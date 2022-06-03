News
Peter Navarro Goes for the Cash After Arrest: ‘I Need Everybody in America to Buy My Book on Amazon Today’
Peter Navarro, the former Trump White House aide who on Friday morning was arrested, handcuffed, and indicted on contempt of Congress charges, appeared outside a federal courthouse after his arraignment Friday afternoon and urged people to buy his book.
Defiant, disrespectful, and disheveled, Navarro called the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack a “kangaroo committee.”
He then pivoted, declaring, “I need everybody in America to buy [my] book on Amazon today. That is for two reasons: One, that’s going to be my legal defense fund – these people are coming at me hard – and number two, that book is about why we need to take back the House of Representatives from the kangaroos on Capitol Hill.”
A shaken and disheveled Peter Navarro emerges from court and urges people to buy his book so he can raise money for his legal defense. pic.twitter.com/jdChDTahQ2
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 3, 2022
Also outside the federal courthouse, as well as during his arraignment, Navarro announced he would be defending himself, which calls into question the need for a legal defense fund, or certainly a large one. He himself declares, “I do not want to spend several hundred thousand dollars on lawyers.”
Peter Navarro announces he will be representing himself. pic.twitter.com/J8vPDGPvxI
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 3, 2022
News
‘Security Risk’: Secret Service Was Alerted on Jan. 5 Trump Was Going to Turn Publicly Against Pence – Report
According to a report from the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, former vice president Mike Pence’s chief of staff sat down with the head of the VP’s Secret Service detail on the day before the Jan 6th insurrection to warn them that his boss’s life might be in danger.
The report states that Marc Short explained, “The president was going to turn publicly against the vice president, and there could be a security risk to Mr. Pence because of it.”
Earlier this week it was reported that Trump had no problems with the crowd who stormed the Capitol chanting “Hang Mike Pence” and the new report indicates that the former vice president and his staff were already worried about what would follow the “Stop the Steal” rally.
According to Haberman’s report, based upon her upcoming book due out in October, “Mr. Short did not know what form such a security risk might take, according to people familiar with the events. But after days of intensifying pressure from Mr. Trump on Mr. Pence to take the extraordinary step of intervening in the certification of the Electoral College count to forestall Mr. Trump’s defeat, Mr. Short seemed to have good reason for concern. The vice president’s refusal to go along was exploding into an open and bitter breach between the two men at a time when the president was stoking the fury of his supporters who were streaming into Washington.”
READ MORE: Biden fires back at Elon Musk’s ‘bad feeling’ about the economy: ‘Lots of luck on his trip to the moon’
Haberman adds that it is unclear what the Secret Service’s Tim Giebels did with the information given to him by Short.
“New details from the weeks leading up to Jan. 6 help to flesh out how Mr. Trump and his allies sought to intimidate Mr. Pence into accepting their baseless theory that the vice president had the authority to block congressional certification of the Electoral College results — and how Mr. Pence’s refusal to do so would lead him to peril,” she wrote. “A few weeks after Election Day on Nov. 3, 2020, aides to Mr. Pence learned that some in Mr. Trump’s loose network of advisers were discussing the possibility of Jan. 6, 2021 — set under statute as the day of the Electoral College certification — as a potentially critical date in Mr. Trump’s efforts to stay in power.”
Haberman reports that neither a spokesperson for the Secret Service nor anyone representing Pence responded when asked to comment on the reported meeting.
News
Two Women Shot Dead in Iowa Megachurch Holding Event for College-Age Worshippers: Report
The Story County Sheriff’s Office in Ames has informed local media of a fatal shooting inside an Iowa megachurch that occurred three minutes after President Joe Biden finished addressing the nation on gun safety legislation.
“The Story County Sheriff’s Office tells WHO 13 that two women were killed by a shooter; the shooter is dead as well,” the network reported. “The church was hosting a Salt Company Kickoff event tonight for college-age individuals to worship together.”
Capt. Nicholas Lennie told the Des Moines Register that more information would be released later in the evening.
“Cornerstone Church, a megachurch with dozens of staff, is located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Interstate 35 in Ames,” the newspaper reported.
KCCI-TV reported the Sheriff’s Office said 911 dispatch received multiple calls about the shooting at 6:51 central time, three minutes after Biden’s address ended.
“A KCCI crew at the scene saw crime scene tape around the church parking lot. Ambulances and other emergency vehicles are responding,” the network reported.
WATCH:
News
‘I Can Do Whatever I Want’: GOP Congressman Waves Around Guns During Gun Control Bill Hearing
U.S. Rep. Bill Steube, a Republican of Florida, waved around several guns and magazines during a House hearing on gun control, complaining the legislation under discussion would ban the very guns he uses.
Steube, a former Army JAG attorney, sitting in his home office and speaking via video conference, at one point showed the gun he says he carries with him every day to “protect” himself and his family.
The two-term Congressman displayed an assortment of firearms, and their related magazines, complaining that under the current bill lawmakers are considering his guns would be effectively banned because of their magazines.
When one lawmaker off-screen complained about the guns Steube retorted, “I’m at my house. I can do whatever I want with my guns.”
Watch:
Rep. Steube brandishes multiple guns during a hearing on gun violence pic.twitter.com/bMUDCBFjz7
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 2, 2022
