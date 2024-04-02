News
Buttigieg Schools Fox News Reporter Upset Biden Is ‘Shoving’ EVs ‘Down Consumers’ Throats’
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg explained why President Joe Biden is enthusiastically pushing for more electric vehicles, and it’s not just for environmental reasons.
Fox News’ John Roberts, talking about Tesla’s deep sales plunge, on Tuesday noted the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s “sales fell 8.5% the first quarter of this year, Ford this week is laying off two-thirds of its workforce at the F-150 Electric Lightning plant. It’s also scaling back a battery production facility because of sagging sales. EV sales are nowhere near what this president wanted or expected, yet the administration continues to shove them down consumers’ throats. Why?”
“Well, let’s be clear,” Buttigieg responded. “Consumers have wanted and purchased more EVs every single year than the year before. And you know, Tesla is facing more competition as GM and Ford and Stellantis and other competitive players start to make sure they get a piece of the EV market.”
“Let’s be clear that the automotive sector is moving toward EVs, and we can’t pretend otherwise,” the Secretary continued. “Sometimes when these debates happen, I feel like it’s the early 2000s and I’m talking to some people who think that we can just have landline phones forever. The reality is that the automotive sector is moving toward EVs, and the U.S. can either fall behind China or we can claim the lead.”
“President Biden wants to make sure that those EVs are made in America, especially again, as more Americans choose EVs every single year than the year before. We’ve got to make sure that those those are made on American soil in places like Northern Indiana where I grew up places like Michigan where I live right now. During the Trump administration, China was really able to build an advantage in the EV market, obviously not because there are big environmental silver in China, but just because that’s the economically smart play. We’ve been working to make sure that that advantage comes back onto American soil.”
Watch below or at this link.
Pete Buttigieg on Fox News on EVs: “Sometimes when these debates happen, I feel like it’s the early 2000s and I’m talking to people who think we can just have landline phones forever.” pic.twitter.com/zrJHsaxjz4
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2024
‘Says You!’: Kirby Smacks Down Doocy
White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby blasted Fox News reporter Peter Doocy and Speaker Mike Johnson over the bipartisan border security bill that includes Ukraine aid. The legislation has been “languishing” for months, as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to wage his illegal war and Ukraine’s access to weapons continues to diminish.
Nearly two weeks ago The Washington Post reported, “In recent weeks, Ukraine’s troops have lost ground in the east, as they struggle with dwindling numbers of shells, bullets and even soldiers. And the situation could soon become much worse. U.S. intelligence has predicted that Ukraine may run out air defense missiles by the end of the month.”
During Tuesday’s White House daily press briefing, referring to the border bill, Doocy told Admiral Kirby, “Everybody in this room knows that the bill that you guys keep talking about as a solution is dead at the moment.”
“Says you,” Kirby shot back. “It doesn’t need to be dead, does it?”
“The bill’s dead,” Doocy insisted.
“Says you!” Kirby replied
“When’s the vote?” Doocy demanded.
“You ask Speaker Johnson that. It doesn’t need to be –”
Doocy lamented there are “real problems at the border while that bill just languishes, right? The chief of the Border Patrol is saying, 140,000 got aways, if we don’t know who is coming into our country and we don’t know what their intent is, that is a threat. Does President Biden agree?”
“The President absolutely believes that along that border we do have significant national security concerns that have to be met,” Kirby replied. “But you said something really good in your question that I loved, that while these concerns are going on the bill ‘languishes.’ So what’s needed? It’s not, it’s not anything more from the President. What’s needed is for Speaker Johnson to do his job and get that thing on the floor. Let’s get it voted on. They had a chance and decided not to act because certain people in House Republican world wanted a problem rather than a solution.”
Not satisfied, Doocy continued.
“As the person in charge of preventing a terrorist attack in the homeland, does President Biden think that some of these border crossers could be in the United States right now plotting a terrorist attack?” Doocy asked.
“The President’s confident that throughout the interagency, DHS, intelligence community,” Kirby said, “that we’re doing everything we can to be as vigilant as we can to ensure the safety and security of the American people here at home.”
Earlier, Kirby told Doocy, “Peter, to folks that are concerned about border security, the President would be the first one to stand up here and say he agrees that the border does need some security capabilities, that we do need more border patrol agents. And all that has to happen is for the Speaker to do his job.”
Watch below or at this link.
White House’s John Kirby schools Fox News’ Peter Doocy.
Doocy: “Everybody in this room knows that the bill that you guys keep talking about as a solution is dead.”
Kirby: “Says you. It doesn’t need to be dead, does it?”pic.twitter.com/NHTnjnrJyn
— David Badash (@davidbadash) April 2, 2024
GOP Bill Would Require Blood Donor’s COVID Vaccination Status Disclosure
A Louisiana Republican state lawmaker wants to require anyone in the state donating blood to disclose their COVID vaccination status, and wants to allow blood donation recipients to be given a choice of blood from donors who have or have not been vaccinated against the deadly virus.
The CDC says “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. During the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of millions of people in the United States received COVID-19 vaccines under the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history.”
State Rep. Peter Egan, a freshman GOP lawmaker, has said he has a “background in healthcare,” including as a hospital administrator.
On Monday as reported by the Louisiana Illuminator’s Piper Hutchinson, Egan filed HB 822. The bill reads: “Any person who collects human blood donations for the purpose of providing blood for human blood transfusion shall require blood donors to disclose whether the blood donor has received a COVID-19 vaccine or a messenger ribonucleic acid vaccine during the donor’s lifetime.”
Louisiana is not the only state in the country with a bill requiring vaccination status disclosure. Similar bills have been introduced in Illinois, Rhode Island, and Wyoming. An Alaska bill adds a penalty of a fine up to $1000, up to six months in jail, or both.
“Amid vaccine skepticism and blood shortages, House Bill 115 would require asking the COVID-19/mRNA vaccine status of blood donors, providing some patients a choice to use blood from the unvaccinated,” Wyoming’s WyoFile reported in February. “House Bill 115 – Donated blood-mRNA disclosure dictates that this decision would only apply in non-emergency situations, but the bill is part of a movement in the U.S. to give patients opposed to COVID vaccines an option.”
The news outlet notes, “multiple blood transfusion groups and the FDA say there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines harm people via blood transfusions.”
The sponsor of the Wyoming bill, Republican Rep. Sarah Penn, told WyoFile, “Many have strived to keep their bodies free of this technology.”
In Kentucky, Republican state Rep. Jennifer Henson Decker’s bill, HB 163, requires disclosure of COVID vaccination status and the name of the COVID vaccine manufacturer. It also requires a two-week waiting period after being vaccinated, and requires the blood tested for “COVID-19 antibodies, evidence of lipid nanoparticles, and spike protein.”
Last year the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a statement “advising consumers and health care providers that directed blood donations requested for certain donor characteristics (e.g., vaccination status, gender, sexual orientation, religion) lack scientific support and to be cautious about websites that offer memberships for delivery of blood and blood components from individuals who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19.”
And in February the Red Cross published a fact check: “You can donate blood after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.”
In the United States over 1.2 million have died from COVID-19, while studies suggest that number could be much higher.
The title of this article has been updated to clarify blood donor.
Lives Are ‘At Stake’: Trump Must Face Consequences if He Violates Gag Order Ex-Judge Says
Judges are starting to realize that their lives and those of their family members are “at stake” says a retired California Superior Court judge who believes the indicted ex-president must face consequences, including jail time, if and when he violates a gag order.
“Bring your toothbrush, Donald Trump because you’re going to sit in a jail cell for a while,” is the only response that should happen, LaDoris Cordell told CNN when asked, “what happens when Trump breaks that gag order on Truth Social or otherwise?”
“There has to be an immediate consequence when he defies a court order,” added Cordell, author of, “Her Honor: My Life on the Bench…What Works, What’s Broken, and How to Change It.”
“That is a normal response. You cannot have a court system that is subjected to these kinds of threats and intimidation. Nowhere else has this ever happened and gone on without any consequences. And that has to change and it has to change now.”
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Friday asked New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan to clarify if the gag order he placed on Donald Trump protects the judge’s own daughter. Trump repeatedly attacked her last week.
Cordell notes that so far, “judges have done things appropriately, warnings, fines, and they found that the conduct of Donald Trump has not changed. So the next is the gag order.”
Trump is “tiptoeing very close to the line” of the gag order, she says, but “has not violated” it, unless Judge Merchan expands it.
“A lot of people think that Donald, that there’s a double standard being extended to Donald Trump by the courts. And I can understand that because, you know, when I was on the bench, there’s no way anyone would carry on like this without more severe consequences.”
“But I think now it’s starting to sink in to these judges that their lives, the family members are all at stake here in terms of the threats of violence and intimidation,” she continued. “So there is nothing that for them to do other than to go the next step. And I don’t know what the mystique is or magic is about not putting Donald Trump in a jail cell so that he understands there are immediate consequences for not behaving as a normal adult in the courtroom.”
“Now may be the time,” Cordell concluded.
Watch below or at this link.
Former Superior Court Judge: I don’t know what the mystique is or magic is about not putting Donald Trump in a jail cell so that he understands there are immediate consequences for not behaving as a normal adult in the courtroom pic.twitter.com/JcsVhfG1gP
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2024
