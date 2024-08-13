News
Trump’s ‘Venezuela’ Invitation to Musk Raises ‘Flight Risk’ Fears Among Legal Experts
During Donald Trump’s “marathon” Monday night conversation with Elon Musk on the social media platform X, the convicted ex-president who faces criminal sentencing next month acknowledged the fact he could lose the presidential election, and invited his billionaire benefactor if he were again defeated, to “meet” with him in Venezuela, considered a “safe haven” as it has no extradition treaty with the United States.
It’s not the first time the ex-president, who is again running for re-election, has talked about traveling to Venezuela.
And while Trump is no fan of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, he has repeatedly – and falsely – claimed that nation’s authoritarian dictator reduced crime by 72%, although he alleges – also falsely – the drop was achieved by sending their criminals to the U.S.
“Venezuela was crime ridden,” Trump said May 31, “after his conviction in the hush money case,” FactCheck.org reported in June. “Caracas, their cities, crime ridden two years ago, three years ago. They just reported a 72% drop in crime in the last year because all of their criminals, most of them, and the rest are coming in now, the ones that didn’t come in. In Venezuela, their prisons have been emptied into the United States. Their criminals and drug dealers have been taken out of the cities and brought into the United States, and that’s true with many other countries.”
Monday night, after technical glitches stalled his conversation with the owner of the social media platform who is supporting his re-election bid, including reportedly by holding “hour-long meetings” with his pro-Trump Super PAC, Trump falsely alleged the crime rate in Venezuela makes it “safer” than the United States.
“Our crime rate’s going through the roof,” Trump told Musk. But violent and property crime in the U.S. have dropped “significantly” since Trump left office, according to a CNN fact check of Trump’s conversation with Musk. Vox on Monday also reported, “Violent crime is plummeting.”
“If something happens with this election, which would be a horror show, we’ll meet the next time in Venezuela,” Trump told Musk (video below). “Because it’ll be a far safer place to meet than our country. You and I will go and we’ll have a meeting and dinner in Venezuela.”
Legal experts jumped on Trump suggesting a trip to Venezuela, especially given his status as a convicted criminal awaiting sentencing.
“Trump is a convicted felon to be sentenced in a month and he’s talking about fleeing to a country that refuses US extradition requests,” observed MSNBC legal analyst Kristy Greenberg, a former SDNY Criminal Division Deputy Chief. “Anyone else would be in jail. Trump is showing yet again that he isn’t amenable to Probation’s supervision and must be sentenced to jail time.”
Dean Gloster, an author and “former law clerk to two U.S. Supreme Court Justices,” according to his bio, wrote: “Former attorney here. When you’re five weeks away from being sentenced for 34 felony convictions, and you don’t want your bond revoked, don’t tell everyone you’re planning to flee to Venezuela.”
National security attorney Brad Moss remarked: “No he … wait, yeah, he did. He hinted that he’ll flee the jurisdiction if he loses in November. Excuse me, probation officer?”
In a “serious note” on the Trump-Musk conversation, attorney and Colorado Sun columnist Mario Nicolais observed: “Trump said that if he loses, they will have to do the next one in Venezuela. That is a non-extradition country. When he loses, he needs to be taken into custody IMMEDIATELY. He is an obvious flight risk.”
“It doesn’t sound at all like he’s kidding,” noted U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI), and it does sound like he’s thought about this.”
Indeed, as far back as June, Trump has been talking about going to Venezuela.
Trump in Vegas: “Next year what we’ll do, we’ll meet in Venezuela because it’s gonna be a lot safer — unless you make me president.” pic.twitter.com/5mmPkHVAKb
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 9, 2024
Last week, Trump sat down for a live-streamed conversation with far-right internet personality Adin Ross, who has also hosted white supremacists, according to Rolling Stone. During that chat Trump also hinted at traveling to Venezuela.
“If you look at Caracas,” Trump told Ross, Miami New Times reported, “it was known for being a very dangerous city and now it’s very safe. In fact, the next interview we do, we’ll do it in Caracas, Venezuela, because it’s safer than many of our cities.”
Trump’s comment to Musk:
Trump says he’ll flee to Venezuela if he loses the election and invites Elon to visit him pic.twitter.com/z0gvN6ugI7
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Florida in Play for Harris? Election Could Hinge on ‘Inactive’ Sunshine State Dem Voters
Can Vice President Kamala Harris win Florida?
It would seem almost impossible, but Florida Democrats are saying this time it’s different, they are “Unburdened by what has been.” And there are several factors that could fuel Harris’s momentum.
For decades Florida has been considered a battleground state, while voting to put a Republican in the White House in eight of the past 12 presidential elections. In 2022, Sunshine State voters sent just eight Democrats to the House of Representatives, out of a total of 28. Both of Florida’s U.S. Senators are Republicans. The Florida legislature – House and Senate – are controlled by Republicans with strong majorities in each. And Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, maintains a strong favorability rating despite his failed run for president.
Many seniors in recent years, including Kamala Harris’s Republican opponent, Donald Trump, have moved to Florida, boosting the state’s conservative population and increasing its Electoral College votes to 30, from 29 in the last presidential election.
READ MORE: Arizona Latest Battleground State to Be in Play as Abortion Access Gets Put on the Ballot
Registered Florida Republican voters officially outweigh registered Democrats by one million, but Florida Democratic Party Executive Director Philip Jerez is calling that a “manufactured voter registration lead,” according to Florida Politics, which adds, “If you’re explaining, you’re losing..”
In a memo, Jerez writes, “what Republicans aren’t telling you is that this voter registration total excludes 886,066 registered Democratic voters,” who did not vote in the 2022 election. “While inactive voters are not counted in public voter registration totals, they are still eligible to vote on Election Day.”
“Over the past few years, Republicans have passed new elections laws, two specifically that changed ‘list maintenance’ processes,” Jerez says. “As a result, almost one million Democratic voters have been labeled ‘inactive voters’ and wiped from the total reported to the public — the same margin Republicans claim victory on.”
“Following the 2022 elections, which saw historically low turnout for Florida Democrats — intentional changes in election laws targeting voters who sat out 2022 caused a dramatic rise in the number of inactive voters in the state,” Jerez added.
And while it may be hard to see the state that voted for Donald Trump not only twice – but by an even larger margin in 2020, an election he lost – as being evenly split, the Harris-Walz campaign has momentum.
“Democrats’ dream of putting Florida in play could finally be coming true — if you believe the latest polling out of the Sunshine State,” Politico reports Tuesday afternoon. Florida Democrats say point-blank: “Florida is in play.”
Two new just-released polls put Harris within single-digits of Trump – five points in one, eight points in another. The five-point lead (47-42) in the USA TODAY/Suffolk University/WSVN-TV poll is being described as a “danger” for the former president, by USA Today.
“Trump leads Harris by 5 percentage points in the survey, but that’s closer than other recent polls and much less than Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 19-point blowout in 2022. It’s also within the poll’s 4.4% margin of error and another sign of the enthusiasm Harris has generated nationwide within the Democratic Party since she entered the race,” USA Today reports, also noting that “Democrats fell dramatically behind Republicans in voter registration.”
But, as Politico notes, the polling “result comes as Harris has enjoyed a surge of enthusiasm — a fact that the poll even reflects: Harris’ Florida supporters are on par with Trump’s in enthusiasm, ‘with 89% of each group saying they are very or somewhat excited to vote for their candidate.'”
In addition to the grassroots momentum, Harris has two big positives on her side: Florida voters have put abortion rights and marijuana rights on the ballot. Both are polling very favorably, despite Governor DeSantis’s opposition.
Arizona Latest Battleground State to Be in Play as Abortion Access Gets Put on the Ballot
Could Democrats take Arizona in November? An abortion ballot initiative may help.
In 2020 President Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the state by a sliver, just 10,457 votes, after Trump in 2016 won the Grand Canyon State by a huge margin, beating Hillary Clinton by more than 1.1 million votes. Republican Mitt Romney beat President Barack Obama in 2012 by more than 200,000 votes, and Republican U.S. Senator John McCain beat Obama in 2008 by nearly 200,000 votes.
But some political experts say the state is once again in play. Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Governor Tim Walz, just had their chances improved after the Arizona Secretary of State, Democrat Adrian Fontes, certified a ballot initiative late Monday that seeks to put the right to abortion into the state’s constitution.
NBC News reports, “organizers shattered the record for the number of valid signatures gathered for a ballot initiative in the state,” a good sign it could pass, and a good sign it will draw voters to the polls. “Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, New York and South Dakota will have ballot measures to protect or expand abortion rights, and efforts are underway in four other states.”
The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson, a conservative political strategist and former Republican, told MSNBC’s Johnathan Capehart this weekend (video below), “The map has expanded for the Democrats. Kamala Harris has managed to expand the map and reactivate some places where it was looking grim. If Georgia is in play, and Nevada and Arizona and North Carolina are in play, then Donald Trump has to spread his resources even more thinly.”
“There are even some weird hints, I’m not saying t5i yet, but right now with Vice President Harris up 15 points on Donald Trump in Dade County in Miami, that is a big deal.”
“All the flow is running to her direction,” Wilson added. “All the momentum in this campaign right now is with Vice President Harris, Governor Walz, and the Democratic candidates across the country. We’re seeing not only are the numbers holding up so far. We may have bad days ahead we may have good days ahead, but we’re also seeing Democratic state-wide officials open up bigger and bigger leads, such as in Arizona, where [U.S. Rep.] Ruben Gallego is now meaningfully ahead of ‘crazy Kari [Lake].'”
If the numbers continue to hold up, “Donald Trump is in real trouble. He doesn’t have anywhere to go and nowhere to grow. His base is even cracking a little bit around the edges in some states, like Florida, and he’s very worried, and I wouldn’t blame him for being very worried.”
Capehart noted The Cook Political Report moved Arizona, Georgia and Nevada from “lean Republican” to “toss up.”
“All the flow is running to her direction” says @TheRickWilson.
“The map has expanded for the Democrats and Kamala Harris has reactivated some places where it was looking grim. Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada & Arizona are in play now–and Vice President Harris up 15 points on… pic.twitter.com/sY9tAtLsdj
— Resolute Square (@ResoluteSquare) August 12, 2024
“Democrats could still lose Arizona,” noted NewsNation political analyst Chris Stirewalt, “but the state is at least in play. You couldn’t say the same just a month ago.”
Meanwhile, the FiveThirtyEight polling average now has Harris squeaking ahead of Trump.
On Saturday, Harris and Walz campaigned in Arizona, to a tremendous and enthusiastic crowd. During that speech Harris talked about “the freedom of a woman to make decisions about her own body,” before blasting Trump for hand-picking three U.S Supreme Court justices who helped overturn Roe v. Wade.
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Trump Returns to X as Harris Pulls Ahead in Polls, Donations, and Crowd Size
It’s been almost a full year since Donald Trump posted to X (formerly Twitter), but on Monday the Republican presidential nominee shared a two-minute thirty-second video to the social media site. The last time the convicted ex-president once again running for re-election had posted to the Elon-Musk-owned social media site was August 24, 2023, when he posted his mug shot. Monday marks the seven-year anniversary of the deadly neo-Nazi Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, one of the worst periods for Trump during his presidency, after his “both sides” remarks.
Trump’s return – it’s unknown if it’s temporary or permanent – comes as Vice President Kamala Harris, his Democratic presidential opponent, is beating him in the polls, in campaign donations, and in rally crowd size.
According to the FiveThirtyEight national presidential polling average, Harris is beating Trump by an increasing margin, now 2.4 points. The last time Trump beat Harris in a poll listed on the site was one taken July 31-August 4, where he came in two points ahead of the Vice President. In the last 36 polls FiveThirtyEight has posted, Harris has beaten Trump 28 times, and tied with him twice.
RELATED: JD Vance Wrongly Claims Trump ‘Never Said That There Were Very Good People on Both Sides’
The Harris campaign took in $310 million in July, more than double the Trump campaign’s $137 million, as Politico reported, despite the ex-president surviving an assassination attempt, announcing his vice-presidential pick, and holding the Republican National Convention.
The Harris-Walz campaign held rallies in swing states last week, each attracting crowds between eight and fourteen thousand, according to Axios, which reports the large crowd size has been “clearly driving Trump nuts.”
In Trump’s post on X Monday morning (below), which got more than 7 million views in just one hour, crowd size was definitely on display as was the ex-president’s anger and grievances.
It begins with audio announcing his 2016 presidential election win and shows crowds from his inauguration, before segueing into the FBI’s execution of a search warrant on his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence. The Bureau recovered hundreds of documents with various levels of classification markings, including top secret. Among the documents with the highest levels of classification reportedly were top government nuclear secrets. Trump was indicted for that case but a judge he appointed tossed it last month. Prosecutors, which charged the ex-president with unlawfully removing, retaining, and refusing to return those documents, are appealing.
And while clearly a campaign video – The Independent reports is was first released on the platform as an ad – it also comes on he day Trump announced he plans to sue DOJ for the Mar-a-Lago “raid” for $100 million.
“They’re not coming after me they’re coming after you and I just happen to be standing in their way,” Trump says in the video.
Trump’s post on X also comes as he is slated to sit down Monday night with the platform’s billionaire owner, who has altered X to become a vehicle that promotes Trump, MAGA, and Trumpism. The conversation is being promoted as an “interview,” although Musk is not a journalist and has publicly affirmed his support for Trump’s campaign.
X “has become a personal megaphone” for Musk’s “provocative political views,” The Washington Post reported Monday, noting “the billionaire’s feed often reads more like a right-wing activist account, with alarmist posts about immigration and missives against ‘woke’ ideology.”
“Musk, after officially endorsing former president Donald Trump,” Wired reported last week, “has also boosted baseless conspiracies of a ‘coup’ following Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race, and insinuated that the Trump assassination attempt might have been the result of an intentional failure on the part of the Secret Service. After endorsing Trump, Musk announced that he was starting a pro-Trump political action committee (PAC), and initially committed to donate $45 million a month, before backtracking.”
Watch the Trump video below or at this link.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2024
