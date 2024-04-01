Lives Are ‘At Stake’: Trump Must Face Consequences if He Violates Gag Order Ex-Judge Says

Judges are starting to realize that their lives and those of their family members are “at stake” says a retired California Superior Court judge who believes the indicted ex-president must face consequences, including jail time, if and when he violates a gag order.

“Bring your toothbrush, Donald Trump because you’re going to sit in a jail cell for a while,” is the only response that should happen, LaDoris Cordell told CNN when asked, “what happens when Trump breaks that gag order on Truth Social or otherwise?”

“There has to be an immediate consequence when he defies a court order,” added Cordell, author of, “Her Honor: My Life on the Bench…What Works, What’s Broken, and How to Change It.”

“That is a normal response. You cannot have a court system that is subjected to these kinds of threats and intimidation. Nowhere else has this ever happened and gone on without any consequences. And that has to change and it has to change now.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Friday asked New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan to clarify if the gag order he placed on Donald Trump protects the judge’s own daughter. Trump repeatedly attacked her last week.

READ MORE: ‘Anti-Woke Not Especially Lucrative’: Truth Social Lost Millions Last Year New Filing Reveals

Cordell notes that so far, “judges have done things appropriately, warnings, fines, and they found that the conduct of Donald Trump has not changed. So the next is the gag order.”

Trump is “tiptoeing very close to the line” of the gag order, she says, but “has not violated” it, unless Judge Merchan expands it.

“A lot of people think that Donald, that there’s a double standard being extended to Donald Trump by the courts. And I can understand that because, you know, when I was on the bench, there’s no way anyone would carry on like this without more severe consequences.”

“But I think now it’s starting to sink in to these judges that their lives, the family members are all at stake here in terms of the threats of violence and intimidation,” she continued. “So there is nothing that for them to do other than to go the next step. And I don’t know what the mystique is or magic is about not putting Donald Trump in a jail cell so that he understands there are immediate consequences for not behaving as a normal adult in the courtroom.”

“Now may be the time,” Cordell concluded.

Watch below or at this link.

Former Superior Court Judge: I don’t know what the mystique is or magic is about not putting Donald Trump in a jail cell so that he understands there are immediate consequences for not behaving as a normal adult in the courtroom pic.twitter.com/JcsVhfG1gP — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2024

READ MORE: USA Bible Founder Says Trump Endorsement Means He Believes ‘Same Thing’ As Every American