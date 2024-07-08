News
‘Pledge of Allegiance’ to Trump: Draft RNC Platform Spins Abortion and LGBTQ Issues
The Republican National Committee’s draft 2024 platform, which reportedly is a “scaled-down” version of the last one it published, in 2016, has been approved by Donald Trump and includes strong stances against support for transgender people, while paving the road for so-called fetal personhood and reportedly “softening” the party’s position on abortion.
“The primary goal is a ‘short form’ 2024 document that is a pledge of allegiance to former President Donald J. Trump rather than the statement of party values the platform has traditionally been, according to interviews with a dozen platform representatives and other Republicans,” The New York Times reports, calling it “A Republican Platform That Could Read Like a Trump Rally.”
The platform, which will be voted on later this week, “stops short of explicitly calling for a constitutional amendment to give embryos or fetuses constitutional rights and does not call for any national bans on abortion, confirming the concerns of antiabortion activists,” The Washington Post reports.
Trump has called for “punishment” of women who obtain abortions, which he did in 2016, and recently said states have the right to punish the doctors who perform them. The ex-president has repeatedly bragged about taking away the constitutional right to abortion, saying in May, “I was able to kill Roe v. Wade.”
READ MORE: ‘I Am Not Going Anywhere’: Fiery Biden Slams ‘Elites’ and Makes His Case in MSNBC Interview
Just four weeks ago Trump urged a Christian organization that opposes all abortion, for any reason, to stand up for “innocent life,” as The Associated Press reports.
The draft language on abortion in the RNC platform reads:
“We proudly stand for families and life. We believe that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States guarantees that no person can be denied life or liberty without due process and that the states are, therefore, free to pass laws protecting those rights. After 51 years, because of us, that power has been given to the states and to a vote of the people. We will oppose late term abortion while supporting mothers and policies that advance prenatal care, access to birth control, and IVF (fertility treatments).”
Some have called the portion on abortion, “Nonsensical.”
The draft language also attacks the rights of transgender people.
READ MORE: ‘Powerful, Strong, Charismatic, Energetic, Able’: Biden ‘On Fire’ at Wisconsin Rally
While it “stops short of seeking to bar parents from seeking medical treatment for minor children,” The Post reports, it “condemn[s] any taxpayer funding of such procedures.”
“We will keep men out of women’s sports, ban taxpayer funding for sex change surgeries, and stop taxpayer-funded schools from promoting gender transition, reverse Biden’s radical rewrite of Title IX education regulations, and restore protections for women and girls,” it says.
It also removes language on same-sex marriage, which the RNC has officially opposed.
“’Republicans will promote a culture that values the sanctity of marriage, the blessings of childhood, and the foundational role of families, and supports working parents,’ it says instead. ‘We will end policies that punish families.’ ”
It does not say “all families,” and, just as with its language on abortion, it provides room to later specify same-sex marriages are not included.
READ MORE: ‘Toxic’: Experts Mock Trump’s Sudden and Strident Project 2025 Denial
News
Fetterman Has Some Novel Advice for Biden as Top Dems Move to Support the President
U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) knows how to win an election when you’re getting hit, and he has some advice for President Joe Biden, who is working to repair the confidence some Democrats have in his ability to get re-elected in November.
A small number of notable Democrats reportedly have voiced strong concerns about President Biden, whose debate performance nearly two weeks ago stunned and scared many.
On a private call Sunday with top House Democrats, U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, the 77-year old New Yorker who has served in Congress since 1992, became the most-senior Democrat in the country to “forcefully” voice concern about Biden, calling for him to quit the campaign, according to Politico.
On Tuesday Nadler, the Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, rescinded his call and announced he is backing President Biden’s re-election: “We have to support him.”
““I’m fully supportive of him. I plan to campaign for him. And it’s essential that he wins,” Nadler also said, CNBC’s Emily Wilkins reported.
Latino GOP political consultant and Lincoln Project co-founder Mike Madrid called Nadler’s renewed support a “Big momentum shift.”
Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also forcefully came out for President Biden on Tuesday.
READ MORE: ‘Wildly Irresponsible’: NY Times Blasted Over Debunked Parkinson’s Doctor ‘Innuendo’
“As I’ve said before, I’m with Joe,” Schumer said about Biden serving another four years, Punchbowl News’ Max Cohen reported.
Cohen notes Schumer repeated “the same answer to another q[uestion] on Biden’s viability. Top Dems sticking with Biden.”
On Monday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), who many speculated would run as a third party candidate against the President this year, called the election “winnable” for Biden.
Reporter: Do you think the election is winnable for President Biden at this point?
Manchin: I think it’s winnable. I have always said Trump is a threat to democracy. You can’t call the race now. I mean, this is ridiculous… pic.twitter.com/iIHAs15uCs
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 8, 2024
The Congressional Black Caucus also announced support for Biden:
We are not playing around with this election! https://t.co/Sz1aN6tKZF
— Sheila Jackson Lee (@SJacksonLee) July 9, 2024
As did U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).
BREAKING: AOC has just come out fully supporting President Biden. Democrats are united to defeat Donald Trump. Retweet so all Americans see this powerful message. pic.twitter.com/WAYrQwAAB5
— Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) July 9, 2024
But of all the Democrats who have publicly confirmed their support for President Biden, none have done so quite like Senator John Fetterman.
Punchbowl News’ Andrew Desiderio reports before Tuesday’s Senate Democrats’ lunch meeting, he asked Fetterman if he planed on speaking up for Biden.
READ MORE: Josh Hawley: ‘I’m Advocating Christian Nationalism’
“I’m gonna suggest maybe we can encourage Joe Biden to bang a porn star or maybe he could become consumed with revenge and say crazy things and have a plan for 2025…” Fetterman replied.
“Maybe we can encourage Joe Biden to bang a porn star,” said Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) when asked if he plans on speaking up to support President Biden. He adds that he doesn’t know why the media is more preoccupied with a 90-minute debate than with Trump. pic.twitter.com/AwdS5GBf7J
— Brendan Scanland (@b_scanlandTV) July 9, 2024
HuffPost’s Igor Boric adds that after the meeting he asked Senator Fetterman “if any senator spoke up to say Biden should withdraw.”
“Fuck no. No. That’s wild.”
Reporter Jamie Dupree reports Fetterman also said, “Nothing’s changed. Joe Biden is our guy. He’s my guy, and he’s the only guy ever to kick Trump’s ass.”
Even last week, on Friday, Senator Fetterman had strong words of support for Biden – and a strong warning for those who aren’t now, and weren’t before the debate.
Saying “we have to support Joe Biden,” Fetterman told MSNBC, “I want to address all the other crazy stuff that was happening even before this, the debate, ‘we’re going to abandon Biden,’ or, ‘we’re gonna walk away,’ or, ‘I’m going to be uncommitted,'” he mocked. “Well, congratulations. If you’re panicking now after the debate, you were willing to dick around with this, before all that, because we’re going to need all in on this.”
“And if you think you’re going to send a message as a Democrat, or voting for someone else, or throwing away your vote, well guess what: the message was in 2000, that was tanking [Vice President Al] Gore. And that’s two terms of Bush. And if you thought you were gonna be clever, and send a message 2016, and piss your vote away for somebody like Stein, well, congratulations, you know, that got us Trump.”
“He may not have to be our dream candidate… when you consider what the alternative is, just lean in and deliver a second term for Joe Biden.”
WATCH: Sen. @JohnFetterman‘s message to Democrats and others questioning President Biden. pic.twitter.com/RNvEe0p1ju
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 6, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Where’s Trump?’: Ex-President Hasn’t Held Any Public Events Since Day After the Debate
News
Josh Hawley: ‘I’m Advocating Christian Nationalism’
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) declared Monday he is advocating for Christian nationalism, a far-right ideology that claims there is no separation of church and state in the Constitution, and promotes as a national religion Christian fundamentalism, a hardline, extremist brand of Christianity at odds with the religious beliefs of many Christians across the country. It opposes LGBTQ people and people of other faiths or of no faith, and their civil rights. It often has links to neo-Nazis, white supremacy, and dominionism, and many see Russia and Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, as its leader.
“Some will say I’m calling America a Christian nation. And so I am. Some will say I’m advocating Christian nationalism. And so I do. My question is – is there any other kind worth having?” Senator Hawley said at “NatCon 4,” the National Conservatism conference being held in Washington, D.C., this week (video below), as reported by Semafor’s David Weigel.
Sen. Hawley, not backing down, promoted his remarks by reposting them on social media.
Senator Hawley told attendees at the far-right conference, “Christian nationalism founded American democracy.. the Christian political tradition is our political tradition,” Weigel also reported.
READ MORE: ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ to Trump: Draft RNC Platform Spins Abortion and LGBTQ Issues
“They want the religion of the pride flag. We want the religion of the Bible. I have a suggestion: Why don’t we take down the trans flag from all the federal buildings from which it’s flying, and instead, inscribe on every federal building our national motto: In God We Trust?” Hawley also reportedly said.
The Missouri MAGA GOP Senator’s remarks echo a speech he gave just weeks ago, as Right Wing Watch reported:
Sen. Josh Hawley declares that “religion unites America” but the “radical left” is trying to “erase the foundation that this country has in, yes, the Bible”: “We don’t need less Christian influence in our society … We need more, in every part of government.” pic.twitter.com/FkIDZ7E7RZ
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 21, 2024
Last year in July, Hawley promoted the debunked claim that America was founded as a Christian nation, and delivered a speech, also at “NatCon,” titled “Biblical Revolution,” as Religion News Service reported. He declared: “Without the Bible, there is no America.”
In 2022, The New York Times reported on “The Far-Right Christian Quest for Power.”
RELATED: ‘Josh Hawley Was Largely Responsible for That Day’: Former Senator Reminds It Wasn’t Just the Fist or the Running
“Since the Jan. 6 attack, which blended extremism and religious fervor, the term ‘Christian nationalism’ is often used broadly to refer to the general mixing of American and white Christian identities. Historically, however, Christian nationalism in America has also encompassed extremist ideologies,” The Times reported. “Mr. Trump gained power in large part by offering to preserve the influence of white evangelicals and their values just as many feared that the world as they knew it was rapidly disappearing.”
It also looked at the history of Christian Nationalism.
“In the 1948 presidential election, for example, a fringe political party called the Christian Nationalist Party nominated Gerald L. K. Smith, a pastor with pro-Nazi sympathies, and adopted an antisemitic, anti-Black platform that called for the deportation of people with whom it disagreed.”
National Conservatism is a multinational “project” created by the Edmund Burke Foundation, a Netherlands-based group.
Watch a clip of Hawley’s remarks below or at this link.
“Some will say now that I am calling America a Christian Nation. So I am.
And some will say that I am advocating Christian Nationalism. And so I do.”
-Senator @HawleyMO at NatCon 4 pic.twitter.com/yyJsA0BIkf
— National Conservatism (@NatConTalk) July 9, 2024
RELATED: ‘I Am Unrepentant’: Josh Hawley Defiant in Far Right Convention Speech After J6 Committee Video
News
‘Where’s Trump?’: Ex-President Hasn’t Held Any Public Events Since Day After the Debate
For the better part of a year Donald Trump has used his indictments, and civil and criminal court cases to complain about not being able to campaign despite maintaining a relatively light campaign schedule when he wasn’t in court. That has continued to this day, even as his legal issues are effectively on hold. But since the day after the June 27 debate, when he held a rally Virginia, the convicted ex-president has not held any public events – no rallies, no public speeches, no public trips to Chick-fil-A, just a few interviews, leading some critics to ask, “Where’s Trump?”
“This is what took me off and takes me off the campaign trail,” Trump told reporters in April, from a New York courthouse where his criminal business fraud trial was being held, as the Associated Press reported. “Because I should be in Georgia now. I should be in Florida now. I should be in a lot of different places right now campaigning. And I’m sitting here and this will go in for a long time. It’s very unfair that the judge is conflicted. As you know, it’s very unfair what’s going on. And I should be allowed to campaign.”
But when he hasn’t been in court he often hasn’t been out campaigning.
READ MORE: ‘You Keep Talking About Donald Trump’: Exasperated Fox Host Tries to Turn Dem Against Biden
Unlike President Biden, Trump doesn’t have a “day job,” as The Washington Examiner’s Benjamin Rothove observed nearly a year ago, in August of 2023 as the GOP primary was in full swing:
“Donald Trump doesn’t have a day job. There is no excuse for him not being on the campaign trail every single day. He simply isn’t trying to win. He’s burning all of his campaign cash on lawyers, and after the debate, GOP voters will see that they truly have better options.”
Trump’s golf course campaign has been the subject of some mockery on social media.
Yesterday – Trump complains that he is so busy with his court cases that he isn’t able to campaign in Iowa.
Today … pic.twitter.com/NNnPS4m4y4
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 20, 2023
“Joe Biden has been to every top battleground state but one since the Super Tuesday primaries. He has also been on unannounced calls pushing negotiators toward a Gaza ceasefire, among other official White House duties,” CNN reported back in March. “Donald Trump has held one rally in a battleground state in those two and a half weeks, and shifted another to Ohio, in part to save on costs. He has also played in two golf tournaments at his Palm Beach golf club, among other activities at his club, like lunches with potential campaign donors that aides feel are about to start paying off big.”
READ MORE: ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ to Trump: Draft RNC Platform Spins Abortion and LGBTQ Issues
Trump’s desire to be on the links has not diminished since his presidency. According to the website TrumpGolfCount.com (archived), the then-president visited golf courses 298 times during his presidency (only thorough December 30, 2020) allegedly at a cost to taxpayers of $144 million.
Over the past eleven days, since the debate, Trump has held only one rally. According to CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere, in that time, Trump “has not left his golf course in New Jersey and has spent many hours on the links.”
Monday morning in a surprise MSNBC interview President Biden criticized Trump, saying the ex-president “hasn’t done a damn thing since the debate. He’s been riding around a golf cart for ten days down in Mar-a-Lago talking with his wealthy friends.”
Trump is expected to break that streak on Tuesday, at his golf course in Doral, Florida, which is currently under an excessive heat advisory.
By contrast, President Biden has made 18 “post-debate appearances,” according to The Independent, which slammed Trump for being “in hiding for 10 days.”
The Trump campaign appears nervous about the presumptive GOP nominee’s absence. Fox News Monday afternoon ran a headline that reads: “Trump focused on campaigning, as Dems are ‘in disarray’ amid Biden chaos.” It claimed, “Trump is prepping for two rallies, the announcement of his VP pick and the RNC convention, a campaign source says.”
READ MORE: ‘I Am Not Going Anywhere’: Fiery Biden Slams ‘Elites’ and Makes His Case in MSNBC Interview
