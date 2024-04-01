News
Lives Are ‘At Stake’: Trump Must Face Consequences if He Violates Gag Order Ex-Judge Says
Judges are starting to realize that their lives and those of their family members are “at stake” says a retired California Superior Court judge who believes the indicted ex-president must face consequences, including jail time, if and when he violates a gag order.
“Bring your toothbrush, Donald Trump because you’re going to sit in a jail cell for a while,” is the only response that should happen, LaDoris Cordell told CNN when asked, “what happens when Trump breaks that gag order on Truth Social or otherwise?”
“There has to be an immediate consequence when he defies a court order,” added Cordell, author of, “Her Honor: My Life on the Bench…What Works, What’s Broken, and How to Change It.”
“That is a normal response. You cannot have a court system that is subjected to these kinds of threats and intimidation. Nowhere else has this ever happened and gone on without any consequences. And that has to change and it has to change now.”
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Friday asked New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan to clarify if the gag order he placed on Donald Trump protects the judge’s own daughter. Trump repeatedly attacked her last week.
Cordell notes that so far, “judges have done things appropriately, warnings, fines, and they found that the conduct of Donald Trump has not changed. So the next is the gag order.”
Trump is “tiptoeing very close to the line” of the gag order, she says, but “has not violated” it, unless Judge Merchan expands it.
“A lot of people think that Donald, that there’s a double standard being extended to Donald Trump by the courts. And I can understand that because, you know, when I was on the bench, there’s no way anyone would carry on like this without more severe consequences.”
“But I think now it’s starting to sink in to these judges that their lives, the family members are all at stake here in terms of the threats of violence and intimidation,” she continued. “So there is nothing that for them to do other than to go the next step. And I don’t know what the mystique is or magic is about not putting Donald Trump in a jail cell so that he understands there are immediate consequences for not behaving as a normal adult in the courtroom.”
“Now may be the time,” Cordell concluded.
Former Superior Court Judge: I don’t know what the mystique is or magic is about not putting Donald Trump in a jail cell so that he understands there are immediate consequences for not behaving as a normal adult in the courtroom pic.twitter.com/JcsVhfG1gP
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2024
Trump Says Judge’s Daughter He Attacked Is Not Protected by Gag Order – DA Disagrees
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is asking New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan to clarify if the gag order he placed on Donald Trump protects the judge’s own daughter, who Trump has repeatedly attacked this week. District Attorney Alvin Bragg says the gag order does cover the judge’s daughter, while Trump’s attorneys say not only does it not, but it should not.
“Following a request for clarification about the scope of Trump’s gag order from the Manhattan DA’s office, Trump’s lawyers now argue that not only is Judge Merchan’s daughter not covered by the gag order, but also that she should not be covered,” reports MSNBC executive producer Kyle Griffin.
Courthouse News’ Erik Uebelacker reports that District Attorney Alvin Bragg “believes Trump’s tirade against Judge Merchan’s daughter violates his gag order.”
He cites this line from Manhattan District Attorney’s Alvin Bragg’s pre-motion letter (below): “The People believe that the March 26 Order is properly read to protect family members of the court.”
Uebelacker notes, “Trump’s lawyers say the order does ‘not apply in the manner claimed by the People.'”
He also points to the language in the gag order that bars Trump from: “Making or directing others to make public statements about (1) counsel in the case other than the District Attorney, (2) members of the court’s staff and the District Attorney’s staff, or (3) the family members of any counsel or staff member…”
To review, here are the terms of the gag order.
Prosecutors seem to be claiming that Merchan’s daughter falls into the “family members of any counsel or staff member. We’ll see if the judge agrees. pic.twitter.com/MSTZnP32Fe
— Erik Uebelacker (@Uebey) March 29, 2024
Katie Phang, MSNBC host and legal contributor, posted the pre-motion letter:
JUST IN: The Manhattan DA’s Office files this pre-motion letter with Judge Juan Merchan seeking clarity that his gag order entered on March 26th against Donald Trump “protects family members of the Court, the District Attorney, & all other individuals mentioned in the Order.” pic.twitter.com/hwb8XEJaul
— Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) March 29, 2024
MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin on-air reported Trump’s attorneys “say in the event that Judge Merchan is considering making his daughter subjected to this gag order a full briefing is necessary because the implications are over President Trump’s First Amendment rights, and then they take a swipe at Judge Merchan’s daughter.”
Rubin continued, adding that Trump’s attorneys also “say because she [Merchan’s daughter] is engaged and providing support to the enemies of former President Trump it’s totally appropriate for him to talk about her.”
Earlier Friday, Rubin noted, “Trump’s attack on Judge Merchan’s daughter last night represents the fourth time in three days that he has singled her out—and exposed her to potential harm. And she’s sadly not alone.”
“Last year, during the New York Attorney General’s civil fraud trial, Trump similarly went after the wife of Judge Arthur Engoron, who publicly said her purported social media account was not, in fact, her own,” Rubin noted.
Lawmaker Slammed for Claiming College Basketball Players Were Actually ‘Illegal Invaders’
Michigan MAGA Republican state Rep. Matt Maddock is under fire after claiming three buses were “loaded up with illegal invaders.” The buses, according to multiple reports, were actually loaded with the Gonzaga University basketball team arriving for March Madness.
“Happening right now. Three busses just loaded up with illegal invaders at Detroit Metro. Anyone have any idea where they’re headed with their police escort?” Rep. Maddock wrote on social media Wednesday evening, tagging far-right former U.S. Congressman Pete Hoekstra, who served as U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands under Donald Trump and is now the state’s Republican Party chair.
Happening right now. Three busses just loaded up with illegal invaders at Detroit Metro. Anyone have any idea where they’re headed with their police escort? @petehoekstra pic.twitter.com/3xFhIP1jf1
— Matt Maddock (@matthewmaddock) March 28, 2024
Informed of his error on social media, Rep. Maddock doubled down, and attacked.
“Probably teams for the NCAA Mens Sweet 16 playing at LCA on Friday and Sunday,” a user on X wrote.
“Sure kommie. Good talking point,” Maddock quickly shot back.
ABC affiliate WXYZ executive producer Maxwell White, responding to the Maddock’s original post wrote: “Just to be clear, this was the Gonzaga basketball team. Photos show Gonzaga getting on an Allegiant plane to Detroit for the Sweet 16, and Flight Radar shows a plane from GEG to DTW landed at 7:25 p.m., around the time this photo was posted.”
“This is a wild tweet,” White added, before adding more evidence.
Hoekstra, who was accused of using racism and xenophobia to win his campaign for a U.S. Senate seat (he lost), did not respond directly to Maddock but did repost the apparently false claim.
Michigan State Senate Democratic Majority Whip Mallory McMorrow denounced Maddock’s claim as “dangerous.”
A sitting State Representative sees a group of busses at the airport and immediately yells “illegal invaders” which is a pretty rude (and also, frankly, dangerous) way to greet the Gonzaga Men’s Basketball Team arriving for March Madness. pic.twitter.com/IbfOdEUjkr
— Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) March 28, 2024
Maddock’s remark also made the national stage when U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell responded.
“Hey Einstein,” the California Democrat wrote, “your state is hosting the Sweet 16. Could it be a team bus? If it is, will you resign for your spectacular stupidity?”
In 2021 The Washington Post reported, “Michigan state Rep. Matt Maddock and his wife, Michigan Republican Party co-chair Meshawn Maddock, have repeatedly been called out by fact-checking journalists for promoting baseless claims of widespread voter fraud and falsely suggesting that covid-19 is comparable to the flu.”
Comer Refuses to Investigate Trump Family Member Over ‘Influence Peddling’ Allegation
Last year House Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer acknowledged former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House advisor Jared Kushner had “crossed the line” when he accepted $2 billion in foreign investment funds from the government of Saudi Arabia as he started up a private investment firm just months after leaving the White House.
Now, Chairman Comer says he will not open an investigation into any possible wrongdoing, Huffpost reports, despite top Democrats alleging Kushner engaged in “apparent influence peddling and quid pro quo deals.”
On Tuesday, the top Democrat on Comer’s Oversight Committee, Ranking Member Jamie Raskin, and Democrat Robert Garcia, the Ranking Member on the Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs, formally requested Comer “convene a hearing regarding Jared Kushner’s apparent influence peddling and quid pro quo deals involving investments in exchange for official actions and to examine the resulting threats to our national security.”
“This Committee cannot claim to be ‘investigating foreign nationals’ attempts to target and coerce high-ranking U.S. officials’ family members by providing money or other benefits in exchange for certain actions while continuing to ignore these matters,” Raskin and Garcia wrote. “We therefore urge you to work with us to finally investigate Mr. Kushner’s receipt of billions of dollars from foreign governments in deals that appear to be quid pro quos for actions he undertook as senior White House adviser in Donald Trump’s Administration.”
The American people are deeply concerned about these business dealings and Mr. Kushner’s apparent influence peddling. We must address
those concerns with a fair, impartial, and public process to understand the truth and to institute meaningful reforms to safeguard public confidence in our executive branch.”
The two Democrats in their letter say their “request comes in light of allegations that Jared Kushner is pursuing new foreign business deals, just as Donald Trump becomes the presumptive Republican nominee for the presidency. Last year, well before these new allegations came to light, Chairman Comer had already conceded that Jared Kushner’s conduct ‘crossed the line of ethics’ and promised that the Oversight Committee would ‘have some questions for Trump and some of his family members, including Jared Kushner.'”
Raskin and Garcia paint a picture of “Kushner’s pattern of profiting off of his time in the White House.”
Citing The New York Times (apparently this article), they write, “Jared Kushner was closing in on investments in Albania and Serbia, leveraging relationships he built during his time as a senior adviser in his father-in-law’s White House. Reportedly, Mr. Kushner is considering an investment on the site of the former Yugoslav Ministry of Defense.”
“Mr. Kushner is reportedly being advised by Richard Grenell, another former senior Trump Administration official who served as U.S. Ambassador to Germany and, concomitantly, as ‘special envoy for peace negotiations between Serbia and Kosovo.’ Mr. Grenell reportedly ‘pushed a related plan’ for redevelopment of the same site during his time in the Trump Administration.”
“In pursuing investment opportunities in Albania, Mr. Grenell and Mr. Kushner have been openly leveraging their relationship with Edi Rama, the Prime Minister of Albania. While Commander-in-Chief, President Trump received unconstitutional payments from Prime Minister Rama and other senior Albanian government officials who spent thousands of dollars at theTrump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., over three separate stays,” Raskin and Garcia write.
They also allege, “Mr. Kushner successfully overruled State Department officials, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, to make President Trump’s first foreign trip as President to Saudi Arabia. Mr. Kushner personally intervened to inflate the value of a U.S.-Saudi arms deal and to finalize the deal President Trump signed, which was worth $110 billion. Mr. Kushner
also provided diplomatic cover and support to the Crown Prince after the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi, an American permanent resident and journalist. Mr. Khashoggi’s murder was assessed by American Intelligence to have been approved by the Crown Prince himself.”
Despite their extensive allegations, Chairman Comer is refusing to open an investigation.
“Unlike the Bidens, Jared Kushner has a legitimate business and has a career as a business executive that predates Donald Trump’s political career,” Comer said, as HuffPost reports. “Democrats’ latest letter is part of their playbook to shield President Biden from oversight.”
