
CNBC’s Joe Kernen defends Trump’s January 6 coup attempt while going back and forth with Mark Cuban: “In the heat of the moment, I think at that point he really did believe that it had been stolen.” pic.twitter.com/cR60ksu2ME
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Hellscape’: Women Increasingly Charged With Pregnancy-Related Crimes After Roe’s End
Appeals Court ‘Skeptical’ of Trump’s Civil Fraud Conviction: Reports
A New York appeals court five-judge panel appeared “skeptical” of the civil fraud verdict in the case charging Donald Trump, his company, some family members, and his Chief Financial Officer falsely overvalued and undervalued assets to obtain favorable loan rates and to pay less taxes. Judges appeared to suggest bans had a responsibility to beware.
Judge Arthur Engoron had imposed a $364 million sentence on Trump, which is approaching $500 millions with interest. Judges heard Trump’s appeal on Thursday.
The judges “seemed somewhat skeptical that the civil fraud verdict should hold,” HuffPost reports, “with one judge dubbing it an ‘disturbing’ amount and another suggesting that the ‘sophisticated parties’ Trump and Trump Organization engaged with were obligated to do their due diligence.”
READ MORE: Mark Cuban Amps Up Attacks on Trump: ‘The Family Business Is Now the Republican Party’
Judges also appeared to suggest New York Attorney General Letitia James may have gone too far.
“How do we draw a line, or at least put up some guardrails, to know when the AG [attorney general] is operating well within her broad — admittedly broad — sphere … and when she is going into an area that wasn’t intended for her jurisdiction?” Justice John Higgitt asked, The Hill reports.
The Washington Examiner, however, reported it “was not immediately clear where the panel might land once it reached a decision on the case. At times, the panel asked several pointed questions to James’s team of lawyers, while the judges appeared to listen more intently to the defense’s argument at other moments.”
Trump announced a press conference at Trump Tower for Thursday at 4:30 PM, although a topic was not included in the release.
READ MORE: Speaker Johnson and Top House Republicans Rush to Protect ‘Racial Arsonist’ Clay Higgins
Speaker Johnson and Top House Republicans Rush to Protect ‘Racial Arsonist’ Clay Higgins
In the hours after far-right U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins posted a racist tweet attacking Haitian immigrants, top Republicans including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, moved to protect their fellow Louisiana Congressman.
Zeteo media correspondent Justin Baragona posted a screenshot of Higgin’s widely-condemned tweet, which read: “Lol. These Haitians are wild. Eating pets, vudu, nastiest country in the western hemisphere, cults, slapstick gangsters… but damned if they don’t feel all sophisticated now, filing charges against our President and VP. All these thugs better get their mind right and their ass out of our country before January 20th.”
Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) just sent out this tweet. No dog whistle here — this is a full-on bullhorn. pic.twitter.com/pTC8pZFHzm
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 25, 2024
Higgins’ comment about “our President and VP” referred to Republican nominees Donald Trump and JD Vance, who are facing criminal charges for “pet-eating” lies attacking Haitians in the state of Ohio.
MSNBC host, legal contributor and correspondent Katie Phang remarked: “Higgins doesn’t try to hide the racism or the xenophobia. Instead, he decides that full bore ’round ‘em up and string ‘em up’ energy was the way to go.”
Congressman Higgins has not apologized, and appears unrepentant.
READ MORE: ‘Hostile Takeovers’: Trump Says Immigrants Are Using ‘Massive Machine Gun-Type Equipment’
“Despite the backlash and ultimate decision to take down the post after he said he prayed on it, Higgins told CNN he stood by his demeaning comments,” the news network reported.
“It’s all true,” Higgins said of his post. “I can put up another controversial post tomorrow if you want me to. I mean, we do have freedom of speech. I’ll say what I want.”
“It’s not a big deal to me. It’s like something stuck to the bottom of my boot. Just scrape it off and move on with my life.”
House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries issued a strong statement condemning Higgins, his remarks, and “extreme MAGA Republicans.”
“The disgusting statement by Clay Higgins about the Haitian community is vile, racist and beneath the dignity of the United States House of Representatives,” Jeffries’s statement begins. “He must be held accountable for dishonorable conduct that is unbecoming of a
Member of Congress. Clay Higgins is an election-denying, conspiracy- peddling racial arsonist who is a disgrace to the People’s House. This is who they have become. Republicans are the party of Donald Trump, Mark Robinson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Clay Higgins and Project 2025. The extreme MAGA Republicans in the House are unfit to govern.”
Saying he had “heard about” the tweet, Speaker Johnson told reporters, “Clay Higgins is a dear friend of mine and a colleague from Louisiana, and a very frank and outspoken person. He’s also a very principled man. And, I think, he tweeted – I didn’t even see it but he tweeted something today about Haitians.”
The Speaker appeared to dismiss a reporter when she interjected that Rep. Higgins had “told them to get out of the country by Jan 20th.”
“Well, OK,” Johnson responded, seemingly irritated by the reporter’s remark. “He was approached on the floor by colleagues who said that was offensive. He said he went to the back – I just talked to him about it – he said he went to the back and he prayed about it, and he regretted it, and he pulled the post down. That’s what you want a gentleman to do. I’m sure he probably regrets the language he used. But you know, we move forward. We believe in redemption around here.”
Johnson: Clay Higgins is a dear friend of mine and a colleague from Louisiana, and a very frank and outspoken person. He’s also a very principled man. I didn’t even see it but he tweeted something today about Haitians.
Reporter: He told them to get out of the country by Jan 20th… pic.twitter.com/Y0oFz727WO
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 25, 2024
U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV), the Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, quickly moved to have the House censure Congressman Higgins, but House Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise, also from Louisiana, defended Higgins.
READ MORE: ‘Ain’t Taking Anybody’s Jobs’: Trump Blasted Over Haitian Lies, This Time in Pennsylvania
Scalise, who reportedly once boasted he was “David Duke without the baggage“—a reference to the former KKK Grand Wizard whom Higgins reportedly supported in a Louisiana gubernatorial race—stood on the House floor and opposed the motion to censure Higgins.
“First of all, the tweet has been deleted already, and removed, but I object to the motion,” Scalise said, as roars of anger from the House grew loud. “And if we want to go through every comment, tweet from the other side, we’ll be happy to do it.”
Scalise was interrupted, as he had not been recognized to speak on the floor.
“You would be appalled by some of the things that have not been removed,” Scalise continued, after his microphone appeared to be cut off.
Scalise objecting to censuring Clay Higgins: First of all, the tweet has been deleted already.. If we wanna go through every tweet from the other side, we’ll be happy to do it pic.twitter.com/XXu0vRFo0r
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 25, 2024
U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), who last year was in the running to be Speaker of the House and this year rumored to have been on Donald Trump’s vice presidential shortlist, and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX), tried to minimize the impact of Higgins’ attack on Haitians.
“Both Reps. Byron Donalds and Wesley Hunt said they don’t think Higgins’s post hurt Donald Trump with Black voters,” Semafor’s Kadia Goba reported.
Congressman Hunt told her, “Everybody knows who they’re going to vote for at this point.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Hellscape’: Women Increasingly Charged With Pregnancy-Related Crimes After Roe’s End
‘Ain’t Taking Anybody’s Jobs’: Trump Blasted Over Haitian Lies, This Time in Pennsylvania
At a rally in Pennsylvania this week the Republican nominee for President, Donald Trump, extended his attacks on Haitian immigrants, claiming that they have “inundated” small towns in the Keystone State in what he called an “invasion.”
The ex-president this time did not accuse the Haitian immigrants of “eating the cats” and “eating the dogs” of local residents, as he did, falsely, weeks ago when he and his running mate, JD Vance, targeted Haitians in Springfield, Ohio. But he did claim – falsely – that Haitian immigrants have “virtually bankrupt” the town of Charleroi, Pennsylvania, a manufacturing town of about 4000 with strong ties to the glassmaking industry, including Pyrex. The town is also known as the birthplace of actress and singer Shirley Jones.
“Trump’s repugnant new claims about immigrants” in Charleroi, writes The New Republic‘s Greg Sargent on Wednesday, “expose the ugly underbelly of that zero-sum messaging in a fresh way.”
“In western Pennsylvania,” Sargent writes, “Trump made one of his most savage anti-immigrant appeals yet. But one local official says it’s all a lie.”
READ MORE: ‘Hellscape’: Women Increasingly Charged With Pregnancy-Related Crimes After Roe’s End
Charleroi Borough Manager Joe Manning, in an interview with Sargent, “flatly said that Trump’s claims are false or simply do not apply to his town in any sense. ‘There’s what the former president is saying,’ Manning told me, ‘and then there’s easily observable reality.'”
Trump falsely claimed Charleroi has seen a “2000%” increase in its population, thanks to immigrants.
“But that’s not close to true, according to Manning,” Sargent adds. “He says the town’s population of Haitians is actually ‘between 700 and 800.’ Manning pointed out that if Trump’s claim were true—and this town of just over 4,000 had seen a 2,000 percent increase—it would suddenly have a population closer to 100,000. Recounting this idea to me, Manning burst out laughing.”
Manning “noted that many of the Haitians work at a local packaging plant whose owner could not find workers, and went to an employment agency for help. That agency got Haitians to come work in the borough—in other words, locals, and not [Vice President Kamala] Harris, enticed them there—and they liked the place, Manning said, so they ‘put down roots.'”
“’They ain’t taking anybody’s jobs,’ Manning said, noting that they are helping revitalize the town, just as immigrants are reviving other Rust Belt towns amid postindustrial population decline. ‘They have occupied places that were vacant for years because a lot of people moved out of here,’ he noted.”
“They’re good neighbors,” says Manning.
Sargent on social media writes, “I think it’s crucial to realize that under the media-grabbing lies about Haitians, Trump is telling a *big story.* I have never seen him talk about small town USA in quite this way before. Reminds me of [Dissent Magazine’s Richard Yeselson’s] idea that Trump/Vance are running on 1920s nativist language.”
“The language is deliberate,” he adds.
Sargent points to this quote from Trump’s rally:
“Think of the cruelty Kamala Harris has inflicted on the people of Pennsylvania. You live in a small town your whole life. You pay your taxes. You really are exemplary. You pay everything. You do everything. You love your town. You love your country. You know the town so well. By name. You’re just so proud of it. And suddenly she flies in thousands and thousands of migrants from the most dangerous places on earth. And they deposit them right smack in the middle of your community.”
READ MORE: Trump and Vance Face Criminal Charges Over ‘Pet-Eating’ Lies
NBC News shared some of Trump’s remarks from his Pennsylvania rally, and spoke to some local residents.
“We believe now diversity’s our super power,” Charleroi Schools Superintendent for ten years, Dr. Ed Zelich, told NBC. “We’re not struggling.”
NBC also talked to Misty Cassidy, a Trump supporter, who said, “There’s just so many people. There’s not enough resources, here’s not enough jobs. There’s not enough homes.”
“This is coming to a town near you,” Cassidy told NBC’s Yamiche Alcindor.
“What is coming to a town near you?” Alcindor asked.
“Haitians, or, immigrants,” she replied. “They’re not coming here to assimilate with us. They’re coming here to take over.”
Watch NBC’s report below or at this link.
Latest for @NBCNightlyNews: Like in Springfield, OH, Haitian immigrants in Charleroi, PA, are on edge after inaccurate Trump claims about them. Local Republicans are again saying Haitians have been an asset. But some are worried about future demographics. pic.twitter.com/YYFbJonqwg
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 24, 2024
READ MORE: Trump in Georgia Goes Off-Script, Appears to Call for Assault Weapons Ban
