News
Whoopi Goldberg Mocks ‘Crook’ Trump for ‘Black Church’ Trip
Whoopi Goldberg on “The View” mocked “crook” Donald Trump after claims by former top Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway the largely white crowd at a Black church attending Saturday’s rally was actually “8000 people at a Black church,” which appeared to be disproven by video footage.
This is what Kellyanne Conway says was a turnout of 8,000 for Trump’s event at a Black church. Not even close to 8,000, and not many Black folks.
MAGA isn’t a political movement — it’s a con game. https://t.co/y74xvKYUY3
— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) June 16, 2024
“80% of Detroiters are Black. This crowd was bussed into a city they don’t know to cheer for a felon they don’t know how to live without,” observed former longtime journalist Ron Fournier, a Detroit native, in response to video showing an apparently mostly white crowd of several hundred inside Detroit’s 180 Church.
Something seems off about the “congregation” at Trump’s Detroit church event. pic.twitter.com/4CGuqvGLLt
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 15, 2024
Conway on Sunday told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo Trump was “talking to 8000 people at a Black church,” and President Biden’s “not doing anything like that.”
Kellyanne: You got Donald Trump in Detroit talking to 8000 people at a Black church pic.twitter.com/G1WPUkvGy2
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 16, 2024
The New York Times reported Trump “spoke to roughly 200 people” as he was “courting Black voters at a church on the west side of Detroit on Saturday.” The convicted felon ex-president “sought to harness animus toward migrants crossing the border, sanitized his track record on race and sold himself as the best president for Black Americans since Abraham Lincoln.”
READ MORE: Democrats Have One Way to Correct Corruption of Justices Thomas and Alito: Expert
“Trump largely ignored his history of racist statements and his decades of calls for tougher policing that have fueled his three presidential campaigns,” The Times added, noting he delivered “short remarks before a panel.”
Fox News praised Trump for “connect[ing] the Black and white communities” and declared the importance of “Christian values.”
Earhardt: When he see Trump at a black church, how wonderful is that? Christian values are important to many Americans, but also to connect the black and white communities. pic.twitter.com/wOdBVLc88E
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 17, 2024
On Monday, Whoopi Goldberg blasted Trump on ABC’s “The View.”
“So one of the biggest crooks in the country, and by that, 34 counts is what I’m talking about,” Goldberg began, to laughter and cheers. “Convicted felon is telling Black people that people coming for their jobs. This is the narrative that is being pushed to Black voters.”
“And they keep saying, you know, Black people are going to him,” she continued, before asking for video of the church to be shown.
“Can we look at the church? Can we get a visual of the church?”
“Now, I’m not sure that most of these people even knew where that church was before they knew he was coming there,” Goldberg mocked.
“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg reacts to Donald Trump visiting a Black church in Detroit this weekend:
“They keep saying, you know, ‘Black people are going to him.’ Can we look at the church?”
*shows footage of church full of white Trump supporters* pic.twitter.com/ZcVFoYrinp
— The Recount (@therecount) June 17, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: Rick Scott’s IVF Pledge Using His Own Grandkids Slammed as ‘Lie’ by Democrats
News
Republican Who Declared His State a ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary’ Blocks Senate Bump Stock Ban
In 2021, as the Republican Governor of Nebraska, Pete Ricketts signed a “largely symbolic” proclamation declaring The Cornhusker State a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.” Now, calling the legislation a “show vote,” U.S. Senator Ricketts has blocked a Democratic bill that would have restored a ban on bump stocks, like the one used in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.
Just four days ago, in a 6-3 decision along partisan lines, right-wing justices on the U.S. Supreme Court ruled a bump stock, that effectively turns an AR-15 into a machine gun, cannot be regulated under current law. Justice Clarence Thomas authored the majority opinion. The device is so dramatically lethal pro-gun President Donald Trump banned it in 2018.
In his concurring opinion, Justice Samuel Alito made clear: if lawmakers want to ban bump stocks, they can, by passing a federal law:
“Congress can amend the law—and perhaps would have done so already if ATF had stuck with its earlier interpretation. Now that the situation is clear, Congress can act.”
On Tuesday, Senator Ricketts blocked a bipartisan bill banning bump stocks – what the Supreme Court suggested and what Donald Trump had done – which was sponsored by Senators Martin Heinrich (D-NM) and Susan Collins (R-ME).
READ MORE: ‘Morally Bankrupt Loser’: Top Trump VP Contender Wants to Deport 20 Million People
Bump stocks increase the rate of fire from approximately 45-60 rounds per minute, to 400-800 rounds per minute.
Senator Ricketts called the vote on banning the lethal accessory that effectively increases the rate of fire by a factor of ten, “another day in the Democrat summer of show votes,” and called the legislation “a gun-grabbing overreach.”
“This bill will not pass,” Ricketts also said, as the Associated Press reported. “It won’t pass because enough people in this building still believe in the Constitution, and the Constitution affords Americans the right to own a firearm.”
Watch Ricketts’ remarks below or at this link.
Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) blocks Democrats’ unanimous consent request to ban bump stocks:
“[Schumer] claims this bill will ban bump stocks … If you actually read the bill, that’s not what it does at all. The Bump Act targets common firearm accessories, not just bump stocks.” pic.twitter.com/2zSuF149rR
— The Recount (@therecount) June 18, 2024
READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Desperate Scramble to Stop Steve Bannon From Going to Prison
News
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Desperate Scramble to Stop Steve Bannon From Going to Prison
On July 1, criminally-convicted former top Trump advisor Steve Bannon is expected to begin his four-month prison sentence for contempt of Congress after a federal appeals court in May rejected his last-ditch claim he was merely following advice of counsel by ignoring a lawful subpoena issued by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has a plan to make Bannon’s conviction and prison sentence disappear – and that of former top Trump adviser Peter Navarro, who is currently serving his four-month prison sentence.
“I fully support and am co-sponsoring @RepThomasMassie’s resolution to rescind the subpoenas for Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro by repudiating Nancy Pelosi’s illegitimate J6 committee,” Congresswoman Greene wrote on social media Tuesday.
“Nancy Pelosi violated House rules by refusing to accept McCarthy’s appointed Republicans on the committee. Now, our Republican-led House must nullify any actions taken by the illegitimate J6 committee,” Greene wrote, falsely.
Two federal courts have ruled the House January 6 Committee was legally constituted.
READ MORE: Matt Gaetz Ethics Committee Sexual Misconduct and Drug Use Probe Expands
“We must also hold the J6 Committee members accountable for the destruction of the committee’s records,” she clamored, also falsely.
The New Republic‘s Hafiz Rashid is mocking the Georgia GOP lawmaker: “MTG’s New Plot to Save Trump Allies From Jail May Be Her Stupidest Yet.”
“Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene seems to think you can just rewind time,” TNR writes. “Unfortunately for Greene and other House Republicans, rescinding the subpoenas doesn’t magically mean no crime was committed.”
Bannon, who served as Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign CEO, his Chief White House Strategist, and Senior Counselor to the President, before returning to the far-right wing website Breitbart, where he was a founding board member and later, executive chairman.
But now Bannon, a far-right provocateur, hosts the “War Room” podcast, which Media Matters last year called “the media home of Project 2025 and Trump’s retribution plans.” Last year he called for Rep. Greene to become Speaker of the House.
Project 2025 is The Heritage Foundation’s massive plan to remake the entire Executive Branch, fire thousands of civil servants, and turn the Dept. of Justice into an arm of the next Republican President.
“Bannon has continued his usual activities, such as telling a Turning Point Action convention audience Saturday who exactly will be on Donald Trump’s anticipated ‘retribution’ list and naming Justice Department officials,” TNR added. “But now, after escaping prison once thanks to a Trump pardon over a border wall fraud scheme, he will soon be behind bars, and not in a minimum-security prison camp as he wants, but in a low-security prison like Rikers since he still has an open criminal case against him.”
READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Mocks ‘Crook’ Trump for ‘Black Church’ Trip
News
Matt Gaetz Ethics Committee Sexual Misconduct and Drug Use Probe Expands
The House Ethics Committee has expanded its ongoing investigation into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), releasing a rare statement revealing it is now investigating the Florida Republican congressman for allegations of sexual misconduct, illicit drug use, accepting improper gifts, dispensing special privileges and favors to individuals, and obstruction.
The statement detailed the direction of its probe while announcing it has issued dozens of subpoenas and spoken with numerous individuals. It also announced certain allegations will not continue to be investigated.
The bipartisan Committee adds that “at this time” it “will take no further action” on allegations Gaetz “may have shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe or improper gratuity.”
No reasons were given for expanding the probe nor for appearing to step back from pursuing certain aspects.
Under Trump Attorney General Bill Barr, Gaetz, a top Trump follower, had been under federal investigation for alleged sex trafficking of a minor and alleged illicit drug use.
READ MORE: Stephen Miller Furious as Biden Moves to Protect Undocumented Spouses of US Citizens
“Investigators are examining whether Mr. Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws,” The New York Times had reported in 2021, citing unnamed sources. “A variety of federal statutes make it illegal to induce someone under 18 to travel over state lines to engage in sex in exchange for money or something of value. The Justice Department regularly prosecutes such cases, and offenders often receive severe sentences.”
The House Ethics Committee had also opened an investigation in 2021, but on Tuesday noted it had paused that probe at the request of the Dept. of Justice, but “reauthorized” its investigation after DOJ withdrew its request.
“On April 9, 2021, the Committee announced it had initiated a review into allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct,” the Ethics Committee said in Tuesday’s statement.
Punchbowl News co-founder John Bresnahan characterized the Committee’s statement as “very unusual,” and adds it “[s]ays Gaetz hasn’t cooperated with the investigation.”
Despite “difficulty in obtaining relevant information from Representative Gaetz and others,” the Ethics Committee revealed it “has spoken with more than a dozen witnesses, issued 25 subpoenas, and reviewed thousands of pages of documents in this matter.”
The Committee notes that Gaetz maintains his innocence. It often indicates an expected date for resolution, updates, or further announcements but did not on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Mocks ‘Crook’ Trump for ‘Black Church’ Trip
HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery called it “an unusual public statement.”
“Apparently aware the ethics committee would be making a statement about its investigation, Gaetz claimed on social media on Monday afternoon that he’s been the subject of four committee probes and all were closed,” HuffPost reported Tuesday.
On Monday Gaetz targeted former GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
“’This is Soviet,’ Gaetz said of the latest ethics investigation,” HuffPost noted. “’Kevin McCarthy showed them the man, and they are now trying to find the crime.’ ”
In April, McCarthy declared he was no longer Speaker “because one person, a member of Congress, wanted me to stop an ethics complaint, because he slept with a 17-year old.”
While McCarthy did not name Gaetz, the Florida congressman has denied that allegation and never been charged for it.
Also on Tuesday Noah Bookbinder, president of the government watchdog Citizens for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington (CREW), announced the organization is suing DOJ for “documents explaining why the Justice Dept. chose not to prosecute” Gaetz.
Watch McCarthy below or at this link.
Kevin McCarthy still not handling things well pic.twitter.com/RhEKz5xhwu
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) April 10, 2024
READ MORE: Democrats Have One Way to Correct Corruption of Justices Thomas and Alito: Expert
