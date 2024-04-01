OPINION
‘Anti-Woke Not Especially Lucrative’: Truth Social Lost Millions Last Year New Filing Reveals
Donald Trump’s social media company Truth Social, which merged and began public stock trading last week, at one point hitting a valuation of over $8 billion, reportedly had revenues of just $4.1 million and lost more than $58 million in 2023.
Citing new SEC filings, Axios reported Monday the “massive disconnect between the financial fundamentals and stock performance of Trump Media & Technology Group, which is valued at more than $7 billion after going public last week.”
Truth Social’s revenue, which comes from advertising, declined in the fourth quarter of last year.
The stock, trading under the symbol of Trump’s initials, DJT, Monday morning has dropped about $5 dollars as of publication time.
Business Insider‘s Emily Stewart on Monday reported on “Trump’s coming stock bust.”
For comparison, she notes, “the stock is probably trading at something like 2,000 times the company’s annual revenue. That is, um, high. Apple, for example, trades at about seven times its total revenue.”
Describing it as “not a thriving business,” Stewart says, “Truth Social had an estimated 5 million monthly website visits in February of this year, according to third-party trackers, but the company isn’t revealing exact metrics right now. By comparison, Facebook had 845 million monthly active users when it went public in 2012, and Twitter had 215 million when it IPO’d the following year.”
Stewart points to other right-wing companies that went public and did not see sustained higher stock prices nor “have achieved sustained profitability.”
“Being in the business of anti-woke is not especially lucrative,” Stewart adds. “As much as people say they want to shop and invest their values, it often doesn’t turn out to be the case. Instead, most people opt for the convenient option and whatever they’re most used to doing already. There’s a reason most boycotts don’t work — people are busy and tired.”
READ MORE: Trump Brags NYPD Showed Him ‘Love’ at Slain Officer’s Wake
OPINION
Biden Should Have Attended Slain NYPD Officer’s Wake ‘For Optics’ Says Tomi Lahren
Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren blasted President Joe Biden for not attending the wake of a slain NYPD officer on Thursday, saying because Donald Trump did, the President should have changed his plans even if it was just “for optics.”
“The fact that Joe Biden didn’t change his plans to make an appearance, knowing that Donald Trump was going to be there, to me, that’s pretty brazen. You have the opportunity to show up, even if you are just doing it for optics, and he chose not to,” Lahren said on Fox News Friday afternoon (video below).
Trump was invited to the wake by Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, while one of the NYPD unions warned NYC Democratic leaders to not show up. Over the past decade about 100 police officers are killed in the line of duty annually, including 118 in 2022, according to data from USAFacts.
After attacking the Biden campaign for doing “a horrible job, optically,” Lahren, who purchased a 2000 square foot house in Nashville after she “fled” Los Angeles, explained to Fox News viewers how Trump “cares about the forgotten Americans.”
READ MORE: USA Bible Founder Says Trump Endorsement Means He Believes ‘Same Thing’ As Every American
“I come from South Dakota, I come from Middle America,” Lahren said. “He doesn’t have to pretend to understand the plight of the smaller folks out there, but he can still resonate with them, because he cares about them.”
“The thing that people in middle America love about Donald Trump and always have, is that he comes as he is. He doesn’t try to wear blue jeans and cowboy boots and try to ‘be’ one of us,” she said, “but he still is one of us in that he cares about us. He cares about the forgotten Americans.”
Speaking to reporters at the wake on Thursday, Trump, who is facing 88 criminal felony charges, said, “we have to get back to law and order. We have to do a lot of things differently because this is not working. This is happening too often.”
Watch below or at this link.
“The thing people in Middle America love about Donald Trump … he comes as he is. He doesn’t try to wear blue jeans and cowboy boots and try to be one of us.”
— Fox’s Tomi Lahren slams Biden for holding a high-priced fundraiser while Trump attended a wake for an NYPD officer pic.twitter.com/ek1eFX0xF3
— The Recount (@therecount) March 29, 2024
RELATED: Trump Brags NYPD Showed Him ‘Love’ at Slain Officer’s Wake
OPINION
USA Bible Founder Says Trump Endorsement Means He Believes ‘Same Thing’ As Every American
Amid the controversy of Donald Trump endorsing, promoting, and reportedly earning royalties from the “God Bless the USA Bible,” Lee Greenwood, the creator of the book, is speaking out to defend the ex-president.
He says there’s no difference between when Trump took the presidential oath of office by placing his hand on a bible, and now endorsing Greenwood’s version of the book, which sells for $59.99.
“You have to remember that when President Trump took his oath of office, he put his hand on a Bible to swear that he would defend the country and the Constitution,” says Greenwood, a singer-songwriter whose “God Bless the U.S.A.” has been used by many Republicans over the past few decades, with Trump playing it at his rallies.
Greenwood, speaking on the far-right media outlet Real America’s Voice, also says that Trump’s endorsement merely telegraphs that he believes the “same thing” that every other American believes.
READ MORE: Trump Brags NYPD Showed Him ‘Love’ at Slain Officer’s Wake
“This is just more of the same except for now, he’s actually telling the world and telling our country and all of its citizens, I will protect you and I will make sure that you know that I believe in the same thing you believe in, that this country was founded on faith.”
Not all Americans are Christian. A survey last month found seven out of 10 Americans oppose or are skeptical of Christian nationalism. And experts – not to mention founding father John Adams – have said America was not founded as a Christian nation.
In 2022 religious liberty expert Amanda Tyler, the executive director of the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty (BJC), told the Center for American Progress, “I believe that the single biggest threat to religious freedom in the United States today is Christian nationalism.”
Nor do all Christians support Trump’s endorsement of the “God Bless the USA Bible.”
READ MORE: ‘Hunger Games at NBC News’: New McDaniel Revelations Have ‘Enraged’ Staffers, Report Says
“Catholics on social media criticized Trump for using the Bible to make a buck, with some saying that if the real estate mogul thought it was so important for every American to have a Bible, then he should give it away for free — instead of selling it for $59.99,” The National Catholic Register reports. “For others, the most egregious offense was that the God Bless The USA Bible packaged the divinely inspired Word of God together with political documents, mixing the sacred and the profane.”
Watch Greenwood’s remarks below or at this link.
Lee Greenwood says Trump selling Bibles is no different from when he put his hand on the Bible when he took his oath of office. pic.twitter.com/EacTx1aooe
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 29, 2024
OPINION
Trump Brags NYPD Showed Him ‘Love’ at Slain Officer’s Wake
Donald Trump continued to use the killing of a New York City police officer as a campaign opportunity, declaring on Friday that mourners showed him “love” at Thursday’s wake, while he attacked Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton for not attending the event or calling the victim’s family.
“I support the police, I would say at the highest level by far, maybe double or triple,” Trump told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade from his private jet (video below).
“And they knew that, that’s why when I walked in to that funeral parlor, it was like love,” Trump said, emphasizing the word “love.”
He said the three Democratic presidents, in New York City Thursday for a fundraiser, “didn’t even call the family,” before saying, “I’m not sure they’d take his call.”
There is no indication the three Democratic presidents had been invited, and a New York City police union had warned NYC Democratic leaders to not attend the funeral.
Kilmeade pointed out that two police commissioners greeted Trump, and the ex-president replied, saying, “it was almost affection in both cases.”
Trump went on to say, “the most important day in the history of our country is going to be November 5, that’s Election Day, it’s going to be November 5, that is the most important period of time, it’s the most important day in the history of our country.”
READ MORE: ‘Hunger Games at NBC News’: New McDaniel Revelations Have ‘Enraged’ Staffers, Report Says
He also told Kilmeade, “this country is going to hell. Our country is not respected any more, I say it in my rallies and my speeches, we’re a nation in decline.”
On Thursday, Trump attended the wake of the slain NYPD officer, Jonathan Diller. Before leaving, Trump, facing 88 criminal felony charges spoke to reporters, offering up some of his campaign rhetoric:
“We have to stop, we have to get back to law and order. We have to do a lot of things differently because this is not working. This is happening too often.”
Trump was invited to the wake by Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, according to The Daily Beast, which called out the ex-president for “hypocrisy.”
“He champions Jan. 6 cop-beaters one day and then pretends he cares about law enforcement the next,” wrote The Daily Beast’s Michael Daly. “Trump was apparently counting on everybody forgetting the 140 officers the DOJ says were assaulted at the Capitol by people he calls ‘patriots’ and ‘hostages.'”
Watch a short clip below or at this link.
Trump to Brian Kilmeade: “When I walked into that funeral parlor, it was like — love.” pic.twitter.com/FI2ySE32xW
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 29, 2024
READ MORE: Lawmaker Slammed for Claiming College Basketball Players Were Actually ‘Illegal Invaders’
