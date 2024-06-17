Whoopi Goldberg Mocks ‘Crook’ Trump for ‘Black Church’ Trip

Whoopi Goldberg on “The View” mocked “crook” Donald Trump after claims by former top Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway the largely white crowd at a Black church attending Saturday’s rally was actually “8000 people at a Black church,” which appeared to be disproven by video footage.

This is what Kellyanne Conway says was a turnout of 8,000 for Trump’s event at a Black church. Not even close to 8,000, and not many Black folks.

MAGA isn’t a political movement — it’s a con game. https://t.co/y74xvKYUY3 — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) June 16, 2024

“80% of Detroiters are Black. This crowd was bussed into a city they don’t know to cheer for a felon they don’t know how to live without,” observed former longtime journalist Ron Fournier, a Detroit native, in response to video showing an apparently mostly white crowd of several hundred inside Detroit’s 180 Church.

Something seems off about the “congregation” at Trump’s Detroit church event. pic.twitter.com/4CGuqvGLLt — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 15, 2024

Conway on Sunday told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo Trump was “talking to 8000 people at a Black church,” and President Biden’s “not doing anything like that.”

Kellyanne: You got Donald Trump in Detroit talking to 8000 people at a Black church pic.twitter.com/G1WPUkvGy2 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 16, 2024

The New York Times reported Trump “spoke to roughly 200 people” as he was “courting Black voters at a church on the west side of Detroit on Saturday.” The convicted felon ex-president “sought to harness animus toward migrants crossing the border, sanitized his track record on race and sold himself as the best president for Black Americans since Abraham Lincoln.”

READ MORE: Democrats Have One Way to Correct Corruption of Justices Thomas and Alito: Expert

“Trump largely ignored his history of racist statements and his decades of calls for tougher policing that have fueled his three presidential campaigns,” The Times added, noting he delivered “short remarks before a panel.”

Fox News praised Trump for “connect[ing] the Black and white communities” and declared the importance of “Christian values.”

Earhardt: When he see Trump at a black church, how wonderful is that? Christian values are important to many Americans, but also to connect the black and white communities. pic.twitter.com/wOdBVLc88E — Acyn (@Acyn) June 17, 2024

On Monday, Whoopi Goldberg blasted Trump on ABC’s “The View.”

“So one of the biggest crooks in the country, and by that, 34 counts is what I’m talking about,” Goldberg began, to laughter and cheers. “Convicted felon is telling Black people that people coming for their jobs. This is the narrative that is being pushed to Black voters.”

“And they keep saying, you know, Black people are going to him,” she continued, before asking for video of the church to be shown.

“Can we look at the church? Can we get a visual of the church?”

“Now, I’m not sure that most of these people even knew where that church was before they knew he was coming there,” Goldberg mocked.

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg reacts to Donald Trump visiting a Black church in Detroit this weekend: “They keep saying, you know, ‘Black people are going to him.’ Can we look at the church?” *shows footage of church full of white Trump supporters* pic.twitter.com/ZcVFoYrinp — The Recount (@therecount) June 17, 2024

Watch the videos above or at this link.

READ MORE: Rick Scott’s IVF Pledge Using His Own Grandkids Slammed as ‘Lie’ by Democrats