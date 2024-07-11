‘Dangerous’ and ‘Unfit’: NY Times Calls on Republicans to Reject Trump Ahead of Convention

In a massive 4300 word editorial The New York Times Editorial Board calls Donald Trump “dangerous” and “unfit to lead,” just days ahead of the Republican National Committee’s convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where the convicted ex-president is slated to officially become the GOP nominee for president.

“A once great political party now serves the interests of one man, a man as demonstrably unsuited for the office of president as any to run in the long history of the Republic, a man whose values, temperament, ideas and language are directly opposed to so much of what has made this country great,” the Editorial Board writes.

Editorial Board member Mara Gay told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Thursday (video below) that this extensive project had been in the works for “months,” and said it had nothing to do with the Editorial Board twice declaring President Joe Biden should exit the race after his debate performance two weeks ago.

“This election is not a policy disagreement,” Gay explained. “This is about two vastly different visions for America, one that is committed to multiracial democracy, and to pluralism, to human rights, to well-being and reproductive freedom and things that most Americans say consistently that they want and are committed to, and the other vision for America, which is about retribution, and about authoritarianism, and is hateful, racist, and extremely close-minded.”

“We don’t believe that that’s the direction that most Americans want to go in. And so we are really urging American voters to listen to Donald Trump’s words, and to take him seriously. And to understand that this second presidency could be even more dangerous than the last. Of course, we lost a million Americans to the COVID virus, and a lot of other horrific events took place under Donald Trump’s presidency. His calling folks at Charlottesville who were Nazis, ‘fine people.’ The list goes on. We make the case. I would urge people to read the editorial. This is this is a moment of alarm not just for people who are progressives or Democrats, but for anyone who still wants to see this country remain a democracy.”

The multi-media interactive editorial begins in all-caps:

“HE IS DANGEROUS IN WORD, DEED AND ACTION”

“HE PUTS SELF OVER COUNTRY”

“HE LOATHES THE LAWS WE LIVE BY”

“Mr. Trump has shown a character unworthy of the responsibilities of the presidency,” the editorial states. “He has demonstrated an utter lack of respect for the Constitution, the rule of law and the American people. Instead of a cogent vision for the country’s future, Mr. Trump is animated by a thirst for political power: to use the levers of government to advance his interests, satisfy his impulses and exact retribution against those who he thinks have wronged him.”

“He is, quite simply, unfit to lead.”

It also warns: “The Supreme Court, with its ruling on July 1 granting presidents ‘absolute immunity’ for official acts, has removed an obstacle to Mr. Trump’s worst impulses: the threat of legal consequences. What remains is his own sense of right and wrong. Our country’s future is too precious to rely on such a broken moral compass.”

The Editorial Board adds, “with his nomination by his party all but assured, Mr. Trump has become even more reckless in employing extreme and violent speech, such as his references to executing generals who raise questions about his actions. He has argued, before the Supreme Court, that he should have the right to assassinate a political rival and face no consequences.”

What the Editorial Board does not do is call for Donald Trump to exit the race, as it has done for President Biden, twice, over one debate performance.

Read the entire New York Times editorial here

