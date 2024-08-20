Lincoln Project Cofounder Jokingly Offers to Depose Trump for Free After Legal Threat

Lincoln Project cofounder George Conway has jokingly offered to provide free legal services to the SuperPAC should former President Donald Trump follow through with his threat to sue the organization over an advertisement.

The “Failures” advertisement aired on Fox News last week. It accused Trump advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles of failing to foresee that President Joe Biden would drop out of the election.

“They told you that Biden should never quit — that you should spend all that time, all that money, so much money, focusing on Biden. How he’s too old,” an announcer reads during the ad. “Now it’s Harris. She’s younger than you — by a lot. Faster on her feet. Better than Biden was on camera. They were wrong. But they’re wrong a lot. Wrong that Vance would help you. You know he’s terrible. Wrong that you have the race sewn up. It’s sad, Donald. They spend more time trying to keep you under control than trying to win.”

On Friday, the Trump campaign sent the Lincoln Project a cease and desist letter, which the SuperPAC posted to Threads. Trump’s lawyer, David A. Warrington, claimed the “Failures” spot was defamatory to LaCivita, Wiles and the Trump campaign. Warrington said the ad’s claims “are a complete fabrication, and defame the Campaign’s leaders,” and “would harm the Campaign by discouraging future contributions.”

Tuesday morning the Lincoln Project confirmed that it would not be removing the “Failures” advertisement, and followed up with a new spot, “Futile.”

After careful consideration, The Lincoln Project has decided we will not be pulling our ad down as Donald Trump demanded we do. Also we've decided to point and laugh at him while he cries. pic.twitter.com/w0xPJOFVSm — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 20, 2024

“This is the third time you’ve threatened to sue the Lincoln Project. This time, it’s because we told you the truth about how your campaign is failing, broken and dead in the water, wrong that you have the race sewn up. Sad, Donald. We told you, Chris and Susie made a mistake when they bragged that Biden would stay in the race. It’s embarrassing, Donald. Your whole campaign is a hot mess. You’re terrible on camera these days. You just look old, tired and [expletive] crazy America, America’s just done with you, Donald, and with the political team you have, there’s nothing you can do but, lose, lose, lose,” the announcer says in the new clip.

Conway shared “Futile” on Tuesday morning, along with a needling caption.

“If @realDonaldTrump’s campaign were to sue @ProjectLincoln, it would be required to produce all its electronic and physical documents, and to provide testimony from Trump and senior campaign officials, about their strategy and what those officials told Donald himself. I hereby volunteer to review those materials, and to conduct those depositions, pro bono,” Conway wrote.

Though a cofounder, Conway left The Lincoln Project in 2020 to “devote more time to family matters.” His wife at the time was Trump’s senior counselor and former campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway. In 2023, the couple announced they were getting divorced.