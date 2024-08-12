News
Trump Returns to X as Harris Pulls Ahead in Polls, Donations, and Crowd Size
It’s been almost a full year since Donald Trump posted to X (formerly Twitter), but on Monday the Republican presidential nominee shared a two-minute thirty-second video to the social media site. The last time the convicted ex-president once again running for re-election had posted to the Elon-Musk-owned social media site was August 24, 2023, when he posted his mug shot. Monday marks the seven-year anniversary of the deadly neo-Nazi Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, one of the worst periods for Trump during his presidency, after his “both sides” remarks.
Trump’s return – it’s unknown if it’s temporary or permanent – comes as Vice President Kamala Harris, his Democratic presidential opponent, is beating him in the polls, in campaign donations, and in rally crowd size.
According to the FiveThirtyEight national presidential polling average, Harris is beating Trump by an increasing margin, now 2.4 points. The last time Trump beat Harris in a poll listed on the site was one taken July 31-August 4, where he came in two points ahead of the Vice President. In the last 36 polls FiveThirtyEight has posted, Harris has beaten Trump 28 times, and tied with him twice.
The Harris campaign took in $310 million in July, more than double the Trump campaign’s $137 million, as Politico reported, despite the ex-president surviving an assassination attempt, announcing his vice-presidential pick, and holding the Republican National Convention.
The Harris-Walz campaign held rallies in swing states last week, each attracting crowds between eight and fourteen thousand, according to Axios, which reports the large crowd size has been “clearly driving Trump nuts.”
In Trump’s post on X Monday morning (below), which got more than 7 million views in just one hour, crowd size was definitely on display as was the ex-president’s anger and grievances.
It begins with audio announcing his 2016 presidential election win and shows crowds from his inauguration, before segueing into the FBI’s execution of a search warrant on his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence. The Bureau recovered hundreds of documents with various levels of classification markings, including top secret. Among the documents with the highest levels of classification reportedly were top government nuclear secrets. Trump was indicted for that case but a judge he appointed tossed it last month. Prosecutors, which charged the ex-president with unlawfully removing, retaining, and refusing to return those documents, are appealing.
And while clearly a campaign video – The Independent reports is was first released on the platform as an ad – it also comes on he day Trump announced he plans to sue DOJ for the Mar-a-Lago “raid” for $100 million.
“They’re not coming after me they’re coming after you and I just happen to be standing in their way,” Trump says in the video.
Trump’s post on X also comes as he is slated to sit down Monday night with the platform’s billionaire owner, who has altered X to become a vehicle that promotes Trump, MAGA, and Trumpism. The conversation is being promoted as an “interview,” although Musk is not a journalist and has publicly affirmed his support for Trump’s campaign.
X “has become a personal megaphone” for Musk’s “provocative political views,” The Washington Post reported Monday, noting “the billionaire’s feed often reads more like a right-wing activist account, with alarmist posts about immigration and missives against ‘woke’ ideology.”
“Musk, after officially endorsing former president Donald Trump,” Wired reported last week, “has also boosted baseless conspiracies of a ‘coup’ following Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race, and insinuated that the Trump assassination attempt might have been the result of an intentional failure on the part of the Secret Service. After endorsing Trump, Musk announced that he was starting a pro-Trump political action committee (PAC), and initially committed to donate $45 million a month, before backtracking.”
Watch the Trump video below or at this link.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2024
Trump’s Harris Rally Size Attack ‘Precisely’ Mirrors Fraud Case Conviction: Legal Expert
The former head of the U.S. Dept. of Justice’s fraud division says Donald Trump’s false claim Vice President Kamala Harris used artificial intelligence to create the false impression there were thousands of supporters at her rally inside a hanger at the Detroit Metro airport last week is “precisely” the type of action Trump was convicted for in the New York business fraud/hush money case. Multiple media outlets have documented there were thousands in attendance at the rally, despite the ex-president’s claim his Democratic presidential opponent “cheated.”
“Taking the stage before a rollicking crowd gathered at a hot Detroit Metro Airport hangar on Wednesday night, Vice President Kamala Harris made her first appearance as the Democratic presidential nominee in Michigan,” the Pulitzer-prize winning Detroit Free Press reported that night.
MLive.com, a consortium of Michigan news outlets, published 64 images from the Harris-Walz Detroit airport hanger rally, clearly showing thousands of supporters inside and outside the rally.
Numerous videos and photos on social media sites including TikTok and X, including the ones below, also show thousands of supporters.
For those inquiring about Kamala Harris’ Michigan rally crowd size — here is the view of both inside and outside the hangar at DTW before, during and after the rally.
?: Kayman Whaley, TDN.
Stay with us at https://t.co/SwQpP52S0b for live, accurate updates. pic.twitter.com/6K48qjKtfo
— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) August 8, 2024
Thousands of supporters gathered for a @VP Kamala Harris rally inside and outside of a hangar at Detroit Metro Airport.
Follow along with @CraigDMauger and https://t.co/yN1D3kcDqW for live updates. https://t.co/FHLnMCncGK
— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) August 7, 2024
The Harris campaign also posted this video:
Now that’s how you pull up in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/l9BHPQ9czK
— Daniel Wessel (@da_wessel) August 7, 2024
NYU professor of law Andrew Weissmann, the MSNBC legal analyst who served as FBI General Counsel, the lead prosecutor under Special Counsel Robert Mueller, as well as the chief of DOJ’s Criminal Fraud Section, on Sunday blasted Trump’s AI claims, writing, “it is precisely what Trump was convicted of in NY re the 2016 campaign–generating fake news and killing true adverse news.”
Spectrum News/NY1 on Sunday reported, “Trump baselessly charges Harris Michigan rally crowd ‘didn’t exist,’ was generated with AI.”
CNN called the criminally-convicted ex-president’s post a “false conspiracy theory.”
Weissmann had been responding to a post on X by NBC News/MSNBC’s Vaughn Hillyard, who posted both Trump’s remarks and a photo of the Detroit hanger event. Hillyard wrote: “Right-wing social media on Saturday was promoting conspiracy theories that images of Kamala Harris’s campaign rallies were AI generated to explain her big crowds,” before pointing out that Trump was spreading those same false claims.
Trump was convicted by a New York jury on 34 criminal felony counts of business fraud in a scheme to cover up “hush money” payments to two women, a adult film actress and a Playboy bunny. District Attorney Alvin Bragg “argued that Trump had falsified the records with the intent to violate a New York state law that says it is illegal for ‘any two or more persons who conspire to promote or prevent the election of any person to a public office by unlawful means,'” The Guardian reported in May.
Trump on Saturday posted to his Truth Social platform: “Has anyone noticed that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? There was nobody at the plane, and she ‘A.I.’d’ it, and showed a massive ‘crowd’ of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN’T EXIST!”
He went on to claim a “maintenance worker at the airport…noticed the fake crowd picture, but there was nobody there,” and promoted another false claim that a “reflection of the mirror like finish on the Vice Presidential Plane” validated the allegation.
“She’s a CHEATER. She had NOBODY waiting, and the ‘crowd’ looked like 10,000 people!” Trump, again falsely, claimed. “Same thing is happening with her fake ‘crowds’ at her speeches. This is the way the Democrats win Elections, by CHEATING – And they’re even worse at the Ballot Box. She should be disqualified because the creation of a fake image is ELECTION INTERFERENCE. Anyone who does that will cheat at ANYTHING!”
Former Obama campaign manager and White House senior advisor David Plouffe, who recently joined the Kamala Harris for President campaign as a senior advisor posted a screenshot of Trump’s remarks and warned: “These are not conspiratorial rantings from the deepest recesses of the internet. The author could have the nuclear codes and be responsible for decisions that will affect us all for decades.”
Watch the videos and see the social media posts above or at this link.
‘Especially a Woman!’: Fox Host Furious Kamala Harris Loves to Cook
Vice President Kamala Harris loves to cook, once hosted a YouTube series, “Cooking With Kamala,” and has been photographed many times, often with her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, “whipping up something new for my family” in the kitchen.
When I have some time off the campaign trail, I love to be in the kitchen whipping up something new for my family. See what @douglasemhoff and I were cooking the other day. pic.twitter.com/rmjRRPkYBX
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 22, 2019
No better way to kick off a Friday than cooking with @TomColicchio, chatting about everything from how we can help local restaurants during this crisis to @douglasemhoff‘s onion goggles.
Watch the full convo here: https://t.co/Ovvmmdtxcv pic.twitter.com/hutIXgZQZd
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 1, 2020
The Vice President’s love of cooking is well-known, and her supporters one year sent her their favorite recipes for her birthday.
I can’t wait to try out these recipes. Thanks for making this birthday so incredibly special. pic.twitter.com/F7R0npJM3G
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 21, 2019
She also has used her love of cooking as a tool to inspire people to vote.
Almost a year ago, @MindyKaling invited me to her home to cook masala dosa and talk politics. While we couldn’t catch up in the kitchen this time, I loved having the chance to connect with her on food, family, and—of course—voting in the most important election of our lifetime. pic.twitter.com/xU11hrwbwZ
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 26, 2020
Food represents a piece of where we came from and the connections we share. Loved talking with @AyeshaCurry (over a pan of her Rasta Pasta!) about our favorite recipes, family, and everything that’s at stake in this election. pic.twitter.com/Y7OFzS0ecm
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 28, 2020
Last month Esquire published, “An Entirely Serious Investigation into Kamala Harris’s Cookbooks.”
“Harris’s passion for cooking is well-documented, by herself and others,” Esquire’s Joshua David Stein wrote. “She religiously makes Sunday dinner. (Bolognese is her specialty.) She has a cooking show on YouTube. So the height of that kitchen stack shouldn’t surprise us. It’s the titles themselves that tell you—us, as in we the people—about the contours and catholicity of her interest in the culinary arts. Here is a person whose horizons are broad but whose focus is pragmatic. What is immediately clear is that, if these cookbooks are indicators of an overall umwelt, Harris values the restorative powers of cooking—not individually but as part of a community. In other words, she cooks not just for herself but for others.”
Fox News fill-in anchor Julie Banderas is, apparently, furious.
And she’s making it personal.
On Friday’s “Outnumbered,” one of her co-hosts declared, “Julie, save me, please, from the sinking ship and the tragedy that this is.”
“Yeah, first of all, that’s not doing women any favors,” Banderas claimed. “I mean, yes, it would be amazing to have a woman in the White House one day, right? That would be a huge glass ceiling shatterer. But I don’t want to hear about a White House, you know, President cooking like that, and especially a woman!” she exclaimed.
“Like, I don’t cook and I proudly wear that badge. I am not domesticated whatsoever,” she added, before bragging, “and my kids are pretty much, you know, fending for themselves.” Banderas has three children.
Responding to the video clip, Snopes reporter Jordan Liles added, “Not mentioned in this clip is the fact one of the photos they showed included Harris’ message of ‘Merry Christmas’ from a past year. Wouldn’t want to mention that to their viewers, would they?”
Liles debunked a false claim Donald Trump made this week when he said Vice President Harris doesn’t want anyone saying “Merry Christmas.”
Not mentioned in this clip is the fact one of the photos they showed included Harris’ message of “Merry Christmas” from a past year. Wouldn’t want to mention that to their viewers, would they? https://t.co/Z76VCAx3le
— Jordan Liles (@jordanliles) August 9, 2024
Presidents have been known to cook while in the White House, including, according to Mashed, Ronald Reagan, George H. Bush, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.
Even earlier, cooking was one of Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower “favorite hobbies,” according to his official library. which hosts a cookbook published with his recipes.
Banderas: I don’t want to hear about a White House president cooking, especially a woman pic.twitter.com/sUa9kAvATk
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 9, 2024
See the social media posts and videos above or at this link
‘Something Is Afoot’: Joe Rogan Joins Pro-MAGA Influencers in Ditching Trump Campaign
Joe Rogan, the “king of podcasting,” who recently signed a new, $250 million deal with Spotify – after his 2022 $200 million Spotify agreement – isn’t a “MAGA influencer,” but he comes close. Or he did, until now.
Thursday night Rogan, who reportedly has 14.5 million followers on Spotify alone, endorsed RFK Jr. for President.
Rogan, who at times has praised Donald Trump, was defended by him and told to not apologize in the wake of controversy surrounding his use of the “n” word and racist language. Ron DeSantis in 2022 also defended Rogan for using the “n” word.
Last year Rogan announced he would support the Florida GOP governor’s presidential campaign instead of “a dead man as a president,” referring to President Joe Biden. Back in 2020 Rogan supported Bernie Sanders for President.
But Rogan’s also hosted top MAGA influencers, far-right extremists, and billionaire bros on his show. Some of his best-known guests include conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, white nationalism-promoting Tucker Carlson, and billionaire Elon Musk (who reportedly has turned X into a pro-Trump/pro-MAGA platform.)
In a 2022 CNN opinion column, Peniel E. Joseph talked “about exposing who Rogan really is and admitting that his brand of conversation, which at times traffics in conspiracy theories, cultural intolerance and blatant racism, attracts millions of avid listeners and corporate sponsors hungry to advertise their wares to such followers. Rogan is, in fact, an agent of these social ills, which he packages and sends out to his audience clothed in the language of moderation and moral equivalence.”
“Rogan has horribly and deliberately misgendered a trans MMA fighter. He’s discouraged young people from getting the Covid-19 vaccine, hosted guests who question its validity and given a platform to climate skepticism from controversial clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson.”
In that light Rogan’s endorsement of RFK Jr. over Trump makes sense despite declaring less than two weeks ago, “She’s gonna win,” referring to Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential bid.
Rogan isn’t alone.
On Friday, The Washington Spectator’s Dave Troy, who tracks extremism and global trends, observed: “Joe Rogan, Tim Pool, and Nick Fuentes have made public statements against Trump today. Something is afoot.”
Pool is a right-wing podcaster. In what appears to now have been deleted, Pool also wrote, according to NJ.com: ““I think trump is on track to lose and this is why Dems are a cult, will march in lockstep MAGA die hards can’t form alliances properly Independents / post libs will say fuck that. Registered dems outnumber GOP by almost 12m. … There’s a reason they can’t get a Rogan endorsement and it’s exactly this behavior The top podcast, markedly independent, fair and honest And they decide to go to war with it instead of trying to ally with it.”
Minutes later, Troy wrote: “Pool now claims to be walking back his comment. But he had to know it would result in a firestorm. Watch this space. I stand by the assertion that something is afoot. What exactly remains to be seen.”
Earlier Friday, The New Republic reported, “White supremacist, Hitler fan, and far-right political pundit Nick Fuentes shockingly revoked his support from Donald Trump’s campaign early Friday, announcing on social media that he and his allies believed that the presidential bid is headed for a ‘catastrophic loss.’”
Fuentes, along with Kanye West (“Ye”) notably dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago right after announcing his 2024 campaign.
Meanwhile, another MAGA influencer, Laura Loomer, “is sounding the alarm about former President Donald Trump’s campaign,” as Raw Story reports.
“President Trump needs to make some serious changes in his campaign ASAP,” Loomer posted on X. “The ground game is not sufficient. The offense is lacking. The communication is dismal. The momentum is crashing. Why are people who want to assist being pushed away instead of being embraced? 89 days left. You need a lot more than just ‘Vibes.’ God only knows how many opportunities have been missed. Sad to see talent go to waste.”
