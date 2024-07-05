‘Powerful, Strong, Charismatic, Energetic, Able’: Biden ‘On Fire’ at Wisconsin Rally

Just hours before his ABC News interview with George Stephanopoulos is set to air, President Joe Biden delivered a rally performance in Madison, Wisconsin that is being seen very positively after his damaging debate last week.

Even The New York Times, which one critic reported has published 192 pieces on Biden’s debate performance as of 8 AM this morning, described the President’s performance in Wisconsin as “forceful,” while still attacking him:

“The big question for Biden is why he waited a week and a day after his awful debate performance to deliver this kind of forceful rebuttal to calls that he step aside. Instead, he let it fester for days as angry Democrats built momentum for the idea he should quit the race,” wrote The Times’ Reid J. Epstein, who did not not report that The Times is being seen by many as among the most vociferous proponents of Biden exiting the race.

The Times’ Rebecca Davis O’Brien offered a more positive take on the President’s performance: “Biden’s speech was short, but animated and defiant, with jokes and one-liners that drew laughter from the crowd.”

At Friday’s event, voters and the President sounded extremely enthusiastic, with rally goers chanting, “Let’s Go Joe!” and Biden defiantly shouting, “I’m staying in the race! I’ll beat Donald Trump!”

🚨 BREAKING: President Biden is in it to win it! President Biden: You voted for me to be your nominee, and despite that some folks don’t seem to care who you voted for, guess what, they’re trying to push me out of the race. Let me say this as clearly as I can, I’m staying in the… pic.twitter.com/eQvLe65lLy — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) July 5, 2024

Indeed, Friday afternoon, Lincoln Project co-founder Mike Madrid, who has been a Latino GOP political consultant for at least three decades, wrote: “This split between the talking heads and media pundits and the voter base reaction feels a lot like what was happening with Republicans in 2016.”

“People don’t like being told what to do anymore,” he said. “The DC folks are really missing it. The ground is shifting.”

“Regardless of what happens in the next hours, days, weeks and months something has fundamentally shifted with the media in the past week,” Madrid added. “There’s outrage. Democrats can probably heal that but not sure the punditry class and cable shows can.”

The well-known journalist, journalism professor, and former TV critic Jeff Jarvis wrote: “Joe in Madison is powerful, strong, charismatic, energetic, able.”

Declaring his support for President Biden, Jarvis added, “I am enthusiastic about him. Do not disenfranchise me. Do not try to cancel my vote. Fuck you, New York Times, Washington Post, Economist and all you baying institutions, each too old.”

Attorney Bernie Wong was just one of many social media users Friday who declared Biden was “on fire” in Wisconsin.

“At Wisconsin, Joe Biden is delivering a standard political speech. At 81, and he’s on fire. Citing facts, his attacks are sharp.”

CNN reports anecdotally one rally attendee told them Biden’s speech “changed his calculus” and he will support the President’s re-election bid.

WATCH: After the president’s strong speech in WI, voters are affirming their support for Team Biden-Harris. Voters know @JoeBiden, they know his record, and they know he is the best AND ONLY person to beat Donald trump. pic.twitter.com/8BgbHm0NgH — Julia Hamelburg (@juliahamelburg) July 5, 2024

Biden owned up to his poor performance eight days ago, admitting it wasn’t his “best performance.” As the crowd chanted and cheered, he smiled as he appeared to enjoy their support.

“I am running and I’m going to win again!”

Biden on the debate: “Can’t say it was my best performance. Ever since then, there’s been a lot of speculation … well here’s my answer: I’m gonna run and I’m gonna win again.” pic.twitter.com/bCBpxmQGCo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 5, 2024

He also took several swings at Donald Trump;

Biden: “By the way, if you wondered whether Trump has it all together, did you ever hear how explained the 4th of July? … He said, ‘George Washington’s army won the revolution by taking control of the airports from the British.’ Talk about me misspeaking!” pic.twitter.com/w1HyXFvIMG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 5, 2024

Biden: “Trump is a convicted felon … another jury found Trump sexually assaulted a woman in a public place, and he’s been fined $90m for defaming her … he owes more than $400m in fines after being convicted of business fraud … he’s a one-man crime wave.” pic.twitter.com/4dgjmKl5Jf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 5, 2024

Biden: “After what Trump did on January 6, why would anyone ever let him be near the Oval Office again?” pic.twitter.com/fFKDcHxDcD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 5, 2024

Joking that “I know I look 40,” Biden asked the crowd point-blank if they think he’s “too old.”

“What do you think? You think I’m too old to restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land? You think I’m too old to ban assault weapons again? To protect social security and Medicare?” Biden said to a raucous crowd, Politico reported. “You think I’m too old to beat Donald Trump? I can hardly wait.”

Watch the videos above or at this link.

