‘You Keep Talking About Donald Trump’: Exasperated Fox Host Tries to Turn Dem Against Biden

U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss frustrated John Roberts on Monday, as the veteran Fox News host kept trying to convince the Massachusetts Democratic Congressman to turn against President Joe Biden.

“With respect, Congressman, I keep asking about Joe Biden, you keep talking about Donald Trump,” Roberts complained during the interview, after having asked, “would it be better to put up a different candidate” atop the Democratic 2024 presidential ticket.

Congressman Auchincloss, who has served in the U.S. Marine Corps since 2010 (including in the Reserves) and served as a local city council member, continued to talk about Donald Trump.

“The most important polling is Americans’ opinions about Donald Trump. He’s historically unpopular and for good reason, because they saw what the disaster of his first term was. We know that there are [Nikki] Haley voters in the heartland who are desperate to vote for anybody besides Trump. And we have to have a message of law and order to appeal to those voters. And when the Republicans are trying to defund the FBI, they’re nominating a convicted felon. They’re trying to surge machine guns onto our streets and in our schools,” Auchincloss told Roberts, who then audibly exhaled in exasperation.

“This is not a party that respects the rule of law,” the Massachusetts Democrat continued.

“Yeah, um, with respect, Congressman, I mean, I keep asking about Joe Biden, you keep talking about Donald Trump. But there are a number –” Roberts said before Auchincloss interjected.

“Because the questions about Joe Biden are questions about who can beat Donald Trump, because Donald Trump is the threat to democracy right now,” the Congressman responded.

“Do you really think Joe Biden can beat Donald Trump, or would Kamala Harris be a better person to do that? Would Gavin Newsom be a better person to do that? Do you think after that debate performance, this is the guy you want running for president?” Roberts pressed.

“Every one of those names that you just mentioned, could beat Donald Trump and the reason why is because Donald Trump is unpopular. He’s actually probably the most unpopular national politician of modern American history, because voters don’t want to see their tax returns have a little partisan affiliation box they have to check next year. They don’t want their social security checks to come with strings attached. They don’t want forced deportations of their friends and their neighbors who are trying to become American citizens. They don’t want to see him supplicating himself in front of Vladimir Putin like you did in 2018,” Auchincloss explained.

“Right, but there are a lot of Democratic and independent voters who want to see somebody with the mental competence to run and increasingly they don’t think that’s Joe Biden,” Roberts insisted.

“The opinion of Pennsylvanians, of Michigan’s, of Wisconsinites is absolutely vital. don’t disagree with you there, and that is going to be the challenge ahead at the top of the Democratic ticket, is to make a strong and sharp contrast against what Donald Trump is offering. This is not just about the past and about the record of accomplishment. This is about the future as well, and Democrats have a much more compelling vision of the future than MAGA Republicans do. We want an economy that works for everyone. We don’t want this next tax bill to reward the wealthy and the well-connected, we want to defend and enhance U.S. global leadership. And that’s going to resonate with voters but yes, we need strong communicators for it.”

After another Fox News interview on Sunday, Congressman Auchincloss wrote: “Donald Trump is a human hand grenade for democracy. Why is the GOP pulling the pin?”

