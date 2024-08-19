JD Vance: ‘I Don’t Believe the Polls’

As Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz pull ahead of Donald Trump in the presidential polls, the ex-president’s running mate, Senator JD Vance says he doesn’t “believe” in them.

There are 50 polls listed in the FiveThirtyEight national average that were taken entirely or partly during August. Of those 50, Harris is beating Trump in 42 of them. Trump is beating Harris in three, and the two nominees are tied in four. The current FiveThirtyEight polling average as of Monday afternoon is Harris +2.6%, or, Harris 46.6%, Trump 43.9%.

Responding to a reporter at an event inside a health products manufacturing plant in Philadelphia on Monday, Sen. Vance said, “I don’t believe the polls when they say that we’re up, I don’t believe the polls when they say that we’re tied, I don’t believe the polls when they say that we’re down. Our job is to win the trust of the American voters.”

His remarks come as Democrats converge on Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, which is expected to provide the Harris-Walz ticket even greater momentum.

READ MORE: ‘Spit in the Faces’: Trump Slammed for Doubling Down on Insulting Medal of Honor Veterans

📍Philadelphia, PA “My message to Kamala and Tim Walz… is the American people deserve to be led by somebody who’s willing to get out there and talk to people”@JDVance calls out @Tim_Walz for not accepting a debate outside of the CBS debate. He also talks energy, economy. pic.twitter.com/XcsHNCdcrK — Taurean Small (@taureansmall) August 19, 2024

“Who cares what the polls say?” Vance told the seemingly limited audience, suggesting the polls are being used to depress voter participation. “What I care about is that Americans can’t afford groceries.”

Vance did not appear to put forth a plan to reduce the cost of groceries, which the Harris-Walz campaign did last week, along with plans to reduce to cost of housing and to increase the child tax credit.

“Who cares what the polls say, whether they say we’re up or down. What I care about is that Americans can’t afford groceries.”@JDVance dismisses national polling showing Trump and @KamalaHarris tied. pic.twitter.com/4PGqpRCyZg — Taurean Small (@taureansmall) August 19, 2024

“The Republican candidate for vice president seemed unwilling to face the facts while talking about the state of the Trump campaign during a Fox News appearance,” over the weekend, as HuffPost reported.

READ MORE: GOP Kicks Off DNC With ‘Recycled Talking Points’ Report Alleging Biden Impeachable Acts

“Consistently, what you’ve seen in 2016 and 2020 is that the media uses fake polls to drive down Republican turnout and to create dissension and conflict with Republican voters,” Vance had said Sunday. “I’m telling you, every single person who’s watching this, the Trump campaign is in a very, very good spot.”

“We’re going to win this race; we just have to run through the finish line,” he added, according to HuffPost which noted he also claimed the polls “tend to radically overstate Democrats,” while insisting the surge in support for Harris was merely a “sugar high.”

Despite saying his job was to “win the trust of the American voters,” Vance dodged a question on the critical issue of access to abortion.

“I think it’s important to be honest about what Donald Trump and I are focused on here,” Vance said. “And what Donald Trump and I are focused on is making the American dream affordable again for Pennsylvania families.”

Vance went on to say Trump supports states’ rights when it comes to abortion, which is contrary to Project 2025’s position on abortion. Last month, Forbes reported, “JD Vance And Project 2025 Want To Use This 19th Century Law To Ban Abortion—Without Congress.”

the crowd at JD Vance’s speech in Philadelphia boos when a reporter tries to ask him a very fair question about abortion pic.twitter.com/TO6WeFyIna — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2024

Democrats have vowed to enshrine abortion rights into U.S. law if elected, and if they get a House and Senate that will allowed them to do so.

A slim majority of Americans say abortion will be a major factor in how they vote in November, according to a recent CBS News/YouGov poll this month. That same poll found 60% of Americans say abortion should be legal.

Nearly three in four Americans (73%) said the abortion pill, Mifepristone, should remain legal in states where abortion is legal, and 90% say if elected President, Kamala Harris will protect access to the drug. 71% say Trump would restrict access to Mifepristone.

Watch the videos above or at this link.

READ MORE: Harris’s New Plan to Lower Housing Costs Hailed by Experts: ‘As Monumental’ as ObamaCare