‘I Am Not Going Anywhere’: Fiery Biden Slams ‘Elites’ and Makes His Case in MSNBC Interview

President Joe Biden said during a surprise call-in interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Monday, “the bottom line here is that we’re not going anywhere. I am not going anywhere,” eleven days after his damaging debate with Donald Trump, the convicted ex-president.

The mainstream media has targeted the President’s poor performance, with outlets like The New York Times publishing 192 stories about Biden’s debate as of July 5.

The President’s interview with MSNBC came after he sent a strong, 1200-word letter to all congressional Democrats (below).

“I’ve been grateful for the rock-solid, steadfast support from so many elected Democrats in Congress and all across the country and taken great strength from the resolve and determination I’ve seen from so many voters and grassroots supporters even in the hardest of weeks,” Biden told Democrats in his letter. “I can respond to all of this by saying clearly and unequivocally: I wouldn’t be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024.”

“We had a Democratic nomination process and the voters have spoken clearly and decisively. I received over 14 million votes, 87% of the votes cast across the entire nominating process. I have nearly 3,900 delegates, making me the presumptive nominee of our party by a wide margin.”

NEW: President Biden sends a letter to congressional Democrats saying he is ‘firmly committed to staying in this race.’ “The voters alone decide the nominee of the Democratic Party. How can we stand for democracy in our nation if we ignore it in our own party?” pic.twitter.com/xIgN0W4rb7 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) July 8, 2024

MSNBC’s Scarborough point-blank asked Biden about a portion of his remarks he made Friday in his interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, which some took as the President not grasping the stakes of the election.

Asked how he would feel in January if Trump were to win the November presidential election, Biden had said: “I’ll feel as long as I gave it my all and I did the good as job as I know I can do, that’s what this is about. Look, George. Think of it this way. You’ve heard me say this before. I think the United States and the world is at an inflection point when the things that happen in the next several years are gonna determine what the next six, seven decades are gonna be like.”

On Monday, Biden responded to Scarborough challenging him on that comment, by saying: “It’s not an option. And I’m not lost. I haven’t lost. I beat him last night. I’ll beat him this time. And this is a guy who, we talk about debates, look at his performances debates. He lied over, you know, Trump has 50 lies. I mean, look, this is a guy who says 10% of – He’s just a liar, and he hasn’t done a damn thing since the debate. He’s been riding around the golf cart for 10 days down at Mar-a-Lago talking to one of his wealthy friends. I’m not running because of these guys Joe. I’m running because, and you knew me well enough to know this from the very beginning. I ran because I never bought on to the trickle down economic theory. I never bought into the notion that we have to walk away from the rest of the world and cave to Putin or anybody else. I’ve never, never believed any of that. I’m confident that’s where the American people are. So what I did was I went out and I wanted to make sure that there wasn’t any slippage at all, with the average voter, I don’t care what the millionaires think.”

“I haven’t lost. I beat him last time. I’ll beat him this time.” — President Biden defends his campaign on Morning Joe amid calls to drop out pic.twitter.com/aQ3lyntUOX — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) July 8, 2024

Biden also said on MSNBC he has a “pretty good political instinct and eye.”

“The American public is not going to move against me as the average voter. And again, I’m here for two reasons, pal,” he told Scarborough. “To rebuild the economy for hard-working middle class people – give everybody a shot, just a straight shot – everybody gets a fair chance.”

Referring to “all this talk I don’t have the Black support. Come on, give me a break. Come with me. Watch. Watch,” he exclaimed.

“I’m getting so frustrated by the elites,” he continued, “in the party, that, ‘they know so much more.'”

He added that anyone who thinks that can “run against me. Go ahead, announce for president.”

President Biden’s message to Democrats calling for him to drop out of the 2024 presidential race: “Run against me. Go ahead — Challenge me at the convention.” https://t.co/KXG6iO7Jv8 pic.twitter.com/ynuBBwyqmj — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) July 8, 2024

In his congressional letter, President Biden went on to say:

“This was a process open to anyone who wanted to run. Only three people chose to challenge me. One fared so badly that he left the primaries to run as an independent. Another attacked me for being too old and was soundly defeated. The voters of the Democratic Party have voted. They have chosen me to be the nominee of the party.”

“Do we now just say this process didn’t matter? That the voters don’t have a say?”

“I decline to do that. I feel a deep obligation to the faith and the trust the voters of the Democratic Party have placed in me to run this year. It was their decision to make. Not the press, not the pundits, not the big donors, not any selected group of individuals, no matter how well intentioned. The voters – and the voters alone – decide the nominee of the Democratic Party.”

“How can we stand for democracy in our nation if we ignore it in our own party? I cannot do that. I will not do that.”

Watch the full 18-minute MSNBC segment below, the clips from it above, or all at this link.